Students study Memphremagog on ship and shore

by Leanne Harple

NEWPORT — Elementary school students in the Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU)’s summer program have been learning a lot recently about the Lake Memphremagog watershed and the importance of protecting it and keeping the water clean.

The interactive local ecology program is the result of a partnership between the University of Vermont, Memphremagog Community Maritime (MCA), and the Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA). UVM, MWA, and MCM are working together to plan four educational cruises over the next month with four separate schools. The first one took place on June 13 with students from the Barton and Glover schools.

