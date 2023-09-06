Stars shine on Brownington

by Matthew Wilson

BROWNINGTON — The stargazers were out and so were the stars Sunday evening, as the Twilight Stars Party again returned to the observatory on Prospect Hill. Last year’s outing saw a cloudy sky that hid the shining stars from sight, but this year viewers were treated to clear skies.

The event saw several of the same attractions as it has before. People milled about eating pizza from The Runaway Tomato before the Evansville Transit Authority took to the stage. A beer tent had a small selection of brews, with Hill Farmstead on tap. In the crowd enjoying the atmosphere and helping to run the event was executive director of The Old Stone House Museum, Molly Veysey. She said that she was thankful for the clear skies. ..

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)