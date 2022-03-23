Simard sentenced for 2016 slaying

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT—The woman who killed Kevin Smith almost exactly six years ago, appeared by video in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on March 10 where she was given a five-year-and-six-month-to-15-year sentence by Judge Gregory Rainville.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)