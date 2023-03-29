Police say man exposed himself in two stores

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Police say a man exposed himself to workers at both the Albany and Craftsbury branches of the Genny. According to the affidavit filed by Orleans Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Richard Wells, a woman called on March 22 and said a man came into the Albany Genny around 8:30 that morning and exposed himself to the clerk.

The only identifying information the caller could provide was that the man drove a black Ford pickup, the affidavit says.

Sergeant Wells said the sheriff’s department got another call several hours later from the same woman. According to the affidavit the woman said the same man went to the Craftsbury General Store about 15 minutes later and again exposed himself.

The affidavit says the caller phoned employees at the Craftsbury store after the first incident and alerted them to what happened in Albany. It says when the clerk in the second store noticed the man exposing himself, she sent someone outside to photograph his license plate…..

