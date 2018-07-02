Poirier retires after 48 years, library named for her

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

COVENTRY — The Orleans Elementary School is saying farewell to librarian Viola Poirier after 48 years. Her legacy and years of devotion were celebrated, in part, by dedicating the school library in her honor.

Mrs. Poirier said she was shocked and touched when faculty and staff surprised her at the East Side Restaurant in Newport on May 29.

