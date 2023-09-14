Old Stone House Museum Supporters Offer Reward In Connection with Racially Motivated Vandalism

Six supporters of the Old Stone House Museum and Village in Brownington have collaborated to offer a $2,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible for defacing the Prospect Hill Observatory in recent days.

On the morning of September 10, visitors discovered that both upper and lower decks and steps of the observatory, off Hinman Settler Road, had been defaced with racist and anti-Semitic phrases and symbols. The graffiti was removed by Museum staff and volunteers after an investigation by Vermont State Police, who believe the incident occurred either late Saturday, September 9 or early on September 10.