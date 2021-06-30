Obituaries & services 6.30.21

Virginia Bowman

Virginia F. Bowman, 78, of Newport, died in her home on June 24, 2021.

She was born on July 5, 1942, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to the late Frank and Madeline (Marker) Ferren. She was raised in Marblehead, Massachusetts, and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in physical education from Springfield College. After graduation, she taught at Blueberry Hill Elementary School in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

Ginnie’s interests included watching women’s basketball, boating on Lake Memphremagog, socializing with new and old friends, and decorating her house for the Christmas season. She enjoyed volunteering for the Memphremagog Watershed Association. Most of all, Ginnie loved caring for her canine companions.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert W. Bowman; stepchildren Karen (Neil) Denowitz of Granby, Connecticut, Lee (Paula) Bowman of Newington, Connecticut, and Wendy (Barry) Schmaling of Ballston Lake, New York; as well as six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother Dr. Frank Ferren Jr.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Memphremagog Watershed Association, P.O. Box 513, Newport, Vermont, 05855, or to the Pope Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont, 05855.

To leave an online condolence, please visit Curtis-Britch.com.

Patricia Carbonneau

Patricia Carbonneau, 93, of Island Pond, died peacefully on June 25, 2021, in Newport.

She was born on June 17,1928, in Berlin, New Hampshire, to Michael and Zelma (Hurley) Carbonneau.

Patricia graduated from Brighton High School in 1945 and joined the Sisters of Mercy in Burlington. She studied at Trinity College, St. Michael’s College, UVM, and St. Louis University. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in math education. She left the Sisters of Mercy in 1967, continued teaching, and remained devoted to her Catholic faith.

She taught at North Country Union High School, Rice Memorial High School, Lyndon State College, Community College of Vermont, Brighton Elementary School and St. Paul’s School. Patricia was a revered teacher admired by both students and parents. She was especially effective with students who found school challenging.

Patricia was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Elaine Carbonneau of Sun City Center, Florida; her nephew William Pelletier of Ann Arbor, Michigan; and her nieces Patricia Pelletier of Newburgh, Indiana, and Elizabeth Morris Bavis of Walworth, New York.

In her sixties Patricia obtained a pilot’s license and loved to crisscross the skies above North America. She also took great joy in attending performances at the New York Metropolitan Opera.

Many individuals recall Patricia’s generosity to them in their hour of need.

Donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to Mater Dei Parish, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont, 05855 for the renovation of St. James the Greater Church in Island Pond.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday July 2, at the Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Judy Martin

Judy Martin, 71, of Newport, died on June 19, 2021, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born on December 18, 1949, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, to Frank and Viola (Sheriff) Smith.

Judy enjoyed painting, ceramics, walking, and loved being outside and reading.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Martin; by her children: Jeffrey Martin and his wife, Tammy, Michele Geib, and Benjamin Martin and his wife, Marivel; by her grandchildren: Scott, Jordan, and Nathanael Geib, Anah Martin, Esther Martin, and Oren Martin; by her brothers: Emerson, Robert, and Donald Smith; and by her sisters: Anna Mary and Charlotte. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her daughter Charlene; brothers: John, Carl, and Edward Smith; and sisters: Doris, Bonnie and Roxanne.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Judy’s name may be made to United Christian Academy, 65 School Street, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Services

Howard L. Stevens

Celebration of life service for Howard L. Stevens of Derby will be held on Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at the East Albany Church, 2881 Creek Road Albany. Please wear a mask for the service inside the church.

There will be time to gather and reminisce on the lawn after the service. Please bring a lawn chair for your comfort.

Elizabeth Dudley

Funeral services for Elizabeth Dudley will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, at the Irasburg church.