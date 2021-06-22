Obituaries & Services 6.23.21

Irene Powell

Irene Powell, 80, of Barton, died on May 25, 2021, in Newport.

She was born on February 28, 1941, in Berlin, New Hampshire, to the late Richard and Bella (Nadeau) Bellerose.

Irene worked as a licensed nursing assistant (LNA) for many years at Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton and also for the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services. She enjoyed gardening and farming, and had a real passion for her work as an LNA.

She is survived by her children: John T. “Tommy” Powell Sr., Elizabeth Kneeland, Timothy Powell, and Paula Powell; her grandchildren: John T. Powell Jr., William Powell, Amanda Stevens, Michael and Alan Kneeland, and Matthew Powell. She is also survived by many great grandchildren and her brother Norman Bellerose.

She was predeceased by her husband John William “Billy” Powell Jr., and her stepfather Edward Marchand.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, July 10, at Calvary Cemetery in Lancaster, New Hampshire. If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Irene’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation New England Chapter, attention: Donor Services, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Richard C. Covey

Richard Carl Covey died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, after a five-year struggle brought on by multiple strokes.

Richard was born on October 31, 1953, in Bennington, to Robert L. Covey Sr. and Jean (Cook) Covey, joining his older brother Robert Jr.

Richard joined the Wilmington fire department as a junior firefighter in 1970 under the watchful eye of Chief Barker Willard. Richard went up the ranks and ended his career as the assistant chief.

He married Monique Holland on June 28, 1986, and together they built their home on Ray Hill and were blessed with two daughters. Danielle, who was her father’s shadow joining him at the firehouse as a little girl, joined the department herself in 2001. Danielle also worked alongside her dad and grandfather. Nicole was daddy’s little blue-eyed blonde.

Richard worked with his father at R.L. Covey and Son for 43 years. Richard was a devoted employee, passing on family vacations to ensure the work got done.

Richard was a founding member of Deerfield Valley Rescue and was an active member from 1974 to 1984. He served on the cemetery commission in the town of Wilmington for many years. He was an active member of the Deerfield Valley Stumpjumpers Snowmobile Club and enjoyed his late night peaceful trips grooming the trails. Richard served as fire warden for the towns of Wilmington and Somerset.

He leaves his wife of 35 years, Monique, his daughter Danielle (Ricky Kennett); his father Robert L. Covey Sr.; brother Robert L. (Kathie) Covey Jr.; granddaughters Gracelyn Moore, Aaryanna Rounds, Jacqueline Gerbasi, and twins Jaylin and Kaydin Kennett; son-in-law Cody Gerbasi; mother-in-law Mildred Holland; sister-in-law Angelique Colford; former brother-in-law Mark Colford; brother-in-law Rusty Holland; nephews Mark and Jeremy Covey, and Tyler and Corey Colford; and niece Erin Covey; many cousins, including a sister he never had, Carol King Reed, aunts, as well as many friends.

Richard was predeceased by his mother, Jean, on December 12, 1991, and his daughter Nicole on April 12, 2020.

The family would like to thank the many healthcare workers that were there during this five year journey, including two special ladies who allowed him to be at home for two years: Jane Raymo and Sue Galipo.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday. June 26. at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilmington. A burial with firefighter honors will follow at the family lot in Riverview Cemetery in Wilmington. Calling hours will be held at the Covey Allen and Shea Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. when the family will be present.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Wilmington Firefighters Association (for the brotherhood fund), in care of the Covey Allen and Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 215, Wilmington, Vermont 05363.

To send personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.

Patricia Eileen Ward Bryan

Pat Bryan died peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her beloved lakeside home in Newport, following a brief illness.

She was born on May 16, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, to Marjorie McCornack, a socialite, and Patrick Ward, son of the prime minister of New Zealand.

Known as Patsy as a girl, she was always full of spirit and energy, and she spent many summers in Leland, Michigan, with a boisterous group of close friends. As a child in Detroit, she would long remember when the streetcars were discontinued and how, at the time, she couldn’t sleep due to the resulting silence. Pat graduated from Pine Manor Junior College in Boston and received her bachelor of arts from the University of Michigan.

She met her husband, Duncan Bryan, at a party in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and they became engaged on their third date, married in April 1955, and celebrated 25 years of marriage prior to his passing.

Together they raised three daughters: Sherry Bryan Hansen, Jenny Bryan, and Denise Bryan Dukette.

Pat is further survived by Jenny’s daughter Amy Christoffers and her husband, Brett Christoffers, and their son Luke; Denise’s daughter Natalie Dukette Bregen and her husband, Bryson Bregen, and their daughter, Madeline; and Denise’s son Ed Dukette and his partner, Lorraine McClellan.

Pat and her family lived in both Michigan and California and later moved to Northfield in 1974, where Duncan taught at Norwich University. Pat loved Northfield and was very involved in the Labor Day Northfield observances activities, the quilt show at Norwich University, and various other activities, including Girl Scouts, square dancing, golf, and the social life of the university. She was committed to the town and opened a yarn shop with MaryAnne Diebold and Linda Boyd, which expanded into clothing and other items. She later built and operated a restaurant, Sambel’s on the Common, with Bob Sambel.

World travel was another passion of Pat. Her love of travel was spurred by a trip to Paris on the Queen Mary when she was 16, and Pat also enjoyed a three-month trip throughout southeast Asia with the entire family in 1969 (including a visit to her father’s family in New Zealand), trips to South America (four times), Vietnam, India, Mexico, New Zealand (again), France, Nova Scotia, Austria, Italy, Greece, and other places. She lived in the Virgin Islands for several years and operated a small tourist shop before coming back to Vermont and moving to Newport.

She loved to have construction projects, beginning when she and Duncan rebuilt the Cape Cod farmhouse at the end of Garvey Hill into a house big enough to house Denise and Mike Dukette’s wedding reception, which included dinner for over 100 guests and a full band. She also rebuilt the camp she had bought on Lake Memphramagog into a year-round house, and then moved down the lake to a house she rebuilt and expanded into Water’s Edge Bed and Breakfast.

Pat passed along her love of books to everyone in her family and she shared her love of knitting with her beloved granddaughter Amy who turned it into an artform. Pat also loved having guests, who came from near and far, and she had postcards for them with pictures of one or another of her saint bernards: Minihaha and Pocahantas. She would regale friends and guests with stories of her travels and adventures and loved hearing their stories as well. She kept her traveling adventures alive throughout her life and went on many trips with her dear friend Anthony Baker. Anthony was like a son to her and, somehow, he could keep up with her on these jaunts. She also loved traveling with her sister-in-law Betty Greve and her dear friend Becky Merliees. After returning from a trip, she would get slides developed, then present them in town to interested audiences.

She felt a strong sense of belonging in Newport and wanted to be an active member of the business community, both with her bed and breakfast, promoting local businesses around the lake in Vermont and Canada, and volunteering at the Chamber of Commerce for many years. Pat was also engaged in charitable work and causes close to her heart, which included children, battered women, incarcerated individuals, and wounded veterans.

She had several romances over the years, but her heart was always with Duncan. She spoke of him often and looked forward to being with him again. Her family and friends will miss her spark and her curiosity about all things. Anyone wishing to honor Pat’s memory is asked to make a donation to a charity of their choice that helps people in need. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Mary Ann Blake

Mary Anne Blake, 83, of Newport, died on June 18, 2021, in Newport.

She was born on May 9, 1938, in Newport to Rudolph and Gertrude (Carpenter) St. Germain. On May 11, 1968, she married Charles Blake, who predeceased her.

Mary Anne was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Class of 1957.

She was the American Red Cross chairman for the Newport and Derby area. She was a member of the Orleans and Newport historical societies and the North Country Hospital auxiliary. She was a past regent of the Daughters of Isabella and was a member of the Border Jaycettes.

She is survived by her son Andrew Blake and his wife, Danielle, of Morgan; by her granddaughter Taylor Blake; by her grandson Garrett Blake; and by her sister Carolyn Sloan of North Carolina.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association, Vermont Affiliate, Inc., 434 Hurricane Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495, or to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, Inc., 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Virginia 22312.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

obit Aiken photo

Mary Beatrice Aiken

Mary Beatrice Aiken, 87, of Newport, died peacefully on June 21, 2021, in Barton with her loving family by her side.

She was born on July 24, 1933, in Bakersfield, to Richard and Stella (Greenwood) Hoose. On May 5, 1955, she married Donald Aiken, who predeceased her on January 8, 1988.

Mary enjoyed being with her family. Among her hobbies she enjoyed bingo, playing cards and poker.

She is survived by her children: Shirley Rose of St. Albans, Roger Aiken and his wife, Miranda, of Barton, and Joyce Jenness of Newport; and a special friend Donald Jenness. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tammy, Debra, Jason, Josh, Ian, Donald, Derrick, and Amanda; and by her great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald; by her children: Ray Aiken, Roy Aiken, Linda Aiken, Rocky Aiken, Bonnie Sargent, and Rosalie Aiken; and by her granddaughter Jennifer Sargent.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, with Pastor Paul Essaff officiating. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral on Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Coventry Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 300 Corner Stone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Services

Donald and Patricia Hislop

Graveside Services for Donald W. Hislop, who died December 29, 2020, and his wife, Patricia (Salls) Hislop, who died May 9, 2014, will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 26, in the Greensboro Village Cemetery with Pastor Ed Sunday-Winters officiating.

Jane Rollins

There will be a celebration of life cookout held for Jane Rollins on Monday, July 5, at 1 p.m. at Lake View Cabins, 662 South Barton Road, Barton.

It will be down by the lake where Jane loved to swim and spend time with her family and friends. In case of rain, the celebration will be at the house and cabin porches.

All are welcome to come share stories and memories of Jane. If anyone has any questions, feel free to contact Linda La Valle at (802) 525-4463.

James Rosales

Funeral services for James Rosales will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Interment will follow at the Cargill Cemetery in Morgan with full military honors.