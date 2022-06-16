Obituaries & Services 6.15.22

Richard Clayton (Dick) and Cecile Ann (Montminy) Brown

Richard Clayton (Dick) Brown born March 25, 1934, died October 26, 2017.

Dick had many passions in life. He was dedicated to his work whether it was his service in the U.S. Army or his many years of service in the Social Security Administration. More importantly though, he was passionate about family — his family. His hobby was genealogy and he thrived on growing the family tree, expanding the branches and leaves with research spanning decades of his life. He was a true family man with the utmost integrity and honesty. His family was his heart. Although family was always priority for him, his love for the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots followed closely behind. He also loved animals, horticulture, community volunteering, and helping others in need. He left his mark in the communities where he lived helping so many people fortunate enough to cross paths with him.

Cecile Ann (Montminy) Brown, born December 12, 1935, died September 23, 2020.

Cecile was a vibrant, creative, loving woman with her own passions. She loved painting, knitting, the beach, seafood and traveling. She was a member of the VA Lions and Women’s Red Hats Society. She also loved the Red Sox and the Patriots and thoroughly enjoyed fresh-caught blue crabs and oysters. Most importantly, she treasured the moments with family and friends. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who was often the rock for many.

In loving memory, a celebration of life memorial will be held for Dick and Cecile Brown, who were married 55 years. The celebration of life memorial and interment will be held Saturday June 18, at 10 a.m. at Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

George C. Wright Jr.

George C. Wright Jr., 78, of Barton died on June 11, 2022, in St. Johnsbury. He was born on June 19, 1943, in Brownington to the late George Sr. and Cora (Khalstrom) Wright. On January 27, 1962, he married Linda Malshuk who survives him.

George was a veteran of the United States Navy. He served honorably during the Cuban missile crisis. He was a pilot and flew his own plane, he would often compete in black powder shooting competitions, and every year he would hold a corn roast for his friends and family. He was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 23 in Orleans.

He is also survived by his children: Tami Stone and partner, Paul Labrecque, Naomi and her late husband, U.S. Army Master Sergeant Joseph Provost, Shawn Wright, and his wife, Pepper, Brent Wright and his wife, Susan, Wade Wright and his wife, Stacy, Mark Wright and his wife, Andrea, and Ian Wright and his wife, Jessie, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, his sister Ellen Barton and her partner, Ray, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers Arvid and Ernest Wright.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. If friends desire contributions in George’s name may be made to the Orleans American Legion Post 23, P.O. Box 45, Orleans, Vermont 05860. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Donald Joseph Veilleux

Donald Joseph Veilleux, 79, of Barton, Vermont died on April 26, 2022, in Barton. He was born on April 28, 1942, in Troy, to Patrice and Claudie Anna (Cote) Veilleux.

Donald was employed for many years by Columbia Forest Products. Among his hobbies he enjoyed watching the L.A. Dodgers and Boston Bruins.

He is survived by his brothers: Gaytan Veilleux and his wife, Linda, of Westfield, and Richard Veilleux of North Troy, as well as several nephews, a niece, and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters: Theresa Veilleux Murphy, and Patricia Veilleux Field, his brothers: Maurice and Patrice Veilleux, and his brothers-in-law: George Murphy and Dennis Field.

Services were held on Saturday, June 11, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Homein Newport. Interment followed at Notre Dame Cemetery in North Troy. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Services

In Loving Memory, a ‘Celebration of Life’ memorial will be held for Dick and Cecile Brown, married 55 years.

Richard Clayton (Dick) Brown born March 25, 1934, passed away October 26, 2017.

Dick had many passions in life. He was dedicated to his work whether it was his service in the U.S. Army or his many years of service in the Social Security Administration. More importantly though, he was passionate about family…. his family. His hobby was genealogy and he thrived on growing the family tree, expanding the branches and leaves with research spanning decades of his life. He was a true family man with the utmost integrity and honesty. His family was his heart. Although family was always the priority for him, his love for the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots followed closely behind. He also loved animals, horticulture, community volunteering, and helping others in need. He left his mark in the communities where he lived helping so many people fortunate enough to cross paths with him.

Cecile Ann (Montminy) Brown, born December 12, 1935, passed away September 23, 2020.

Cecile was a vibrant, creative, loving woman with her own passions. She loved painting, knitting, the beach, seafood and traveling. She was a member of the VA Lions and Women’s Red Hats Society. She also loved the Red Sox and the Patriots and thoroughly enjoyed fresh-caught blue crabs and oysters. Most importantly, she treasured the moments with family and friends. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who was often the rock for many.

Celebration of Life’ memorial and internment will be held Saturday, June 18, at 10:00 AM at Westlook Cemetery in Glover, VT.

Steven Orfice Armstrong

Steven Orfice Armstrong, age 65, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Graveside service with full military honors will be held on Friday, July 8, at 1 p.m. at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.