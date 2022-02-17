Obituaries & Services 2.16.22

Bernard Belisle

On Sunday, February 6, 2022, Bernard Belisle, loving husband and father of two children, died at the age of 92 in Houston, Texas, with his wife and son by his side after a two-year battle with cancer.

Bernie was born on April 7, 1929, in Berlin, New Hampshire, to Amedie and Sadie (Connelly) Belisle. He grew up in Bloomfield and graduated from Stratford High School in 1948. He attended Loyola College in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1952. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed for two years in Wiesbaden, Germany. After an honorable discharge, he attended Georgetown University School of Dentistry in Washington, D.C., graduating in 1958. He practiced dentistry in Colebrook, New Hampshire, for two years before deciding to re-enlist in the U.S. Army. He spent two years in the Army dental corps in Aberdeen, Maryland, attaining the rank of captain. After another honorable discharge, he opened a dental practice in Groveton, New Hampshire, in 1964 where he practiced for almost 50 years. On April 24, 1965, he married Rosemarie (Joseph) Belisle. They raised two sons, Brian and Douglas and were residents of Groveton, New Hampshire, for many years before moving to Island Pond, after retiring. They moved to Houston, Texas, several months ago to be closer to their son Douglas and his family.

Bernie loved to hunt and fish and play golf. He could often be found playing a round of golf with his sons and friends at the Waumbek golf course. He also enjoyed spending time with his family in the summer at Maidstone Lake. He and Rosemarie also spent many winters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and made many friends down South. He liked to take photographs and traveled extensively with his wife overseas to places such as Egypt, China, Israel, Ireland, and many other destinations within the U.S. He and his wife also loved to entertain numerous friends and family at their homes in Groveton and Island Pond. Bernie had a wonderful sense of humor and a great wit. He was a director at the Siwooganock Bank in Lancaster, New Hampshire, for 17 years.

Bernard was preceded in death by his father, Amedie, mother, Sadie, and brother Edward. Hs is survived by his wife, Rosemarie, his two children: Brian and Douglas (wife, Victoria, and children: Alyssa and Charlotte) and several nieces and nephews. A service will be held later in the year in Island Pond.

Nancy Mary Anne Dowling

Nancy Mary Anne (Seymour) Dowling, 63, of Derby, died peacefully on February 14, 2022, at her home.

She was born on November 2, 1958, in Newport to William and Gisele (Breton) Seymour.

On October 22, 1977, she married Joseph Dowling who survives her.

Nancy was a volunteer at Mater Dei Parish in Newport. She was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church and along with its prayer group.

She served in the United States Coast Guard.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Dowling; by her children: Ryan Dowling and his wife, Sheilane, Allen Dowling and his wife, Shanna, and Eric Dowling; by her grandchildren: Jacob, Sloane, and Elin; by her brother Gary Seymour; and her sister Lolita Seymour.

She is also survived by her close friends at St. Edward’s Prayer Group who met weekly by Zoom: Gail Thompson, Ward Nolan, Diane Bartlett, and Jayne Bidwell, a close friend who she spoke to her daily on the phone.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 18, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, with spring interment in St. Edward’s Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Mater Dei Parish, 191 Clermont Circle, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Renee Michelle Dunbar

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the death of Renee Michelle Dunbar who died suddenly and peacefully at her home in Glover in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 5.

She was born on February 3, 1974, in Middletown, Connecticut, and spent most of her early childhood life in the Barton area, raised lovingly by her parents.

During her early adult life, she attended college and also worked as a teacher for Adult Basic Education in Newport, lovingly assisting adults in achieving higher education, as well as CDL licensing, and many other educational standard of living improvements.

Renee also helped teach students from North Country Union High School at remote locations who desperately needed extra support.

Her continued love for people drove her to start and manage two clothing stores in the Barton and Orleans area which provided quality affordable clothing to the community.

Along with her sister Geneva, she also founded and managed a bakery in Barton for a short time.

She had since been a stay-at-home mom caring for her two children, while also working part time with their current advertising agency business.

Renee was married on October 10, 1998, to her loving husband, Peter Dunbar. They had two children together, Camden and Ezra. Their family resided in Glover for most of their life together but lived in Florida for two short years.

Renee loved spending time with children, animals, reading, cooking, baking, shopping and would always put family first above and beyond her own needs. She loved to take last minute trips and have large family get-togethers, inviting as many people as she could.

She truly was a social butterfly and always seemed to make a room light up when she entered it. Renee loved to be surrounded by family and friends. She was happiest when a room was full of laughter and love.

Those who survive her include her husband, Peter Dunbar; their children, Camden and Ezra; her mother Lynn Beal of Ivoryton, Connecticut; her sister Jessica Sweeney and her husband, Raymond Sweeney, of Glover; sister Geneva Bertolini and her husband, Matthew Bertolini, of Glover; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

She was predeceased by her father Rodney Beal.

There will be an online remote service at a later date reserved for family and close friends and associates and the family will pass the information along when it becomes available.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be sent to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, in care of Russell Bowen 456 Elm Street, Derby Line, Vermont 05830.

Reginald Floyd LaBounty Jr.

On February 11, 2022, Reginald Floyd LaBounty Jr., 81, died and entered the presence of his Savior after a brief battle with cancer.

When Reg was a child, he heard the message that Jesus Christ had died on a cross to pay the penalty of sin for everyone who would believe in him. He believed this good news and lived his life for his Savior.

Reg was born on May 4, 1940, in Glover, to the late Reginald Sr. and Alice (Sargent) LaBounty.

At the age of four, he and his parents moved to the farm in Coventry, where after high school Reg took over the family farm and farmed for many years. He really enjoyed farming and being outside. He later went on to work for the town of Coventry for a few years doing road work. He finally settled in Canaan, where he lived for over 35 years. He continued doing farm work, working until three weeks before his death.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 40 years, Cheryl (Brown) LaBounty; his children: Deborah and Robert Durgin of Morgan, Sharon Payne of Springfield, David and Lisa LaBounty of Holland, Michael and Michelle LaBounty of Sutton, Betsey and Pierre Pion of Richmond, Jeff and Kathryn Broe of Lancaster, and Mary and Paul Skidgel of St. Albans; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sisters: Alice Steel and husband, Bob, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, Beverly and John Kilby of Derby, Rachel and Bill Leithead of Newport Center, and Shirley Fortin of Newport. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Reg was predeceased by his parents and his son Roger K. LaBounty.

Reg had a great love for the Lord Jesus.

Calling hours will be held from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, with Pastor Paul Levang officiating. If friends desire memorial contributions in Reg’s name may be made to the Hope Baptist Church, P.O. Box 218, West Stewartstown, New Hampshire 03597.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Richard Laramee

Richard L. Laramee, a.k.a “Moose,” 71, of North Troy, died on February 5, 2022.

He was born on June 29, 1950, to Jean Paul and Theresa Laramee, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his sister Denise King of Burlington in 2021.

He is survived by his siblings: Ernest Laramee and wife, Claire, of North Troy, Andre Laramee and partner, Ann, of Coventry, Robert Laramee and wife, Cindy, of North Troy, Maurice Laramee and wife, Laura, of Jay, Carmen Sanville and husband, Norman, of Westfield; brother-in-law Terry King of Burlington; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He has three surviving aunts: Sr. Lucienne Rondeau of Marlborough, Massachusetts, Fern Carvalho of Bristol, Connecticut, and Collette Lewis of Barre; and one uncle, Charlie Buck, of Newport Center.

He lived his life in his childhood home, with many health issues. His loving family always checked in on him and took care of him, even his aunts. He also had caring neighbors who looked in on him. He worked for the Canadian Pacific Railroad and for many years as a lift operator at Jay Peak. He enjoyed the many friends and families he met there and would often tell children far-fetched stories about snow snakes. He also helped out at St. Vincent’s parish in North Troy with dinners and Bingo. He also worked at the cemetery in North Troy.

In his youth, he enjoyed playing basketball and softball for the North Troy Townies as well as playing pool and darts at the Hotel Reba.

He loved talking to his nieces and nephews when they were little and having debates with them as they got older. He was quite a talker.

A celebration of his life will be held in the spring or summer of 2022.

Donations may be made to the Jay Community Recreational Center, care of town of Jay, 5036 Vermont Route, 242, Jay, Vermont 05859, www.jaycommunityrecreationalcenter.org.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Dorothy Mabel Mason

Dorothy Mabel Durgin Mason, 94, of Albany, died at her son’s home on February 5, 2022.

She was born on October 5, 1927, in West Charleston, to Earl Clyde Durgin and Bertha Marion Hinton Durgin (Igo). On October 27, 1945, she married Lawrence Albert Mason and moved to Albany, where she and Larry resided for their entire life and raised their large family.

Dorothy (known to all as Dot) was school bus driver for the Albany school for a number of years. She changed careers and went to work for Ethan Allen Manufacturing until her retirement. Retirement wasn’t for her, so she became a driver for Rural Community Transportation and the Area Agency on Aging until close to the age of 90. She went beyond in helping her “clients.” Dot was dedicated to her church, St. John of the Cross, helping with turkey dinners and various fund-raising for her community. She loved to bake — especially pies and cakes — and her baked beans were the best.

Dot was proud of her large and extended family which included eight children and a combination of 66 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She used to say, “Just think: Dad and I started this family.” Food was always available and a large dish of candy was always on the dining room table for those who stopped by.

She is survived by Rebecca (Armand) Lemieux of Leesburg, Florida, Terry (Emma) Mason of Wasila, Alaska, Virginia (Roy) Anderson of Dexter, Maine, Edmond (Laurie) Mason of Albany, Craig (Stephanie) Mason of Albany; sons-in-law: Rene Roberts (her bingo buddy), of Albany, and Richard Pion of Lowell; brother Raymond Durgin; and sisters: Marjoire Annis, Carla Chadburn, Gail Cook, and Rachel Williams.

Dot was predeceased by her husband of 41 years; daughters: Theresa (at a young age), Sherry Pion, and Connie Roberts; granddaughter Jackie Lemieux, great-grandson Nicholas Miller; a brother, sisters, and a special lady to her, Mrs. “Mother” Sutton.

Funeral services will be held in the spring at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans and burial at East Albany Cemetery. Contributions can be made in her memory to Coventry Senior Meals, 168 Main Street, Irasburg, Vermont 05845.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Jerry Stevens

Jerry N. Stevens, 80, of West Burke, died suddenly on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.

Jerry was born on May 2, 1941, in Westmore, to parents Charles and Pearl (Buskey) Stevens. He attended Millbrook School and Orleans High School.

In 1963 Jerry married Sandra Friend. They were married for 23 years and had seven children. They remained close friends and talked frequently on the phone up until his death.

Jerry worked as a dump truck driver and equipment operator his entire career, working for the state of Vermont, Wallace Ingalls Construction, and Paragon Construction, just to name a few. He also spent an enormous amount of time helping tend to multiple camps at Lake Willoughby. He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, and bingo. Jerry’s greatest pasttime was spending time with his family.

Jerry is survived by his former spouse, Sandra Supan, of Peru, Maine; two sons, Dennis Stevens of Lisbon, Maine, and Ronnie Stevens of Peru, Maine; four daughters: Michelle Tallman and husband, Don, of Lee, Maine, Lynette Robinson and husband, Clayton, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, Amy Mitchem of Hartland, and Margaret DeSilva and husband, Robert, of East Providence, Rhode Island; 12 grandchildren: Michael Stevens Jr., Christopher, Brian, Nick, Lucas, Ryan, Emily, Erin, Ethan, Kayla, Mariah and David; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents; a son, Michael Stevens Sr.; an infant daughter, Laurie Ann; and a sister, Janice Stevens.

A graveside service is being planned for this summer with a date to be announced at a later time.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.