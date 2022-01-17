Obituaries & Services 12.22.21

Steven Orfice Armstrong





Steven Orfice Armstrong, 65 years young, died at his home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in White River Junction.

Steven was raised in Orleans and graduated in 1974 from Lake Region Union High School. He excelled in life as a Little League and Babe Ruth league star and was a power hitter on his high school baseball team. He was proud of his military service and started out in the Marine Corps Infantry where he became an expert rifleman. Later, he enlisted in the Army as a tank commander and achieved the rank of Drill Sergeant. Back home in Vermont, he enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family, fast cars, and snowmobiling.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Robert Armstrong; his mother, Beverly Mae (Collins) Armstrong; his stepfather Raymond Lessard; his sister Bonnie Armstrong; and a special nephew, Jon Provencher.

He is survived by three siblings: Terry Armstrong (Steven’s fellow notorious hellraiser of the NEK) of White River Junction, Brent Armstrong and wife, Lyn, of Midlothian, Virginia, and Barbara Meir of Barton; five nieces and nephews: Robert Armstrong of Virginia, Samantha Armstrong of New York, Debbie Martel of Vermont, Heather Neal and husband, Terry, of Glover, and Cheyenne Armstrong Latimer and husband, Zachary, of Hartland; and two great-nephews that were very special to him: Clayton John Latimer of Hartland and Ayden Armstrong of Midlothian, Virginia.

Steven was very close to his mother who died on May 3, 2021. This took a large toll on him, and he will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A service will be held in the spring at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph. Cards and expressions of condolence are appreciated by his family.

Richard Epstein

Richard “Dick” Epstein, 83, of Morgan, died on December 7, 2021, due to complications of kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other health issues.

Dick was born April 9, 1938, in Weehawken, New Jersey, the first of three children born to William Epstein and Margaret (Pelt) Epstein.

He graduated from high school in 1956 and went to work as a lineman for New Jersey Power and Light, where he was employed for over 16 years.

In 1957 he married Joan Wilson, with whom he had six children. They later divorced.

After moving his family to Vermont in 1972, he continued his career as a lineman with Central Vermont Public Service for 26 years, retiring in 1998.

On April 19, 1974, he married Claudia Seguin with whom he shared 47 years and had another child, Brad.

While living in Windsor, he was encouraged to join the Order of Free and Associated Masons from which he was “raised” in 1984. He served as Worshipful Master for two years and soon thereafter became a thirty-second degree Master Mason.

After moving to Morgan, he very much looked forward to his monthly Masonic meetings which, until the past few months, he was still able to attend due to the kindness of Homer and Sean Selby who transported him to Island Pond and helped him get up and down the stairs of the lodge.

Dick made many close friends while living in Windsor and in Morgan through his affiliation with the power company, the Masons, Old South Church, and the Morgan Church (where he particularly enjoyed the Saturday night services).

He was an ardent hunter and fisherman until he was confined to using a walker the past several years.

He often remarked to his wife, Claudia, “Don’t tell anyone I’m from New Jersey. I’m a native Vermonter!” He did, indeed, love Vermont and the many opportunities it afforded him to be in the woods or on the lake.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sons, Ronnie and Brad; mother- and father-in-law Marjory and Claude Seguin; three brothers-in-law: Leon “Lee” Seguin, Timothy Seguin, and Bradley Seguin.

Those who survive him include his wife, Claudia; his former wife, Joan (Wilson) Moureau of Montpelier; two sons: Kenneth Epstein and wife, Ginger, of Northport, Florida, and John Epstein and wife, Laura, of Lewes, Deleware; three daughters: Kathy Barrows and husband, Steve, of Worcester, Karen Clifford of Vergennes, and Barbara Blakely and husband, Mike, of Helotes, Texas; a brother, William Epstein and wife, Pat, of Bangor, Pennsylvania; a sister, Diane Smith and husband, Ed, of Marcus, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Diane (Cook) Epstein of Windsor, Vermont, and Sebastian, Florida; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law: Robert Seguin and wife, Debbie, of Palm Bay, Florida; Dana Seguin of Morgan; and a sister-in-law: Janella Clarke and husband, Michael of Island Pond.

Due to the weather conditions, COVID-19, and the distance many family members would have to travel, funeral services and a Masonic service will be held next spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Morgan Church, P.O. Box 234, Morgan, Vermont 05853, or the Island Pond Masonic Lodge #4, Care of Pat Sloan, P.O. Box 63, Coventry, Vermont 05825.

Romeo Faust Jr.

Romeo W. Faust Jr., of Orleans, died peacefully on December 14, 2021, with his wife by his side.

He was born on March 21, 1937, in the family farmhouse just outside the village of Orleans. He was one of 12 children born to Romeo Faust Sr. and Anna (Stewart) Faust.

Romeo graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Newport, and in 1960 purchased the family farm. He continued to operate the Faust Dairy Farm until 2000.

After retiring from farming, Romeo began delivering auto parts for Wholesale Auto, then Bond Auto, and up until 2018 for O’Reilly Auto Parts. Delivering auto parts was a dream job for him as he loved driving all the back roads of the Northeast Kingdom and visiting with his customers.

During his farming years Romeo was a member of the Agri-Mark Co-op and several 9 o’clock farmer bowling leagues in Newport, Barton, and Lowell. He was also a former member of the Knights of Columbus in Newport, president of the local coin collector club, and a member of Orleans Country Club. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and golfing and even went on a golfing trip to Ireland with his fellow golf buddies. He also enjoyed music, calling a good square dance, and sitting on the porch playing his harmonica or just singing a tune or two.

On May 23, 1998, he married Huguette Paquin from St. Johnsbury. Together they liked to take trips to the coast of Maine for long weekend getaways.

He is survived by his wife Huguette; his seven children: Marielle Faust of Orleans, Lucille and Richard Carpenter of Derby, Debra Ann (Debbie) and Richard Geoffroy of Albany, Mark and Michelle Faust of Orleans, Peter Faust and and his fiancée, Sandy Maxwell, of Orleans, Elaine Leno and her partner, Gary Whiting, of Orleans, and Karen and Kevin Lepore of Glastonbury, Connecticut; his stepsons, Aaron Hall of Waterford and Adam Hall of Springfield, Massachusetts; by his grandchildren: Amy and Lee Barrup, Christopher Marsh, Lynn Geoffroy, Mark Faust Jr. and his partner, Kelly Taylor, Mary and Paul Trepanier, Amanda Faust and fiancé, Jesse Sargent, Courtney Berry, Travis Terrell and partner, Bryanne Marquis, and Tyler Leno; by his 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews; by his two sisters Lillian Souliere of Derby Line and Anna and Alfred Young of Newport, his brother-in-law Richard Paquin and wife, Joy, and sisters-in-law: Claudette Cassidy, Francine and husband, Orlando Costa, and Doris Hartshorn and husband, Terry.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by the following siblings: Hervé, Honora (Joe), Andy, Julian, Silver, Lionel, Steve, Aimé, and Gemma (Leach); by his granddaughter Jacintha Lane; by his grandson Philip Leno; his stepson Eric Hall; and brother-in-law Serge Paquin.

Romeo always had a smile on his face, a joke to share, and a story to tell and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A graveside memorial service will be held at St. Theresa’s Cemetery on the Orleans/Barton road in the spring at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Romeo’s memory to the Orleans Country Club Junior Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 8, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Michael Leach

Michael F. Leach, age 70, died peacefully December 10, 2021.

He was born May 15, 1951, to Allen and Gemma Leach of Orleans. Michael grew up in Orleans and then resided in Barton.

He attended Lake Region Union High School. After high school he enlisted in the National Guard and served for six years. He worked as a meat manager at the former Grand Union in Hardwick, for 25 years. He also worked at C&C Supermarket in Barton for the last 26 years. He took great pride in his work. He was a member of the American Legion Post 23 in Orleans.

Mike was very outgoing and social. He loved being with people and helping friends and family however he could. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing golf, being at the sugar house, and surrounding himself with his family and friends. He had many nicknames: dad, grampa, Mike, Leach, Leachy, Tuffy, Screechy Leachy, and Squeaky were just a few. He had an infectious laugh like no other.

Mike is survived by his wife of 29 years, Debbie Leach; his children: Krystal Ingalls and husband, Chris, Kristofer Leach and wife, Karen, Amanda Henderson, Michelle Henderson and fiancé Jason Lafont, Kelley Kendall and husband, John, and Kim Willis.

His pride and joy were his grandchildren: Krystianna and Jordyn Ingalls, Braydon and Landyn Leach, Camden Henderson Bruce, Reagan Norway, Jackson and Blake Lafont, and Adam Willis.

He is also survived by his sister Cindy Moeykens and husband, Gary; Richard Leach and partner, Debbie Grundy; niece Aby Moeykens; and nephews Justin Moeykens and Travis Leach. He is also survived by many great friends that were so close to him.

“Scudda Ming Scudda Mung!”

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 23 college scholarship fund, P.O. Box 45, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Kimberly Pike

Kimberly J. Pike, age 57, died on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

From the moment she was born, Kimberly beat the odds. She was born in Newport on April 2, 1964, to Steven and Linda (Leach) Pike. Steven was 17 and Linda was 16 at the time, both too young to be parents — or so they thought. Kimberly was born with down syndrome and her parents were urged to send her away. There was no place for her in this world — or so they thought. But Kimberly went on to live not only a good life, but an exceptional one that inspired so many people around her.

She graduated from BFA St. Albans with the class of 1980. While in school, she competed on the gymnastics team, and after she became the poster child for the 1981 Winter Special Olympics at Smuggler’s Notch. She traveled more than most and enjoyed trips to California, London, and Disney World. She worked as a teacher’s aide at the St. Albans City School and at Verdelle Village for many years. Through her work, she was able to provide a positive impact to so many students, teachers, and colleagues. Kimberly’s life was a gift to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is survived by her parents, Steven and Linda Pike of Swanton; her brothers: Randall Pike and his wife, Claire, of St. Albans, and Christopher Pike and his wife, Priscilla, of Lac-Brome, Quebec, Canada; nieces and nephews: Shelby Pike of Newport, Jackson Pike of Pinellas Park, Florida, Taylor Pike of Twentynine Palms, California, Simon Pike of Ft. Kent, Kentucky, and Madeline, Oliver, Maelle, Elliot, and Alistair Pike all of Lac-Brome, Quebec; great niece Oaklee Blais; her grandmother Annette Pike of Newport; her very special cousin Jacki Walton of South Albany; close friend Bill Ruggles; and several aunts and uncles.

Kimberly was predeceased by her grandparents: Myron and Charlotte Leach, and Woodrow and Jean Pike.

Kimberly’s family would like to thank everyone who helped care for her over the last several years, especially Dr. Corrigan and his staff, Bayada Home Health nurses Jeneka Chapman and Cheryl DeCell, and Missisquoi Valley Rescue.

Friends and family are invited to Kimberly’s Life Celebration on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, Vermont, to include visitation from noon to 2 p.m. followed with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be held next spring in the Irasburg Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Kimberly’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

Velma Rushford

Velma T. Rushford, 81, of Pine Street in Newport, died December 20, 2021, surrounded by her three children.

Velma was born on December 19, 1940, in North Hyde Park, the daughter of Ralph and Eula (Whitcomb) Thompson. She grew up on Ferry Street in North Hyde Park and graduated from Lamoille Central Academy, class of 1958. On July 9, 1960, she married Ellis Rushford who predeceased her June 5, 2008. She and Ellis enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida, especially when the grandchildren came to visit. Velma loved working in her flower gardens and was a member of the United Church of Newport. Most of all, she thoroughly enjoyed following the sporting events and other activities of her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.

Velma is survived by three children: Sharon Pare and her husband, Robert, of Newport, Lisa Kincaid and her husband, Kevin, of Morgan, and Michael Rushford and his wife, Patricia, of Coventry; six grandchildren: Meghan Whitt and her husband, Randy, of Belgrade, Montana, Kristen Crannell and her husband, Patrick, of Lansing, Michigan, Nicholas Kincaid of Ithaca, New York, Heather Kincaid of Derby Line, Ellis Rushford and his fiancée, Emily Machiele, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Joseph Rushford of Derby.

She was very excited for the birth of her two great-grandchildren: Henry Crannell of Lansing, Michigan, and Hayden Whitt of Belgrade, Montana. She is also survived by step-grandchildren: Travis Blake, his wife, Jessica, and their children of North Troy, and Nicholas Blake and his wife, Iris, and their children of Morgan. She is survived by her brothers-in-law: Gary Rushford and his wife, Linda, of Haines City, Florida, and Robert Spaulding of Hyde Park; and by several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Velma was predeceased by her brother Clifford Thompson of Reading, Massachusetts, and her sister Norma Savage of Eden.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, December 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Reverend David Lisener officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions can be made in her memory to the Newport Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 911, Newport, Vermont 05855 or to the Activities Fund at Maple Lane Nursing Home, 60 Maple Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Richard Leo Sevigny

Richard Leo Sevigny, 76 of Derby, died on December 15, 2021, in Newport.

He was born on July 13, 1945, in Granby, Quebec, to the late Delviau and Florence (Lefebvre) Sevigny. On October 23, 1999, he married Venise Marquis who survives him.

Richard started Jimmy Kwik store as well as the Greyhound bus stop on Coventry Street in Newport. He was an avid snowmobiler, a big NASCAR fan, loved to have a good time and he always drove a Ford.

He is survived by his children: Leo Sevigny and his wife, Heather, and Danielle Marquis; by his grandchildren: Sebastien, Whitney, Anna, Lucy, Hunter, Amelia, and Bradley; by his brothers John Sevigny and his wife, Danielle, Norman Sevigny, and Florian Sevigny; sisters Rose Warner and her husband, Albert, Rita Audet and her husband, Roger, Beatrice Deslandes and her husband, Roland; and by his sisters-in-law: Anne, Suzanne Patenaude and husband, Bernie, Marielle Demuth and husband, Mark, and Joanne Hammond and her husband, Leonard; and by his brothers-in-law: Real Marquis and his wife, Caroline, Bruno Marquis and his wife, Karen, and Leo Marquis and his wife, Linda; and by numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

He was also predeceased by his brother Reginald Sevigny.

Funeral services will be held next summer at the convenience of the family. If friends desire memorial contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306.

