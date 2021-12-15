Obituaries & Services 12.15.21

Roy Barnett

Roy “Bart” Barnett Jr. died unexpectedly on December 5, 2021.

The elder son of Marie and Roy Barnett, he was a lifelong Vermonter, with deep ties to the Northeast Kingdom.

Bart attended North Troy Elementary, then graduated from Sacred Heart High School and St. Michael’s College. He served in the National Guard and was a member of the Elks, the American Legion, Newport Country Club, and the Civil War Round Table. He was raised at Jay and was a fixture in North Troy, where he grew up and ran Barnetts Inc., the family fuel business he co-owned with his brother Bruce, for more than forty years.

In 1969, Bart married Susan Marsh, of Newport. They met as teenagers and were each other’s partner in every sense: best friends and true loves for 52 years. They raised two daughters together, and their three grandchildren were the apple of Bart’s eye.

Bart was interested in everything: he was an avid reader and library supporter, a history buff who volunteered for the Civil War Round Table and the historical society, a golfer (who played many rounds with Tony O’Connor), a biker, and a pickleballer and played with his posse at the SSDC. He was a clandestine musician who taught himself to build cigar-box guitars and play the harmonica and ukulele. He was also a terrible winner when it came to cribbage.

Some gentle persuasion was needed to get him out of Troy and on vacation before he remembered that he actually liked traveling. After retirement, he had wonderful adventures out west and abroad, with family and friends.

Kind, thoughtful, and gentle, Bart had a special fondness for animals, and children adored him. Bart had a wicked sense of humor, a quick laugh, and a smile like a gift.

Bart was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Marie Barnett, and his brother Bruce. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Susan; his daughters: Sarah and Betsy and their partners Chris and Fowler; his grandchildren: Ben, Hannah, Marie, Ann, Brad, Robin, Brooke, and Morgan Barnett; Steve and Alma Marsh; Debbie Dillard and family; Kathy Carpenter; a wealth of dear friends and neighbors, and his so-called “stray” cat.

In the spring, a celebration of life will be held at the Barnett family camp on Lake Salem, where Bart spent many happy hours.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to Felines and Friends, P.O. box 1316, Newport, Vermont 05855, the Newport Youth Golf Association, or a charity of their choice.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Rodney Dale Conley

Rodney “Rod” Dale Conley of Bristol died December 9, 2021, at his home after a hard-fought five-year battle with cancer.

Rod was born on July 22, 1944, in Barton.

After graduating from high school, Rod joined the Navy and came out as an E5 after 4 years.

Rod worked at Simmonds Precision/Goodrich for 38 years, until his retirement.

He spent much of his free time participating in sports. He played broom hockey, was a pitcher in softball into his early 60s, and was a softball umpire until he was 72. Rod was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling on various leagues for 40 years. He was most proud of his perfect games, bowling five 300 games after the age of 68.

He was a charter member of the Eagles club in Vergennes and member of the Vergennes American Legion.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Linda,; his two adult children: Jason Conley of East Braintree, and Kerry Conley of New Haven; two older brothers: Royce Conley and wife, Lillian, of Glover, and Raymond Conley of Glover; six grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and close friend Jim Hines of Bristol.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, December 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Bristol.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Affiliate, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

To send online condolences to family, or for those who can’t attend the funeral service and would like to watch the video of the service, please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com.

James A. Lynch

James “Jim” A. Lynch, 96, of Derby, died peacefully on December 8, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 1, 1925, in Bronx, New York, to James and Gertrude (Kipp) Lynch. On June 22, 1968, he married Gail Dugan who survives him.

Jim attended Dartmouth College. He received his M.B.A. from Columbia University. He served in the United States Army during World War II. During his lifetime Jim worked as a life insurance agent.

He loved to spend spring and summer days out in his garden. In the colder weather he could be found tending his woodpile and keeping the wood stove burning. Jim was a member of the Border Curling Club and enjoyed many good times there with his buddies.

Jim is survived by his wife, Gail Lynch, of Derby; his children: Katy Lynch and her husband, Robert Bolgar, of Stamford, Connecticut; Stephen Lynch and his wife, Mia Bauman-Lynch, of Brooklyn, New York; and his granddaughter Frankie Lynch of Derby; his sisters: Dorothy O’Brien of Williamstown, Massachusetts, and Mary Elizabeth Schneider of Chappaqua, New York, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Christopher Lynch, in 2016.

A celebration of Jim’s life is being planned for the spring. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to NorthWoods Stewardship Center, 154 Leadership Drive, Island Pond, Vermont 05846.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Andrew Leonard Major

Andrew “Andre” Leonard Major, 83, died on December 10, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family as he died.

Andrew was born on August 29, 1938, in Dixville, Quebec, Canada, the sixth of nine children of Henry and Fabiola Mailhot Major.

In November 1944, Andrew immigrated with his family to the United States via Norton. Andrew maintained dual American and Canadian citizenship as Fabiola was born in Manchester, New Hampshire. The family moved to a small dairy farm at the foot of Bald Mountain in East Charleston. There, Andrew attended Buck School, a small, one-room schoolhouse in town. After graduation, he attended St. Mary’s Academy in Island Pond, where he graduated valedictorian of his class. Andrew then attended Saint Michael’s College in Colchester for two years before transferring to Saint Paul University Seminary in Ottawa, Canada.

Leaving seminary, Andrew started working for the Canadian Pacific Railroad in Newport, before returning to his education at the University of Ottawa and obtaining a B.A. in philosophy. Andrew returned to the railroad, but, the following year, he joined the faculty at Sacred Heart High School, teaching French, history, and working as a guidance counselor. A year later Andrew transferred to North Country Union High School in Newport, working as the director of vocational education for five years.

On August 4, 1973, Andrew and Lois Rae Beadle were married in Derby. They then moved to Perkinsville and Andrew worked at Springfield High School as vocational director. While in Perkinsville, their son Seth Andrew was born. Andrew also earned a master’s degree from UVM.

In 1978, the family moved to a cottage that Andrew had owned since 1965 on Lake Salem in Derby, and Andrew returned to the Canadian Pacific Railroad as an assistant supervisor. In 1980 their daughter Amy Lee joined them. Over the years Andrew spent many days enjoying and caring for the lake on which he lived, operating as president of the Salem Lakes Association and working passionately to ensure the health of the lake he loved.

Andrew will be remembered for his wit, sharp sense of humor, kindness, warmth, and his meat pie! He enjoyed playing cribbage, driving his boat on the lake, going to the beach in Maine, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Andrew is predeceased by his siblings: Marcel, Raymond, Gilbert, Paul, and two who died in infancy; and his beloved dog Mikey.

He is survived by his wife, Lois, of Derby; his son Seth and his wife, Aimee Powelka, and their children: Ethan Francis and Eliot Henry, of Framingham, Massachusetts; his daughter Amy Ricker and her husband, James, and their children: Jay Elton and Ellington Fabiola of Lyme, New Hampshire; his siblings: Jean Louis “Johnny” and his wife, Donna, of Hickory, North Carolina, and Jeannine Gratton and her husband, Rudy, of West Charleston; two sisters-in-law: Gerry Major of Amherst, New Hampshire, and Betty Major of Newport; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to be made in Andrew’s name to the Salem Lakes Preservation Association (www.salemlakesvt.org).

A celebration of life will be held in the summer.

Kenneth Peter Roberts

Kenneth Peter “Pete” Roberts, died peacefully surrounded by family on December 10, 2021, at the age of 74.

Born on February 3, 1947, in Orleans, he was the son of Maurice and Eveyln Roberts. He grew up on a farm with his three siblings.

His passion and dedication to his country led him to serve in the Army from 1966 to 1969, spending the majority of that time in Vietnam. Upon his return he traveled and lived in various places, until ultimately returning home to the Northeast Kingdom, where he eventually met and married the love of his life, Nancy (Bruneau) Roberts in 1986.

Pete was active in his local community, belonging to the Masons, Shriners, and Elks among other organizations. He got a lot of joy from these organizations due to their focus on philanthropy. An avid outdoorsman, Pete loved to fish, hunt, and garden among other things. Many people enjoyed Pete’s love of debating and deep philosophical discussions. Always experimenting with new dishes, he loved to cook for others and enjoyed all auto racing.

Pete was an excellent driver, obtained his CDL at a young age, and spent many years driving tractor trailers. He eventually found his way into the construction world, where he managed concrete plants and ultimately capitalized on his love of conversation by heading up sales. He was the hardest worker you would ever meet, and even upon retiring he found other part-time jobs, helped out family members, and constantly tinkered on projects.

He was an amazing father, and despite working incredibly long hours, he never missed any of his daughters’ soccer, track, or basketball games. He taught them amazing life lessons and was always there whenever they or anyone else in his family needed him.

He leaves behind his wife, Nancy Roberts; daughter Michelle Roberts-Anctil and son-in-law Daniel Anctil, and granddaughter Sage Roberts-Anctil; daughter Sara Roberts and her fiancé, Kyle Antognini; his brother Philip Roberts; sister Barbara Webb and her husband, Jim Webb; mother-in-law Yvette Bruneau; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and his two dogs, Franklin and Ellie.

He was predeceased by his father, Maurice Roberts, mother, Evelyn (Roberts) Jenne, stepfather, Norman Jenne, and his sister Muria Roberts.

His love for rescuing animals led him to adopt many pets over the years, even pets as unconventional as a raccoon. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations in Pete’s name to the ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org/ or Warrior Foundations Freedom Station https://warriorfoundation.org/.

A celebration of life will be hosted in the spring, and specifics will be announced at a later date. His friends and family love him, miss him dearly, and know he will always be with them in their hearts.

Susan Shattuck

Susan Shattuck died on December 1, 2021. These are her words:

If you are reading this, it is because I have completed my journey on this earth. I have succumbed to the unrelenting, pesky cancer that invaded my body.

I was born in Newport in 1963, to Roy and Beula Jean Shattuck. I spent my childhood in the beautiful Northeast Kingdom.

Although, I moved away from Vermont as a young adult, I always felt fortunate to have such wonderful parents and to grow up in the Northeast Kingdom with my parents, my brother Bradley Shattuck, and my sister Brenda Shattuck Pfeifer.

I am also survived by my husband’s mother, Olga Bruhn, and his sisters: Diana Martin and Melinda Merchant. I was blessed that my family all found loving spouses and partners and our family increased with endearing in-laws, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews, whom I loved immensely.

I was beyond fortunate to be married to my soulmate, Steven Bruhn, for close to four decades. We were truly an amazing team. We supported each other in marriage, in successful careers we loved, and traveling the world, where we became an integral part of this great experience called life and created everlasting memories.

I had a front row seat in this life. I lived a full life, albeit a bit shorter than I thought it would be. I find contentment in knowing I pursued and fulfilled my dreams and goals throughout adulthood and did not put them off until next year or the year after. What you do today is more important than what you say you are going to do tomorrow. I did not wait to fulfill my ambitions and dreams. I knew one day, there would be no tomorrow.

David L. Valley

David L. Valley, 73, of Irasburg, died on December 6, in Newport. He was born on June 11, 1948, in Newport to Leon and Geneva (Sheltra) Valley. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam War.

David was employed by Tivoly in Derby Line for many years. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, camping, and riding his four-wheeler. He spent endless hours taking care of his daughter Donna and doing puzzles. He was always there for his girls.

He is survived by his children: Lisa Darling-Judd and her husband, Robert, of Barnet, Donna Valley of Albany, and Michelle McManus and her companion, Paul Cutting, of Irasburg; by his grandchildren: Amanda Atwood, Robert Southworth, and Bailey McManus; by his great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Blair, Hayleigh Atwood, and Makyla Southworth; by his siblings: Edgar Valley of Barton, Maurice Valley of Barton, Rachel Saulmon of Barton, and Madeleine Krohn of Florida; by his sister-in-law Hilda Valley; and by nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his grandson Justin Darling; brothers: Norman, Richard, Francis, and Ernest; and by his sisters: Priscilla Parsons and Lorraine Bushey.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton. Interment will be in the spring in Albany Cemetery.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Paul Doyle

Paul Philip Doyle, 97, of Barton died on Friday, December 10, 2021, at North Country Hospital in Newport with family at his side.

He was born December 5, 1924, at the family farm in Strafford, the son of the late William and Mildred (Judd) Doyle. Paul was the middle child of 13 brothers and sisters. He grew up on the farm, sharing the chores of dairying, raising poultry, and maple sugaring. It was at a time when horses and oxen were used to pull the farm equipment. Paul and his brothers drove oxen for many years while growing up, particularly during the maple season.

Paul received his elementary education in a one room schoolhouse at Miller’s Pond in Strafford. He and his brothers walked over six miles each way to attend Thetford Academy where he graduated with top honors in the class of 1942. After graduation from high school, he helped carry on the family farm for several years. In 1947 he took employment at United Farmers of New England in Randolph. Later that year he was transferred to their plant in Barton.

On June 29, 1948, he married Genie A. Gilmore. She predeceased him in 1988.

He later changed his employment to insurance and real estate sales. His wife retired from her teaching profession and together they established the Paul Doyle Realty Agency. It was in real estate that the young couple spent the majority of their business life. Over the years they developed a valuable reputation for honesty and integrity. Paul closed the agency and retired in the mid-nineties. During his retirement he operated a small maple syrup operation, and tended to his berry plants. Paul enjoyed square dancing and jam sessions. He was known by many friends and family members as a great storyteller.

Paul loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter. He took several trophy bucks in his lifetime. Over the years, he raised and trained some of the best bear hounds in the country, but preferred shooting most of the bear with a camera instead of a gun.

He leaves behind four daughters: Cheryl and her husband, Edward Kearns, of Youngsville, North Carolina, Sharon Doyle and her husband, Timothy Wheel, of Helena, Montana, Beverly and her husband, Raymond Cusano, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Kimberly and her husband, Mark Koprowski, of Bethlehem, New Hampshire; four grandchildren: Jessica Cusano, Kristina Styren, Caitlyn Koprowski and Thomas Koprowski; two great-granddaughters: Emma Murray and Lily Styren; two siblings: Richard Doyle and his wife, Carol, of Warrensburg, New York, and Dorothy Santoleri of Mason, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held in the spring in the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton with a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mildred and James Doyle Scholarship Fund, care of Thetford Academy, 304 Academy Road, Thetford Center, Vermont 05075, or to honor his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennesee 38105.

Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.

Simone Menard

Simone M. Menard, of South Burlington, formerly of Newport Center, died peacefully in her sleep on December 11, at Gazebo Senior Living in South Burlington.

She was born on June 20, 1924, in Newport to Arthur and Blanch (Veilleux) Morin. In 1963 she married Herve Menard who predeceased her.

She is survived by her children: Carole Menard of West Bolton and Pierre Menard of Essex; by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; by her stepchildren: Pauline Nault, Roland Menard, Patricia Saum, Rita Benoit, Francis Menard, Denise Menard Wilkens, and Raymond Menard.

She was predeceased by her following stepchildren: Theresa Cotton, Benjamin Menard, Isabelle Brown, and Roger Menard.

Simone had a very strong faith and held membership with St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella, and was a eucharistic minister for 20 years. She enjoyed her home and the landscape that she was surrounded by. Cooking, entertaining, gardening, cross-country skiing, and many walks with her dog on beautiful Lake Road. She had a twinkle her eye and was loved by so many. The family sends many thanks to the loving and caring staff at Gazebo Senior Living who made such a difference in the last years of her life.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in the spring at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Barton.

Online condolences at curtisbritch.com.