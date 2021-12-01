Obituaries & Services 12.1.21

Norah Christine Jones

Norah Christine Jones, beloved daughter of Quenten and Susan Jones, died Monday night, November 22, 2021.

Norah was born June 5, 2007, in Morrisville, and lived with her family in Jay. Norah brought light to everyone she met. She was a beautiful, caring young woman who loved her family and friends.

Norah is survived by her parents Quenten and Susan; younger sister Anwyn; her fraternal grandparents Tony and Johanne Jones of Montgomery; her maternal grandparents John and Donna Christiansen of Dubuque, Iowa; aunt Christine and uncle Michael, and cousins Eleana and Winston Shimkus of Dubuque, Iowa; uncle Jonathan Christiansen of Des Moines, Iowa; aunt Hannah and uncle Colin and cousins Caelyn and Porter Sorensen of Montgomery; aunt Jesse Jones and her partner, Justin Wernecke, of Garmisch, Germany; as well as many cousins, family, and friends who loved her very much.

Private services will be held with the family and close friends, followed by a celebration of life, and sharing of memories and love on Thursday, December 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Jay Peak Resort.

In lieu of flowers, we invite you to honor Norah’s memory by making a donation to the Norah Christine Jones Foundation, https://www.gofundme.com/f/norah-christine-jones-memorial-fund. Funds will be directed to projects supporting mental health and wellness and suicide prevention, with the goal of transforming the health of the nation by improving well-being for everyone, starting with our local community.

Donna L. Jewer

Donna L. Jewer, 74, of Irasburg, died on November 25, 2021, in Newport, with her loving family by her side. She was an amazing woman, and she loved her Lord Jesus Christ and her family very much. She will be missed and was loved by all who knew her.

She was born on August 22, 1947, in Newport, to Frederick and Marjorie (Rowland) Prue. On October 7, 1994, she married Lester Jewer, who survives her.

During her lifetime she was a cook at the Valley House restaurant in Orleans. Among her hobbies, she enjoyed playing bingo, playing guitar, writing songs, loving her dogs, cooking, and canning. She also loved her faith, church, and hearing from her grandchildren. She was a member of the New Hope Bible Church.

She is survived by her husband, Lester Jewer, of Irasburg; her children: Dennis P. Dion Jr., Janice Cappelli, Stacie Beauchemin, Jessica Prue, Christine Jewer, Chelsea Jewer, Courtney Jewer, and Lester Jewer III. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and by her siblings: twin sister Diana Poginy, Valerie Royer, Pearla Brown, Margie Morley, Brenda Stuart, and Pamela Prue, Louis, John, and Danny Prue; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents Frederick and Marjorie Prue, and by her siblings: Terry Prue, Freddie Prue, David Prue, and Janice Prue.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, at the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg, with pastor George Lawson officiating. Should friends desire contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Frontier Animal Society, 522 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Dorothy Ann Roy

Dorothy Ann Roy, 80, of Newport, beloved wife of Francis (Sonny) Roy, died on November 18, 2021, in Newport.

She was born August 7, 1941, in Beebe, Quebec, Canada, to Wendell and Annette (Fluette) Sheldon.

She was educated in French by the Daughters of Charity of the Sacred Heart in Beebe and in Sherbrooke, Quebec. After obtaining two certificates — one in French and the other in English — she taught in English in Lennoxville, Lachine, Richmond, and Sherbrooke, Quebec.

She married the love of her life on September 28, 1963, and the two came to live in Newport. Together, they raised four sons: Dan, Kevin, James, and BJ. As their children got a little older she taught adult basic education under the direction of Mrs. Eva Warner. She taught English as a second language to French Canadians and some Germans from Bogner.

She then obtained her real estate license and worked for Roberts Real Estate and then joined her husband at Roy’s Real Estate.

When they retired, they lived in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and spent the summers in Newport, and she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

She is survived by her husband and by her children: Daniel Roy and his wife, Sarah, of Newport, and James Roy and his wife, Sul Yin, of Derby; by her grandchildren: Nicole, Mitchell, Brett, Tristan, BJ, and Noah Roy.

She is also survived by her brother Robert Sheldon and his wife of Beebe, Quebec; her sister-in-law Monique Herlocker; her brother-in-law Wayne Lantagne; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents; her brother Allan Sheldon; sons Kevin and Bradley (BJ); her in-laws George and Pauline Roy, Aline and Bud Judd, Marriette Moeykens, sister-in-law Joette Lantagne, Maryse Rivard, and brother-in-law Michael Roy.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 191 Clermont Circle, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Raymond C. Sweeney

Raymond C. Sweeney Sr., 75, of Glover, died suddenly on November 26, 2021, at his home.

He was born on November 14, 1946, in Albany, to Charles and Laura (Still) Sweeney. On February 5, 1971, he married the former Donna Cook who survives him.

Raymond was a truck driver for Pike’s Industries for many years. His hobbies included deer hunting, fishing, snow plowing, and he loved to putter around the house.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Sweeney, of Glover; his son Raymond Sweeney Jr. and his wife, Jessica, of Glover; his grandchildren Jacqueline Pray and her husband, Michael Pray, of Barton, and Trevor Sweeney of Glover; his two cats, Oscar and Mittens, and his two grand-dogs Taylor and Levi; his sister Shirley Stone of Morrisville; and Beverley Cleveland of Newport; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Robert and Donald Neil, and Richard Sweeney.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire contributions in his memory may be made to the Pope Frontier Animal Society, 522 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to the Glover Ambulance Squad, 48 County Road, West Glover, Vermont 05875.

Jeannine F. Lague

Jeannine F. Lague died peacefully on November 28, 2021, at the age of 91, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Holland, on June 18, 1930, she was the oldest daughter of 12 children born to Rufus and Dorilda Patenaude. On October 24, 1959, she married Bertrand Lague, who predeceased her on July 27, 2011.

Jeannine started her career at Montgomery Ward in retail and had the opportunity to model their clothing in several fundraisers for the American Cancer Society. Jeannine and Bert then went on to purchase two Ben Franklin 5 and 10 stores in Derby Line and Island Pond. They ran both businesses for several years. Her deep Catholic faith then called her to work at the Michaud Manor for many years.

Jeannine was an active participant at St. Edward’s Parish in Derby Line, where she participated in the choir. She also enjoyed many hobbies such as gardening, sewing, cooking, watching her children play sports, and spending time with her grandchildren. Her family will always remember her as a loving and caring mom and memere.

She is survived by her children: David Lague and wife, Wendy, of Quincy, Massachusetts, Helene Somerville and husband Mark, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, Caroline Mosseau and husband, Matthew, of Bedford, New Hampshire, Norman Lague and wife, Sonya, of Rouses Point, New York, and Jacques Lague and wife, Sherene, of Huntersville, North Carolina. Jeannine, most lovingly known as memere, is survived by 13 grandchildren, including: Tyler and his wife, Kaitlyn, Connor, Hunter and his wife, Shannon, Griffin, Jonathan, Katherine, Geoffrey, Avery, Kayla, Peyton, and Malerie. In addition, she is survived by her sisters: Anita Lafleur, Rita Gobeil, and Rose Lachance; as well as a sister-in-law Andreanne St. Onge; and brother-in-law Norbert Lague.

Jeannine was predeceased by her parents Dorilda and Rufus Patenaude; her husband, Bertrand Lague; her brothers: Joe, Leo, Raymond, Homer, Peter, and Larry; sisters Marielle Morin and Cecile Wheeler; and sister-in-law Suzanne Grandpre.

The family would especially like to thank the following staff at Mt. Carmel for their dedication, caring, and love: Hope, Carol, Nelly, Marina, Lucy, Veronica, Mashira, Patty, Jane, Mary, Beatrice, Diane and Nancy. The family will never forget how much they cared for our mother and the grace they bestowed upon her. The family would like to say, God bless you all and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Calling hours will be on Friday, December 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Church in Derby Line. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Edward’s cemetery in Derby Line. All are welcome to join at a reception to celebrate Jeannine’s life which will follow at The Eastside Restaurant, Newport.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Jeannine’s memory be made to Manchester VNA and Hospice, 1070 Holt Avenue, #4, Manchester, New Hampshire 03109. The Manchester VNA provided exceptional hospice care at the end of Jeannine’s life.

