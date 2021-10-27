Obituaries & Services 10.27.21

Yolande Brasseur

Yolande (Ruel) Brasseur, 90, a resident of Newport Center for 45 years before moving to Newport, and then Irasburg, died on October 15, 2021, in St. Johnsbury Hospital.

Yolande was born on September 26, 1931, in Coaticook, Quebec, Canada, to the late Donat and Adelina (St. Pierre) Ruel. She was raised on a farm, learning to work hard for her family, and developed a very faithful love for the Lord from her parents and 13 older siblings. As the youngest of 14, she was the last one to die, doing all she could to be at all but two of her siblings’ funerals. As the youngest, she was the lucky one who got to go to convent school for two years, before finishing school and learning to cook, paint, sew, and how to manage a household. In 1951, after graduating, she married Yves Brasseur, and they moved to the farm he had purchased earlier. They quickly filled that house with 11 children and made it a loving home.

Her husband predeceased her after 65 fun-filled years of traveling all over the United States, Hawaii, Canada, Medjugorje, Mexico; and they spent many years enjoying their winters in Florida. She really enjoyed gardening — both the flowers around the house and vegetable gardens filling her canning room — which also helped to feed her large family. She loved sewing and was so proud to make all her young children’s clothing, with each one passing anything they outgrew to the next child. She was an amazingly fabulous cook, always ready to feed many families and friends who stopped by for a visit, and then making everyone stay for a quick (or long) game of cards.

After working hard all day taking care of her family, her reward was either to go do ceramics with her sister and her daughters, or to go to many local bingo games to win another turkey. She was always ready to have fun and brought joy to everyone around her. Yolande was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church from the time she moved to the United States until her death, and a member of the Daughters of Isabella for over 50 years. Her devotion to family and the faith she had in God’s love were evident in all she did.

She is survived by her children: Alan Brasseur of Lancaster, New Hampshire; Michael Brasseur of Newport Center, Diane Bathalon and her companion, Gerry Bouchard, of Westfield, Roland Brasseur and his wife, Sue, of Newport Center, Robert Brasseur and his wife, Amy, of Newport, Marie Paquin and her husband, Jean Guy, of Newport Center, Louise Sanville and her husband, Sonny, of Irasburg, David Brasseur of Irasburg, and Caroline Stone and her husband, Elwin, of Hyde Park; her grandchildren: Paul, Michelle, Rachel, Andre, Lance, Nicole, Derrick, Dana, Rene, Christine, Christopher, James, Amy Lynn, Joey, Dawn, Jesse, Luke, Evan, Caleb, Raymond, Carisa, Matthew, Charles, Ian, Mehgan, Jordan, Alyssa, Nicholas, and Alicin. She is also survived by 42 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild on the way (who would be the fifth generation of the family), numerous nieces and nephews, and two sisters-in-law: Lucille Martineau and Marina Ruel.

Yolande was also predeceased by two sons: Dennis and Daniel; two granddaughters: Amelia and Cassandra; son-in-law Marcel Bathalon; her siblings: Alphonse Ruel, Aime Ruel, Rosario Ruel, Lucienne Lamoureux, Gerald Ruel, Paul Ruel, Rita Trudeau, Ernest Ruel, Cecile Delabruere, Germaine Ruel, Omer Ruel, Don Ruel, and Roland Ruel.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. A burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Yolande’s name may be made to the St. Mary’s Parish Window Fund, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Stephen Jacob Burton

Stephen Burton, 71, of Orleans, died October 8, 2021.

Stephen was born on May 15, 1950, to Stephen J. Burton and Natalie Hill in Bath, New Hampshire. He married Martha Jean Sylvester on August 14, 1971. They had no children.

For many years Steve worked at Air Kem New Hampshire and Vermont delivering supplies.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Jean Sylvester. He has two remaining sisters: Joan Day and her husband Dan of Concord, New Hampshire, and Mary Grimes and her husband from Colebrook, New Hampshire.

Steve had a big love for his niece Belynd Lussier and her husband, Paul. He was a longtime friend of Dr. Bob for over forty years.

Steve did not want a service. He will be buried in Woodsville, New Hampshire.

Carl Chaffee

On the evening of October 11, Carl Chaffee died peacefully at his home in Morgan.

Carl, who was born on April 9, 1941, lived in Albany for most of his life. It was there that he worked and raised a family with his loving wife, Ruth, who predeceased him in 2014.

Carl is survived by his three children: Keith of Los Angeles, California, Karl and his wife, Amber, of Morgan, and Kelly and her husband, Andrew, of Brownington. Carl also leaves behind his siblings: Lloyd of Glover, Cort and his wife, Darlene, of East Albany, Kaye of Irasburg, sister-in-law Sherry and husband, John, of Morrisville, and brother-in-law-Rod of Craftsbury; his loving grandchildren: Hilary and partner, Travis, of Brownington, McKenna and partner, Anthony, of Charleston, Kaden of Brownington, Ashley and her partner, Joe, of Derby, and Dilan and his partner, Allie, of Waltham, Massachusetts.

Carl married the love of his life, Ruth Sweeney, in 1963, with whom he would share the next 51 years. He spent most of his adult life working as an artificial inseminator for many local dairy farms. He loved to visit the farms and chat with the many farmers he served throughout Orleans and Essex counties over the years. In addition to this, Carl also served for eighteen years on the Albany Select Board, many of those as chairman. Carl was also an avid sports enthusiast and loved the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Celtics. He was also a life-long bowler who enjoyed many years of leagues in Newport, Lowell, and Morrisville. In 2009, Carl won the Vermont State Seniors Bowling Tournament, an honor that allowed him to compete in the National Seniors Bowling Tournament in Reno, Nevada. He also had a life-long passion for hunting and fishing. Cutting firewood and having a greenhouse were also hobbies he enjoyed, both of which turned into small business ventures during his semi-retired years. In his later years, he also became fond of traveling and would make the three-mile trek to the Morgan store almost daily. On days when he felt extremely adventurous, he would make a trip to the Evansville Trading Post to see his daughter or to Bob’s Quick Stop, a place he frequented for decades while living in Albany. Aside from the Schwan’s salesman and his faithful beagle sidekick, Della, Carl will also be sadly missed by both family and friends he knew from his many years in Albany, and more recently, the friends he made during his last few years while living in Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, Carl would have asked that you please send donations in his name to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morristown, Vermont 05661 or to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Carl’s honor on October 31 at 11 a.m. at the Albany Town Hall. Immediately following the Celebration of Life, relatives of the family are invited to a graveside service at the Albany Village Cemetery to be held at 1:30 p.m.

Conrad Coulombe

Conrad Claude Coulombe, 77, of North Fort Myers, Florida, and formerly Derby and Shelburne, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Hospice House in Cape Coral, Florida, with his loving wife and family by his side. He fought a courageous battle against Parkinson’s for over 20 years.

Conrad was born in Norton on August 10, 1944, to Archie and Marie-Paule (Routhier) Coulombe.

Conrad graduated from North Troy High School in 1962. While home he helped operate the family farm in Troy. In 1964 he enlisted in the Army and was stationed for a time in Okinawa. He served until 1967 when he was honorably discharged. In June of 1971 he met the love of his life, Lise Racine, and they married on November 27, 1971. They began their married life in Burlington and Colchester. He delivered milk and ran heavy equipment.

In 1976, after their two daughters were born, they moved to Troy to raise their family. During this time Conrad worked at the Asbestos Mines in Lowell and then purchased a hearing aid business. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Club attending meetings and various functions. In 1987 the family moved to Derby where he operated his business, Conrad Coulombe Hearing Aid Service, out of their home until they moved to Shelburne in 1994. While there and until his retirement in 2006 (due to the progression of Parkinson’s) he was employed as property maintenance for Champlain Housing. From then they wintered in Florida at Raintree RV Park and summered at Lone Pine Campground in Colchester. In 2013 they became permanent residents of Florida.

He leaves his wife Lise of almost 50 years. His daughters and their families: Claudia Letourneau and her significant other, and her children: Dustin, Joey, and Abby all of Derby; Christina D’Onofrio and husband, Martin, children Anthony and Nicole of Essex; his siblings: Roger (Blanche) of Essex Junction, Claudette (Art) Limoges of Troy, Susan (Leon) Mismas of Danbury, Connecticut, Gerald (Aileen) of Newport, Rena (Mike) Abair of Punta Gorda, Florida, Patrick (Peggy) of Hinesburg, Cecile Olden of Troy, and Mona (Ed) Hartnett of Houston, Texas; his in-laws: Claude and Maggie Racine, Len Jewell all of North Fort Myers, Jim and Linda Doane of Madisonville, Kentucky; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother and father; his mother- and father-in-law, Albert and Lucienne Racine; his brother Leo; and sister-in-law Sue Jewell.

Conrad was raised with strong Catholic values which carried forward throughout his life. He was a kind soul always willing to lend a helping hand right up until the very end. He was meticulous of his handywork, striving for perfection. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, horseshoes, playing cards, and spent many hours doing puzzles. He was a true family man. He loved his wife, girls, and grandkids; they were his true loves. Conrad and his infectious smile will be greatly missed. Services will be held in the spring of 2022 in Vermont. Contributions in Conrad’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Mildred Davis

Mildred L. Davis (known as Millie), 92, of Westmore, died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving children. She is now in the Lord’s loving arms.

She was born in Orleans on August 23, 1929, to Gladys and Gordon Wing. She was orphaned at a young age and lived in many foster homes throughout the state. It was during this time that she accepted the Lord into her heart and began her mission of service to all she met.

Millie worked for her entire life on the farm she shared with her dear husband, Alfred, to whom she was married for 52 years before his passing in 1999. Millie was a kind, inspiring Christian woman who tirelessly gave herself to her community and the Westmore Community Church, holding many offices including church deacon and president of the Westmore Ladies Aid. A pillar of the community, she was presented a plaque in her honor in 2019 by the Westmore Association.

She enjoyed cooking and baking, and her raised doughnuts were sought by all. She authored a cookbook, Just Add Love, that is used by many in the Westmore community and beyond. She loved sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, gardening, and putting food by. She welcomed all into her home and there was always room at the table for strangers. The following could be said about her home: “Let all who enter as guests, leave as friends.”

She was a member of the OWL (Our Wing Lineage) and the Wing Family of America, Inc, and took great pride in her lineage.

She is survived by her children: Brenda Woodward (husband, Carlton, deceased March 2020) of West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Darryl Davis and his wife, Carol, of Barton; JoAnn Briand and her husband, Rick, of Picton, Ontario, Canada, and Patricia Smith and her husband, Sanford, of State College, Pennsylvania; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Davis, her parents, and her siblings: Donald, Sydney, Dorothy, Charles, Royce and Thomas Wing.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westmore Community Church (27 Hinton Hill Road, Westmore, Vermont 05860) and designated for the upkeep of the bell tower, remodeled by her son Darryl in memory of Mildred and Alfred Davis.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through an online guestbook by visiting Curtis-Britch.com.

Paul Doyon

On Tuesday, October 20, 2021, Paul Doyon, loving husband and father of two children, suddenly died at the age of 56.

Paul was born on September 28, 1965, in Newport, to Gaston and Theresa Doyon. He went to North Country Union High School and graduated in 1985. He grew up on a dairy farm in Lowell with his family. He later spent his working career in manufacturing where he was a skilled CNC programmer for over twenty years. He loved his work and being able to use his mind to work through complex ideas and problems.

He had a great love for life and the outdoors, and he enjoyed it to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, poker, music, deep space exploration, home renovations, ATVing, and spending time with his friends and family. He had an amazing heart and was always willing to help others however he could. His grandchildren were the light of his life and brought him so much joy and happiness. He was also very dedicated and hardworking. In the last few years, he enjoyed spending time renovating his home in Westfield from the ground up with his wife. He had a passion for learning new things and pushing himself to new heights.

Paul is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pauline; his son Justin and former wife, Francisca, and husband, Victor, with their daughters Anabella and Lidia of Lowell; his son Jordan and his wife, Aleshia, with their two children, Emma and Caleb, of Cambridge; brothers and sisters Marcel and Catherine of Denver, Colorado, Maurice and Jackie of Westfield, Madeline and Gerry of Lowell, Marielle and Roger of Westfield, Aline and Guy of Milton; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.

He was predeceased by his mother Theresa, father Gaston, sister Agnes, and brother Michael.

The family will be having a celebration of life ceremony in the coming weeks. More details to come.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations made be made in honor of Paul via the American Heart Association. A link to the fundraiser page is shown below. If one would like to send flowers or cards to the family, one can send them to Pauline Doyon at 976 Vermont Route 100, Westfield, Vermont 05874.

Donation page: https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/FunRaiser/General?px=22308353&pg=personal&fr_id=3930.

David R. Humphrey

David R. Humphrey, 62, of Newport, died peacefully on October 20, 2021, at his home with Trish by his side.

He was born on August 22, 1959, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to the late Emerson and Ruth (Bowen) Humphrey.

David was owner and operator of Quality Appliance for many years. He worked for his father and acquired the business after his father’s retirement. The lakefront was close to his heart. He loved to sit and enjoy the view. David enjoyed boating, golfing, traveling, taking day trips to Maine with Trish, along with spending time with his dear friend Jim Russell.

He is survived by the love of his life, Trish Lantagne, of Newport, and her daughter, Hannah Lantagne, of Newport Center.

Special thanks to Dr. Maxwell Vergo, VNA and Hospice staff, for such caring support.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, with Reverend Kelly Deslauriers officiating.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Doris Leavans

Doris Bradford Leavens, 105, of Derby, died on October 19, 2021, in Newport.

She was born in Holland on September 7, 1916, daughter of Harry and Elaine (Taylor) Bradford.

She married Reginald Leavens who predeceased her on October 15, 2010.

She is survived by three children: William Leavens and partner, Gloria, of Derby; Sherry Rangel and husband, Uvaldo, of Corona, California; and James Leavens and husband, Eric, of Tucson, Arizona; five grandchildren: Lisa Gokey, David Selby, William Leavens Jr., Shawn Sutherland, and Krystle Rangel; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her daughter, June Selby, and her sister Beverly “Brad” in 1960.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Bel-Aire Center for their devotion, compassion, and care, and Janice Lamoureux for her frequent, loving visits and excursions. Also a special thanks to “Pinky” of the Bel-Aire Center for her affectionate and warmhearted friendship.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Bernard “Bernie” Matthews

It is with great sadness that Bernard’s family announce the death of its beloved “Poppie,” Dad, “Bernie” — Bernard J. Matthews of Orleans. He died at Maple Lane Nursing Home on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

He was born in Barton on July 8, 1919, the son of Bertie and Eva (Blodgett) Matthews. On January 27, 1941, he married Theresa (Brooks) Matthews and they were happily married for 57 years. Together they raised four children, all musical, with three following in their father’s footsteps by becoming music teachers.

A veteran of WWII, he was a signalman on a tank landing ship in the pacific. After the war he resumed his employment at Butterfields in Derby Line.

It was during this time at Butterfields that Bernie began his teaching career at Orleans High School and Barton Academy. Offered a full-time teaching opportunity, Bernie left Butterfields and taught in North Troy, then moved on to Derby Academy, and ended his full-time teaching career at North Country Union Junior High School in 1982. During his time at the junior high, he would teach band in the evenings at Craftsbury Academy. Retirement from the junior high didn’t end his teaching career as he worked part time at Coventry and Newport Center elementary schools until his full retirement. Throughout all these years of teaching, he gave private lessons in his home to hundreds of aspiring NEK musicians most nights of the week.

Bernie started playing at dance halls in his teens and continued well into his 70s. He played at the Red Wing (Elks Club) regularly with the Melody Men and the Downbeat Trio Plus One, as well as other clubs throughout the state and Quebec. After retiring from playing clubs, you could find Bernie entertaining residents at local nursing homes and senior centers.

He was predeceased by his wife, Theresa (Brooks) Matthews; infant son David, brother Ralph; and sister Elsie (Matthews) Decelles.

He leaves behind son Steven Matthews; daughter Cindy Matthews and husband, Laddin Walsh; son Gary Matthews and wife, Carol Sawyer; and son Peter Matthews and wife, Wendy (Greenwald) Matthews; grandchildren: Jennifer and Jason Whitcomb, Margaret Walsh, Colin and Theron Matthews, Julianna, Robert, Theresa, John, and Christopher Matthews; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special friend Anne Comsteller.

True to form, in his less than 24 hours at Maple Lane Nursing Home, he flirted with staff and sang to the dinner crowd the night before his death.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans. Per the request of the family facial coverings are encouraged. Burial will follow at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Barton.

Beatrice Ruth Nelson

Beatrice “Bea” (Aldrich) Nelson of Derby, died at her home surrounded by her loving family on October 22, 2021, one week shy of her seventy-seventh birthday.

Born up the hill from her own home on the Aldrich family farm, Bea was raised at a young age by a group of beloved aunts after her parents died. Being the only girl, she was nicknamed “sister.” During this time, she attended various schools and colleges, achieving a degree that led to a life-long passion of teaching. She became a wealth of knowledge in family history and lore, knowing not only of rural life in Vermont, but also of her family’s heritage.

Bea was fascinated by nature, gardening, and wild things, and loved feeding her birds and her “chippees.” She started her own studio called Bea’s Hive, producing custom paintings for clients, and signage for individuals and businesses alike. She taught art lessons and started Derby Dabblers, teaching others to paint. Bea’s love of family ties led her to become the family genealogist and researcher of local histories on both sides of the American and Canadian border. Bea found herself working as a consultant for many projects across northern Vermont. Her willingness to share her knowledge won over many people and opened many doors. She was an accepted Abenaki tribal member in western Vermont. She was an active member of the Holland Historical Society, Lake Memphremagog Steering Committee, and the Derby Chamber of Commerce.

She organized, with the help of a few other people many nonprofit projects: the Intertribal Women’s Hoop which promoted Abenaki awareness, family traditions, and strengthened the ties that held a community together. They developed a craft co-op that traveled to various powwows and events, plus they had the first Abenaki and Intertribal library for adults and children. Bea developed, wrote, edited, and produced a newsletter (before computers) which she mailed out to subscribers eager for what she was producing. Later, as more people wanted to become involved, and the Abenaki community was willing to be more visible, the nonprofit became the Alnobak Nebesakiak (or Nebesak).

She continued to host gatherings, travel with several drums to events and universities in both Canada and New England, produce community newsletters and calendars with original artwork, including a newsletter specifically for children called N’agizi.

With Bea’s stories and craft projects, the newsletters became a necessary resource for people of all ages, and schoolteachers, who at that time were just starting to teach about the Abenaki that are and were in Vermont. She was invited to present at various historical societies, colleges, elementary schools, Coutts camp, Boy Scouts, and interviewed many times for various projects. She co-authored several books: Around Lake Memphremagog and Holland Vermont and its Neighbors. Bea also authored articles for the Northland Journal. Gregory Sharrow, folklorist of the Vermont Folklife Center discussed a possibility of whether a film could be produced featuring the Abenaki people of Vermont. Bea, along with a close Abenaki friend, developed and implemented a plan to involve as many volunteer Abenaki as possible on a panel to do the interviewing, and reviewing.

This became a five-year volunteer project, with both a film and teacher guide being produced and available to purchase at the Vermont Folklife Center, called the Abenaki in Vermont, a Living Culture. Bea was welcomed at many reserves in New England and in Canada, including Odanak, maintaining her contacts to this day.

A few years later the Nebesak evolved into the Alnobak Heritage Preservation Center. She worked with the focus on bringing more awareness and a deeper level of research and commitment towards the Abenaki people. She became a consultant on such things as: state highways, dams, watershed projects including the Clyde River/Barton Village project, and the Connecticut River project. She worked with Vermont State archaeologists to prevent destruction of potential Abenaki burial sites and camping areas on their various projects. She was a consultant, author, and contributing artist for the Abenaki timeline in Vermont, which is on permanent display at the Hebard State Office Building. She also created the first plaque of the Lake Memphremagog walkway, and she worked with the Northern Forest and Canoe Trail project, supplying it with artwork, maps, and plans recreating historical canoe waterways. Bea believed in saving Vermont’s land for future generations, and for the wildlife to thrive with care. After becoming a member of Nulhegan-Coos Band of Abenaki, Bea was thrilled to see the changes that were occurring within the community and the state towards Abenaki culture. Nulhegan- Coos Band of Abenaki became one of four Vermont State recognized Abenaki bands. As a person who was respected for her knowledge, she was honored to have become a ceremonied Elder for Nulhegan, a lifetime position. This was a high honor and her greatest pride.

Bea also continued her passions of painting, gardening, researching, writing, and consulting. Two of her latest projects involved partnering with the Vermont Land Trust at Bluffside Farms in Newport on both a Three Sisters Garden and the farm’s new bike trail and wetlands project. Her greatest passion was her family. She would drop everything if anyone stopped by, always had the coffee pot on, cookies in the cookie jar and loved talking out on her porch or at her kitchen table.

Bea was predeceased by her husband, Roger Nelson, in 2019; brothers Bill and Jim (Joyce) Aldrich of Derby; in-laws George Nelson (Janet) of Irasburg, Tom Nelson of Albany, and Ruth Nelson of Washington State.

Bea is survived by her children: Bill Nelson of Lyndon and Rebecca Hardy (John) of Derby; grandchildren: Thomas Hardy (Kathleen) of Derby, John Curtis Hardy (Morgan Blanchard) of Barton, Tessa and Cooper Nelson of Lyndon; great-grandson Colton Hardy of Derby; brothers Robert Aldrich (Betty) of Derby, and Dean Aldrich (Christie) of Derby; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many cousins.

Arthur Postman

Arthur died at home on October 18, 2021, comfortably and peacefully. After being diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in early May of this year, he underwent surgery and a brief course of radiation and then astonished various doctors with his physical strength and ability to retain his mobility and most of his faculties. He spent the summer and early fall in good spirits, visiting with family and friends, enjoying the serenity and beauty of his beloved Northeast Kingdom, and expressing gratitude for the many blessings of his life.

Arthur was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on April 9, 1934, and graduated from Yale School of Architecture. He discovered his aptitude and love for design and fabrication early in his life, making model airplanes as a child and winning first prize — a brand new Chevrolet — at the Northeast Regional Soap Box Derby at the age of 14 with a car he had built himself. His children later enjoyed riding the winning car down Postman Lane, the long dirt road leading to the Postman family home in Brownington.

Arthur was dedicated to his community, spending the majority of his career designing, building, and managing affordable housing for families and the elderly in Newport and Derby Line. He lovingly maintained the 200-acre property at the end of Postman Lane, clearing brush from the woods and tending to the trees, flowers, and bushes, and, in his later years, developed a close friendship with the Amish neighbors who leased and farmed portions of the land.

Among his favorite things were classical music, meditation, and homemade meals with family.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Barbara Warren Postman; his daughter Robin Postman Benson and her husband, Al Benson, and their daughter Sage Benson of Bagley, Minnesota; daughter Rachel Postman of Brooklyn, New York; his son Warren Postman and his wife, Huijun Postman, and their children Micah Postman and Mila Postman of Arlington, Virginia; his daughter Leah R. Postman of Topsham, Maine, and her daughters Emily R. Postman of Washington, D.C., and Hannah L. Postman of San Francisco, California; and his sister Evelyn Crane and her husband, Milton Crane.

A memorial gathering will be announced in the future.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Arthur’s name can be made to the Baby Levi Miller Hospital Fund, 3317 Schoolhouse Road, Brownington, Vermont 05860. Levi was born this spring with severe heart defects and his Amish community is supporting his need for multiple operations up to and through his teenage years.

Dorio P. Roberts

Dorio P. Roberts Sr., 87, of North Troy, died peacefully on October 23, 2021, in Newport.

He was born on April 29, 1934, in North Troy, the son of Honore and Rose (Benjamin) Roberts. On November 14, 1958, he married Geneva Denton, who predeceased him on June 6, 2003.

In Doe’s early years growing up as a child he helped work the family farm. Later in his youth he thought he would try his hand in the U.S. Air Force, acting as an air traffic controller stationed two years in Long Island, New York, and one year in Alaska. After serving three years and being honorably discharged he came back to the family farm where later he met the love of his life, Geneva. When he decided to leave farming, he took on a job at the cheese factory in Troy at night and worked as a truck driver for Orleans Candy by day. After his employment with Orleans Candy came to a halt, he moved onto Lewis Dairy where his milk deliveries led him to his own self-employed business known as Rowden’s Dairy. Soon after the sale of his business, he took on a job at the local Newport car wash for a period of time. He soon began to get a little restless which ultimately led him onto his next adventure in Massachusetts, assisting his son with his small carpentry business and working at Auget MFG. Once he returned home he began his final career with Bond Auto Parts, currently known as O’Reilly Auto Parts, as a delivery parts driver.

He enjoyed many things. He had a passion for the game of softball whereby he had his own team known as Doe’s Expos for many, many years. In his younger years he loved bowling a couple nights a week with his dear friends. There wasn’t room in the house for many more trophies as he always excelled in the game. He also had a love for dancing, and he spent a lot of time at Warner’s Dance Hall in Lowell listening to Priscilla sing his favorite song, “Down in the Boondocks.” One should not forget his passion for cards. He so loved his time spent with family and friends sitting around the table for hours on end. As the years passed, however, there was less time spent at the card table and more time on his sled and four-wheeler. He did it all; he did it well; and he did it his way. He lived his life to the fullest with much joy and happiness, and his family is grateful and blessed to have been a part of it.

He is survived by his children: Danny Roberts and his wife, Francis, of Bakersfield, California, Darlene Potvin of Newport, Donna Kennison and her husband, Michael, of North Troy, Dennis Roberts and his wife, Tracy, of North Troy, Denise Roberts of Claremont, New Hampshire, and Devin Ryan of Northfield. He is survived by his grandchildren: Rose, Christie, Michael, Randy, Joshua, Jenna, Jayla, Meghan, Nathan, Miranda, Mariah, Bryanna, Molly, Hunter, Zoe, and many great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brothers Maurice Roberts of Florida, Roger Roberts and his wife of Tennessee, and Oscar Roberts and his partner, Sherill Sanville, of Newport Center.

He was also predeceased by his son Dorio P. Roberts Jr.; son-in-law Arnold Potvin Jr.; brothers Aldemand (Joe) Roberts, Ranald Roberts; and sisters Gabrielle Hilliker, Emelda Morrill, Yvette Parenteau, and Jacqueline Hamilton.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at North Troy Village Cemetery with military honors. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Dorio’s name may be made to the Troy School, for the baseball field fund, P.O. Box 110, North Troy, Vermont 05859.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

James Gosnell

James H. Gosnell Sr. of Butler, Pennsylvania, died at home on October 16, 2021, at the age of 91 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jim was born in Landsdowne, Pennsylvania, on August 10, 1930, to the late Herbert M. Gosnell and the late Margaret Elizabeth Brower Gosnell.

Jim attended Brighten High School, in Rochester, New York; St. Lawerence University in New York; and Florida State University in Florida, achieving his master’s degree. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. Jim was a teacher at the Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, St. Mark’s School in Southboro, Massachusetts, and Lake Region Union High School. He was a deputy sheriff for Orleans County, an EMT, a select board member for Westmore, and a deacon at the Westmore Community Church.

Jim enjoyed woodworking, building his own home in Vermont, fly fishing — especially in Alaska — water aerobics, and the Civil War Roundtable. He greatly enjoyed maple sugaring with his best friend, Earle Randall. After retirement, Jim and Lois traveled in their fifth wheel trailer throughout the U.S. and Canada up through Alaska. They also traveled to several countries and renewed their wedding vows on their fiftieth anniversary on the Yangtze River in China.

Jim was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout with Bronze, Gold, Silver Palms, and Order of the Arrow. He was also a member of the Freemasons.

Jim is survived by his children: Patricia Reigh, of Butler, and James H. Gosnell Jr. of Hermon, Maine; his grandchildren: Christopher Reigh (Samantha) of Butler, Douglas Reigh of East Butler, Jesse Reigh (Kelly) of Butler, Kristin Georgetown (Matt) of Texas, Heather Gosnell (Ryan) of Hubberston, Massachusetts, and Rachael Gosnell (Evan) of Hermon, Maine; his great-grandchildren: Abigail, Austinn, Heidi, and Celeste Reigh; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Lois G. Gosnell in 2018, his parents, and his sister, Joan Birch.

Jim was a past member of Westmore Community Alliance Church, Westmore, and present member of St. John’s Reformed Church in Butler.

As per his wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Butler Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, Pennsylvania 16053; St. John’s Reformed Church, 493 Evans City Road, Butler, Pennsylvania 16001; or a charity of their choice.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.