Obituaries & Services 1.26.22

Katherine Blanchard

Katherine “Kitt” Blanchard, 59, died unexpectedly on January 12, 2022, at her home in Island Pond. Kitt was born August 24, 1962, in Claremont, New Hampshire, to Gladys N. Wheeler and George Sweetser.

Kitt spent most of her time at home with two of her children Marcus and Autumn. She enjoyed crafting, was an avid reader and had a love for poetry. She loved going to the library to find new books and would read any chance she got. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed helping others and donated to several charities. She had a passion for birds and had a vast knowledge of nature.

Kitt is survived by six children: Travis Blanchard (New Hampshire), Alexandra and Jaime Sherman (Vermont), Danyelle and Edgar Jauregui (Minnesota), Cassie Blanchard (Minnesota), Marcus Blanchard (Vermont), and Autumn Blanchard (Vermont); six siblings: Mary E. and Mike Dumas (Vermont), Patricia Aubin and Lisa Greenwood (Vermont), Sheila Lamar and Frank Garrow (Vermont), Glen and Sandra Sweetser (Missouri), George “Bud” and Donna Sweetser (New Hampshire), Clarence “Sonny” and Viola Sweetser (New Hampshire). Kitt has three grandchildren: Donald Moore (Missouri), Jesse Jauregui (Montana), and Adriel Jauregui (Montana). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She will be loved and missed by many. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America. There are no scheduled funeral services currently.

Richard Cartee

Richard Earl Cartee, of Newport, died after many years of struggling with sicknesses, at the age of 81 at the Bel-Aire Nursing Home on January 11, 2022. He was born on May 20, 1940, in Newport, to Jesse and Madeline (Vanier) Cartee.

He was involved in many things over the years — too many to list here. He served on the North Country Union High School Board for over 20 years. Having a voice for those students was very important to him. His involvement in chaperoning with his brother Roger on the DECA trips brought him so much joy. But the most important thing to him was his family!

He leaves his wife of almost 46 years, Janet L. (Jaques) Cartee; his son, Patrick Cartee and his wife, Suzanne (Lawson) Cartee, and their children: Glen and his fiancé, Madison Dagesse, Mackenna, Jacquelyn, and Alayna; his son, Timothy Cartee; his daughter, Heather (Cartee) Sargent, and her daughter Kaylee; his brother, Roger Cartee, and his wife, Janet (Hunt) Cartee; and his brother Kenneth Cartee; his sister-in-law Jo-Ann (Pothier) Hatting, and her husband, Bo Hatting; his sister-in-law Pamela (Palmer) Lacoste, and her husband, Michel; his brother-in-law Wayne Palmer, and his wife, Sharon (Lucas) Palmer; his brother-in-law Ralph Palmer and his wife, Debbie (Lefort) Palmer; his brother-in-law Cameron Palmer and his wife, Louise (Beasley) Palmer; his brother-in-law Alan Palmer and his wife, Sue (Boda) Palmer; and his sister-in-law Suzanne (Meunier) Cote; his aunt Beverly (Vanier) Robbins of Alabama; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins; also his cat Kitty Cartee and his dog Lilly; and close friends Theresa Gray and Diane Bowman.

Richard was predeceased by his father, Jesse Cartee and mother, Madeline (Vanier) Cartee; his sister Beverly (Cartee) Daggett; his brother Jesse Cartee Jr.; and his brother-in-law David Jaques.

Many thanks to Dr. Megan Batchelder, Bel-Aire Nursing Home and the VA Medical Center for his care. Also the family would like to give a special thank-you to his son Timothy Cartee for the loving care that he provided without a complaint in his last few years.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the New Hope Bible Church on 1145 Route 14, Irasburg, and will be officiated by Pastor George Lawson and Pastor Scott Libby. A luncheon will follow. The service will be available live stream on Facebook page @inmemoryofrichardecartee.

A private burial will be held in the spring for close family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard’s memory can be made to: Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860, or Hearts of Change, 309 High Street, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Tom Doyle

“Being Irish, he had an abiding sense of tragedy, which sustained him through temporary periods of joy.” — William Butler Yeats

Tom Doyle, longtime Northeast Kingdom resident, died at his home in Saint Johnsbury on January 18, 2022. It was early in the morning with the full Wolf Moon still in the sky. His loving family was at his side.

Thomas Joseph Doyle was born in New York City on January 23, 1950, to Paul Francis Doyle and Rita Mulcahy Doyle. The third of six children, Tom was the heart of his big family. He was smart, funny, and lived his values every day. In the late 1960s, Tom protested the Vietnam War, and cultivated a lifelong obsession with music, literature, and politics.

Tom was a carpenter by trade. His concern for the world he was leaving behind endured until the end. Tom would often quote song lyrics when times got rugged. One favorite was Bob Dylan’s, “He not busy being born is busy dying.”

Fifty-three years ago this month, Tom met Jan Twomey, his true love, comrade, and partner, in English class at Western New England University. Tom and Jan were married on January 24, 1970, at Jan’s family home in Hamden, Massachusetts.

Soon after, they moved to Vermont where they built their homes, first in Lost Nation, East Haven, and later in Saint Johnsbury, taking occasional sojourns to Nova Scotia. They enjoyed community with kindred spirits wherever they lived. Tom and Jan have two beloved daughters, Christy and Heather, born a year apart. Together, Tom and Jan taught them to be self-determined, confident, and brave.

Over the last 14 years, Tom relished his role of grandfather “Poppi” to his three grandchildren, Teagan, Saben, and Latah, who think he is the coolest person they have ever met. Tom spent every moment he could with his grandchildren, ensuring that all three will always be Vermonters at heart.

Tom’s family will hold a celebration of life for him early this summer.

“Though lovers be lost love shall not; And death shall have no dominion.” — Dylan Thomas

Steven Cutting Jr.

Steven H. Cutting Jr., 41, of North Troy, died on January 17, 2022, in Orleans.

He was born on July 6, 1980, in Newport beloved son to Diane (Amyot) and Steven Cutting Sr.

Steven was employed by Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Orleans for many years. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed wood working and fishing.

He is survived by his son Samuel Isaac Cutting of North Troy and Lowell; his parents Diane and Steven Cutting Sr. of North Troy; his sister Karen Cutting and her companion, Brian McCormack, of Orleans; and by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of his life with his family will be held at a later date.

Therese Hoadley

Therese M.R. Hoadley died in Burlington on December 27, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Ronald Hoadley. Services will be held at a later date.