Obituaries & Services 09.01.21

Rocky Arnold Cady

Rocky Arnold Cady of Barton died on August 23, 2021.

He was born January 4, 1970, the son of Shirley Cady of Newport and Raymond Cady of Morrisville (deceased).

Rocky’s greatest joy was his grandson Bentley.

Rocky is survived by his life partner, Paula Firkey, of Barton; and his two children: Dylan Cady of Barton, and Natasha Cady of Barton.

His siblings are Ricky and Raymond Cady of Spokane, Washington, and Laurie Cady Carpenter of Newport. Rocky had many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

The family will have a private celebration of life on Saturday, September 4.

Marcel R. Fontaine

Marcel R. Fontaine, 59, of Newport, died suddenly on August 22, 2021, in Newport.

He was born on June 10, 1962, in Newport to Albini and Jeanne-Mance Fontaine.

Marcel was a carpenter by trade and truly enjoyed doing intricate woodwork. He also enjoyed hunting, loved to work in his gardens, and spending time with family and friends. Marcel had a way of making everyone close to him feel like they were a part of his family. There were so many lives that Marcel touched and people that he considered family that it would be difficult to list them all.

He is survived by his beloved partner of 15 years, Sharon Thibeault; his children: Nicholas Fontaine, and Melissa Waterhouse and her husband, Jason; his grandchildren: Briana Inskeep and Olivia Fontaine; his siblings: Noella Roy and her husband, Raymond, of Massachusetts, Peggy (Pierrette) Collins and her husband, Lee, of Barton, Aline LaMadeleine of West Charleston, Diane Mudgett and her husband, Mark, of Glover, Real Fontaine and his wife, Rose, of Irasburg; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marcel was predeceased by his parents, Albini and Jeanne-Mance Fontaine; the following brothers: Lionel, Gerard, Leonard, Ronald, Alan, Claude; and by his sister Nicole.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Janet I. Kokaly

Janet I. Kokaly, 88, of Newport died at 8:42 a.m. at North Country Hospital in Newport on Thursday, August 26, 2021 with her husband of 30 years, Jacob, and her son Steve Casey at her bedside. She went peacefully to her Lord in heaven.

She was predeceased by her parents: Doris and Verne Mckee; sisters: Betty Roberts, Velma Stedman, and Mable Gross; brother Verne “RIP” Mckee; her former husband George Casey; and sons: George and Chris E. Casey.

Survivors include her husband; her son Steve and his wife, Bonnie, of Connecticut; her sister Doris Sherman of Maine; her nephews Paul Sherman of Oakfield, Maine, and Sterling Sherman of Portland, Maine; by daughter Bonnie Ouellette of New York; stepsons: Jim of New Jersey, Jon of Louisiana, ande Paul Stout of Florida; stepdaughters: Jeane Willcut of New Jersey, June McMakin of Pennsylvania, Joy Lanigan of New Jersey, and Ruth Ann Worshaw of New Jersey; her grandchildren include: Chris Casey Jr., Timmy Casey, Jeremiah Casey, Liam McMakin, Ruth Kokaly, Kristina Kokaly, Suzie Powers, Jamie Kokaly, James Kokaly Jr., Kelly Ommundsen, Tommy Lanigan, Andy Wilson, Tammy O’dell, Michael Wilson, Faith Casey, Naomie Stout, and Sarah Stout; and numerous great-grandchildren scattered all over the United States.

Janet’s hobbies were knitting, crocheting, and watching Christian TV shows. She also loved traveling in the motor home, camping, and making a cross-country trip to Vancouver and a seven-day Alaskan cruise. She enjoyed cruises off Florida and trips to Disney World. She loved all members of her family and all the years that she had here on Earth.

Services will be held at the Life in Christ Fellowship Church on Saturday, September 4, at 10 a.m. with Reverends Janet and Allan Bishop officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in Island Pond. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Life In Christ Fellowship Church, 81 Weaver Street, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Richard Pray

Richard (Dickie) Lyle Pray of Albany died on his birthday on August 26, 2021.

He was born in Randolph and lived in Tunbridge until the age of seven. He was the son of Herbert and Alice (Martin) Pray. They moved to Albany. He attended Albany school and later married the love of his life, Capitola (Cappy) Moulton of Charleston. They were married for 64 wonderful years.

His hobbies included tinkering on cars, camping, playing cards, barbecues, and get-togethers with family and friends. He was employed by Ethan Allen for approximately 40 years and for a short time by Butterfields.

His wife Capitola survives him, along with their children: David Pray and his wife, Paula, of Johnson, Candy Cubit and her husband, Marvin, of Irasburg, Terry Pray of Albany, and Susan Glodgett and spouse, John, of Barton. Survivors also include 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; siblings: Gerald Pray and partner, Linda Chase, Carl Pray, Judy Valley, and Ronald Pray and his wife, Joyce; sisters-in-law: Rachel Pray, Regina Ovitt, and Sherry Green and husband, Hubert; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Arnold and Roger Pray.

Sincere thanks to Rose Shattuck, granddaughters: Samantha Pray, Savannah Glodgett, and Ann Johnson, as well as all the caring people at the Barton Medical Clinic and Orleans and Essex Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) and Hospice, Inc.

Special thanks to their children for all their love and care during this difficult year.

Graveside service will be held at the Albany Village Cemetery, on Saturday, September 4, at 2 p.m. with Reverend Nathan Strong officiating, followed by a celebration of life at Dick and Cappy’s home. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions in Dickie’s memory to Orleans and Essex VNA and Hospice, Inc. One may also share memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.

David Yves Sheltra

David Yves Sheltra, 57, died suddenly at his home on December 30, 2020.

He was born on March 29, 1963, in Haverhill, Massachusetts, the son of Arnold and Alma (Gagne) Sheltra.

A resident of Brentwood, New Hampshire, for the last 28 years, David grew up in East Hampstead, New Hampshire, and was a 1981 graduate of Pinkerton High School. He was also a graduate of New Hampshire Technical College in Nashua and Great Bay Community College where he received an associate’s degree.

He was employed as a machinist for many years at Insight in Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Arch Medical in Seabrook, New Hampshire. As an avid outdoorsman he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Brentwood Sportsmen’s Club. He became an Eagle Scout in 1983 with Troop 33 in Hampstead, New Hampshire.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Carolyn Sheltra of Brentwood; two sons: Timothy M. Sheltra of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Zachary D. Sheltra of Exeter, New Hampshire; and his mother, Alma Sheltra, (formerly of Troy, Vermont) of East Hampstead, New Hampshire. He also leaves his uncle, Stanley Sheltra, Newport; aunts: Gabrielle Page of Berwick, Maine, Margaret Meunier of Newport Center, and Marie Gagne-Raboin of Newport; sister-in-law Terrie Apiz of North Hampton, New Hampshire; and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Arnold Sheltra, (formerly of Newport, Vermont) on June 4, 2013.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 4, at 11 a.m. at the Newport Center Cemetery, Route 100, Newport Center with Reverend Neil Perry officiating.

Donations in David’s memory may be sent to Community Dialysis Center, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855 or Troop 33 Hampstead, New Hampshire, 183 Central Street, East Hampstead, New Hampshire 03826.

SERVICES

Harold G. Tolman

Visiting hours for Harold George Tolman, who died April 14, 2020, in Greensboro, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick. A joint burial for Harold and his late wife, Lorraine Tolman, will follow in the family lot in the Greensboro Village Cemetery.

Contributions in Harold’s Memory may be made to the Tolman Recreational Fund, in care of the town of Greensboro, P.O. Box 119, Greensboro, Vermont 05841.

The town of Greensboro has established the Tolman Recreational Fund to honor Harold’s memory. The fund will be used to support the continuation of youth sports at Tolman Corners.

Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com

Theresa Carrier

A graveside service for Theresa Carrier will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Orleans with the Rev. Curtis Miller officiating.