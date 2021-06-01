Obituaries & Services 06.02.21

Donna Marie Cole

Donna Marie Cole, age 75, of West Charleston died peacefully on May 28, 2021, while at North Country Hospital with her family present. Donna was admitted May 12 after suffering a severe stroke.

We are very thankful and grateful to the hospital and attending staff for their loving care and support to the family during her stay.

Donna was born on April 5, 1946, at Copley Hospital in Morristown. She was the daughter of Alberto David Cole of Morristown and Gladys Sylvia (Mason) Cole of Montgomery.

She is survived by her siblings: Daryl Cole of Bristol, Connecticut, Gloria Faucher of Berlin, New Hampshire, Jocelyn Davio of Derby Line, Michael Tenney and his wife, Rebecca, of Barton, and Randal Tenney and his wife, Lee, of Derby. Many good times were had with Donna’s family at her home in Orleans. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Donna had no natural children of her own but was honored and proud to be called Mom by Brian S. Breault, the son she helped raise with her longtime companion, Keith M. Breault; and grandma by Brian’s four children: Christian Breault, 20, Evolette Breault, 7, Seren Breault, 4, and Auden Breault, nine months.

Donna was preceded in death most recently on January 30, 2021, by her longtime companion, Keith M. Breault; by her father, Alberto Cole, and her mother, Gladys Mason Cole; a sister Jean Goss; and her brother Brendon Cole.

Donna retired from Columbia Plywood in Newport after working most of her adult years there. She was a very friendly, kind, gentle, and loving person. She loved animals and gave many of them a good home through out the years. She loved nature and often talked of the wildlife that surrounded her at her home on the Willoughby Lake Road in Brownington. Donna loved her study of the Bible and looked forward to the future of sharing in all of God’s wonderful promises for us. It was very touching to me when she requested a study with me. It gave me the opportunity to get to know Donna on a very personal level, and I must say she is the kindest soul I have ever met. She always spoke well of others (Deb Fish). She loved fishing, hunting and gardening. She raised rabbits and made maple syrup as pastimes. She enjoyed feeding the deer that resided next to her property in West Charleston with Princess, her dog, by her side.

A funeral service will be held at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport on Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m. in the gardens.

Peter F. Ashworth

Peter F. Ashworth died at home in Satellite Beach, Florida, on May 5 with his beloved wife, Susan, beside him.

He was born in Montreal, Quebec, on March 26, 1943.

Peter made every corner of his world a better place. He taught physics and math at Stanstead College in Stanstead, Quebec, for 30 years (1973 to 2003), serving as teacher, mentor, model and friend to many. He loved and supported Stanstead College long past his retirement. He was an enthusiastic volunteer firefighter. He had a wonderful home in Derby where he was active in the Cousens Beach community.

After retirement he continued to tutor and taught math at the Northern Vermont Correctional Center.

He moved to Florida in 2010 where he spent his remaining time enjoying the ocean, tutoring, reading, cruising, and enjoying life.

He is remembered with love by his wife, Susan. He is survived by his sister-in-law Shirley Ashworth and brother and sister-in-law Tony and Lynne Ashworth. He was also beloved by many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind a family of in-laws who loved him: Elisha Darson, Glenn and Joyce Darson, Donna Darson, and Kristen Darson. He was a loving foster dad to Robert Chagnon. He will also be missed by his many friends and former students.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Dorothy Ashworth; and by his brother David Ashworth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860, or to the Stanstead College Ashworth Scholarship, Stanstead College, 45 Dufferin, Stanstead, Quebec J0B3E0.

Gene Farr

Gene Farr, 75, went to be with his Lord and savior when he died on February 26, 2021.

He graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1963. He married Carolyn Fluet in 1975. They moved to Florida in 1993 where he founded and became pastor of Jesus Christ Ministries church. He retired to South Carolina in 2008.

He is survived by his wife and by his nephews Michael and Douglas Mason.

A memorial celebration of life will take place June 12 at 11:30 a.m. in the United Church of South Woodbury.

Ella Clark

A graveside service for Ella Clark will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at the Irasburg Cemetery with Pastor George Lawson officiating.

Barbara Gardyne

A graveside service for Barbara Gardyne will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, at the Derby Center Cemetery with the Reverend Kelly Deslauries officiating.

Elaine Horner

Funeral services for Elaine Horner will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Albany Methodist Church on Sunday, June 6, with the Reverend Nathan Strong officiating. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, Vermont 05495.