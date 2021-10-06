Obituaries & Service 10.6.21

Caroline Queenin

Caroline Queenin of Derby died September 29, 2021.

She was born on November 9, 1932, and died at the age of 88. Caroline married Colonel Hugh Queenin, who predeceased her in 1994. She leaves behind three children, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Mrs. Queenin was an active member of the United Church of Newport, and a member of the North Country Hospital Auxiliary. She was happiest getting together to celebrate holidays with close friends or at her much-loved piano.

There will be no calling hours per her request, and she will be buried in a private ceremony at Pine Hill Cemetery beside her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to North Country Hospital Auxiliary, care of Wendy Franklin, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Lester Buck Percy

Lester Buck Percy, 85, of Derby, died on October 2, 2021, in Newport.

He was born on May 19, 1936, in Newport, to the late George and Georianna (Buck) Percy. On July 19, 1958, he married Jean Swett who predeceased him in 2019.

Lester was a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1955 until 1958. He was a self-employed carpenter for many years. Lester and his wife, Jean, spent many years volunteering to cook for the Girl Scout camp in Derby. He loved doing puzzles, playing cards, cooking, and playing horseshoes.

He is survived by his children: Dennis Percy and his wife, Pam Brainard, of Derby, Susan Henry and her husband, Chris, of Hinesburg, Catherine Hartley and her husband, Gerry, of Fairfax, and Mike Percy and his wife, Rhonda, of Holland; grandchildren: Melanie, Tara, Josh, Miranda, Jasmine, Caleb, Joe, Aubrey, Ashley, April, Josh, Kelsey, and Kyran; 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brother David Percy; sisters: Dorcas, Donna, Cindy, Betty, Debbie and Dolores; by special friends Jesse, Guy, Phyllis, Larry, and Caroline; and the family pet, Sweetie the cat.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Belinda Jean Percy; and brothers: Don, George, Roger, Ron, and Gary.

The Percy family would like to say thank you to Dr. Malik, the wonderful staff at North Country Hospital, Dartmouth Medical Center, Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice, Karen Robitaille, and Susan Kane, whose love and compassionate care was given to our father and is truly appreciated; and thank you to all who provided meals during this difficult time.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, at the Derby Center Cemetery with pastor Mike DeSena and ordained minister Miranda Henry officiating. If friends desire memorial contributions in Lester’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Francis L. Ormsbee

Francis “Frank” L. Ormsbee died in Newport on September 29, 2021.

He was born a son of Forrest and Weltha (Magoon) Ormsbee in Newport on November 1, 1932. He married Amelia Pronto on January 19, 1984.

Frank served in the United States Air Force from October 8, 1951, until November 1, 1971. He was a life member of American Legion Post 21 in Newport, VFW Post 798 in Newport, and a trustee of East Main Street Cemetery for many years. He enjoyed playing cribbage, collecting coins, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son Matt Ormsbee; Donald Carron and his wife, Laurie; Julie and her husband, Brian; Michael Carron and his wife, Kerry; Susan Butler and her husband, George; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; his brother Kenneth; sister Janice Heath; his sister and brother-in-law Glennis and Tom Barry, with whom Frank and Millie have always been the best of friends; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID pandemic, services will be held in the spring with full military honors at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The date and time will be announced later.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Ronald Lee Morse

Ronald Lee Morse died on September 11, 2021, in Brooksville, Florida, at the age of 58.

He was born in San Dimas, California, to the late Winnie Jean Battles. He owned and operated Ron Morse Tractor Service.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Mike Medlock and Dwight Medlock; and sister Vicky Lucier.

He is survived by his wife, Tracie; his daughter Danielle; his son Justin; his father Harold Morse Sr.; and his stepmom, Jo Ann Morse. He is also survived by many brothers and sisters: Jackie Willis and husband, Keith, Shelly Phenning, Harold Morse Jr. and wife, Darlene, Tim Morse and wife, Jennifer, Bill Driver and wife, Donna, La Don Allen and husband, Boomer, Lisa Lighty-Morse, Lynnette Deaette and husband, Bob, Jason Driver and significant other, Julie Marquis, and Jeff Morse and wife, Tara. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, by his extended family in Claremont, New Hampshire, and also by many friends both from Florida and in Vermont.

Ron will be very much missed by everyone.

Helen Leno

Helen Leno died on October 1, 2021, at Maple Lane Nursing Home.

She was born February 6, 1938, in Newport to Dewey Farrand Sr. and Doris (Woodbury) Farrand.

She graduated from Caftsbury Academy in 1957.

She married Paul Wood of Wolcott in 1959, and their son Paul was born on May 21, 1961. After they divorced, Helen moved to Newport with Paul and worked as a waitress at the Newport House and Hotel, where she met Corcell Leno. They married on Decemer 30, 1966. Corcell adopted Paul and together they had one daughter, Anita.

After marrying, Helen was a stay-at-home mom and a Sunday school teacher at the Orleans Federated Church. She then began working at the Jones Memorial Library, advancing to head librarian until her retirement.

In her younger years, Helen enjoyed walks through town, visiting neighbors, going to yard sales, and bingo. She was an avid reader of old romance novels, even to her last days.

After selling their home, Helen and Corcell moved to Coventry, where they enjoyed walking through town and, of course, bingo at the town hall.

After Corcell died in January 2007, Helen moved back to Orleans to the Rainbow Apartments. She continued to walk to the stores until her health and safety no longer allowed. With failing health and mobility, it was decided she would move to Maple Lane. The hope was that rehab would give her back her independence and the opportunity to move into the assisted living quarters, but that was not to be.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, Corcell, in 2007; grandson Philip in 2004; son Paul in 2016; and her siblings: Dewey Farrand Jr., Kenneth Farrand, Shirley Dezotell, Lucille Spaulding, Thomas Farrand, Patricia Dunn, Francis Farrand (as a child), and Joyce Farrand.

Helen is survived by her daughter Anita Hodgeman and husband, Kevin, of Orleans; her grandchildren: Victoria, Matthew, Daniel and Michael Hodgeman of Orleans, and Tyler Leno of San Francisco, California.

There will be no services. Helen will be cremated, and her ashes buried with her husband, Corcell’s, in Orleans next spring.

Condolences may be sent to Anita Hodgeman, 562 Lake Region Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Margaret Ann Hawksworth

Margaret (Maggie) Ann Hawksworth, 81, resident of Kennebunk, Maine, died on September 19, 2021.

She was born and raised in Concord, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude (Mara) McKenna.

Margaret moved to New Hampshire and started a family. A few years later she decided to relocate the family to Newport. Once settled in Vermont, Maggie earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Lyndon State College. Maggie then began working for the Department of Corrections in Newport and continued her work with the department for over 20 years, retiring as the district director of Newport Probation and Parole.

Maggie was very passionate about restorative justice and was one of the pioneers who started the program in Vermont. There is a plaque at the courthouse in Newport that is dedicated to Maggie for all of her work and support for the program.

In 2019, Maggie moved to Maine to be closer to family. Over the past few years, she enjoyed spending time during the summer months in Wells, Maine, where she made several friends.

Maggie was an extremely talented quilter, knitter, and embroiderer. She enjoyed her group of quilting friends and was always making beautiful items for family and friends.

She was an avid fan of NASCAR, college football, and the New England Patriots.

Maggie was predeceased by her husbands, Leonard Cullinane and James Hawksworth; her sisters, Gertrude (Aunt Sis) McKenna and Maureen Forester; her brother Leo McKenna; sisters-in-law, Martha McKenna and Phyllis McKenna; her daughter Ginger Hawksworth; and her grandsons, Bretton Hawksworth and Bryan Cullinane.

Family members include her daughter Laura Deuso; her son and his partner, Peter Cullinane and Kerry Kincaid; her son, Paul Cullinane; her son and his wife, Michael and Sue Cullinane; her daughter and husband, Shari and Sean Ryan; her son James Hawksworth and his partner, Stacie Dion Beauchemin; and her son and his partner, Kyle Hawksworth and Maggie Corkins.

Maggie also leaves behind her sister-in-law Christine McKenna; her brother, James McKenna; her brother and his wife, Joseph and Dorothy McKenna; brother-in-law Ken Forrester along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Maggie’s beloved, longtime companion, a chihuahua named Phoebe, was by Maggie’s side for many years up until her passing. Phoebe will be well cared for by the family.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 16, at 10 a.m., Lake Road Cemetery, Newport.

A reception will follow at the Le Belvedere, 100 Main Street, Newport, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Orleans County Restorative Justice, 79 Coventry Street, Suite 4A and 4B, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Roger J. Fournier

Roger J. Fournier of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Newport, died at Ocala Health and Rehab on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

He was born in Jay, as the son of Gerald and Laura (Boucher) Fournier.

He was predeceased by his sister Jeanine Meunier and brother-in-law Marcel; and by his longtime friend Marion Corbitt.

He leaves behind his brother Donald Fournier and wife, Lise, of North Troy; his three children: Jean Paul Fournier and his wife, Debbie, of Ocala; Moe Fournier and his wife, Delia, of Tucson Arizona; his daughter Ann Marie Firkey and her husband, Ron, of Ocala; his grandchild Joe Fournier and his wife, Callie; three great-grandchildren: Mason, Ivan, and Makenna of Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews, and many friends including: Jane Greenwood and Richard St. Marie, Roger Corbitt, Penny Sheltra, Patty Lavalee, Dixie Carpenter, Mike Corbitt, and Clyde Corbitt and DJ Corbitt whom he always treated as his children.

He is a veteran of the U.S. Army. Roger was well known in Newport. He volunteered at the Knights of Columbus, worked for North Country Union High school, and enjoyed working for Roger Gosselin selling wells. He retired at age 75.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Friends may call from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport on Wednesday, October 6. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Newport.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

James W. Driver

James W. Driver, 76, of Derby died suddenly on September 23, 2021.

He was born in Newport on June 20, 1945, to Weldon and Marion (Wilson) Driver. Jim attended Derby schools and on May 24, 1975, married his best friend, Suzette DuBois, and together they raised their daughter Tracy.

After trying his hand at farming and logging in his younger years, Jim retired from Ethan Allen in October of 2007.

Jim is survived by his three grandsons: Kamden Dennis of Beverly, Massachusetts, Kaden Dennis of Derby, and Koyle Dennis of Newport; his two brothers, Everett Driver of Newport Center and Albert Driver of Johnson; sisters-in-law: Linda, Jean, Lucille, and Rita; and brother-in-law Marcel Dubois; sister-in-law Lorraine Monahan; and great-aunt-in-law Gilberthe Dubois; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

James was predeceased by his parents, Weldon and Marion; his stepmother Mildred Driver; two brothers Mark and David Driver; his sister Mary Green and her husband, Wally; his wife, Suzette Driver; and his daughter Tracy Dennis.

Family and friends are invited to attend the service at the West Charleston Cemetery on Saturday, October 9, at 11 a.m.

Gaylord Baker

Gaylord Baker, 73 years old, of Derby, died on October 1 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, following a brief illness.

With Gaylord’s death, the world lost an all-around great guy, family man, and master storyteller. And with his passing, the Will-O-Wood Campground in Brownington lost its beloved unofficial mayor; he and his wife of 50 years, Michaelene, camped there for many years.

Gaylord was born in Morrisville on June 9, 1948, to Paul and Antoinette (Chartiere) Baker. He married his soul mate, Michaelene (Greenwood) Baker, on July 3, 1971. Their marriage gave life to two sons, Paul and Eric. His wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his priorities in life. Another one of his priorities in life was his lawn. He loved mowing his lawn, probably using the solitude to work up the next whopper of a story he was going to tell.

In addition to being survived by his wife, Gaylord is survived by his sons: Paul and his wife, Donna, and Eric and his wife, Michelle. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Mya, Khelsie, and Brandon Baker, Miranda Lamonda, and Robert Dillon; and by his great-grandchildren: Beckett Baker and Dalton Lamonda.

He was predeceased by his beloved first grandchild, Hillary “Hillbilly” Baker.

He is also survived by his brother Dwight “Buzzy” Baker and his wife, Kathy, sisters Sherry Baker and Judy Desmarais, and several nieces and nephews.

Gaylord worked at Columbia Forest Products for 42 years, retiring in 2010. When Michaelene retired from Columbia the following year after 42 and a half years of work, they began camping, with Will-O-Wood becoming their summertime home. Although he wasn’t officially employed by the campground, in addition to being its unofficial mayor, Gaylord was the “honey wagon man,” a fancy title for the man who pulled the “honey wagon” around the campground, going from camper to camper, emptying the contents of sewer holding tanks. He was assisted in this not-so-glamorous task by his good friend Jeff Laberge who owns the campground with his brother Dave. Gaylord was also the self-appointed night manager at the campground.

At the close of camping season, Gaylord enjoyed going to deer camp, and, come the depths of winter, he’d head out ice fishing. Come spring he enjoyed sugaring season. Not long after the last drops of sap stopped flowing, it was time for him to return to the campground to begin all his “duties” there.

Gaylord loved people, and he loved to make people laugh. He created nicknames for many people in his life. Many of his stories, antics, and nicknames are forever etched in the minds of the people in his life, and it is likely they’ll continue to make people chuckle for many years to come. His neighbors on the Pine Hill Road are going to miss his visits as he toured the neighborhood on his John Deere lawn mower. Also, without a doubt, the campers at Will-O-Wood will miss his wit and wisdom.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral service. There will be a celebration of life held at the VFW on Central Street, Newport, at 4 p.m. should anyone desire to share with the family.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

SERVICE

Claude Pouliot

A funeral service for Claude Pouliot will be held at St. Theresa’s Church, located at 44 East Street in Orleans, on Saturday, October 9, at 1 p.m.