Obituaries September 5, 2018

Audrey Wilson (Aiken)

Audrey Wilson, 79, of Craftsbury, died on August 19, 2018, at the Manor nursing home in Morrisville, surrounded by family.

Born on a small farm in Mansonville, Quebec, on August 24, 1938, to Arthur and Maude Aiken, she was one of 11 siblings. She was a natural caregiver from an early age. After meeting her future husband, Bryce, on a blind date set up by a mutual friend (even though she was “done dating Yankees”) the couple married on October 18, 1958. She and her husband lived in North Troy and Hardwick before ultimately moving to the Cupsaw Lake section of Ringwood, New Jersey.

After raising her four children, she attended and graduated from Ramapo College of New Jersey with a degree in art history. Upon her husband’s retirement from teaching, they moved back to the Wilson Farm in Craftsbury and ran the Whetstone Brook B&B for many years. She was more than happy to tell people about the rich and famous who stayed under her roof.

The family spent summers on the Wilson Farm in Craftsbury, and this was when she perfected her apple pie recipe. Her apple pies won first-place ribbons at local fairs and were so famous that she was interviewed on Vermont Public Radio about her techniques and her well-kept secret crust recipe.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Lisa Sedore and Tom Sedore of Craftsbury, Karen Starr and David Starr of Highland Lakes, New Jersey; son and daughter-in-law Terry Wilson and Ginger Wilson of Palmer, Massachusetts; and her son Jim Wilson of Pompton Plains, New Jersey; brother and sister-in-law Alan Aiken and Kathryn Aiken of Newport; sister Reverend Catherine Cadieux of Putney; her grandchildren: Katie Meyer, Jessie Upson, Megan Amell, Lindsey Beer, Joseph Starr, Connor Starr, Shannon Wilson, Jonathan Wilson, and Julie Wilson; great-grandchildren: Murray and Emmett Meyer, Henry, Lucy and Charlie Upson, and Madison and Sydney Amell; in addition, there are many nieces, nephews, and dear friends who were blessed to have her touch their lives.

She was predeceased by her brothers: Arthur Aiken, Robert Aiken, Donald Aiken; and her sisters: Eleanor Hall, Edith McLean, Lorna Belle Aiken, Muriel Aiken, and Shirley Bailey.

Many thanks to all of the caring staff and friends at the Manor who befriended and cared for our mother during her stay there. A celebration of life service is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, at the United Church Of Craftsbury on the common. Donations should be directed to the psp.org foundation, which supports research and treatment for Mrs. Wilson’s condition.

Ashley Cockrill Thompson

Ashley Cockrill Thompson, 80, of East Charleston, died on August 29 in Newport.

He was born on November 5, 1937, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to George and Jane (Cockrill) Thompson.

Mr. Thompson attended Vanderbilt University. Upon his graduation, he enlisted for a stint in the U.S. Marine Corps. He later earned a master’s degree in architecture from Columbia University in New York City.

His lifework was as an artist, a sculptor in bronze, stone, and wood, an abstract painter, furniture craftsman, and workshop fanatic. He spent many productive years in New York City and then in Ipswich, Massachusetts, where he showed his work at Local Colors, a cooperative gallery in Gloucester. Among his many hobbies he enjoyed bird watching, cats, and music, especially classical and Tom Waits.

He retired with his wife, Rebecca Laughlin, to the beautiful Clyde River valley in East Charleston. He loved his wife, who survives him, as well as his children: Allen Thompson of New York City, and Laura Thompson and her husband, Gregor, also of New York; his brothers: Claiborne Thompson and his wife, Fredericka, of San Luis Obispo, California, and Bill Thompson of East Charleston; his nieces: Jessica Applegate and her husband, Ben, of East Charleston, and Elizabeth Thompson of San Luis Obispo; his nephews: Luke Thompson and his wife, Nina, of Glover, and Christian Thompson and his wife, Paola, of Genoa, Italy; his grandnephew and-nieces: Ian and Reeve Applegate and Aniela Thompson; his many dear friends in Ipswich and Charleston will also miss him. Sadly, his daughter, Jenny Thompson, predeceased him.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Leo Maurice Patenaude

Leo Maurice Patenaude, 89, of Newport Center, died peacefully surrounded by his family on August 29, 2018, in Newport.

He was born on February 25, 1929, to Rufus and Dorilda (Lussier) Patenaude.

On September 23, 1950 he married Mercedese Marie Robillard, who survives him. She was the love of his life and they shared 67 years of marriage.

Mr. Patenaude led a wonderful life. He enjoyed snowmobiling, carpentry, farming, and dancing, but his greatest enjoyment was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He owned a carpentry business, but farming was his passion. He raised his family on the farm. He had great pride in everything he did, but was proudest watching his children and grandchildren work along side him on the farm.

He is survived by his wife; his sons: Rene and his wife, Sharon, Luke and his wife, Amy, Norman and his wife, Yvette, and Andre and his wife, Deb; by his daughters: Monique and her husband, Mike Morin, Denise Patenaude and her partner, Tim, and Theresa and her husband, Mark Forbes; 26 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Raymond Patenaude of Newport; his sisters: Jeannine Lague of New Hampshire, Anita Lafleur of Orleans, Rose Lachance of Canada, Cecile Wheeler and her husband, Merle, of Derby, and Rita Gobeil and her husband, Raymond, of Newport; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brothers: Joseph, Homer, Peter, and Larry Patenaude; and his sister Marielle Morin.

The legacy of Leo Patenaude lives on. Special thanks to Bel-Aire and Bayada for the wonderful care of our loved one.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation at 1073 Upper Quarry Road in Newport, Vermont 05855.

Marie Paule (Cote) Michaud

Marie Paule (Cote) Michaud, 87, died peacefully on August 23, 2018, after a brief illness, with family by her side.

She was born on March 18, 1931, the daughter of Arthur and Anne-Marie (Vigneault) Cote in Plessisville, Quebec.

She married Yvon Michaud on June 11, 1951. They moved to Vermont in 1954 where they operated a farm for 25 years. They then diversified, and she managed several apartment buildings for a number of years. Together, Mr. and Mrs. Michaud also operated a sugar bush and enjoyed making Christmas wreaths.

She was a communicant of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Greensboro Bend, where she was an active participant.

In her later years she enjoyed traveling with trips to Vancouver, British Columbia, Mexico, and California, and yearly trips to Florida. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and garden, crocheting, knitting and family gatherings. She took great pride in making sure that each one of her great-grandchildren, 22 of them, had something hand knit for Christmas. She will be dearly missed by all of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Nicole and Mark Duhamel, Denis and Claire Michaud, Jocelyne and Jon Lussier, Michael and Nicole LeBlanc; nine grandchildren and their spouses: Jessica Duhamel, Andrew and Heather Duhamel, Jeremy and Leslie Michaud, Travis and Crystal Michaud, Daniel and Emily Michaud, Joel and Janna Lussier, Janelle and Matthew Germaine, Ashley and Christopher Olah, and Justin and Marylyn Uribe; along with 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Yvette Girard; and her brothers: Andre, Maurice, Jacques, and Pierre; as well as many brother-and sisters-in law, and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Yvon, in 2000; her brothers: Antoni and Rosaire; and a granddaughter, Maria.

A Mass was celebrated on August 31 at St. Michael’s Church in Greensboro Bend, with the Reverend Michael Augustinowitz officiating.

Interment followed in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Hardwick Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, Vermont 05843.

Arrangements are under the direction of the desGroseilliers Funeral Home, in Hardwick.

Doris L. (Mckinney) Hall

Doris L. (Mckinney) Hall, 99, of Newport, died on August 26, 2018, in Newport.

Known for her Irish wit and easy smile, she’d probably tell you that it came from her trip to Ireland and kissing the Blarney Stone.

She was born on July 15, 1919, in Bakersfield, the daughter of Bernard and Florence Mckinney.

She was preceded in death by both her siblings, Vivian and Calvin.

In 1943 she signed up with the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) in Burlington. She received her basic training there and was then transferred to Indian Town Gap, Pennsylvania. There she was assigned to the Motor Pool Transport, and drove whatever was needed: trucks, jeeps, or cars. She was discharged in 1945 and had attained the rank of T/5.

After her service, she returned to Orleans County. She was hired at Orleans Manufacturing and worked there for 22 years. She met her future husband Everett there, and they were married in 1950 at the Newport Baptist Church. The Halls lived in Orleans for many years along with Mr. Hall’s mother, until her death.

When Mrs. Hall retired from Orleans Manufacturing, the Halls built a cottage on Lake Seymore, all of beautiful knotty pine. They enjoyed many good years there hunting in the woods and fishing in “the best salmon lake around.”

When they sold the cottage, they bought a home in Orleans where they lived for a few years before buying their final home in Newport. They had many happy years there until Mr. Hall died suddenly in December 1984.

Friends of Mrs. Hall’s, Maurice and Alice Macie, got her interested in square and round dancing and she loved it. She spent many weekend nights going to dances all over northern Vermont.

After retiring from dancing, she remained active, spending time at church activities, doing crafts, baking, yard work, visiting with friends, and taking walks around her neighborhood with good friends.

She is survived by her best friends, Harold and Priscilla Flanders of St. Johnsbury Center; her many Christian friends in the Baptist Church; and her many wonderful friends.

A graveside service was held on August 31, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819 or to the American Heart Association, Vermont Affiliate, 434 Hurricane Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Roland “Peanut” Hall

Roland “Peanut” Hall, 72, died suddenly on August 10, 2018, in Maryland.

He was born on December 27, 1946.

“Peanut” attended Barton Academy. He served in the U.S. Marines and did a tour in Viet Nam during his time in the service. He was a close friend and will be missed. There will be no local service.

Francis D. Carter

Francis D. Carter, 89, of Glover, died on August 27, 2018, in Glover.

He was born on May 25, 1929, in Newport, to Victor and Helen (Gogen) Carter.

On November 25, 1950, he married Shirley Gilbar, who predeceased him on January 25, 2008.

Mr. Carter was a foreman for Butterfield’s in Derby Line for many years. He loved fishing, hunting, and was a huge Boston Red Sox fan. He never missed an opportunity to watch his grandchildren’s sporting events. He especially enjoyed following his great-granddaughter Abbey’s athletic career, filling nine scrapbooks over the years.

He is survived by his children: Pamela Donovan of Coventry, Barbara Bolio and her husband, Ken, of Colchester, and Timothy Carter and his wife, Sara, of Essex; by his grandchildren: Tammy Lalime and her husband, Scott, Teri Gray and her husband, Keith, Trisha Donovan and her partner, Chad Crowe, Lisa Hall, Karen Cozadd and her husband, Chris, Eric Carter, Stephanie Carter, and Joanna Lefebure; 23 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; several brothers- and sisters-in-law; and nieces, nephews, and friends. He is also survived by his brothers: Frederick Carter and his wife, Ruth, and Louis Carter and his wife, Lucille.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Shirley; his daughter Jackie Rae Carter; his son-in-law Kermit Donovan; his great-grandson Jacob Ryan Gray; a sister; and by five brothers.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Vincent R. Before

Vincent Raymond Before, 88, of West Burke, died at his home Monday evening, August 27, 2018, surrounded by his family following a period of declining health.

He was born in Derby on March 10, 1930, son to the late Edmond Alphonse and Lumina (Labounty) Before.

He grew up in Derby and graduated from high school while serving in the U.S. Army. While he was in the U.S. Army he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, during the Korean War. Following his time in the service, he worked on the farm for Earl Hackett. On June 9, 1956, he married the former Joyce Elise Mary Durocher and shared over 62 years with her. After leaving the farm, he worked 33 years at Vermont Tap and Die as a toolmaker and fabricator, and he was in charge of machine maintenance. He also operated an auto body shop on School Street for many years. After he retired at the age of 62, he enjoyed working with his son at Gene and Vince Auto Repair in West Burke. He had a number of hobbies, that kept him true to being a kid at heart. In the service he flew model planes, and he could build anything, and did for anyone who was in need. He was a very giving man, which included volunteering often for the VFW Post #10038, where he was a lifetime member, and he was a member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Lyndonville. He loved teaching the kids, grandchildren, and great-grandkids how to run the riding mower, and that led him to taking them on driving lessons later as they grew. His family is what he centered on and did everything for and that made him the best.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce, of West Burke; his five children: Bonita Before of Lyndonville, Beverly Before of Lyndonville, Bradley Before and his wife, Kim, of West Burke, Edmond Before and his wife, Carol, of Island Pond, Gene Before and his wife, Tina, of Sutton; three sisters: Theresa Cox and her husband, Jim, of Spokane, Washington, Carmen Harter, also of Spokane, Rita Riley of Palmetto, Florida; nine grandchildren: Vincent Keithan, Vicki Pelletier, Ben Plourde, Jeffrey Plourde, Brandi Before, Kelsi Before, Cynthia Before, Luke Before, and Julia Before; eight great-grandchildren: Madison, Harper, Sophie, Bella, Madilynn, Peyton, Addison, and Kaydence; six god-children: Johnny Lemay, Joanne Sanville, Robert Durocher, Pamela Busby, Debra Beauchesne, and Susie Joseph; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by three sisters: Josephine Lemay, Cecile LeBeau, Germaine Before; and two brothers: Henry and Roland Before; and a great-grandchild: Mason Keithan.

A graveside service with military honors was held on August 31 at the Hillside Cemetery in West Burke.

Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Before’s name to the North Country Veterinary Clinic, 562 North Main Street, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851.

Albert William Baraw

Albert William Baraw, 78, died peacefully at his home in Derby on August 29, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 5, 1940, in North Troy. He was the son of Homer Clifford Baraw and Theresa Ruth Cleveland Sanborn Baraw.

He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Parker Baraw, whom he married on June 7, 1996, in Newport; by one of his sons, James H. F. Baraw and his wife, Diane, of Northfield; two stepdaughters Carrie Fortin and her significant other, Kevin, of Derby, and Marjorie Sargent of Montreal, Quebec; his two sisters and their significant others: Evelyn and Leo Bernard of Newport, and Virginia and Eddie Billings of Fletcher, Oklahoma; one brother Bruce and his significant other DeeAnn of La Mesa, California; he is also survived by stepsisters: Velma Coburn of Newport, Amy Gray of Coventry, Florence Verge of Coventry, and Arlene Pettengill of North Carolina.

He was predeceased by his son, Frank A. Baraw in 2013; a brother, Roger Baraw in 1998, his wife, Sheryl, survives him; his stepbrother, Herbert Morse and his wife, Mary; a stepsister, Hilda Pion; his first wife, Ludmilla Katarina Hartmann, in December 1995, whom he married in Sandhofen, Germany in March of 1960.

He leaves 15 grandchildren and their significant others: Shawn and Angel, Heather Sargent and Josh, Andrew and Morgan, Emily Law, Kristofer, Kenny, Hayley McDonald, Rebecca McDonald, and Tyler Turcotte, Felicia and Joe, Marissa and Mallory, Justin and Alyssa, Joey, and Jonah; he also leaves seven great-grandchildren: Vanessah, Madasyn, Laycie, Karson, Sylas, Cameron, and baby Peyton (due October 4); also by many in-laws, nieces and nephews; and friends in Germany, Canada and the U.S.A.

He had been a member of the Troy School Board, North Country Union High School Board, town of Jay Selectman and Moderator. He was a founding member and Past Commander and Adjutant of Jay Peak Post #28 American Legion in North Troy, Past Master and Secretary of Masonic Union Lodge #16, in Troy, past President of Jay Volunteer Fire Department, Charter President of Troy Volunteer Fire Department, and Charter member of Troy and Area Lions Club. He was also a Charter President of Missisquoi Valley Ambulance on which he served for about 15 years. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 789 of Newport. He loved traveling. In 2002 and in 2004, he and his wife had traveled all of the lower 48 states and western Canada. He really enjoyed the Canadian Rockies and the Great Smokey Mountains of Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. They made many trips to Nashville, Tennessee, Renfro Valley, Kentucky, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Rosine, Kentucky, to country music and blue grass festivals, and had been to Branson, Missouri, a couple of times. In 2002 and 2004 they danced to the live music of Buck Owens at the Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California. He loved the local jam sessions tremendously.

He served in the United States Army for nine years in Germany, Korea, and a short time in Vietnam. Afterwards, he served for 25 years in the Vermont Army National Guard.

A celebration of his life will be celebrated Friday, September 7, at Jay Peak Post #28 American Legion at 254 Dominion Ave in North Troy. The service starts at 11 a.m. with military honors and Masonic services of which he was so proud. There will be a potluck meal and anything brought is much needed and appreciated.

No flowers, please.

A burial will be held at a later date when the family is ready.

