Obituaries November 8, 2017

Rita Helen (Lamarche) Brown

Rita Helen (Lamarche) Brown, 69, died on October 30, 2017, at her home in Colchester.

She was born on June 2, 1948, a daughter of the late Laurier and Flora (Robillard) Lamarche. She graduated from Orleans High School, class of 1966. She moved to Burlington to work at the Howard Bank where she met her future husband, Gary Herman Brown. She then began work at the Fanny Allen Hospital. Upon losing her husband to leukemia on November 28, 1980, she found employment at Essex High School in 1981, so that she could enjoy summers and school vacations with her daughter. She loved her job at the high school and was there for 36 years. In fact, she was hoping to retire this past June.

Ms. Brown was diagnosed in March with a rare form of cancer and courageously fought through for seven months. Most recently, she suffered several strokes and died peacefully while at home under hospice care. She was surrounded by her very loving and devoted family who will miss her tremendously.

She enjoyed celebrating each and every milestone with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. She loved to attend each and every school and church event, including concerts, dance recitals, soccer, baseball and basketball games, as well as anything in between. In her spare time, her passions also included shopping, traveling, craft shows, movies, dinners with friends, and family reunions where she played a mean game of dominos and a card game called cuckoo. She loved to support all those in need by way of sending cards, making food, and supporting everyone whose lives she touched.

She is survived by her daughter Wendy Colgrove and her husband, Mark; three brothers: Ronald Lamarche and his wife, Yvette, Maurice Lamarche and his wife, Betty, and Raymond Lamarche and his wife, Janine; her sister Lorraine Webster and her husband, Eugene; her aunt Janine Robillard; three grandchildren: Corinne, Nathan, and Thomas Colgrove; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the A.W. Rich Funeral Home Essex Chapel, located at 57 Main Street in Essex Junction. Funeral services will be held at Essex Alliance Church, 37 Old Stage Road in Essex Junction on Saturday, November 11, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Jim Wilkens officiating. Burial will follow starting at 2 p.m. in the family plot in Irasburg Cemetery in Irasburg.

Memorial contributions in Ms. Brown’s memory may be made to Essex Alliance Church, 37 Old Stage Road, Essex Junction, Vermont 05452; or Friends of Colchester Music in care of Mary Fran Holly, 121 Buckingham Drive, Colchester, Vermont 05446. Please make checks payable to FCM.

William C. Coe

William C. Coe, 88, of Craftsbury Common, died peacefully, while surrounded by family, on October 30, 2017.

The son of the late William B. Coe and Margurite Habersang Coe, “Bill” was born on February 5, 1929, in Durham, Connecticut, where he spent most of his life. His early years were spent loving and working on the Coe Brothers Farm alongside his father, uncles, foster brother, and cousins. He developed a lifelong regard for the land and the gifts it brought.

Mr. Coe graduated from Durham High School in 1947. He married his beloved wife of 55 years, Marjorie Loring Coe, on October 20, 1951, following her graduation as a registered nurse from Hartford Hospital School of Nursing.

He is predeceased by his wife, Marjorie Loring Coe; his stepmother Lillian C. Coe; his foster brother Joseph Downes; and his cousins Robert and Edward Coe.

He is survived by his loving daughter Barbara Coe Mutrux; his son-in-law Wayne Mutrux; and his two cherished grandchildren: Micah Coe Mutrux and Sarah Anne Mutrux, all of Vermont; and his nieces and nephews.

After the sale of Coe Brothers Farm in 1957, Mr. Coe began a lifelong career with the Middletown Savings Bank in 1958. He contributed his time to the Durham Volunteer Fire Department and the Durham Fair Association, and he was a member of the Durham Grange and various civic organizations while continuing to enjoy fishing and spending time with family and friends.

He and his wife moved to Old Saybrook, Connecticut, when the Middletown Savings Bank, later Liberty Bank, opened a branch office there. When he and his wife retired, they began to travel and loved bringing their grandchildren to numerous national parks. They settled in Myrtle Beach in 1995 for most of their retirement, making new friends, always keeping old friends near and dear.

In 2016, he moved to Craftsbury Common to be with his daughter and her family. They enjoyed a weeklong reunion with his lifelong friend, Bob Hall, of Durham. This very special time was his final gift to his loving family.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 10, at 1 p.m., at the First Church of Christ in Old Saybrook. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mr. Coe’s name may be made to the Craftsbury Community Care Center, 1784 East Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury, Vermont 05826; or at craftsburycommunitycarecenter.org/annual-appeal; or to any nonprofit organization.

Phyllis E. Page

Phyllis E. Page, 85, of Holland, died on November 3, 2017 in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born on October 6, 1932, in Florence, Massachusetts, to Nels and Ethel (Dickinson) Gustafson. On September 9, 1957, she married Herbert DeGray who predeceased her in 1985. On December 17, 1988, she married Floyd Page who also predeceased her. She graduated from North Hampton High School in the class of 1950.

Mrs. Page was employed by the Springfield Rifle Company in Springfield, Massachusetts, in the clerical department for ten years.

She held memberships with the Florence Congregational Church in Massachusetts and attended Holland Community Church in Vermont. She enjoyed painting, watching NASCAR (she was a Tony Stewart fan), and she was an avid New England Patriots fan.

She is survived by her niece Lillian Campbell of Holyoke, Massachusetts; her great-nephew Daniel Campbell also of Holyoke; and by several other cousins in South Carolina and Florida. She is also survived by her dear friends: Lorraine Tice and her husband, Terry, of Holland; and by their children: Paul and Carolyn Tice of Milton, and Mark and Lee Tice of East Dummerston.

She was predeceased by her sister Christine Cunliffe.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, at the Spring Grove Cemetery in North Hampton, Massachusetts, with the Reverend Janet Champagne-Forbes officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Andrea Rita Robert

Andrea Rita Robert, 86, of Derby, died peacefully on October 30, 2017, at the Bel-Aire Care Center in Newport.

She was born on October 31, 1930, in South Troy, a daughter of Omer and Maria (Halde) Poutre.

She graduated from Sacred Heart High School, class of 1947. She was a nurses’ aide for North Country Hospital, a seamstress at Slalom Ski USA, and more recently, a caregiver for the elderly.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, dancing, and playing bingo and cribbage. She was a devoted grandmother.

Mrs. Robert held memberships with American Legion Auxiliary Post #21 of Newport and Daughters of Isabella.

On September 14, 1952, she married Roland “Pete” Robert, who predeceased her on March 21, 2017.

She is survived by her daughters: Linda Stone and her husband, Rodney, of Irasburg, and Carol Robert and her husband, Matthew McIntyre, of Enfield, New Hampshire; her son Steven Robert and his wife, Denise, of Newport; her daughter in-law Brenda Robert of Derby; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law Lawrence Robert and his wife, Bea, of Huma, Arizona; her sisters-in-law: Doris Bent and her husband, Norman, of Orleans, and Rachel Yeaton and her husband, Dean, of Plymouth, New Hampshire; and by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved son Michael Robert in 2009; and by her brothers: Laurent and John Poutre, her sisters: Henrietta Flanders, Gabrielle Boudreau, and Sister Simone, Estelle, and Germaine Poutre.

The family thanks the nurses, staff, and caregivers at Bel-Aire Nursing Home for their amazing care and attention given to Mrs. Robert during her short stay.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to North Country Hospital Renal Dialysis, in care of Wendy Franklin, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

A Mass was celebrated on November 4, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. Interment followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Charles J. Roth

Charles J. Roth, 75, died peacefully at his home in Island Pond on November 3, 2017.

He was the loving husband of Linda (Olah) Roth to whom he was married 42 years.

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, the son of Charles Roth Jr. and Anna (Pazsik) Roth, he was a resident of Vermont for 44 years and was proud to call Island Pond home for 32 years.

He grew up involved in his family’s greenhouses, the beginning of a lifelong love of nature and the outdoors. A graduate of Delaware Valley College, he earned a degree in ornamental horticulture. Later in life he enjoyed being a steward of his property in Vermont, raising polled Herefords and improving habitat, including planting countless oak trees.

Early in his life, Mr. Roth volunteered for military service in the Army during the Vietnam era. Thereafter he taught agriculture at the high school level. He was published in two national publications, Full Cry and American Cooner. His primary career was with the postal service where he served 31 years as postmaster. He was particularly proud to have had 14 of his charges go on to become postmasters. He was a longstanding member of numerous organizations, including the National Association of Postmasters of the United States, the National Rifle Association, American Legion Post #80, and Vermont Houndsman, where he had served as vice-president.

Outside his professional career, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming. Having been a college wrestler and football player, he would later become active in youth sports as a coach and sponsor. He maintained a friendship with Bill Wilson for 38 years. He was a fan of Big Bill baseball in Quebec and Florida Institute of Technology sports. His enjoyment of all his activities was magnified by sharing them with his family and close friends, to whom he was a steadfast and loyal supporter and leader. This was most evident when gathered for one of his fondest interests, to sit at the table and share a good meal, thoughts, and stories.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his one daughter Emily Roth of Newport; two sons: Charles Roth and his wife, Carolyn, of Rehoboth, Massachusetts, and Adam Roth of Newport; and his grandchildren: Addison Abbott, Charlie Roth, Benjamin Roth, and Andrew Roth; three cousins: Carol Palmos and her husband, George, Barbara Zehner, and Tom Pazsik and his wife, Mary Anne; his brother-in-law Al Olah and his wife, Donna; and two lifelong friends: Bruce Palmer of Jupiter, Florida and William Pinque of Lincoln Park, New Jersey.

A Mass will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 9. Interment will follow in Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution would be welcomed for the American Legion Brighton Post #80 at P.O. Box 350, Island Pond, Vermont 05846.

George David Thompson

George David Thompson, 84, of Newport, died suddenly on October 25, 2017, at his home.

He was born on March 11, 1933, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to George and Doreen (Kingscott) Thompson. On April 30, 2015 he married Judi Littleton who survives him.

During his lifetime, he proudly served in the Canadian Army during the Korean War era. Upon his discharge he continued to use his military service training as an electronics specialist and service technician, then later as a licensed electrician employed in commercial and industrial plant maintenance. He held membership with the Canadian Limber Gunner’s Association and was an honorary lifetime member of the Seventh Toronto Regiment of the Royal Canadian Artillery. He had recently completed the full restoration of a 1942 World War II army jeep, which he proudly and affectionately displayed as a tribute to the World War II and Korean War veterans of both Canada and the United States. He was a proud life-member of the National Rifle Association and a fond participant in the shooting sports. He was warmly regarded by all who knew him, and affectionately admired by those close to him. He was so very much a loving husband and father.

He is survived by his wife, Judi Thompson, of Burleson, Texas; a loving daughter Peggy Garrett and son Brian Thompson, and their families, of Weatherford, Texas, and Newport, respectively. He is also survived by three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Melvin Thompson.

Sybil Burnham Wolff

Beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, Sybil Burnham Wolff, age 88, died on October 31, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas.

She was a devout Christian and a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church. She was active in the St. Andrews Mission Commission and volunteered at the San Antonio Military Medical Center. She was a trained water safety instructor and avid supporter of the AAU swimming program of San Antonio from 1960 through 1969.

Mrs. Wolff was born in Glover on February 7, 1929, and has family in the Barton area. She is a Daughter of the American Revolution. She loved to travel and never met a stranger. She loved to serve at the church.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Colonel Richard C. Wolff, M.D., retired; their sons: Eric C. Wolff and Richard D. Wolff; her six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; and her sister Beverly Ann Brogan; along with many wonderful nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her sister Ruth Mary Zulewski; and her grandson Stevie C. Ince Jr.

Services were held on November 4 at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church in San Antonio. A private interment was held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Women at the Well and/or Agape Ministries.