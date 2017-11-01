Obituaries November 1, 2017

Charles Frederick (Williamson) Allen

Charles Frederick (Williamson) Allen, 75, of North Troy, died peacefully on October 24, 2017, with his loving wife, who gracefully cared for him through several years of health challenges, by his side.

Mr. Allen was born on December 18, 1941, to Charles and Donaldine (Carter) Allen. He grew up in Scituate, Massachusetts, and was a 1961 graduate of Scituate High School. He was a competitive wrestler and football player. He attended Lyndon State College. After college, he did practice teaching at Derby Academy in Derby, and was an assistant wrestling coach. From there, he went on to earn his associate’s degree in engineering at the University of Vermont.

Mr. Allen’s early career was spent working as a surveyor for the Vermont Highway Department. He also worked in numerous men’s clothing stores: namely Frederick’s, of Newport; Yale Genton Men’s Clothing of Springfield, Massachusetts; and Steigers, also of Springfield. He was the buildings and grounds director at Wilbraham Munson Academy in Wibraham, Massachusetts.

He married the love of his life, Nancy (Parmenter) Allen, on June 23, 1979. With the marriage, they brought love for one another’s children. Mr. Allen loved sports and was a passionate and lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. His hobbies included gardening, drawing and painting, and reading. He also dabbled in carpentry. His unrelenting faith in God served as an example and strength for all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Nancy; along with their children: Kelley Soland and her husband, Terry, of Altoona, Wisconsin, Tracy Stankus and her husband, Joe, of Holden, Massachusetts, Julie Allen of Ustes, Florida, Cathryn Ste. Marie and her husband, Peter, of North Troy, and David Judd of North Troy; his sister Linda Kirk and her husband, Richard “Skip,” of Tewksbury, Massachusetts; his brothers: James Allen and his wife, Carol, of Tennessee, and David Allen and his wife, Cindy, of Florida; fifteen grandchildren: Emily Judd, David Judd Jr., Alexandria Judd, Peter Ste. Marie, Deana Ste. Marie, Nicole Fletcher, Benjamin Ste. Marie, Katie Ste. Marie, Noah Ste. Marie, Lydia Ste. Marie, Ray Perry, Sonya Perry, Randy Allen, Carissa Bautz, Mark Perry, and Jessica Hutchinson; twelve great-grandchildren; and many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Donaldine (Carter) Allen, of Galax, Virginia; and his brother John Allen of Key West, Florida.

A funeral service was held on October 29 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport. Interment followed at the North Troy Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in Mr. Allen’s name may be made to his favorite Christian radio station: WJSY-LP FM 96.1, P.O. Box 1043, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Charlotte Brousseau

Charlotte Brousseau, 83, of Cold Hill Road in Lyndonville, formerly of Concord and Irasburg, died on October 24, 2017, at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on Christmas Eve in 1933, in Concord, to Edward and Ellen (Patridge) Stuart. She was raised and educated in Concord, graduating from Concord High School in 1952. On September 29, 1956, she married Raymond Joseph Brousseau. Mr. and Mrs. Brousseau remodeled a one-room schoolhouse in Irasburg, turning it into their family home of 40 years.

Mrs. Brousseau worked as a homemaker and a part-time cook while she raised her three sons. When they were older, she went to work at the cabinetry department at Ethan Allen in Orleans. After retirement, she traveled with Mr. Brousseau out west and across the country in their mobile home. In 2009 she moved into her son’s home in Lyndonville, where four generations lived under one roof. In 2014, after 58 years of marriage, Mrs. Brousseau lost her husband, Ray.

She enjoyed cooking, but especially loved to bake. She also liked camping, bluegrass music, crocheting, and spoiling her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her three sons: Richard of Glens Falls, New York, David and his wife, Deborah, of Lyndonville, and Mitchell and his wife, Dawn, of North Troy; two sisters: Madeline Beagle of Concord, and Doris Houghton and her husband, Raymond, of Concord; seven grandchildren: Eric, Shane, Kaylin, Adam, Matthew, Kelley, and Kari; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond J. Brousseau; her sister, Thelma Olden; and her grandson, Patrick.

Services, officiated by Father Bernard Gaudreau, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 3, at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury. Burial will follow immediately at Concord Cemetery in Concord. There will be no calling hours.

Richard Clayton Brown

Richard “Dick” Clayton Brown, 83, died on October 26, 2017. He was a resident of Hardyville, Virginia, born on March 25, 1934, in Derby, the second son of the late Horace Stuart and Charlena Etta (Brooks) Brown.

He attended school in Barton Academy. Upon earning a bachelor of science degree at the University of Vermont, he started work at the Social Security Administration (SSA). He was drafted into the U.S. Army three weeks later in 1956. Later he returned to the SSA to become a computer analyst, manager, etc., retiring after 33 years of service. His interests were many: the love of animals; horticulture; volunteering at Junction, Inc. (a drug and alcohol abuse treatment program) in Westminster, Maryland, in the seventies — which included taking a young man into his home for rehab — Hands Across Middlesex, and the Lions later in life.

Originally from New England, he was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, who had a passion for genealogy. He dedicated decades toward research. He was a true family man with the utmost integrity and honesty. He was the rock of his family and loved them, including his extended families in Florida, Montana, Vermont, and Washington and would help anyone in need.

He was predeceased in death by younger brother Philip Arnold Brown of Glover.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cecile Ann (Montminy) Brown; his daughter Beth Ellen Brown of Hayes, Virginia; his son Craig Richard Brown of Buford, Georgia, and his wife, Jennifer Susan (Bell) Brown; grandchildren Emma Sharlene Brown and Ethan Philip Brown; elder brother Horace Stuart Brown Jr.; sisters Janet Elfrieda (Brown) Hagerlin and Sara Dawn (Brown) Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Wednesday at the Faulkner Funeral Homes Bristow-Faulkner Chapel located in Saluda, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Middlesex County Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 98, Deltaville, Virginia 23043 and the Wounded Warrior Project charity, to which Mr. Brown contributed. https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. “It’s not about the war; it’s about the warrior.”

Daniel Cote

Daniel Cote, 56, of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, died on September 27, 2016, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by his mother Suzanne, formerly of Newport; his daughter Melissa; his sisters: Helene and Micheline; his brothers: Alain, Denis, Robert, and Rejean; and his grandchildren: Jacob, Kylie, Emma, and Chloe. He also leaves several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His brother Rene predeceased him in 2005.

To cherish Mr. Cote’s memory, his family held a celebration of life on October 28, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Father Rijo Johnson, to accompany him to his final resting place.

His family wishes to thank all family members and friends for their sympathy. Donations in Mr. Cote’s memory can be made to cancer research.

Madeline (Amyot) Descheneau

Madeline (Amyot) Descheneau, 86, a resident of Belchertown, Massachusetts, for over 21 years, died on October 26, 2017, at her home surrounded by her devoted son Joseph and daughter-in-law, Carole.

She was a loving wife of the late Ernest Descheneau.

She was born September 1, 1931, in Brownington to the late Louis and Ellena (Dube) Amyot. She grew up and lived in Brownington before moving to Chicopee, Massachusetts, in 1948. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Westvaco U.S. Envelope for over 42 years.

She was a longtime communicant of St. Elizabeth church in Ludlow. She was a devoted wife, mother, and loving meme to her three grandchildren and two great granddaughters. She will be deeply missed by her son Joseph Richard Sr. and his wife, Carole, and their children Joseph Richard Jr., Sarah Richard, and Jenna-Nicole Richard; two great-granddaughters Amber and Scarlette; her sister Judith Morse; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mrs. Descheneau was predeceased by her sister Gervaise Descheneax; and two brothers: Roland and Andrew Amyot.

Her family received relatives and friends for calling hours on October 30 at the Ludlow Funeral Home. That was followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Church.

Burial followed in Island Pond Cemetery in Ludlow.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Multiple Systems Atrophy Foundation at www.multiplesystematrophy.org.

Eva E. Quijano Fearino

Eva E. Quijano Fearino, 71, of Derby and Morgan, died on October 21, 2017.

She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a daughter of Nicaslo and Esperanza (Deriberprey) Quijano on January 5, 1946.

She was a licensed practical nurse who enjoyed taking care of patients. She was a member of the Cars of Yesteryear club and enjoyed horseback riding, painting, and gardening.

She is survived by her sons: Phillip Quijano and his wife, Michelle, Kenneth Fearino and his wife, Jacqueline, and Robert Fearino; and her grandchildren: Alexander, Shawn, Benjamin, and Phillip Anthony.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, Salvatore Fearino.

A funeral service was held on October 28, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport.

Should friend’s desire, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Fearino’s name to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, P.O. Box 355, Newport, Vermont 05855; or to the Derby Line Fire Department, P.O. Box 205, Derby Line, Vermont 05030.

Maurice Tunney Ingalls

The family of Maurice Tunney “Mort” Ingalls wish to let our friends and family know that he sadly died on Wednesday evening, October 25, 2017, at the age of 91.

He was born on his family farm in East Albany to Harlow and Ora (Decker) Ingalls on September 27, 1926. Life on the family homestead was hard during the Great Depression but became even tougher when at the age of two, his father died from pneumonia with his mother also being two months pregnant with six other children at home.

Through hard work and sticking together, the family survived.

When World War II broke out, and on his seventeenth birthday, with his mother’s permission, Mr. Ingalls enlisted in the Navy. He was assigned to the USS Sturtevant (DD-240) with the responsibility of escorting and defending merchant ships from marauding German U-boats as they were convoying across the North Atlantic to Europe. Just a year later, when he turned 18, he was already on his twenty-second crossing. During his time at sea, their protection ensured that no ships were ever lost.

Mr. Ingalls was honorably discharged at war’s end and returned home to his loving wife, Earlah Elaine “Ruth” Farr Ingalls. For about seven years he worked on various farms, including the farm of Allen Nelson.

In 1952 he re-enlisted in the Navy for four more years and proudly served in the Korean War.

Throughout his service of country and his career in construction, Mr. Ingalls always had the devoted love of his wife, Ruth. Even when unthinkable tragedy struck, when they lost four daughters to the terrible disease cystic fibrosis, Mr. and Mrs. Ingalls’ love persevered for nearly 70 years — surely helped by knowing that they had a healthy, loyal son Bill.

Sadly Mr. Ingalls was predeceased by his wife, Ruth; his four daughters: Mary Lyn, Susan, Paula and Deborah: as well as his parents; two brothers: Richard and Pat; and four sisters: Helen, Fern, Arlene and Alfa.

He is survived by his brother Harlow; his son Bill and his wife, Toni; his grandsons: Jesse and his wife, Sally, Russell and his fiancé, Deb, Keith and his wife, Mimi, Kevin and his wife, Trisha, Adam Kipp, and his granddaughter Amy Blaise. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Taylor and Ella Blaise, Adison, Dashiel, and Daniel Kipp, Skylar Randall, Jonathan, Blake, and Sophia Ingalls, and Indira Needham Castro.

Mr. Ingalls was an avid bingo fan, loved playing cribbage and, when younger, enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He will always be remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor.

He also had lifelong memberships to the VFW, American Legion and DAV.

Funeral services were held on October 31 at the Irasburg United Church on the common with the burial at the Albany cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern New England Chapter, 114 Perimeter Road, Nashua, New Hampshire 03063.

Diana Lee Kahlstrom

Diana Lee Kahlstrom died peacefully at her home in Newport on October 26, 2017, with friends and family by her side. She was 66.

She was born on July 24, 1951, in Orleans, to Arvid Willard Edgar and Maybelle (Rowell) Kahlstrom.

Ms. Kahlstrom loved family gatherings with Connie and Leonard Bowen who loved her and will miss her very much. She enjoyed rides in the country and her room that was just off the kitchen where she could always be part of the action. She was feisty, had a wonderful sense of humor and loved loud bluegrass music. She was delighted to hold the family grandbaby, Marshall, and enjoyed playing with Duke the hound dog, who also appreciated her company. She had an infectious smile and beautiful blue eyes.

She is survived by her mother, Maybelle; and her sister, Kathy, who loved and cherished her. She was predeceased by her father Arvid; and her brother, Arvid.

There will be a family gathering to remember Ms. Kahlstrom at the Bowen Family residence in Derby. Donations in her memory may be sent to the National PKU Alliance, P.O. Box 501, Tomahawk, Wisconsin 54487.

William T. Smith

William T. Smith, 69, of Brownington, died suddenly on October 25, 2017, in Newport with family by his side.

He was born on March 2, 1948, in East Burke, to Franz and Jetta (Ramsey) Smith. He graduated from Newport Academy in 1966 and attended college at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. He entered the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his love, Connie McCoy, of Brownington; by his loving daughters: Krista J. Miner and her husband, Chris, of Newport, and Karrie Briggs of Newport. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren: Stephanie Miner and Aiden Briggs; and his devoted sister Jetta Grant and her husband, James, of Virginia, and their children. He is also survived by his stepchildren: Melissa Schwarm and her husband, Scott, Randy Marckres and his wife, Amber, and Timothy Marckres and his wife, Angel; and all of their children.

He is predeceased by his parents, Jetta and Franz; and his sister Toni Smith.

Mr. Smith enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, gardening, traveling, hiking, kayaking, taking care of his chickens, and being with family. He was a Marine through and through and took pride in his veteran status. He held memberships with the Benevolent Order of the Elks #2155 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Alfred Pepin Post #79

A graveside service with full military honors was held on October 31 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport, with the Reverend Glen Saaman officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Toni M. Smith Scholarship Fund, in care of North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

