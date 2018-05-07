Obituaries May 9, 2018

Jason Michael “Bungy” Begin

Jason Michael “Bungy” Begin, 39, of Morrisville, beloved husband of Jennifer Begin and beloved father to Ashley Norway, died on May 5, 2018, surrounded by his loving family, after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis.

Mr. Begin was born on April 29, 1979, in Morrisville, the son of the late James O. Begin Sr. and Rose (Yaddow) Harmon. He attended Peoples Academy. He spent many years working for his family’s business, in the woods with his boys, logging, and there was no place he would rather be than in the woods. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping in the woods that he loved. He also loved collecting antiques, just like his uncle Eddie. Mr. Begin would always make sure that no one walked away without a smile on their face, he enjoyed making everyone laugh and was known as the guy who would give the shirt off his back for anyone who needed it. He embodied the true meaning of loving life to the fullest and he had a smile no one would forget.

On May 16, 1999, he married his best friend, Jennifer Norway, and they became soul mates. Their lives were filled with a lifetime of love, laughter, and adventure. Most of all, Mr. Begin loved nothing more than his visits with his grandson, Kaiden Jacob Earle.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, of Morrisville; his mother Rose Harmon and her fiancé, Tracy Place, of Morrisville; Ashley Norway and her fiancé, Jacob Earle, of Hardwick; and his grandson Kaiden Jacob Earle; his father-in-law Paul Norway and his wife, Brenda, of Barre; his only sister Penny Wilson and her husband, Joe, of Irasburg; and their children Danny Gosselin Jr., and his children: Kairi, Mackenzie, and Jackson; Tiana and her fiancé, Dakota, and their son Axel of Coventry; Naula and her fiancé, Dakota, of Newport Center; Skyla and her fiancé, Brandon, and their daughter Maizie of Rapid City, South Dakota; and Tucker of Irasburg. He is also survived by his brothers: James Begin Sr. and his wife, Jackie, and their children: James Jr., Tiesha, and Natasha, all of Hyde Park; James Lee Begin and his wife, Shannon, and their children: Diamond and Cheyenne Begin; James Oliver Begin Jr. of Newport, and Christopher Begin and his wife, Megan, of Louisiana, and his son Ethan. He was also survived by two very special people who were more like siblings than cousins: Chad and Samantha Foss of Morrisville, and their children: Ryan Robarge and his son Finley, Ethan Bartlett, Britney Foss, and Krista Sawyer. He also had a special woman that he looked at as his mom number two: Gloria Manning of Morrisville. He was also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father James; his step-father Russell Harmon; his grandparents: Marilyn and Edmond Yaddow Sr., and Ludger and Mary Begin; his uncle Eddie Yaddow Jr.; his aunt, Cindy Yaddow; and his cousins: Roger Foss and Lenny Audet.

A celebration of Mr. Begin’s life will be held on Saturday, May 12, at 11 a.m., at the American Legion in Morrisville.

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Begin’s family is asking that donations to help defray the costs of his arrangements be made to Faith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 838, Morrisville Vermont 05661; or to the Make-a-Wish Foundation or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Vincent A. Gabaree Sr.

Vincent A. Gabaree Sr., 70, of Newport, died at his home on May 1, 2018.

He was born on October 28, 1947, to the late Albert and Helen (Ellis) Gabaree.

He loved puzzles, fishing, computer games, watching TV, and his dog, Budweiser.

He spent most of his life traveling around and helping to set up carnivals in the area.

He is survived by his children: Raymond, Tommy, and Vicky Jo Gabaree; his two stepchildren: Shawn Gardner and Alexis Carpenter; his companion of many years, Penny LaClair; his siblings Louis, Park, and Frank Gabaree, and Beverly Coleman; his caregiver of six years, Nicole Kennedy; and by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his son Vincent Jr.; his brothers Albert, Clifton, Leo, John, and Danny Gabaree; and by his sister Flora Kidder.

Per his request there will be no funeral services.

Gencie Margaurite Gray

Gencie Margaurite Gray, 81, died at her home in Simpsonville, South Carolina, on November 27, 2017.

She was born on May 13, 1936 in Barre, to Robert R. Aldrich and Eva M. (Sweet) Aldrich. She lived in Graniteville prior to moving to Hartford, Connecticut, in 1942, as her parents both worked for Pratt and Whitney supporting the war effort. She left high school to care for her ill father, and graduated from North Country Union High School later in life. She met and married John P. Grover in 1955. He predeceased her in 1958. They had two children: Eric and Randy Grover.

She moved back to Barre, where she married Lawrence W. Gray in 1961. They had five children while living in South Barre, before moving to Westfield in 1974 and then to Newport in 1975. She worked at Bogner, Slalom Skiwear, and Sel-Bar Weaving. She later worked at the Mt. Ascutney Resort; the Sheraton Hotel in West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and was an in-home health care provider, before eventually retiring and returning to Newport. She then moved to a country retirement home in Richmond, and just recently moved to South Carolina to be closer to her children.

Mrs. Gray was predeceased by her parents; her sisters: Glennis Donahue and Gloria Raulukaitis; and her brothers: Edward and Robert Aldrich Jr. She was also predeceased by her sons: Randy Grover and Charlie Gray.

She is survived by her children: Eric Grover and his wife, Debra, Tammy Ricard, Lori Roberge and her husband, Gaetan, Timothy Gray and Andrew Gray; her daughter in-law, Cecilia; and also by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a dedicated mom and an extremely hard worker, always working multiple jobs to support her family. She made many friends wherever she went, loved being outdoors, and enjoyed fishing and summertime family events. She unselfishly provided care for others right up until she needed the same care provided to her.

A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Richmond, on Sunday, May 13, at 1 p.m. After the service, friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at 86 O’Neil Drive in Richmond.

Arline “Pat” Hunt

With a welcoming smile and an outstretched hand, “Hi, I’m Pat Hunt,” she greeted the world. Never to meet a stranger, she had friends wherever she went. Once you were in her address book, you never came off. Mrs. Hunt’s friends accumulated throughout her lifetime, from her earliest of childhood days, through high school, college, multiple career endeavors, golf, skiing, and bridge.

Arline “Pat” Hunt, 90, of Morgan, died peacefully on May 1, 2018, with her family close, God’s hand leading her to be with others she has loved and lost.

Born Arline Camp Brush in New York City on January 23, 1928, she grew up in West Hartford, Connecticut. The eldest of three children to Donald Linsley Brush and Arline Camp Brush, she enjoyed her early years in Hartford and at her family’s cottage on Belle Island, Connecticut, actively participating in the Baptist church youth group and at William Hall High School. In 1945 she moved to Burlington to attend the University of Vermont “to ski and find a husband,” graduating in 1949 with a degree in mathematics. Through her college years she was active in sports, cheerleading, and unlimited social activities; she joined Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and participated in Greek activities throughout her life. Her ties to UVM continued, acting as secretary of her alumni class into her late 80s.

She married her UVM boyfriend, Paul H. Hunt, of Derby Line, on August 20, 1949. During their initial years, they spent time in Connecticut and Burlington before settling in the Northeast Kingdom where Mr. Hunt accepted a position with U.S. Customs Service in Island Pond and Norton.

In the 1950s Mrs. Hunt became the mother of three boys: Gerry, Donny, and Andy. While raising them, she settled into the Island Pond community roles as a swimming instructor, school coach, school board member, and a freelance reporter for several newspapers. She was an avid golfer at Orleans Country Club where she was a two-time women’s club champion, had two holes in one, and for many years helped manage Ladies State Days at clubs throughout Vermont. She and the family enjoyed skiing at Burke Mountain. In 1964 she was selected as Mrs. Vermont, taking her to the Mrs. America pageant in St. Petersburg, Florida. Always interested in politics, she was a frequent volunteer leader with Vermont Young Republicans and was active in many campaigns at the state and local levels. In 1968, she served as a delegate for the Republican National Convention in Miami. The family relocated to Morgan in 1968, where they built the family home from her design; she lived there for 50 years until the time of her death.

Mrs. Hunt continued to stay active in the community serving on the Vermont and National state boards of education during the period of planning and construction of the Vermont union school districts, the Vermont Board of Historic Sites, and the Vermont Council of Humanities, as well as an eight-year term as the editor of the Vermont Electric Co-op magazine. She traveled extensively in Vermont and the United Sates in her many state and national volunteer positions. She became known as the local publicist for many Northeast Kingdom events such as the Morgan Church sugar-on-snow dinner each July, sports competitions including the Olympic trials, and many human-interest stories. She served in numerous positions for Morgan including as town selectman.

Once her sons left for college, she began a career as a tax preparer, initially working with H&R Block. She quickly decided to start her own tax business, Pat Hunt, Inc., in Newport. In her early years as an enrolled agent, she established herself as a leader and role model, quickly rising to the Vermont Tax Practitioners Association board of directors, then president. The business is in its fortieth year of service, managed by her son Don.

Mrs. Hunt and her husband started traveling to Europe, particularly to visit their two sons stationed with the U.S. Army in Germany. After Mr. Hunt died in March, 1987, Mrs. Hunt operated Hunt’s Bed and Breakfast in her home for nearly three decades. Countless French students were hosted at her home while they worked across the Canadian border at the Tivoli plant as part of their national obligation. She continued her world travels with several different travel companions to visit her sons in Europe, sometimes as a volunteer with Earth Watch, but always seeking adventure and new friends in Madagascar, New Zealand, Easter Island, Nepal, China, Russia, Europe, Hawaii, Costa Rica, and Chile, to name some of the 61 countries she visited.

After many years as a widow, Mrs. Hunt attended her fifty-eighth reunion at William Hall High School where she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Al Callahan, himself a widower. They both found great enjoyment in each other’s company — golfing, boating, bridge games, winters in Florida, the Boston Red Sox, and traveling. Mrs. Hunt amazed her grandchildren with her technical abilities. Despite being 90, she loved to communicate with friends on Facebook and e-mail every day, kept her WiFi going, did all her banking online, and had command of her cell phone. She played bridge all her life and has been a regular at local bridge clubs for many years, relishing the opportunity to continue writing bridge game results for the local newspapers.

Mrs. Hunt is survived by her sons: Donald Hunt and his wife, Andrea, of Coventry, Andrew Hunt and his wife, Patricia, of Windsor, New York; her daughter-in-law Elaine Lockwood of Morgan; and her brother Stuart Brush and his wife, Laura, of Woodbury, Connecticut. She was the grandmother of Elias Hunt and his wife, Emily Malpino, Ezra Hunt, Eben Hunt and his wife, Katharine Beardslee, Christian Hunt, Kurt Hunt and his wife, Jenny, Michael Whiting and his partner, Tom Whiting, Amanda Tichenor and her husband, Ryan, James Hunt, Dylan Hunt, Grace Brooks, and Elliot Brooks. She leaves three great-grandsons: Henry Hunt (Kurt and Jenny), and Hunter and Owen Tichenor. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hunt; her son Stuart “Gerry” Hunt; her parents Donald and Arline Brush; her brother Donald Brush; and her granddaughter Erin Hunt.

Mrs. Hunt was a member of Morgan Church for 50 years. She will be deeply missed by her family and her community.

Funeral services were held on May 5 at the Morgan Church in Morgan, officiated by the Reverend Michael DeSena, with the help of Mrs. Hunt’s brother, the Reverend Stuart C. Brush. Burial will be in the Gore Cemetery in Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Hunt requested that donations be made to the Morgan Church, P.O. Box 234, Morgan, Vermont 05853, or North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Phoebe R. Kimball

Phoebe R. Kimball, 84, of Glover, died on May 2, 2018, in Glover.

She was born on May 11, 1933, in Sheffield, to Edson and Ethel (Paul) Basford. On August 6, 1949, she married Everett Kimball who predeceased her.

Mrs. Kimball was a seamstress for Slalom Ski Wear for 17 years. Her hobbies included doing word search books and crocheting.

She is survived by her children: Jesse Kimball of Springfield, Russell Kimball and his wife, Cindy, of East Hampton, Connecticut, Everett Kimball Jr., and his wife, Mary, of Newport, Linda Hauver and her husband, David, of Rochester, New Hampshire, Ellen Derouchie of Newport, Kathy Holdren and her husband, Randy, of Troy, Pennsylvania, and Bonnie Andies and her husband, Keith, of Memphis, Tennessee; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Gloria White of Greensboro, Lorraine Gilfillian of Nashua, New Hampshire, and Rosemarie Lorden, of Loudon, New Hampshire.

She was predeceased by her brothers: Charles Basford, Brian Basford, and Bernard Basford; and her sisters: Beverly Messier, Barbara Isham, Myrna Brosseau, and Beatrice Whittier.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 2, at the Derby Center Cemetery with the Reverend David Lisner officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association, Vermont Affiliate, 110 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401.

Anna M. Klaffky

Anna M. Klaffky, 102, died on May 1, 2018, at Michaud Manor in Derby Line. She was the wife of the late Lester J. Klaffky.

Mrs. Klaffky was born in Brooklyn, New York, on May 4, 1915, the daughter of John Kissner and Anna Maria (Hohen) Kissner.

She was an accountant with the Mineola Rug Company before retiring. After traveling extensively throughout the United States, she and Mr. Klaffky made a permanent move to Morgan, in 1970. There they became part of the community belonging to the snowmobile club, and participating in the sugar-on-snow events. For a period, Mrs. Klaffky served as auditor for the town of Morgan. She enjoyed her travels with the Community Circle. She was also a faithful member of the hospital auxiliary, having put in 1,255 hours and received her 1,000-hour pin in 1999. She was a member of the United Church of Newport. She enjoyed playing the piano and knitting hats, which she donated to the oncology unit at Newport Hospital.

Mrs. Klaffky is survived by her nephew Paul Kissner and his wife, Linda, of Pennsylvania; her goddaughter Linda Ruff and her husband, Dan, of Virginia; her cousins: Steve Nelson and his wife, Carol, of Long Island, New York, Marie Nielsen of West Charleston, and Diane Colburn of Newport.

Services were held at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport on May 8. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mrs. Klaffky’s name may be made to one’s favorite charity.

Alice Maria (Cote) Macie

Alice Maria (Cote) Macie, 87, died on May 3, 2018, at her home in Newport.

Mrs. Macie was born on July 25, 1930, in Newport, to Laurent N. and Maria I. (Brown) Cote. She had one brother, Laurent “Sonny” Cote.

On November 19, 1964 she married Maurice Macie.

She graduated from Newport High School in 1948, where she was a member of the first Newport High School Band Majorettes.

She enjoyed a personal relationship with God and belonged to the former Newport First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and directed the senior, junior, and cherub choirs. She belonged to many church groups and committees. When the church building was sold, she and her husband joined the Newport United Methodist Church, where she was a choir member. She also enjoyed directing choir at their church in Davenport, Florida, where she and Mr. Macie wintered for 20 years. She was a member of the After 5 Women’s Club.

Mrs. Macie and her husband were members of the Newport Elks Lodge, the North Country Swingers square dance group, the Upper Valley Vagabonds, and Good Sam Camping and RV Club. They enjoyed camping together for many years. Mrs. Macie was on the Newport City zoning board for several years.

The Macies owned the Wagon Wheel restaurant on Main Street for several years. She later went to work and retired from the Sears and Roebuck store on Main Street then went on to work for Betsy Hampton at Sweet Adeline’s on Main Street in Newport. In Florida, she and Mr. Macie worked at Give Kids the World for 12 years, serving meals to children with life-threatening diseases. She found it a very rewarding experience.

She enjoyed reading her Bible daily, flower gardening, playing cards with her friends, and watching all the songbirds that nested in the many birdhouses in her yard.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Maurice; her brother Laurent “Sonny” Cody and his wife, Anne, of Westfield; her daughters: Becky Warner Diette and her husband, Paul, of Newport, Shirley Macie Smith and her husband, Steven, of Thetford, Debbie Warner Harlamert and her husband, John, of Newport, Sharon Macie Campbell and her husband, Mark, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, Sheri Warner Westman and her husband, Ray “Skip,” of Ocala Florida, Cathleen Warner of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and Laurie-Jo Warner Makela, and her husband, Rick, of West Branch, Michigan. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As per Mrs. Macie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, May 15, at 11 a.m., at the Newport Center Cemetery. Contributions in her name can be sent to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, care of Betsy Hampton, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Stuart Elmer Peck

Stuart Elmer Peck, 93, of Newport, died on April 28, 2018, in Newport, New Hampshire, at the home of his daughter Audrey Cornell.

He was born on May 10, 1924, in Sutton, to Elmer and Flossi (Facteau) Peck. He married Harriett Sanderson who predeceased him on December 1, 1994.

He graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1943. He was a bridge foreman for the Canadian Pacific Railroad where he retired in 1984 after 44 years of service.

He was a Master Mason where he was a member of the Council-Royal Arch-Commandry of The Grand Lodge of Vermont, Free and Accepted Mason’s. He was also a member of the Grand Chapter of Vermont Order of the Eastern Star, and North Star Chapter #25, a member of the Sir Knight, Malta Commandry #10 Knights Templar, York Bodies of Newport, Cleveland Chapter #20, Orleans Council #19, the Northeast Kingdom Civil War Round Table, and the Enosburg Historical Society.

He was a beekeeper and he was a great collector. His collections included stamps and coins. He enjoyed working in his garden and hunting.

He is survived by his friend, Audrey B. LaFlame; by his three daughters: Judith Paquette of Arizona, Audrey Cornell and her companion, Melvin Rowlett, of Newport, New Hampshire, and Adalene Lantagne and her husband, Gary, of Newport Center; by his grandchildren: Raymond Paquette III, Shawn Cornell and his companion, Judy Knapp, Shannon Johnson and her husband, Mike, Kimberly Lantagne and her husband, Jason Prue, and Kristen Lantagne and her husband, Craig Grenier; by his great-grandchildren: Quinton Cornell, Arianna Gordon and her husband, Matt, Miranda Johnson, Desiree, Hailey, and Brandon Grenier, and Jacquelyn and Hunter Prue. He is also survived by his sisters: Doreen Deos and her husband, Charles, and Geraldine and Francis Deos.

He was predeceased by his parents Elmer and Flossi Peck; by his son Steven Peck; by his brothers: Conrad and Truman Peck; and by his sister Shirley Ronan.

Funeral services were held on May 5, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport, officiated by the Reverend Kelly Deslauriers. Interment followed in Woodmont Cemetery in East Burke. A Masonic service and the Order of the Eastern Star service were also held on May 5.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766.

