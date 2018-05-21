Obituaries May 23, 2018

Daphne Heath Chapin

Daphne Heath Chapin, 83, of Austin, Texas, died on April 26, 2018, at home, surrounded by her family, after a long decline from Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born April 4, 1935, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of George and Emily Dimock Heath, and grew up in Gloucester, Virginia, and Concord, Massachusetts.

She earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Colorado, and later in life a master’s degree in psychological counseling from Cambridge College.

After they were married, she and her husband, Anthony Chapin, spent their early years in Paris, France, where she gave birth to four sons (in 42 months) before they moved back to Stonington, Connecticut.

Known for her humor, empathy and originality, Mrs. Chapin was a dear and devoted lifelong friend to many and a champion of underdogs and eccentrics. She had an abiding interest in human rights. Appreciated for her counsel and advice, she went on to a professional career in psychological counseling, serving as staff clinician at the Haitian Clinic in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she counseled Haitian victims of torture and abuse, and as clinical fellow in psychology at Harvard Medical School.

While living in Stonington in the years before becoming a psychologist, she served as relief officer and Philippines country coordinator for Amnesty International (AI), helping secure the release of political prisoners and earning recognition with her local AI chapter in a two-page photo spread in Life magazine.

Mrs. Chapin will also be remembered as an inspired and adventurous cook who was renowned for her table and loved nothing more throughout her life than to entertain friends and family at home. She also cherished many wonderful summers at the family’s camp in Glover.

She is survived by her four sons: Timothy and his wife, Jacquelin Spaniel, Nathaniel and his wife, Elizabeth Smith, Matthew and his wife, Chanda Sosothikul, and Hugh. She is also survived by her sister Cynthia Sunderland; her half-brother Brent Heath; and eight grandchildren: Julian, August, Alabel, Jackson, Harrison, Hugh, Henry and Daphne.

She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Anthony van Dyke Chapin.

A memorial service will be held this August in Stonington, Connecticut.

Emily Newcomb

Emily Newcomb, 97, of Orleans, died on May 17, 2018, at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton.

She was born on August 10, 1920, to the late John and Zella (Skinner) Morley.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and also the Orleans Federated Church.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Richard Morley, Edwin Morley, Kristina, John Morley, Nancy Roberts, Jane Lavoie, and James Morley.

She was predeceased by her husband, Webster; two brothers; and one sister.

A funeral service was held on May 22 at the Orleans Federated Church, officiated by the Reverend Alyssa May. Interment followed in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Orleans.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Ms. Newcomb’s memory to the Orleans Federated Church, P.O. Box 132, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

