Obituaries June 14, 2017

Ellen Johnson Griffin

Ellen J. Griffin, 87, a lifelong resident of Williston, died peacefully at home with her daughters by her side on June 3, 2017.

She was born on February 24, 1930, the daughter of Lester and Marguerite Johnson. She attended Williston and Burlington schools and graduated from Johnson State College.

Upon graduation, she taught school in a one-room schoolhouse in Fayston. Later she embarked on a long career at IBM. Upon her retirement, she stayed busy working various part-time jobs as well as volunteering for Meals on Wheels.

Mrs. Griffin loved everything outdoors. Her greatest joy of all was her family, and she always treasured the time she spent with each and every family member. She especially liked the times when the whole family gathered together.

She is survived by her children: Debra Roya and her husband, Bill, Pamela Griffin, and Susan St. Hilaire and her husband, Roger; her grandchildren: Will Roya and his wife, Jessica, Kelly Smith and her husband, Mark, Kalee Robles and her husband, James, Emily O’Shaughnessy and her partner, Jim Isaac, and Griffin and Allyson St. Hilaire; and by her great-grandchildren: Brandon and Austin Smith, and Chloe and Liam Roya. She also leaves a very special friend and sister-in-law, Barbara Hale; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother- and sister-in-law Ward and Mona Johnson.

The family thanks her two caregivers: Darlene Isham and Donna Burnett, whom she was very fond of.

Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Griffin’s memory to the Vermont Chapter of the American Lung Association of the Northeast, 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, Connecticut 06108, or to the VNA, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, Vermont 05446.

A memorial service was held on June 9 at the Williston Federated Church, in Williston.

Arrangements were made by Gifford Funeral Home in Richmond.

Lucille M. Hoadley

Lucille M. Hoadley, 87, of Lowell, died on June 5, 2017, in Newport.

She was born on October 20, 1929, in Newport, to Alfred and Jessie (Bidwell) Bedard. On May 10, 1947, she married Stanley Hoadley who predeceased her in 1992.

She was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Lowell. She liked to play bingo and she enjoyed family gatherings.

She is survived by her son Gary Hoadley and his wife, Sarah, of Newport; by her grandchildren: Matthew Hoadley and his wife, Jennifer, of Scituate, Massachusetts, Meghan Graser and her husband, Kurt, of Portland, Maine, Mary Hoadley and her husband, Nathan Sargent, of Newport, Angela Smith and her husband, Cory, of Irasburg, and Ryan Hoadley and his wife, Jamie, of St. Johnsbury; by her great-grandchildren: Brooke, Colin, Melaine, Ellie and Clare; by her siblings: Jean Duplessis and her husband, Fred, of Athol, Massachusetts, Leon Bedard of Athol, Arnold Bedard and his wife, Marilyn, of Missouri, and Arlene Warner of Rutland; and by her daughter-in-law Jean Hoadley of Lowell. She is also survived by her dear friends Dick and Diane Colburn who gave her support and kindness during her illness. She was predeceased by her son Michael Hoadley on July 4, 2004.

Funeral services were held on June 10, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Lowell where a Mass was celebrated. Interment followed in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Oncology Department at North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Judith Greta Kane

Judith Greta Kane died on May 22, 2017, a few weeks after learning of her cancer.

She was born in London in 1930, and at age nine was evacuated to the countryside, along with her siblings, during the worst of the bombings of World War II. She married landscape architect Thomas Kane, of Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1953, having met him at a Lyon’s Corner House in London. She told her children that things would’ve turned out very differently if she had not happened to have a very boring book to read while waiting at the café for a friend who was late. Their honeymoon trip was a unique year-long journey from London to Sydney, Australia, driving a farm tractor and trailer, through Europe, the Middle East, India and all countries in between. She moved the family from Westchester, New York, to East Hardwick in 1970, on the spur of the moment, and was always happy to call Vermont home. She loved the old Vermont, and back-woods characters, and in the past few years was writing a series of amusing stories of her early years in Vermont, some of which have been printed in local papers.

Mrs. Kane was full of life, and intensely curious and passionate about history, politics, art, spirituality, and many other subjects. She was a voracious reader, a painter and art teacher, a creative quilter and seamstress, a prolific writer of poetry and stories, and an amateur actress. She was an outgoing person who always found fascination in the lives of the people she met. She gave famous parties, many of which revolved around witty skits and songs, most of which she wrote.

“If you’re going to throw a party,” she always advised, “go all the way, and give people a party!”

This past winter she was working intensely on a series of wooden relief sculptures, designed to provide housing for bees, and to adorn a new bee garden being built in the gardens, something she felt passionately about.

Her love of plants, especially herbs, inspired her daughter Rachel to start Perennial Pleasures Nursery at the family house in 1981. She ran a popular bed and breakfast for many years, and also the Brick House Gift Shop, first in Hardwick, later moving it to the nursery. She was most famous, perhaps, for opening an English-style tea room at the nursery in the late ’80s, which continues today. She was always a generous hostess.

She became an American citizen in the 1990s but never gave up her British accent nor her appreciation of a good “cuppa.”

Mrs. Kane was predeceased by her husband, Tom, who died in 1995.

She is survived by her brother Christopher of London; her daughter Rachel and son Patrick of East Hardwick, and her sons Barnabas of Denver, Colorado, Tim of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Chris of Concord, New Hampshire; as well as by her grandchildren: Benjamin, Ceilidh, Nicholas, Hilary, Cody, Stewart, Carter, and Finn.

In lieu of flowers, donations to these charities which she supported would be appreciated: Save the Elephants (savetheelephants.org), Save the Bees (xerces.org), and The Art House (vermontarthouse.org).

There will be a memorial gathering to celebrate her life at Perennial Pleasures Nursery in East Hardwick, on Saturday, July 22, from 1 to 5 p.m., with a service at 2:30 p.m., to which friends and well-wishers are welcome. Cards to the family may be sent to P.O. Box 128, East Hardwick, Vermont 05836. Rachel Kane may be contacted at [email protected]

Rita Virginia (Tanguay) Piette

Rita Virginia (Tanguay) Piette, 80, died on June 10, 2017, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Newport Center, to Emilien Tanguay and Marie (Dumont) Tanguay on October 18, 1936, where she grew up on the family farm. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1955 and married Marcel Piette on June 15, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport. She and Mr. Piette would have celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary this year. After spending two years with her husband in Germany on his military tour of duty, the couple settled in Irasburg where they raised nine children. Mrs. Piette was actively involved in the Irasburg Parent Teacher Club, St. Theresa’s Ladies Guild, and she taught catechism for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will best be remembered for her special occasion cakes and craftiness. She used her sewing and artistic talents to create many clothes and gifts for those she loved and passed on her creativity to her children and grandchildren alike.

Mrs. Piette leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Marcel; and her children and their families: her daughter Susan VanHouwe, her husband, Jay, and their daughter Megan; her son Donald and his companion, Fran Smith, and their children: Ross and his wife, Krystle, and Jennifer; her son Gerard and his wife, Teresa, and their daughters: Sara, Allison, and Celeste; her son Denis and his wife, Nancy, and their sons: Derek and Kyle; her son Louis and his wife, Mona, and their children: Stephanie and her husband, Sean, and Tim and his wife, Kallie; her son Leo and his wife, Karla, and their daughters: Hannah and Jade; her son James and his wife, Heather, and their sons: Ethan and Tom; and her son John and his wife, Peggy, and their children: Nicole, Evan, and Isaac; also by four great-grandchildren: Gavin, Leah, Ryker, and Madden; by her brother Fernand Tanguay; and her sister Simone Fitzgerald; and by many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Piette was predeceased by her son Roland Piette; her daughter-in-law, Louise; two brothers: Marcel and Claude Tanguay; and by her sister Jane Boissenault.

A Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 20, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. A reception will follow at Paul’s Sugar House in Derby. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orleans-Essex VNA Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Bessie M. Poutry

Bessie M. Poutry, 77, of Rockingham, North Carolina died peacefully on June 1, 2017, at the Hospice Haven of Richmond County in Rockingham.

She was born in Albany, on March 1, 1940, to the late Abner J. Poutry and Eulalee Shedd Poutry. She was predeceased by her siblings: Percy J. Poutry, Eva E. Coderre, and Dean C. Poutry. She was survived by her brother Olmond J. Poutry of Clinton, Massachusetts; and her sister, Dorcas J. Suitor and husband, David, of Swanton.

She grew up in Albany and graduated from Brown’s School. After graduation she married Robert A. “Bob” Blouin of Barton. She worked as a supervisor for the Parent Child Center of Vermont in Barton.

She later married Roland L. Essaff of Newport, and they moved the family to North Carolina.

Ms. Poutry earned her associate’s degree in business from Richmond Community College and retired from Avdel-Cherry Textron in Stanfield, North Carolina, as a Mectron sort operator and programmer.

She was predeceased by her children: Dwane R. Blouin of Irasburg and Judy L. Blouin of Barton.

She is survived by Dwane Blouin’s wife, Marcia Blouin Bushey, and her now husband, Jim of Irasburg, Renita B. Boan and her husband, Charles, of Darlington, South Carolina, Janine C. Blouin of Clinton, Massachusetts, Robert A. Blouin Jr. and his wife, Wilma J. Blouin, and Michelle J. Watts and husband, Gary.

She leaves nine grandchildren: Allison B. Hahr and husband, Adrian, John Wesley Ward and wife, Beth, Ashley M. Black and husband, Mitch, Stephanie K. Labarron and her husband, Dan, Jennifer S. Chauvot and husband, Cory, Heather L. VanGilder and husband, Will, Ryan H. Watts, Dillon T. Watts, and Ethan D Watts.

She also leaves 12 great-grandchildren: Taylor, Evan, Nathan, Noel “Gracie,” Aubrey, John, Joseph, Ava, Aaron, Andrew, and two more yet to be born.

Her greatest passion was her family and she enjoyed traveling, cooking, painting, puzzles, gardening, knitting, sewing, and quilting. She was a very strong and determined person with an “I can do this,” attitude. Throughout her battle with COPD and heart disease, she remained determined and courageous while maintaining a witty sense of humor. She leaves a legacy to her family of love, determination, courage, strength and hardworking ethics.

Funeral services were held at the Albany Cemetery in Albany on June 10, officiated by Pastor Paul Essaff.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the PCD Foundation, 10137 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55420.

Stephen Victor Space

Stephen “Tiny” Victor Space, 85, of East Dummerston, died on May 26, 2017, at Pine Heights Nursing Home in Brattleboro.

He was born in Glen Rock, New Jersey, on April 13, 1932, the son of the late Victor and Mildred “Mimi” Space.

He was raised in Glen Rock, and moved to East Dummerston in 1960. He worked for American Optical for 21 years, then for two area banks. His passions were hunting, fishing, and being with his cousins and friends at his camp in Glover. He was a talented mechanic and a member of the National Rifle Association.

Although a bachelor, family was very important to him and he attended everyone’s milestone celebrations. Caring and kind, he was always willing to help anyone in need.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Space is predeceased by two sisters.

He is survived by a brother, David Space; as well as by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m., at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Avenue, Brattleboro. Burial will follow at Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro. A reception will follow back at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vermont Technical College, 124 Admin Drive, Randolph Center, Vermont 05061. Please reference Stephen Space. Online condolences may be offered at www.kerwesterlund.com.

Linda May Starr

Linda May Starr, 69, died on March 27, 2017, surrounded by her loving family at her home in St. Cloud, Florida.

She was born on April 25, 1947, in North Troy, to Calvin and Evelyn Horne. At the age of five she was adopted by Edward and Beverly (Bolio) Caples.

She grew up in North Troy, where she graduated from North Troy High school on June 10, 1966. She was a member of the high school band as a majorette, she sang in the chorus, and she was a star player on the women’s basketball team.

After more than a year of dating, she and Stephen Starr were married on July 2, 1966, at the United Church of Christ in North Troy. They exchanged vows again and reconfirmed their love for each other 25 years later, at the same church along with their original wedding party, and in her original wedding gown. After another 25 years together, the two again returned to Vermont, and on July 2, 2016, their children planned and celebrated their fiftieth anniversary with over 100 family and friends.

On May 28, 1967, Mrs. Starr gave birth to their first child, Thomas. On August 11, 1968, their second child, Amy, was born. Finally on September 14, 1970, twin girls Tina and Tracie were born. The Starrs were blessed with four children in only three years. She was a remarkable, loving mother who cared for many kids throughout the years just like they were her own and is still considered by many as their second mother. Being a full-time mother was time demanding, however, she still found the time to work different jobs to contribute to the family finances. Although she never attended a college or university for a nursing degree, Mrs. Starr would have certainly qualified for one, caring unselfishly for both her mother and her mother-in-law at the end of their lives.

Mrs. Starr was a member of the American Legion auxiliary, United Church of Christ in North Troy when growing up, the First United Methodist Church in Essex Center, and a devoted member of HeartCry Chapel in St. Cloud, for the past seven years. She was a true example of a good Christian. She was a passionate woman with strong faith. She enjoyed challenging her mind with all kinds of games, including weekly bingo games, bowling, volleyball, softball, Dallas Cowboys football games, and the TV game shows “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.” She never backed down from a competition, whether it was being a member of a team or little stuff like play wrestling with the kids, to remind them who was boss. Her love for #24 Jeff Gordon and Nascar racing took her and Mr. Starr to many different states and tracks including Charlotte, North Carolina, for 11 years, Talladega, Alabama; Loudon, New Hampshire; Martinsville, Virginia; Daytona, Florida; and many others. While she truly loved her home in Essex Center, she also called three other states home during her lifetime. In 1982, the family moved to San Jose, California, for a temporary job assignment and returned to their original house in Essex after two-and-a-half years.

In 1996, Mr. and Mrs. Starr moved to Manassas, Virginia, for another job opportunity for seven years. Finally in 2003, the couple moved to St. Cloud, to their retirement home. In 2015, Mrs. Starr was diagnosed with an illness which required 100 percent courage and strength to endure all the treatments and testing throughout the next year-and-a-half. She was treated in a state-of-the-art facility by world-renowned doctors. With her Bible by her side, she never lost her faith for eternal life.

A memorial service for Mrs. Starr was held on April 1, in St. Cloud. In an effort to fulfill Mrs. Starr’s wishes that all family members be mentioned and recognized, the obituary published online will be included on the celebration of life program at the funeral.

A memorial service will be held at the United Church of Christ on Main Street in North Troy, on Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Leonard Thompson officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be her grandsons: Joshua Reynolds, Tyler Reynolds, Ethan Reynolds, D.J. Lawrence, Brandon Starr, and William Newman IV.

Interment will follow at North Troy Cemetery. Immediately following, friends and relatives are invited to the American Legion, 254 Dominion Avenue, North Troy, for a celebration of Mrs. Starr’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to HeartCry Chapel, 5225 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, St. Cloud, Florida 34771, and/or UF Health Cancer Center, 1400 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32806. Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Shirley Anne Temple

Shirley Anne Temple, 51, of Newport, died suddenly on May 16, 2017, in Sebring, Florida.

She was born September 23, 1965, to Carol Anne Quintin-Temple of Newport Center and Paul Temple of Bradenton, Florida. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and went to Champlain College and got her business degree. After graduation, she attended Lyndon State College, where she received a master’s degree in human services. She was also a Reiki master. She helped quite a few people and loved helping them. She worked at the Customs Brokers, RDI, and several other places.

She is survived by three boys that she thought the world of: Deven Temple, and Jacob and Skylar Stone, all of Newport; a beautiful granddaughter, Raelynn, who she adored with all her heart; a brother, Kevin Temple and his wife, Mary, and their children: Kyla and Tyler Temple, of Montgomery Center.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Romeo and Hilda (Norway) Quintin; and paternal grandmother Mary Temple.

She had taken a year off to help out a friend in Florida and was heading back home, but never had a chance to make it.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday, June 17, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2 p.m., until the hour of the funeral. After the service, a celebration opens for all to attend at the American Legion, next to North Country Union High School, at 160 Freeman Street in Newport.

Should friends desire to send contributions in her memory, a Go Fund Me campaign is active. Other contributions to help the family can be mailed to P.O. Box 858, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com