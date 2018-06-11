Obituaries June 13, 2018

Claire M. Comtois

Claire M. Comtois of Newport died at home on March 21, 2018, at the age of 70.

She was the fourth of ten children born to Real and Jeanne Comtois, who predeceased her. The family lived in Barton, Hyde Park, and finally in Newport, where they ran a furniture store for many years.

She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Newport. Ms. Comtois’ working career took her to Washington D.C., San Diego, California, and back to Vermont, where she worked in Burlington, Hyde Park, and the Newport area. She worked in various administrative positions and spent many years at North Country Hospital in the human resources department. She stopped working outside of home in order to assist her mother in her final years.

Ms. Comtois had a great passion for St. Mary’s Catholic church in Newport, and especially the choir. She sang in the choir, acted as cantor at some masses, and assisted in choosing the musical selections for the masses. She also helped at the parish rectory and volunteered at the hospital for many years. She also loved musical theater and movies and was a member of Derby Stock II productions for several years.

She had a strong love for and devotion to her family and is survived by her siblings: Roger Comtois and his wife, Patricia (Young), of Punta Gorda, Florida, Pauline McKinney of High Point, North Carolina, Theresa Phillips and her husband, James, of Ferrisburgh, Marcel Comtois and his wife, Jane (Rocheleau), of Dunnellon, Florida, Paul Comtois and his wife, Carol (Ste. Marie), of Derby, Norman Comtois and his wife, Lori, of Alachua, Florida, Marie Comtois and her spouse, Deirdre Ellerson, of Sharon, Jeannine Bennett and her husband, Dean, of Charleston, and Richard Comtois and his wife, Cathy (Rondeau), of Derby. Many loving nieces and nephews, and their children also survive her.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 13, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass will be celebrated.

Visitation at the church will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Louis Augustus Glodgett Sr.

Louis Augustus Glodgett Sr. died on June 4, 2018, at the Ascutney Mountain Hospital in Windsor.

He was born on June 6, 1940, in Orleans, to Theodore and Rhoda (Thompson) Glodgett.

Mr. Glodgett had six brothers and one sister. He grew up on a farm in Brownington. At a young age, he learned to find water by dowsing. He found many springs for people throughout the years. He went to work for his uncle Harry, where he learned to run a backhoe. He then got jobs digging foundations, roads, and ponds, which were his favorite.

Mr. Glodgett worked for Scott’s Construction running excavators. After many years there, he decided to run for road commissioner in Brownington, because he really liked the town since he was a young child. He was elected to the job, which he held for over 20 years.

He enjoyed working for the people who he called “neighbors.” He enjoyed helping everyone. He enjoyed having his kids, grandchildren, and neighbors come around and visit. He was a unique person. There were 11 children, and he would always help them before himself. Whatever the kids were doing he would always get involved, like cutting trees, running equipment to help, gathering sap for sugaring, painting, tinkering, or just letting them use his garage. He just wanted to help.

If you wanted to find him, he was either in his excavator or at the garage.

He also enjoyed fishing, ice-fishing, hunting, puttering, four-wheeling, boating, digging ponds, going out to check the roads, or taking mother for a tooley.

His family and friends will sadly miss him.

He is survived by his children; Forest Glodgett and his wife, Kara, Reginald Glodgett and his wife, Joanne, Lorriann Glodgett, Lisa Hinton and her husband, Mark, Michael Glodgett and his wife, Cheryl, Christopher Glodgett and his wife, Christy, Sheila Davis and her husband, Brian, Louis Glogett Jr. and his wife, Wanda, Tammy Zelanski and her husband, John, Rhoda Margolla and her husband, Remberto, and David Glodgett. He is also survived by 28 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; his brother Terry Glodgett and his wife, Debbie; his sister Delia Riley and her husband, Rick; and by his sister-in-law Alice Button.

His wife, Marjorie, in 2015, his brothers Clifton, Wayne, Forest, Terrance,and Jean, and his grandson Josh predeceased him.

A funeral service was held on June 8 at 2 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport.

Online condolences may be made at www.curtis-britch.com.

William “Bill” M. Ingalls

William “Bill” M. Ingalls, 74, of Irasburg, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 3, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on May 27, 1944, in Newport, to Maurice and Ruth (Farr) Ingalls. On September 12, 1996, he married Antionette (Toni) Lemieux, who survives him.

Mr. Ingalls is survived by his wife, Toni Ingalls, of Irasburg; by his children: Jesse Ingalls and his wife, Sally, of Orleans, Russell Ingalls and his wife, Deb McCormick, of Irasburg, Keith Ingalls and his wife, Mimi, of Kyle, Texas, Kevin Ingalls and his wife, Trisha, of Irasburg; by his stepchildren: Amy Blaise and Kirk Cooper of Irasburg, and Adam Kipp of Newport; by his grandchildren: Jon, Indira, Sophia, Blake William, Taylor, Ella, Skyler, Adison, Dashiel, and Daniel; and by many close friends and relatives. He was predeceased by four sisters and by his parents, Ruth and Mort.

Mr. Ingalls served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Navy, holding positions in intelligence, communications, and recruiting, achieving the rank of cryptology technician senior chief, E8 ––rare for 20-year veterans. During that time he had an opportunity to travel the world, including Japan, Cuba, Maine, the Philippines, and Alaska. He also served on the USS Enterprise and the USS Kitty Hawk on the South China Sea during the Vietnam War.

Upon his retirement from the Navy, he returned to Vermont in 1978. He built a home in Irasburg and moved his children there to be close to their grandparents and other family. With his longtime friend, Yvon Montour, he went into the dairy supply business. Eventually he branched out on his own and started Round Hill Fence, which he ran successfully for over 20 years before selling the business to his eldest son, Jesse.

This second retirement allowed him to pursue his lifelong passions of hunting, fishing, and being a hunting guide. Mr. Ingalls was an avid houndsman, and was well known for running bears over the mountains of the Northeast Kingdom. During this period he also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He will be remembered by his many friends and family for his good humor, quick wit, ability to laugh at himself, and his love of a good story.

Funeral services were held June 9 at the Irasburg United Church with Pastor George Lawson officiating. Interment followed in Albany Village Cemetery.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Vermont Bearhound Association, 558 Peachbrook Road, Newbury, Vermont, 05051, or to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.



Peter George Kambour

Peter George Kambour, 66, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 28, 2018, at Mass General Hospital in Boston.

He was born in St. Johnsbury on August 5, 1951, to the late Theodore and Margaret (Beattie) Kambour.

He was raised in Barton and attended Lake Region Union High School where he graduated valedictorian of his class.

Mr. Kambour went on to further his education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he received his bachelor of science in civil engineering, and was also a member of the crew team.

He was a resident of Chelsea, Massachusetts, and was formerly of Westford, Massachusetts, Lennoxville, Quebec, and Montreal, Quebec.

While residing in Lennoxville, where he lived for ten years, he was the director of buildings and grounds at Bishops University –– a job he loved immensely.

After living in Canada for 26 years, he moved to Massachusetts to provide a better education for his son, and took a job at UMass Lowell.

Toward the end of his career, he was the director of facilities for the Chelsea Public Schools.

Mr. Kambour was an avid sports fan and outdoorsman.

He was gifted athletically and played varsity sports in high school and at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He coached recreational Little League baseball and basketball in Westford from 1999 to 2004.

He enjoyed reading, kayaking, fishing, hiking, skiing, playing softball and baseball, and spending time at Shadow Lake in Glover. He was also a member of the Masons at Tahattawan Lodge for ten years.

He is survived by his son Nicholas Bower – Kambour and former wife, Carol Bower, of Westford; his siblings Jim and Tom Kambour of Barton; his sister-in-law, Sandy Butkovitch, who is the wife of his late brother, Ted Kambour; his grandsons Liam and Joshua Kambour – Price; and by his nephew Daniel Bower and his wife, Zena, and their daughters, Bonnie and Lainie.

Family and friends gathered to honor and remember Mr. Kambour at the J. A. Healy Sons Funeral Home on Sunday, June 10.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to https://www.gofundme.com/peterkambour.

To share thoughts and memories of Peter, please click the sign guestbook link.

Elise (Lee) Ackley Mills

Elise (Lee) Ackley Mills, 92, of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on June 4, 2018, surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 20, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York, the only child of Charles and Emma (Walter) Ackley. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Robert (Bob) Mills, a noted physicist, who died in 1999.

Mrs. Mills attended Froebel Academy and Packer Institute, and then graduated from Smith College in 1946 with a bachelor of arts in Spanish. After working for a while at a New York City advertising firm, she married Mr. Mills in 1948, and moved to England for two years, experiencing the aftermath of World War II, while Mr. Mills attended Cambridge University. After several more moves, they settled in Columbus, Ohio, where Mr. Mills taught at Ohio State University, (OSU) where they raised their family. As his career progressed, Mr. and Mrs. Mills lived in 11 different cities, residing abroad on six separate occasions. Some years after the death of her husband, Mrs. Mills moved to Lewisburg, where she lived until her death.

Her calm determination, deep personal faith, and sense of possibilities led her to involvement, and often to leadership, in addressing many social issues, local causes, and family projects. Wherever she lived, Mrs. Mills sought out, nurtured, and sustained friendships with hundreds of people from all walks of life and quite literally, from all around the world. Many of these friendships were born out of her years of volunteer work with several organizations, some of which she was instrumental in launching and building. She played a key role, beginning in the 1960s, in developing programs for the wives of international students at OSU, and she and her husband, along with several other couples, initiated an international dinner group bringing foreign students into the homes of local families for formal dinner parties. In 1991, OSU recognized Mr. and Mrs. Mills for their foreign student outreach by presenting them with the International Community Service Award of the OSU Office of International Affairs. She derived enormous pleasure from developing materials for and teaching English as a second language to a multitude of international students over a period of 30 years. Her students continued to maintain contact with her throughout the rest of her life.

Mrs. Mills is survived by five children: Katherine Anderson (Joseph) of Silver Spring, Maryland, Edward Mills (Millie) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jonathan Mills (David Drinkwater) of New Brunswick, New Jersey, Susan Warner-Mills (Marilyn Brill) of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, and Dorothy Andermills (Karen) of Columbus, Ohio; her grandchildren: Katherine Perrin (Christian), Jennifer Mock (Jarrod), Robert Warner, and David Mills; and five great-grandchildren. Her cousin and lifelong best friend, Celeste Stephens and her family, all of Long Island, New York, also survive her.

A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 16. Burial will be in East Charleston at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the League of Women Voters Education Fund (lwv.org) or Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, Inc. (orleansessexvna.org).

Blanche Helene Monfette

Blanche Helene Monfette, 94, of Newport, died on June 5, 2018, in Newport.

She was born on January 4, 1924, in Newport to Ernest and Lillian (Cole) Farrar. On December 23, 1940, she married Alfred Robert Monfette, who predeceased her on May 18, 2008.

Mrs. Monfette was an at-home mom until her children were on their own. She then went to work at the North Country Union High School cafeteria. She liked to travel with Mr. Monfette, including going to Alaska and Germany. She also liked hunting, fishing, reading, and taking care of her many flower gardens at home.

She is survived by her children: Diane Mackintosh and her husband, Donald, of Virginia, and Darleen Grenier and her husband, Albert, of Newport; by 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren; by her brother Ernest Farrar; by two sisters, Irma Bowen and Elsie Able; by her daughters-in-law Sue Monfette of Newport and Maria Monfette of Cohutta, Georgia.

She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred; her sons Gary, Craig and Alfred Monfette; her daughter Linda; great-granddaughters Laura and Alaina; and her great-grandson Joey. She was also predeceased by her brothers: Richard Farrar, Stanley Farrar, Arthur Farrar, and Louis Clement.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment to be held in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Newport Healthcare Center Activity Fund, 148 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont, 05855.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Germaine (Cadieux) Palmer

Germaine (Cadieux) Palmer, 85, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, New Hampshire, surrounded by her family.

She was born in North Troy to Pierre and Marie Anne (Benoit) Cadieux on May 26, 1933. On December 31, 1955, she married Wayne R. Palmer. Mrs. Palmer worked at the Old Tavern in Grafton for 28 years and retired in 1998. Her main joy in life was lovingly and selflessly caring for her children, grandchildren, and her cat Lola. She had a love for reading and greatly enjoyed sharing her books with family and friends.

Mrs. Palmer’s parents, husband, two brothers, and four of her sisters predeceased her.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Donna Meredith of North Haverhill, New Hampshire, Penney and Randy Viens of Georgia, Wayne and Sally Palmer of Bellows Falls, and Nancy and Leonard Farrar of Westminster. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her three sisters: Juliet Harnois, Maryjane Gamache, and Anita Starr.

Per Mrs. Palmer’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. A private family gathering will be planned at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of one’s choice.

Gloria Jean Stevens Shaida

Gloria Jean Stevens Shaida, 74, died suddenly on May 26, 2018, in Derby Line.

She was born on October 17, 1943, in Newport, to Clarence and Florence (Jerome) Stevens.

She leaves her brother and best friend Roy Stevens from Coventry; her children: Lisa Reynolds and her husband, Jeffrey Reynolds Sr., of Sheffield, Robyn Condon and her husband, Joe Condon, of Fort Myers, Florida, Marilyn Bress of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Maralena Stevens of Eden, and Christopher Caples of Ocala, Florida. Ms. Shaida had 14 grandchildren: Alicia De La Cruz, Gina Sheltra, Jeffrey Reynolds Jr., Casey and Brad Breton, Alyssa Lagreca, Patrick Turcotte, Emily Bress, Edward and Jacob Stevens, Kayleigh Kelly, and Wrylan, Walker, and Canyon Caples; 22 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She will be sadly missed by her girlfriends Darleen Reever, Claudette Hill, and Denise Sandville, who were always there for her when she needed them the most.

Ms. Shaida lived most of her years in Silver Springs, Florida, where she did volunteer work with hospice, church activities, and helped the homeless. She never had much herself but was always willing to give what she could or what she had. She had many talents, from singing to decorating, and the ability to make others laugh no matter what. She loved animals. Her heart was big, and she was brave.

She loved the lord and was always trying to help others find their way, and she was a prayer warrior. She recently moved back to her home state of Vermont to be with friends and family, knowing she did not have much time left. Now she can rest in peace.

She was loved by many and will be missed dearly by those who were close to her as well as the people whom she helped.

Because she was always worried about her brother and his care, her love for the church, and animals, she would have wanted donations in her memory to any of these four: Roy Stevens P.O. Box 186, Newport 05855; Newport Church of God at 295 Crawford Road, Derby, 05829; City of Light Church in Florida. Call (352) 694-2177 for address; animal shelters of your choice.

A memorial service will be held at the Newport Church of God in Derby on Friday, June 29, at 11 a.m.

Betty Smith Thompson

Betty Smith Thompson of Derby died peacefully at the Newport Health Care Facility on April 24, 2018, surrounded by family.

Mrs. Thompson was born on May 10, 1929, in Petoskey, Michigan, to Alice Poquette Smith and Raymond Ellwood Smith. In her early years, she spent time on her grandparents’ farm, which instilled a lifelong love of gardening and the natural world. Hunting and fishing with her father, Raymond, formed were some of her early memories. Ruth Elliot Thompson, her mother-in-law, became one of her favorite teachers, instilling in her a love of critical thinking and learning.

Mrs. Thompson attended Lake Erie College, in Painesville, Ohio, and studied fine art. She was a member of the class of 1951. She married Elliot Thompson on August 21, 1949, in Petoskey, Michigan. She had a deep passion for art.

When asked why she loved art, she replied, “There is a story to tell. You have to tell the truth.”

Throughout her life, she cared deeply about the Episcopal church and serving there, wherever life took her. She once quoted Gibran to illustrate her faith: “Who can separate his faith from his actions or his beliefs from his occupations?” A number of her works of art were given to St. Mark’s to support the ministry of the parish. She was a master painter, and an avid reader, specifically The New Yorker and art magazines, but also novels. In addition, she enjoyed playing the piano and exploring a wide range of classical music. She was an ardent listener to National Public Radio and an advocate for LGBT and women’s rights. She closely followed the political landscape of the day. She persisted.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by her brother Kenneth Smith and his wife, Carolyn, of Big Rapids, Michigan; by her children: Sandra Pealer and her husband, Judson, of South Paris, Maine, Elliot Thompson, Jr. and his wife, Peg, of Garrettsville, Ohio, Walter Thompson of Chicago, Illinois, the Reverend Mark Thompson of North Bennington, and Scott K. Thompson and his wife, Tanya, of Parkton, Maryland; by 12 grandchildren: Lauren, Alissa, Emma, Conner, Sacha and her partner, Matt, Shawn and his wife, Catrina, Benjamin and his wife, Erica, Megan, Elliot Thompson III, Nathan, Sarah and her husband, John, and Rachel; and six great-grandchildren: Daniel, Elliot, Lily, Everett, Daniel, and Teigan. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Her parents, Alice and Raymond; her brother Junior; her husband, Elliot; her daughter Sherry and twin sons Matthew and Johnathan preceded her in death.

The Reverend Christine Moseley, long-time friend and priest at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Newport, administered last rites. She was 88.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude both to the people of St. Mark’s, her in-home care givers, and the staff of Newport Health Care Facility for the first-rate spiritual and physical care Mrs. Thompson received throughout her time there.

A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 16, at 11 a.m. The Reverend Christine Moseley will be the presider. Following the liturgy, Mrs. Thompson will be buried in Derby Cemetery with her husband.

Memorials are preferred sent to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 125, Newport, Vermont.

Catherine Hunt Whitcomb

Catherine Hunt Whitcomb, 81, of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Derby, died peacefully surrounded by her children on April 18, 2018.

She was born to Emil and Dorothy Mattson on February 6, 1937, in Orleans. Mrs. Whitcomb graduated from Worcester Memorial in Worcester, Massachusetts, with a nursing degree, and worked at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts, for many years. She was married to the late Wilton (Bill) Whitcomb, her beloved world travel partner. They adventured through beautiful places, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Greece. They eventually settled in Newport where she worked in the recovery room at North Country Hospital in Newport. Finally tired of shoveling driveways, they sold the Newport Marina and divided their time between Ormond Beach, and camp on Salem Lake in Derby.

An avid Mah Jong player, Mrs. Whitcomb often boasted of winning 70 cents one week only to be defeated by a loss of 25 cents the next. She was an active volunteer in both the Newport Congregational Church in Vermont and Christ Presbyterian Church in Ormond Beach.

Mrs. Whitcomb is survived by her first husband of 24 years, Neil Murphy, a lifelong resident of Scituate, Massachusetts; her sister, Emily Robinson of Scituate, Massachusetts; her brother John Mattson of Jay; her four children: Deborah Duffy, of North Dighton, Massachusetts, David Murphy of Springvale, Maine, Daniel Murphy of Sunderland, Massachusetts, and Kristen Murphy of West Glover; her ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Murphy was well loved for her grace, her genuine kindness to all she knew, her faith in God, and her love of laughter.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com

A memorial service is planned for Monday, July 21, at 11 a.m. in Orleans at the Pleasant View Cemetery on Tarbox Hill Road/East Street. Lunch will follow in Newport. RSVP to Debbie Duffy at (860)-964-0374. Donations in memory of Mrs. Whitcomb can be made to: School Teachers in Lori Haiti Account, care of St. Therese Church, 66 North Avenue, Sanford, Maine 04073.

Sherry Twofoot Worth

Sherry Twofoot Worth, 69, of Augusta, Maine, formerly of Island Pond, died on June 3, 2018, in Augusta.

She is survived by her daughter Kara Thurlow; her son Dustin Worth of New York; her grandson Nicholas Michaud of Maine; her sisters: Beckie Bremseth and her husband, Joe, of Morgan and Linda Twofoot of Island Pond; her brother Dennis Twofoot and his wife, Linda, of Connecticut; her brother-in-law Mark Leavitt and his wife, Diana, of New Hamphire; and by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was predeceased by her ex-husband Dwight Worth; her parents Roland and Kathleen (Etheze) Twofoot; her sister Darlene Leavitt; and her brother Joe Twofoot.

Donations in Ms. Worth’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choosing.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.