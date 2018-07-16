Obituaries July 18, 2018

Alain J. Cote

Alain J Cote, 62, of Manchester, New Hampshire, died of cancer on July 4, 2018, at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

He was born on September 16, 1955, in Montreal, Quebec, to Gerard and Suzanne (Gazaille) Cote. He was the husband of Michelle (Paquin) Cote.

He lived in the Newport area for many years. He was well known as a talented stone and brick mason who took pride in his designs and work. Mr. Cote later moved to New Hampshire and worked as a foreman in the construction field. He enjoyed his sports cars, motorcycles, the Patriots, and his love for National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) drag racing and spending time with his granddaughter, who loved going to the races with her pépère.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle (Paquin) Cote, of Manchester; by his son Nicholas Cote of Manchester; granddaughters: Kayleigh and Bria Cote; his parents, Gerard Cote of Newport, and Suzanne Cote of Manchester; by his sisters Helen and her husband, Eric Chevier, of Deland, Florida, Micheline and her husband, Joe McGuire, of Port Orange, Florida; by his brothers: Denis and his wife, Teresa Cote, of Johnson; Robert and his wife, Joyce, of Goldsboro, North Carolina; Rejean Cote of Manchester; by his mother-in-law Jeannine (Auger) Paquin of Stanstead, Quebec.; sister-in-law Danielle Paquin and her partner, Barry Parmenter, of Coventry; his brother-in-law Jean-Guy Paquin and his wife, Marie, of North Troy; and by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his granddaughter Emily Cote; his brothers: Rene and Daniel Cote; father-in-law Raymond Paquin; and niece Amelia Paquin.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made in his memory to Home Health and Hospice Care at 7 Executive Drive in Merrimack, New Hampshire, 03054.

William Vanderclock Crenshaw

William Vanderclock Crenshaw, of Tucson, Arizona, died peacefully on July 8, 2018, at the age of 77.

Mr. Crenshaw was born on May 9, 1941, in Passaic County, New Jersey. He spent time in North Carolina and Arizona before settling in Derby to raise his family. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Georgia and began his career as the principal of Rough Rock Demonstration School in Chinle, Arizona. He devoted most of his career to serving his community as head of the nonprofit Northeast Kingdom Learning Services in Newport. After retiring, he returned to Tucson, where he continued to pursue his lifelong passions of hiking and writing.

He is survived by his children: Kevan Sullivan and her husband, Carter, Jaquine Hailey and his wife, Amanda; Callie Badorrek and her husband, Christopher, and Sumner Crenshaw; their mother, Terry Crenshaw; and his grandchildren Meghan Sullivan, Mason Sullivan, Emma Hailey, and Colton Hailey.

The family will be holding a private celebration of life in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Northeast Kingdom Learning Services. www.neklsvt.org

Mr. Crenshaw wanted to be remembered this way, in his own words: “This is who Crenshaw is. He ain’t gonna change, no way. Who he is, is who he wants to be, period.”

Phillip A. Curtis

Phillip A. Curtis, 74, died Sunday, July 8, 2018, at home with family at his side after a long illness.

He leaves his wife of 36 years, Susan M. (Maheu) Curtis; a son, Phillip M. Curtis of Webster, Massachusetts; three daughters: Leona Lee Bigger and her husband, Michael, of Webster, Ann M. Poulin of Mount Zion, West Virginia, and Tammy J. Tetreault and her companion, Morris “Moe” Peterson, of Webster; three grandchildren: Brandon Curtis, Samantha Carpenter, and Jonathan Poulin; two great-granddaughters: Eloise and Lilyann Carpenter; three brothers: Samuel “Bud” Curtis of Texas, and Craig and David Curtis, both of Vermont; a sister, Nancy Green of Vermont; his mother-in-law, Josephine LaRiviere of Webster; a brother-in-law, Mark Maheu of Norwich, Connecticut; a sister-in-law, Carol and her husband, Ronald Leboeuf, of Webster; and nephews and nieces.

He was preceded by four brothers: Paul, Bruce, and infant twins, Robert and Richard; and by his sister, Carol McMullen. He also leaves his beloved dogs Toby and Taz.

He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and raised in Morgan. He was the son of Samuel and Grace (Taylor) Curtis. He graduated from Derby Academy in 1961.

He was a United States Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He then served as a sergeant in the National Guard for several years.

Mr. Curtis first worked in auto body repairs in Vermont and then was employed by Quality Auto Body in Webster. He was a lens tester at Gentex Corporation in Dudley for 11 years before retiring in 2000 due to illness.

He had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and nature walks and once belonged to the Webster Lake Anglers Club, fishing bass tournaments in the area and in neighboring states.

He bowled in ten-pin leagues. He loved to play video games and tell jokes. His main hobby was watching the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.

As he wished, a celebration of his life will be held privately at a later date. There are no calling hours. Donations in his name may be made to the Webster Dog Rescue, care of Webster Town Hall, 350 Main Street Webster, Massachusetts, 01570.

Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

Walter Ira Goodrich

Walter Ira Goodrich, 90, died peacefully at his Cabot home, where he was born, with family at his bedside.

He graduated from Cabot High School in 1946, and Vermont Technical College with an agriculture degree in 1949. He married Sally Ann McCutcheon of St. Johnsbury in 1950, and together they raised six sons.

Mr. Goodrich was well known and respected for his strong work ethic, farming knowledge, and overall wisdom, running the sixth generation Molly Brook Jersey Farm with his wife, Sally. More recently his son, Myles, and his wife, Rhonda, continue to build on the farm legacy. Mr. Goodrich was very resourceful and could weld or repair anything mechanical.

Everyone appreciated his quick wit, famous one-liners, and his ability to recount volumes of family history and local stories. For most of his life, he was an avid deer, partridge, and rabbit hunter, and always maintained a passion for automobiles. He operated the first road grader in Cabot and provided school bus and milk can transportation services.

Mr. Goodrich was a member of the Civil Air Patrol during World War II, and served on the Cabot School Board for six years. He served eight years as a member of the board of directors for the Cabot Cooperative Creamery that his father, Wendell, helped to create in 1919. Mr. Goodrich and his wife were also featured on the WCAX “Super Senior” show in 2013. In 1994, they were recognized by the American Jersey Cattle Association with the Master Breeder award, and in 2002 the couple received the National Dairy Shrine award for outstanding contributions to the United States dairy industry for all cattle breeds. In 2009, Molly Brook Farm was recognized with the Vermont Centennial Business award, in acknowledgment of 100 years of contributions to Vermont’s economic heritage. They were also inducted into the Vermont Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Sally, and four sons and their wives: Winton and Valerie, James and Maria, Glenn and Ruth, and Myles and Rhonda; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his sister, Ilene Goodrich Bothfeld, in 2000, and his two sons: Thomas Dale in 1958 and Rodney Gene in 2001.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 21 at 11 a.m., at Molly Brook Farm for family and friends. Family will provide grill meats and drinks. Potluck salads and desserts are appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Jersey Cattle Association Research Foundation, 6486 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068-2362.

Rickey Brown Haney

Rickey Brown Haney, 60, of Franklin, died on July 4, 2018, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born on August 22, 1957, to Cyril and Jane (Brown) Haney. He loved working on several different farms as he was growing up. He enjoyed gardening, liked to socialize, had a great sense of humor, was quick with his comments, enjoyed driving the back roads of Vermont, watched NASCAR faithfully, and enjoyed snowmobiling, and a good cold beer.

He is survived by his mother, Jane Sargent, of Barton; his children: Valerie Faust and her husband, Clayton, and Jeremy Haney and his fiancé, Kelly Mayhew, all of Brownington; his grandchildren: Samuel Faust and his wife, Cheyenne, of Verona, Wisconsin, Emily Faust and her companion, Collin Allard, of Glover, Matthew Faust, Isabelle Faust, Willow Faust, Grayce Faust, Liris Haney, Indie Haney, and Adra Haney, all of Brownington; and by his good friend and fellow co-worker Andy Karwocki.

He was predeceased by his father, Cyril Haney; his nana, Merle Brown; and his grandparents, George and Viola Haney.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Haney’s memory to the Mountain View Farm Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 38, Darling Hill Road, East Burke, Vermont, 05832.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.