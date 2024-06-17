Obituaries & Committals 6.19.2024

Gregory David Whitehead

Gregory David Whitehead, of East Charleston, a lifelong outdoorsman and craftsman, died December 11, 2023, peacefully in his sleep in the home he built with his own two hands. He was 71.

Born on December 17, 1951, in Hartford, Connecticut, he grew up in Bloomfield, Connecticut, and graduated in 1969 from Craftsbury Academy in Craftsbury commons. At Craftsbury Academy Greg excelled in outdoor sports and was on the varsity soccer team.

After graduating from Craftsbury Academy, he moved directly to Mad Brook Farm, where he was an integral member of the artist community and built his first cabin and worked as a carpenter. There he made custom leatherwear for the famed Sandle Shop of Hartford. His handmade custom work has been shown in recent art shows depicting the craftsmanship of the Vermont residents of the 1970s.

In the 1980s he continued to work as a home builder and became a K9 trainer for the Maine Police Department. He moved to West Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he built and operated Northeastern Kennels for several years.

After selling the kennel, he moved back to the Northeast Kingdom, and back to Mad Brook Farm, where he built a bigger home that he lived in until the day he died.

He was a great brother and could always be found doing lots of fun things with his friends.

He loved fishing, skiing, gardening, and cooking. He had lots of friends throughout his life that he skied with and built houses with, but he also loved sailing. He would spend time in Rhode Island sailing with friends who lovingly referred to him as Fabio because of his long, beautiful hair that he would keep in a ponytail. He was always a good friend and someone you could count on to show up when you needed a hand.

He was predeceased by his father, James W. Whitehead, and his brother Gary W. Whitehead. He is survived by his mother, Winona Whitehead; his brother Glenn J. Whitehead; and his sisters: Kathy M. Ignoto and Roberta A. Whitehead.

Greg will be dearly missed. There will be a private celebration of life for him in the near future for family and close friends.

Arthur C. Urie

The Reverend Arthur C. Urie of Andover, New Hampshire, died on May 29, 2024. He was born August 6, 1943, son of Leslie and Isabel (Anderson) Urie. He and his three brothers and one sister were raised on a dairy farm in South Albany, and as a youth he was active in the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church. This combination created in him a great interest in agriculture and theology. He graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1961, where he was an excellent student and became very involved in the Future Farmers of America (FFA). In his senior year he served as president of the Vermont FFA and was always very competitive in FFA public speaker competitions.

Art graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture in 1965. Upon graduation, he felt the call into the ministry and graduated from Chicago Theological Seminary in 1968. He was ordained into the ministry at the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church in October 1968, and in that same year he accepted the call to become the associate pastor at the Towson Maryland Presbyterian Church. His ministry took him on to Hagerstown, Maryland, where he served as a Chaplain, before he felt the urge to return to the northeast. In 1973, he accepted a call to be the associate pastor of First Congregational Church of Laconia, New Hampshire. He was authorized in the United Church of Christ in 1974. He served churches in Pembroke, Andover, Salisbury, Campton, West Rumney, Westmoreland, Bristol, Northwood, Washington, South Newbury, and Sanbornton. Art also served as stewardship associate for the New Hampshire Conference for 10 years.

Art also had a career in real estate where he enjoyed 30 plus years of experience in assisting buyers and sellers in central New Hampshire as owner of Lake Farm Realty, Inc. Art was an active member of his community serving on the Andover planning board and the supervisors of the checklist. He valued his connections with family and he always took an interest in talking with and being supportive of his many nieces and nephews. To Art, ministry meant working together to help each other listen to what we need to hear. Art was an avid reader and he had a firm commitment to the support of social justice issues, and he would challenge each of us to help remove barriers to justice. He was a true ambassador for Christ and learned that life was a call to ‘keep going.’

Art was predeceased by his parents; his brothers: Richard and Andy; his sister-in-law Ellen Urie; his nephew Danny Urie; and his niece Kelly Elder. He is survived by his sister Ellen Jane McGrew and her husband, Wes, of Beckly, West Virginia; his brother Paul and his wife, Sue, of Smithfield, Virginia; his sister-in-law Lorraine Urie of Glover; his nephews: Steve McGrew, Brett Urie, Neil Urie, Brad Urie, John McGrew; and his nieces: Wendi Urie, Barb Marshal, Alison Betzing, Leslie Urie, Jackie Meadors; and several grand- and great-grand-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on July 18 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Wilmot, New Hampshire, where he had been a member for many years. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Art’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wilmot Congregational Church.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.chadwickfuneralservices.com.

Helen P. Routhier

Helen P. Routhier, 100, of Newport and West Palm Beach, Florida, died and went to be with the Lord and savior on May 30, 2024, in Coral Bay Nursing Home in Lake Worth, Florida, after a long journey battling health issues during her life. She was born on March 17, 1924, in Stowe, to the late Hector and Florence (Lestage) deLaBruere. On June 17, 1944, she married Valmore Routhier, who predeceased her on December 29, 2011.

Helen was a gentle and kindhearted soul, who had a gift of finding the goodness in everyone. She was also a caregiver to those who were sick.

She enjoyed traveling, camping, and bowling. She was a past member of the Ladies of Sacred Heart.

She is survived by her son Raymond and his wife, Colette Routhier, of Newport and Lantana, Florida; grandchildren: Lisa and her husband, Joshua Doyle, and their children: Cortland and Maddi, of Jericho; Alan and his wife, Marie Routhier, and their children: Tyler and Hailey, of Essex; Angela, Michelle, Josie, and Joel Prive; by great-grandchildren; by her brother John and his wife, Helena deLaBruere, of Derby; sister Louise deLaBruere Boutin and her husband, Noel, of Sherbrooke, Quebec; as well as son-in-law Norman and his wife, Noreen Prive, of Morrisville; sisters-in-law Maureen deLaBruere of Newport Center and Christine deLaBruere of Virginia; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her daughter Pierette Prive; by her brothers: Rene, Roland, Roger, Maurice, Eugene, Gerard, and Gilles deLaBruere; and by her sisters: Theresa Bissonnette and Jeanne Harvey.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Troy, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, with Reverend Yvon Royer officiating. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Allan P. Moss

Allan P. Moss died on December 8, 2023, at the age of 82, at his home in Sebring, Florida, with his family at his side.

He was born June 4, 1941, in Beebe, Quebec. Surviving Allan, besides his wife Venyse, are his children: Vincent, Susan, and Marlene; eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was performed at Baxter Avenue Cemetery in Derby Line.

Dean A. McDonald

Dean A. McDonald, 78, of Barton, died peacefully on May 2, 2024, after a brief illness. Dean was born on July 23, 1945, to Merle McDonald and C. Ethelwyn (Davidson) McDonald, formerly of Morgan.

Dean attended and graduated from Derby Academy. Soon after high school, Dean enlisted in the U.S. Army as a military mechanic, serving from 1965 to 1968. Upon his return home, he married Joyce (Bowen) McDonald, who survives him and is the mother of his sons. Although Joyce and Dean did not remain married, they remained lifelong friends.

For years, Dean worked in factories including Ethan Allen, Butterfields, and retired from Tivoly, Inc. In his later years, Dean took a part-time job at Olney’s General Store in Orleans, where he met many friends and spent most of his spare time.

Dean held many jobs and acquired many titles throughout his life, but nothing meant more to him than his family. Being dad, papa, and “Big Pup” were his proudest achievements.

Dean leaves behind his daughter Mikayla McDonald and her fiancé, Brian Pray, of Barton and his sons: Michael McDonald and wife, Dawn (Robinson), and Christopher McDonald, all of Irasburg. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Hayley McDonald of Johnson, Rebecca McDonald of Albany, Mckaila Godfrey of Orleans, Mallory Sargent of Montreal, Quebec, Jacob and Brody McDonald of Irasburg, and Abby McDonald of Derby. He leaves his bonus grandchildren Kayleigh and Camdyn Pray of Barton and Felicity and Ezrah Favreau of Derby. He also leaves his great-grandchildren: Karson, Braxton, Adler, Addyson, Jackson, Payton, and Chad. Dean leaves his sister Constance “Connie” Carpenter of Derby. Dean was predeceased by his parents, Merle and C. Ethelwyn McDonald, as well as his siblings: Gordon, Reg, Larry, Shirley, and Ken McDonald.

Per Dean’s wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at 1793 South Barton Road in Barton on June 29, starting at 2 p.m. Please join the family as they celebrate Dean’s life.

Contributions in Dean’s memory can be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766.

Candace “Candy” LeBlanc

Candace “Candy” LeBlanc, 70, of St. Albans, died suddenly on June 8, 2024, of natural causes. She was born September 8, 1953, to Maynard “Stub” and Marlene Hilliard.

She graduated from Lake Region Union High School in Orleans in 1971. On May 27, 1972, she married Maurice LeBlanc, of Barton. They moved several times in their first few years of marriage and started a family, finally settling down in St. Albans. During their 52 years of marriage, they made many wonderful memories including: raising their three children; starting their own business, Maurice’s Service Center, on October 21, 1982, of which they, along with their three children, were still operating together until the time of her passing; purchasing a camp at Lake Carmi in Franklin, where they made many wonderful memories holding family gatherings and special events, going for boat rides, and just relaxing together away from the hustle and bustle of operating their own business. They had since sold the camp, but the memories that were made there will always hold a special place in everyone’s hearts.

Candy was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be deeply missed. Always there to lend a hand or listen whenever you needed her. She enjoyed reading, knitting, sewing, going for walks but most of all she enjoyed her family and loved every minute she got to spend with them, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed family gatherings, especially around the holidays, decorating and keeping many special family traditions that will be remembered and carried on by her family. These are all wonderful memories that will last a lifetime for those she has left behind. Candy was also an avid animal lover — she loved her four-legged fur babies and could never wait to give some loving to any animal, especially dogs. Candy also enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, much to Maurice’s displeasure!

Candy is survived by her husband, Maurice LeBlanc, and their three children along with their spouses: Jeremy and Jennifer LeBlanc of North Troy; David and Melissa LeBlanc of Sheldon; and Kristie and James Callan of Fairfield. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Alexis LeBlanc, and Felicity, Hunter and Amelia Gregware; a brother Brent Hilliard; her in-laws: Roger LeBlanc, Elaine and Paul Langevin, Estelle LeBlanc, Jeanne and Allen Gilfillan, Calvin Wilcox, and Wendy Hilliard; nieces and nephews: Katina McCartney, Jean Pierre and Jeff LeBlanc, Robbie LeBlanc, Gary Langevin; and several great-nieces and -nephews including, Lainee and Caity McCartney. She also leaves behind her special “grand-dogs” Missy, Mini, and Rocky.

Candy was predeceased by her parents: Maynard “Stub” and Marlene Hilliard; her in-laws, Roland “Jack” and Laurette LeBlanc; her sister Dawn Wilcox; a brother-in-law Robert LeBlanc; and a niece Heidi LeBlanc; as well as their two canine companions Hooch and Jasmin.

Candy’s family will receive family and friends on Sunday, June 30, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery, Tanguay Lane in Barton.

Candy’s family asks that memorials in her name be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, in care of UVM Foundation, The Courtyard Third Floor North, Burlington, Vermont 05401.

Messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.

Wayne M. Larocque

Wayne M. Larocque, 88, of Somers, Connecticut, died peacefully at home on June 9, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Barton on October 29, 1935, Wayne attended St. Johnsbury Academy before moving to Connecticut to take a position at Pratt & Whitney, where he worked for several years and met his good friend and future brother-in-law, Tim Percoski.

In 1958, Wayne married Dorothy Percoski, of Somers. Together, they raised four children in the house he built. Wayne was the very first employee of Conval, Inc. and worked there 46 years before his retirement in 2014. His creativity, which contributed to several patents, and recognized expertise as a tool and die maker, helped grow Conval to an industry leader that supplies critical equipment to organizations worldwide. In his building “out back,” Wayne produced metal works under the moniker, “K & B Tool.”

Wayne enjoyed gardening and restoring antique gas engines. He treasured his annual summer camping trips to Cape Cod and frequent family visits back to Barton. All who knew him quickly learned that he was unselfish, incredibly industrious, and possessed a terrific sense of humor.

Wayne leaves behind a legacy of love and memories cherished by his beloved wife of nearly 66 years, Dorothy; his daughters: Deborah Bugden and her husband, Robert, of Westmore, and Tina Levesque and her husband, Christopher, of Ellington, Connecticut; and four grandchildren: Samantha Piette and her husband, Jason, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Erin Bugden of Westmore, Audrey Levesque of Willimantic, Connecticut, and Christopher Levesque Jr. of College Park, Maryland. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Cece Piette, and Ariana Roy; as well as his siblings: Frank Larocque and his wife, Sue, of New Mexico, Kenneth Larocque and his wife, Janice, of Vermont, Roger Larocque and his wife, Christine, of Ohio, and Gloria Babcock and her husband, Ray, of Florida; along with many nieces and nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Merrill and Alice (Nault) Larocque; his sons: Kenneth (Kenny) Larocque and Brian Larocque; his great-granddaughter Alice Piette; and his siblings: Beverly Tetreault and her husband, Joe, and Carroll Larocque.

Dorothy provided great care for Wayne at home the last few years. His family is grateful for the wonderful aides who helped take care of him these last few months: Whitney Allen, Lisa Roberts, and Heidi Johnes.

Friends and loved ones paid their respects on June 19. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m., at All Saints Church, 25 School Street, Somersville, Connecticut. Burial will be held privately at a future date. A gathering at the family farm in Vermont will occur later this year.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.act.alz.org). Online condolences may be expressed at www.somersfuneralhome.com.

Maurice Everett LaClair

Maurice Everett LaClair, 101, of Derby Line, died on June 8, 2024, in Derby Line. He was born on August 10, 1922, in Barton, to the late Alfred and Mabel (Valley) LaClair. On March 14, 1944, he married Jeanne Demers, who predeceased him on November 8, 2007.

Maurice was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in China during WWII. He was very proud to have served in the Army. He received his high school diploma in 2014 at the age of 92. He enjoyed farming, snowmobiling, sugaring, golfing, bowling, loved his car, his cat Snoopy, and he liked to do small engine repairs. He was a member of the Barton American Legion Post #76.

He is survived by his sons: Francis, Donald, Maurice, and Michael LaClair; daughter Mary LaClair Perkins; and special daughter-in-law Edna LaClair-Petit; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as several great-great-grandchildren; his brother Carroll LaClair; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; grandson Phillip LaClair; son Brian LaClair; sisters: Alfreda Leonard and Dorothy Young; and brothers: Earl and Elwin LaClair.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. also on Saturday, August 10, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Barton with full military honors. If friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Michaud Manor Activities Fund, 47 Herrick Road, Derby Line, Vermont 05830. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Mary Hall

Mary Hall, age 59, of St. Johnsbury, died on Sunday, June 2, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Mary loved spending time with her family and the children she worked with as a preschool educator, as well as those she assisted with developmental disabilities. She was a hard worker and when Mary wasn’t living her professional dreams you could most likely find her creating magic in one of her many flower gardens. She also loved music of all kinds and would dance until she could no longer. Mary was always the life of any type of party and was loved by so many.

Mary is survived by her two daughters: Kari Monfette and Mysti-rae Monfette; as well as her seven grandchildren: Dawson, Logan, Jadelyn, Angelica, Keeley, Brycen, and Emery; as well as her brothers: Mark Gorham and Shannon Hall. Mary is predeceased by her mother, Judith “Judy” Hall, and her father, Charles Hall, as well as her brother Mike Gorham.

A graveside memorial service was held on Friday, June 14, in the Sutton Cemetery.

COMMITTALS

Loren Laflam

A memorial service for Loren Laflam will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Freewill Baptist Church in West Charleston. Refreshments will follow in the church hall.

Maurice Lafleur

The family of Maurice Lafleur invites all to attend a celebration of life in his honor. They invite all to brighten their lives in their time of grief by sharing their happiest memories with them. A military burial will take place at St. Theresa’s Cemetery on Tanguay Lane in Barton, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at St. Theresa’s Parish Hall at 44 East Street in Orleans.

John Kibbee

A graveside service for John Kibbee, who died on June 2, 2024, at his home in Hardwick, along with his late wife, Shirley Kibbee, who died on April 2, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the Craftsbury Village Cemetery with Pastor Avril Cochran officiating. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.