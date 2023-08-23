Obituaries & Committal 8.23.23

Ruth Marie Tourangeau

Ruth Marie Tourangeau, 83, died August 15, 2023, in Newport. Ruth was the daughter of Frances (Mack) and Rudolph Woodcock. Ruth Marie was born in Barre on March 26, 1940.

She was married to Fred Tourangeau for over 50 years. They had three children: Brent Tourangeau, Leona Smith, and Michael Tourangeau.

Ruth was a kind, sweet, and gentle woman. She was a loving mother and a true friend to many. She was always conscientious and a hard worker no matter the job. Ruth worked many years at Sel-Bar Weaving and then the Brown Cow restaurant.

Ruth was very noted for her yard sales. She had an excellent eye for treasures and enjoyed hunting for them. People looked forward to her sales on Glen Road. Ruth had a strong interest in photography and cameras. She took excellent photos of old barns and landscapes.

Ruth’s family are so grateful to her kind and caring friends Jeannine, Ellen, Lynn, Rachael, and Lois and David, and her caring and helpful neighbors CarolAnn and Don.

Ruth is survived by her son Brent Tourangeau, his wife, Wendy, and their daughter Juliet; by her daughter Leona Smith and her three daughters Tonya Pickering, her husband, Bill, and their children Connor and Cullen, Nicholette Pelletier and her daughters Layla and Emily, and Katherine Fogg and her husband, Dakota, and her grandson Trevor Foley. She is also survived by her sister Patty and her husband, Gerald, and their children James and Kamala.

In addition, she is survived by her two sisters-in-law: Myrtle and her husband, Tony, and Blondie and her husband, Carl; and by her cousins Elizabeth Denton, David Armstrong, and Kathy Mack-Carhartt.

She was predeceased by her husband, Fred, by her son Michael, her grandson Jacob, and granddaughter Elizabeth Tourangeau.

Ruth was part of the Bel-Aire family for 15 months and her family thanks those who cared for “Ruthie.”

Ruth’s wishes for no funeral service will be respected by her family.

Donations may be made to Bel-Aire activities program, 35 Bel-Aire Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Barbara Testut

Barbara (Coppola) Testut, 81, died peacefully on August 21, 2023, in her Windsor home.

Barbara was born on July 29, 1942, in Newark, New Jersey, to the late Anthony and Margaret (Reilly) Coppola. She graduated from Irvington High School and married the late Michael Carlisle in 1960 and had five children.

Barbara and Michael moved to Vermont in 1970 and settled in Island Pond in 1973, where she lived for 41 years. She graduated from Lyndon State College in 1972.

In 2011, Barbara and her beloved late husband, George Testut, began their yearly winter residency in Brooksville, Florida.

Barbara is survived by her five devoted and loving children: Kenneth Carlisle and his partner, Michael Sese, of Alexandria, Virginia, Michael Carlisle and his wife, Peggy, of St. Johnsbury, Suzanne Carlisle Stebenne and her husband, Donald, of Hartland, Patrick Carlisle of Windsor, and Peter Carlisle and his wife, Lisa, of North Attleboro, Massachusetts. She also leaves her loving nephew Edward Kissling of Atlantis, Florida.

Barbara was blessed with seven grandchildren: Jonathan, Matthew, Antonio, Alexander, Nicholas, Troy, and Isabella.

A graveside ceremony and interment will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 28, at Lakeview Cemetery in Island Pond.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Island Pond Memorial Library.

Edward O. Pepin

Edward O Pepin, 85, born on April 28, 1938, son of Alphonse and Aurora Pepin, died August 1, 2023. Edward was the first born of five siblings: Paul (deceased), Armand, Raymond, and Irene.

Edward and his wife of over 62 years, Linda A. Pepin, were living at Vernon Green Nursing Home. Edward and Linda met in their respective hometowns in Vermont, married in 1961, and moved to Arizona, where Edward dedicated two years to the service.

They welcomed their first child Richard S. before moving once again to settle on the east end of Long Island, New York. Two more children soon followed: Sandra J. and Ginnette A.

Edward became a successful farmer, fisherman, and woodcutter. His work ethic was unparalleled, as was his drive to succeed.

Children grew and grandchildren arrived: Jacob (son of Richard), Audrey (daughter of Sandra), and Samantha, Nicole, Danielle, and Rudolph (children of Ginnette).

Edward and his wife opened an enormously successful farm stand which thrived for years, award-winning crops included, until they retired and moved back to Vermont in 2001.

Upon their return, they purchased a home in Brownington, where Edward immediately built a large garage on their property and spent countless happy hours working on his projects, hobbies, and socializing with friends, family, and neighbors.

Edward was a big personality with a quiet voice. He will be missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

No services are being held but condolences are welcome, addressed to Linda Pepin at Vernon Green Nursing Home, 61 Greenway Drive, Vernon, Vermont 05354.

April Ann (Beard) Hudson

April Hudson, 80, of Island Pond, died peacefully on July 28, 2023. She was born in Lebanon, New Hampshire, to Burnell and Roxie (Woodward) Beard.

Moving to Vermont at an early age, April lived a full and robust life as an artist, author, businesswoman and community activist. The Hudson Trading Post is where she spent many days selling or trading antiques, books, and vintage collectibles.

A talented, often self-taught craftsman, April also became proficient in sewing, stenciling, painting, and quilting. She learned the fine art of ceramics, designing her own line of hand-sponged pieces called Hudsonware, and subsequently opened a studio where she taught others. The fine art of restoring porcelain dolls was another talent that brought joy to recipients of old and forgotten dolls that she meticulously brought back to life.

With a strong belief in giving back to the community she loved, April became the first female town zoning administrator in Island Pond. She also served as chaplain for the local Order of the Eastern Star for over 30 years. She was a member of Green Mountain Bible Church.

Prior to her recent illness, April realized her lifelong dream of publishing a book of her memoirs. Inspired during the time that she cared for her mother, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, Things I Want Remembered About Those I Will Never Forget is a collection of stories, poems, and wisdom about her life in Vermont and those who enriched it in so many different ways.

April is survived by her husband, partner, and caregiver, Waid Hudson, of Island Pond; by her two daughters Tina Christiano and Lisa Judd; by her granddaughter Mindy Tobin; and by her great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Hunter Edwards, all of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday, August 5, at Green Mountain Bible Church in Island Pond.

Donald Armand Fournier

Donald Armand Fournier died August 19, 2023. He was born in Jay on September 3, 1931, to Gerald and Laura Boucher Fournier. He graduated from North Troy High School. On December 31, 1954, he married Lise Georgette Roberge and is survived by her. They were married for 68 years and lived in North Troy for the past 65 years.

His work history included the family farm in Jay, cutting Christmas trees, Poulin Grain in North Troy, North Country Union High School, Nadeau’s Redemption Center, and Butterfields.

During his retirement years, he enjoyed buying and selling used cars. His hobbies included RVing, cutting wood, and dancing. He continued to enjoy music and dancing until the very end of his life.

He is survived by his children: Diane (Fournier) Guyette and her husband, John, Jacqueline (Fournier) Hamblett and her husband, Michael, Anita (Fournier) Allen and her husband, Barry, Michael Donald Fournier and his wife, Sharon (Rooney), and Carol Ann (Fournier) Jutting.

He is survived by 12 grandchildren: Anthony Provost (Julie), Adam Provost (Sarah), Justin Fleming, Andrew Hamblett (Sarah), Jordan Hamblett (Shannon), Wesley Allen (Jocelyn), Schuyler Allen (Arielle), Alexandria Fournier (Charles), Ebin Fournier, Adrianna Fournier, Ryan Jutting, and Tyler Jutting; and by 13 great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law Judy (MacDonald) Roberge and Suzanne (Roberge) Larkin, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother Roger Fournier, his sister Jeannine Meunier, and

by his parents, Gerald and Laura Fournier, and also by many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Per his request, there will be no funeral or calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of his family.

Steven Michael Dawson

Steven Michael Dawson died and crossed Heaven’s home plate on August 8, 2023, where his Grammy was waiting with open arms. Steven was born on September 26, 1996, in Littleton, New Hampshire, to Jody Gallant and Dean Dawson.

Steven was a graduate of Blue Mountain Union High School and finished Lyndon State College in 2018. Those who knew him, knew he loved with his whole heart. His greatest love was for his family. Those blessed enough to call him a friend were blessed enough to be considered family.

He loved playing baseball, softball, and hunting with his stepdad. Steven’s heart overflowed with unconditional love for his partner, Katlyn, and her daughter Sophia.

Steven is survived by his mother, Jody Gallant, his stepdad, Tom Doyle, his father, Dean Dawson, and his stepmother, Kate Dawson; by his partner, Katlyn, and her daughter Sophia; by his siblings: Justin Johnson (Emily), Chris Doyle (Ashley), Stephanie Dawson (Matt), Elizabeth Dawson, Dustin Doyle (Brooke), Brad Doyle, Jarrett Dawson, Brodie Gallant, Zaccary Doyle, and Emma Doyle; by his very special Aunty Amy Prehemo (Dana); by his nieces and newphews: Bailey, Bently, Carson, Chloe, Hunter, Ian, Wyatt, Anna, Theron, Scarlett, Raegan, Mallory, and Wilder; as well as by many cousins, aunts, and uncles, and his greatest partner in shenanigans, Matt Farnsworth.

Steven was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Bonnie Kenny, Norman Gallant, and Jim Kenny, and by his paternal grandfather Bill Dawson.

A celebration of life will take place on August 27, from noon to 2 p.m. Refreshments, a game of wiffle ball, and a time to share memories will be held directly afterwards at the South Ryegate softball field.

Donations may be made to a local blood bank.

David Hugh Cassidy

David Hugh Cassidy was born July 3, 1936, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and died in West Lebanon on August 13, 2023. He and his parents, Eileen and Hugh Cassidy, who were both born and raised in Enosburg Falls, lived in White River Junction for his first few years, then moved to Newport, where his parents remained for the rest of their lives. David’s first and last homes were ironically both in White River Junction, as he had returned to the area after his retirement to be near his beloved Dartmouth College.

David attended the Newport public schools and was active in sports there, especially baseball and skiing. He became an Eagle Scout which made his parents especially proud. He has remained close throughout his life with friends he met as far back as nursery school. He graduated from Dartmouth College with a bachelor of science in chemistry in 1958, and later received his master of business administration from New York University. David served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

On June 14, 1959, he married the love of his life, Corrinne Grace Secondo, and embraced her three children Butch, Michael, and Suzanne as his own. They later welcomed two other children, Ruth and David Jr.

David worked for Johnson and Johnson for 25 years in management and executive positions, mostly in New Jersey and Windsor. He then took a position as chief operating officer at Eastern University in Philadelphia and has served as a director on several corporate boards.

Together, David and Corrinne led an adventurous life, even after retirement, hiking 1,100 miles of the Appalachian Trail one summer while in their 60s, and serving as Christian missionaries in Moldova and Tajikistan. They remained in contact with the friends they met on the trail as well as on their missions, frequently hosting them at their home.

David remained fit and active his whole life and seemed to defy the odds after he developed Parkinson’s Disease 12 years ago. He was determined to stay as functional as possible and continued to downhill and cross-country ski up until four years ago, competing in the Stowe Derby nearly every year that it was held, starting when he was 14 years old, when he came in third in his age group. He won the event in 1954 as a senior in high school and has probably participated in the race more years than anyone else. He also competed several years in the 100-mile Canadian cross-country marathon. David was a regular participant in The Prouty, a fundraiser for the Dartmouth Cancer Center, initially doing the 50-mile bike ride, and two years ago was able to complete the 5K walk. This past year, his friend Gabriela assisted him in completing the 5K road walk with him using a walker as able and being pushed in his wheelchair as needed. His determination was endless and an inspiration to all who knew him.

Mostly he will be remembered for being a devoted Christian family man, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He was extremely devoted to his parents as they were aging and was a wonderful caregiver for his wife in her later years, even as he had developed his own challenges with Parkinson’s Disease. He was the most patient and kind soul and will be deeply missed.

He leaves behind his sister Carol Cassidy Lawlor and her son Jacob; his daughter Suzanne and her husband, David Weaverling; his daughter Ruth and her husband, Richard Groeger; his son David Cassidy Jr. and his wife, Susan; his granddaughter Margo and her husband, Evan McGann, and their children Theo and Caroline; his grandson John and his wife, Katherine, and grandson Matthew.

He was predeceased by his wife, Corrinne; by his parents, Hugh and Eileen Cassidy; by his brothers John and Allen; and by his step-sons Butch and Michael.

A service of remembrance and celebration will be held on Saturday, August 26, at 2 p.m. at the Thetford Baptist Church in East Thetford. In addition, the service will be streamed at thetfordbaptistchurch.org using the Sunday morning link.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thetford Baptist Church. All donations will be used to support the church’s mission fund, a passion and priority of David’s.

Condolences may be expressed in an online guestbook found at knightfuneralhomes.com.

Committal Service

Raymond Gobeil

Committal services for Raymond Gobeil, who died June 24, 2023, will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 26, at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line, with Father Leo Bilodeau officiating.