Obituaries August 30, 2017

Elizabeth Allen

After several years of failing health, Elizabeth “Betty” Allen, 85, formerly of North Troy, died on August 23, 2017, at the Newport Health Center in Newport, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on December 6, 1931, she was the eldest of three daughters born to Stanley and Mildred (Touseau) Marcil. The family moved to Bristol, Connecticut, when she was a young girl, where she enjoyed the Girl’s Club, tap dancing classes, and Saturday afternoon at the movies. The family relocated to Vermont during her childhood. She attended school in North Troy, but she missed the city. On September 14, 1948, she married her sweetheart, Lawrence Allen, who predeceased her on October 2, 2001. Her love of family was evident as the proud mother of Lorraine (Allen) and Val Whipple, Marilyn (Allen) and Jim Crowe, David and Nellie (St. Onge) Allen, Douglas and Susan (Heeter) Allen, and Kathleen (Allen) and David Magee.

She was predeceased by her son, Donald, in 1972.

She was charmed to be the grandmother of Jamie and Sandy Cota, Nikole and Lindsay Brainard, Eric and Ivy Lyn Crowe, Melyssa and Christopher Partyka, Christopher Allen and Liza Leonard, Sonja Allen, and Amanda Allen. She was delighted to know her great-grandchildren: Nakota Cota, Maya and Chase Brainard, Courtney, Zoe, and Jaxon Crowe, and Jaden and Xander Allen.

She raised a family of six children and favored her role as a homemaker. Her green thumb was obvious to all by the lush array of houseplants in her home. Mrs. Allen loved family gatherings with lots of laughter, good food, and storytelling. She loved a “jivey” tune, but dancing to it was even better for her. Once her nest was empty, she was employed by various part-time jobs and became an active member of the Daughters of St. Anne of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church of North Troy. She was very fond of bingo, of working at the seasonal bazaars, and cooking for various functions.

Survivors include her sisters: Madeline Joyce Pion and Dora Annette St. Onge of Newport; her brothers-in-law: Lyle Allen of Fairfax and Thomas Haney of Springfield, Massachusetts; her sisters-in-law: Albertine (Allen) Woodard of Mansonville, Quebec, Ernestine (Allen) Monfette of Lake Village, Indiana, and Maxeline (Allen) Mongeau and her husband, Richard, of Springfield, Massachusetts; plus several nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Allen’s memory to: Newport Health Care Center, 148 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Cecil A. Griffin

Cecil A. Griffin, 98, of Westborough, Massachusetts, died peacefully on August 23, 2017, at the Metrowest Medical Center in Framingham, Massachusetts, surrounded by family.

He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy E. (Cowling) Griffin.

Born in Derby, he was the son of the late Arland D. and Florence E. (Cobb) Griffin. He was a graduate of Barton Academy and Graham Scientific Breeding School in Newark, New Jersey.

He moved to Massachusetts in 1942 and worked at Deerfoot Farms, Waveney Farms, Deary Brothers, and St. Mark’s School in Southborough. He was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church in Westborough.

He was a resident of Westborough since 1959, previously living in Southborough and the Northeast Kingdom.

Mr. Griffin is survived by his children: Arland G. Griffin and his wife, Janis (Johnson), of Millsboro, Delaware, and Joyce R. Croci and her husband, Edward, of Milford; three grandchildren, Pamela L. Bonner and her husband, David, Steven J. Griffin and his wife, Ann, of Frederick, Maryland, and Alexia J. Ball and her husband, Brad, of Springfield, Missouri; and five great-grandchildren: Tyler, Bailey, and Josh Griffin, Wyatt Bonner of Frederick, and Allie Beck of Springfield.

He is predeceased by his son Edwin W. Griffin; his great-grandson Blake Arland Bonner; and his brothers: Lawrence, Dale, and Wayne Griffin.

Mr. Griffin will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His funeral service was held on August 27 at the First United Methodist Church in Westborough.

Graveside services were held on August 28 at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 120 West Main Street, Westborough, Massachusetts 01581.

Daniel Kevin McMaster

Daniel Kevin McMaster, 70, of Barton, beloved husband of Catherine (Burke) McMaster, died on the morning of August 24, 2017, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 13, 1947, in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late John and Helen McMaster.

He fought in the Vietnam War, while serving in the United States Army.

He married Catherine Burke, who survives him, on February 16, 1974.

Mr. McMaster spent a majority of his life in the Boston area where he worked and retired from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. He coached children’s basketball and soccer for many years, influencing and shaping the lives of both children and families.

The McMasters then moved to Barton, where they owned and operated Our Village Inn. He was a selectman for the town of Barton and also the Barton Fire Department chief. Mr. McMaster drove school and tour buses, and was also a substitute teacher.

The McMasters also owned and operated Barton’s Memory Lane Antique Shop for over 20 years.

Mr. McMaster was a jack-of-all-trades, and he loved working with his hands. He renovated many houses in Barton from the inside out, and he always leant a helping hand when a friend needed some expertise or advice with anything from cars to carpentry, or electrical to plumbing.

He will truly be missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine McMaster; his three children: Emily Frazier of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Daniel McMaster of Portland, Maine, and Kaitlyn McCoy and her husband, Peter, of Westford; his three grandchildren: Mary, Suzanna, and Matthew Frazier; his brother Jack McMaster of Weymouth, Massachusetts; and by several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 2, at 1 p.m., at the Barton United Church in Barton, with the Reverend Evelyn Coupe and the Reverend Mark Mendes officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barton United Church, 15 Glover Road, Barton, Vermont 05822, or to the Barton Public Library, P.O. Box 549, Barton, Vermont 05822.

