Obituaries August 22, 2018

Irma R. Routsis

Irma R. Routsis, 85, of Newport, died peacefully on Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in South Carolina, with her loving husband by her side.

She was born in New York, New York, on March 20,1932. She was the daughter of the late Steve and Otilia Arroyo.

She was a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, and Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. She loved golf and arts and crafts, but especially enjoyed her volunteer work at Brookgreen Gardens in South Carolina. In addition to her parents she is also predeceased by her brother, Steve Arroyo.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Peter Routsis; her children and their spouses: George and Eileen Routsis of New York, Peter and Maria Routsis of Florida; Doreen and Lance Routsis-Jones of Virginia; grandchildren: Jose Routsis, Theresa Routsis, Peter Carlos Routsis, Emmanual Routsis, Cory Jones and Tyler Jones, and three nephews: Michael George and Gregory Noulas.

Her inurnment will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport on Saturday, August 25, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Mrs. Routsis’ name to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or online at www.alz.org

Craig R. “Poke” Reilly

Craig “Poke” R. Reilly, 61, of South Paris, Maine, died on Monday, August 13, in Lewiston, Maine.

He was born in Norway, Maine, on February 8, 1957, the son of Owen and Glenice Harding Reilly. He graduated from Oxford Hills High School in South Paris and faithfully served in the U.S. Navy. He was a carpenter and worked at local manufactured housing plants, including Keiser Homes. More recently he worked at Valley View Orchards Pie Company. He enjoyed watching baseball and listening to ’70s and ’80s music. He is survived by his mother of South Paris; his sisters: Laurie Newell and her husband, Eddie, Karen Farrington and Diane Presby all of Norway; his brother Ricky Reilly and his wife, Tammy, of Norway; his girlfriend, Lori Heikkinen; his half-brother Buster Reilly and his wife, Carol, of Charleston; and two half-sisters: Sheila Worth and her husband, Deke, of Island Pond, and Jane Laird and her husband, Ernie, of Milton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father; and a half-brother John.

Graveside services with military honors will be held on Saturday, August 25, at 11 a.m. at Riverside Annex Cemetery in South Paris. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, in South Paris.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Topsham, 04086.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

Nancy Mitchell

Nancy Mitchell, 74, of Barton, died on August 14, 2018, at the home of her daughter in Lisbon, New Hampshire.

She was born on May 29, 1944, in Sutton to William Mitchell and Phyllis Measure Mitchell.

She worked in the shipping department at the Ethan Allen Manufacturing plant in Orleans up until she retired in 2012. Her biggest joys were her children, her grandchildren and great-grand children. She enjoyed playing and spending time with them. She had so much love for all kids. There wasn’t a child that came in contact with her that she didn’t love. She loved to go to yard sales and second hand shop, getting a deal was a wonderful thing. She was very caring, loving, and compassionate to all beings. She was everyone’s “go to” person because she was always willing to lend a hand when and where she could.

She is survived by her daughters: Angela Young of Barton; Ronda Chayer of Barton; Phyllis Chayer Robinson and her husband, Bill, of Lisbon; and her son Rodney Chayer of Duxbury. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Amanda Young, Preston Ellsworth and his wife, Jillian, Krystal Mead and her husband, Jordan, Nathan Lyonnais, Ryan Chayer, Zachary Chayer, Destiny Robinson, and Clarissa Robinson; her great-grandchildren: Mya and Mason, Becka and Marissa, and Camden and Jayden; her brothers: Robert and his wife, Eileen Mitchell, of Texas, Steven and his wife, Cheryl Mitchell, of St Johnsbury, Walter and his wife, Pat Mitchell, of Victory; by her sisters: Marion Humphrey of East Burke, Hazel Rowell of Massachusetts, and Edith Murray of West Burke. She is also survived by her son-in-law Bob Hayes; and sisters-in-law Edith Mitchell, Lena Mitchell, and Lana Mitchell.

She was predeceased by her daughter Norma Chayer Hayes in 2017; grandson Gabriel; brothers: Roger and Gary; brother-in-law Robert Murray; and her half-brother William Mitchell Jr.

Funeral services were held at Kingdom Hall in Newport on August 18. There was a gathering following the service at the Barton Municipal Building.

Graveside services were held on August 20 at the Lyndon Corner Cemetery.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Clara Mayhew

Clara Mayhew, 87, of North Troy, died on August 1, 2018 at her home.

She was born on November 2, 1930, in Newport to Harold and Ellen (Conroy) Nelson. She married Carl Mayhew Sr. on September 16, 1950, who predeceased her in 2004.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #28 where she worked very hard as co-chairperson of banquets for 45 years. She was well known for her potato salad, baked beans, and chocolate chip cookies. She enjoyed playing bingo. She also enjoyed cooking and knitting for her children and grandchildren and enjoyed their visits to her home.

She is survived by her children: Carl Mayhew Jr. and his wife, Margarette, of Tallahasse, Florida, Nelson Mayhew of Montgomery Center, Richard Mayhew and his wife, Colleen, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Barbara Mayhew and her friend, Garth, of North Troy; and by her grandchildren and their significant others: Stacey and Rhonda, Carla, Kyle and Anita, Kelly and Jeremy, Jacob and Kylie, Greg, and Rod; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; her sister Ila Starr of North Troy; brother-in-law Wayne Gray; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Carl Mayhew Sr. and by two sisters: Laura and Shirley.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, August 25, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, with Reverend Kelly Deslauries officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, August 25, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will be at a later date at the North Troy Village Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Legion Post 28, 254 Dominion Avenue, North Troy, Vermont 05859 or to the Orleans Essex VNA and Hospice, Inc. 46 Lakemont Road, Newport Vermont 05855.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Lloyd Robert Harvey

Lloyd Robert Harvey, 79, of Derby, died on August 16, 2018 at his home.

He was born on December 16, 1938, in North Troy to Alton and Beatrice (Larabee) Harvey. On February 7, 1958, he married Elaine Willson, who survives him.

He served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years from 1956 to 1964 as an in-flight refueling specialist in Saudi Arabia, Florida, and Massachusetts. He then worked as a manager for the Department of Motor Vehicles for 29 years. He was also a dispatcher for the Vermont State Police and was a deputy sheriff under Charles Gallup and then under Sheriff William “Bill” Green. Mr. Harvey was a member of the Cars of Yesteryear and Antiques Automobile Club of America, where he served as an AACA National Judge. He was a chief driver license examiner for the state of Vermont from 1980 to 1988 and the Vermont Director of Enforcement and Safety from 1995 to 1999 and was a certified Public Manager.

He and his wife enjoyed many camping trips and going to local and national car shows and especially spending time with family. He was a member of the Memphremagog Grange #424 and Prospect Pomona Grange #25 where he was past master and subordinate. He was also a member of the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts. He enjoyed listening to country and western music.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Harvey, of Derby; by his children: Sharon Ann Lucia and her husband, Stephen, and Karen Lynn and Scott Alan; by his grandchildren: Sarah Lucia and Andrew Lucia; by other family members: Dexter and Lucille Willson, Dale and Harriett Willson, Karlene Stoddard, Edith Chase, Douglas and Carolyn Willson, many nieces and nephews, and by a very special friend, Steven Carpenter and his pet dog Benny.

At his request, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 22, at 11 a.m. at the Newport Center Cemetery with Pastor Paul Essaff officiating, followed by full military honors.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to the Mary Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Mary Karlene Dawson French

Mary Karlene Dawson French died on August 14, 2018. She was born in St. Johnsbury on September 28, 1933.

She was raised by her mother, Hester and grandmother, Sadie, in their Orleans Village home situated between a working farm and the lumberyards of the Ethan Allen Furniture Mill, where numerous members of her family worked.

As a child she helped tend her grandmother’s garden, visited the Orleans County Fair, and enjoyed seeing the trout jump up Willoughby Falls. Part of a close group of friends who all attended Orleans Elementary and High School together, she went to school dances, played on the basketball team, and played saxophone in the band. After graduating high school, she went on to earn a degree from the Burdett School of Business in Boston and began work as a secretary. It was during a summer job at the Ethan Allen Furniture Mill that she met her husband, Mr. French, whom she married in 1952.

Their oldest daughter Katherine was born in 1953 while Arthur was stationed in San Francisco after joining the U.S. Navy. When his tour of duty was over, the young family moved back to Vermont where her husband graduated from UVM-Burlington and later worked at General Electric. Their children Melanie, David, and Daniel were born there in 1956, 1959 and 1962, respectively, and Mrs. French enthusiastically threw herself into the role of mother and homemaker. In 1963 the family moved to Concord, New Hampshire, where they lived for the next 32 years while her husband worked at Sprague Electric and then for the state of New Hampshire. For her part, Mrs. French was actively engaged in the lives of her children, as well as working outside the home in retail and as a school lunchroom lady.

After their retirement in 1992, she and Mr. French returned to Vermont, where she served as a deacon at the Westmore Community Church. She was also a member of the Westmore Ladies Aide and helped chair their scholarship committee. As a volunteer at the Old Stone House Museum in Brownington, she worked in the gift shop and greeted visitors. A member of the Book and Thimble Club at the Jones Memorial Library in Orleans, she also enjoyed meals out with friends as part of Westmore’s Red Hat Society and was instrumental in helping establish an RCT bus route from Westmore to Barton and Orleans so that she and her neighbors could attend senior meals. In later years, she spent winters near her sons in Concord, New Hampshire at the Pleasant View Retir,ement Community. But whether in Vermont or New Hampshire, she was a dedicated viewer of the game shows “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune,” that she watched each evening with her cat Lil, and took great pleasure in making trips to local ice cream stands with family and friends.

She was predeceased by Mr. French, her husband of more than 60 years. She is also survived by her children and their families: Katherine French and Tim Hamilton of Barton, Melanie French of Winthrop, Massachusetts, David and Jeannie French of Hopkinton, New Hampshire, Daniel French and Diane Curtin of Concord, New Hampshire; as well as her grandchildren: Mary Hamilton French and Leah Hamilton French of Cambridge, Massachusetts; Ben Kindregan of Winthrop, Billy and Matt French of Hopkinton, and Nicolas Curtin French of Concord.

Growing up as part of a large family with numerous aunts and uncles, she is survived by her cousins and their families, Rodney and Linda Dawson of Swansboro, North Carolina, Ronald and Mary Dawson of Springfield, Massachussets, Linda Smith Mills of Mariana, Arizona, and Bruce Dawson of Randolph. She is also survived by her husband’s twin brother, Wayne French and his wife, Nancy, of Island Pond, as well as their children and families.

Services will be held at the Westmore Community Church on Saturday, September 1 at 1 p.m., followed by refreshments in the Community Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Westmore Community Church Building Fund or the Westmore Ladies Aide Scholarship Fund, Hinton Hill Road, Lake Willoughby, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Kim L. Cole

Kim L. Cole, 52, of Derby, died peacefully on August 11, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 3, 1966, in Newport to Yolande (Roberts) Bean and the late Niles Bean. She married Tim Cole, who predeceased her on January 8, 2006.

Mrs. Cole formerly worked at the Derby Elementary School and loved working with the kids as a paraprofessional. She also operated her own day care center for several years. She loved spending time with her daughter Tabitha and her pets.

She is survived by her daughter Tabitha Cole of Derby; by her mother, Yolande Bean, of North Troy; her siblings: Robin Hamill of North Troy, Tina Pare and her husband, Michael, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Julie Healy and her husband, Michael, of Barton; her mother-in-law Nancy Cole; sister-in-law Jana Therrien and her husband, Kevin; and by her nieces and nephews: Courtney, Justin, Travis, Josh, DeAnna, Brian, Michael, Corey, Kristin, Jessica, Nathan, Nicole, and Chantal.

She was predeceased by her husband, Tim Cole, in 2006, and by her father, Niles Bean, in 2014.

Funeral services were held on August 17 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line where a Mass was celebrated.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the family in care of Julie Healy, P.O. Box 71, Barton 05822.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Robert McCrillis Carter III

Robert McCrillis Carter III, 88, of Corinth, died on July 31, 2018 in Hanover, New Hampshire.

He was born on January 5, 1930, in Syracuse, New York to Robert McCrillis Carter II and Helen Spinney. On March 2, 1952, he married Christine Spaulding, who predeceased him on April 4, 2018.

Mr. Carter grew up in Sutton and graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in engineering. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was employed at RCA in Burlington, Massachusetts, where he was part of the team that designed the radar for the LEM Module that went to the moon with the Apollo program.

When he moved to Vermont in 1971 he became a self-employed professional engineer specializing in environmental engineering. He enjoyed tinkering and restoring antique cars.

He was a lifelong member of the Lamoille Lodge #6 of F&AM Masonic Lodge in Fairfax.

He is survived by his children: Noreen Hinton and her husband, Russell, of Newport; Andrea Kidder of Eden; Dan Carter of Corinth; and Calvin Carter of Stowe; by his grandchildren: Alexander Russell and his wife, Christine, of Newport; Jesse Russell and Julia Morse of Berlin; Sonya Hinton and her companion, Matt Vreeland, of Bradford, and Skyler Hinton of Newport; his great-grandchildren: Liberty and Ivy Russell and Althea and Emmett Russell; and by many nieces and nephews.

There will be a family gathering at the Waits River Cemetery, date and time to be announced.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory can be made in Mr. Carter’s memory to the Christian Science Benevolent Association, 910 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts 02467.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.