Obituaries August 15, 2018

Noella F. Rondeau

Noella F. Rondeau, 96, of Michaud Manor, Derby Line, died on August 2, 2018, in Newport.

She was born on December 26, 1921, in Newport Center, to Joseph and Evelina (LeBlanc) Rondeau.

Ms. Rondeau was employed in food service at the University of Massachusetts for 27 years. She moved back to Newport in 1998. She enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts, and she enjoyed the companionship of the senior center.

She is survived by her siblings: Paul Rondeau and Lucienne Rondeau; by her sister-in-law Alice; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by the following siblings: Gerard, George, and Bernard Rondeau, Jeanne Bathalon, Laurette Tweed Sr., Francoise Rondeau, Simone Therrien, Theresa Laramee, and Lucille Broullard.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 20, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery in North Troy.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Michaud Manor, 47 Herrick Road, Derby Line, Vermont 05830, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Glen Steven Randall

Glen Steven Randall, 67, died at his home in Barton on August 7, 2018. It is with deep sadness the family of Mr. Randall announces his death.

Although born in Concord, New Hampshire, on February 25, 1951, he was a Vermonter through and through. He was known for his dry Vermont humor delivered in his thick Vermont accent. So many lives are better because of him. He was a husband, a father, an adoptive father, a foster father, and a loyal friend. He was the oldest child of Earle and Wanda, an only son and the best big brother his sisters could have asked for. He was the “cool” uncle. He was funny, easy going, and a craft beer connoisseur –– before it was cool. His laugh was infections. His cooking was exceptional, and watching the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox with him was the best. He loved to spend time in the outdoors whether it was skiing, hunting, or riding the back roads of Vermont in his Toyota truck in the company of one or all three of his beloved canine companions.

Mr. Randall graduated from Lake Region Union High School Class of 1969. He continued his education at Vermont Technical College, earning an associate’s degree in surveying. He was part of the upper management team at Ethan Allen and finished out his career as a burn technician at Blanchard Oil Company.

Mr. Randall is survived by his loving wife, Kay; his beloved children: Avery, Shanna, Kye and his fiancée, Heather, Angel, and Merlin; his treasured father, Earle; his dearly loved sisters: Susan and her wife, Linda, Lenna, and Gail and her husband, Skip; his adored granddaughters: Sophia and Cassidy; his cherished nephews and nieces: Devin and his wife, Linnea, Lindsay and her husband, Greg, Bradley, Dustin, Veronica, and Clark; and his much loved grandnephews: Braylen, Kellen, and Jace. Mr. Randall was predeceased by his beloved mother, Wanda.

He was so loved that the grief our family is experiencing is daunting. There is a hole we think cannot be filled, but it will be made lighter by our memories of him and the gift it was to have him in our family.

A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, September 3, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 479 Willoughby Lake Road, Barton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mary E. Wright Halo Foundation. It would be greatly appreciated. The Halo Foundation provided wonderful assistance to his family in their time of need. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to families who need financial support due to the mounting cost associated with a diagnosis of cancer.

The family thanks Mr. Randall’s fellow employees at Blanchard Oil for their generous and constant support. The family thanks the wonderful community he called home for their support. Thank you to Val Whipple, Funeral Director at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford, for his kindness and compassion in this difficult time.

Terrance (Terry) Morris Palmer

Terrance (Terry) Morris Palmer, 70, of Coventry, died surrounded by his family at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital in Hanover, New Hampshire, on August 7, 2018.

He was born in Newport to Patricia and Morris Palmer on October 13, 1947.

He married his wife, Cheryl, who survives him, in 1974. He is also survived by his father, Morris Palmer; his children: Jesse Palmer and his wife, Candy Curtis Palmer, Theresa Rodgers, Virginia (Ginger) Palmer and Tim Lahar, Tyson Palmer and his wife, Rebecca; by his grandchildren: Linda, TJ, Ashley, Dylan, Isiah, Bryanna, Dana, and Damon. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Jerry Joslyn and his wife, Linda, and a sister-in-law, Marvia Briggs. He also has several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia Palmer, and his sister, Cheryle Lauzon Selan.

His hobbies included fishing, cookouts, and traveling back roads. He liked going to the ocean, enjoyed watching movies, and loved to hear good jokes.

He attended Newport schools, went on to serve in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He worked in construction. He will be deeply missed.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 25, at 1 p.m., at Newport Center Cemetery.

Richard W. Lafont

Richard W. Lafont, 89, of Newport, died on August 12, 2018, in Newport.

He was born on March 27, 1929, in Albany to Roland and Kathleen (Bean) Lafont. On October 1, 1952, he married Rachel Urie, who survives him.

Mr. Lafont was a farmer all of his life. He loved caring for his farm animals and especially his horses. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rachel Lafont, of Newport; by his children: Robert Lafont of Burlington, Marcia Therrien and her husband, Kenneth, of Lyndonville, Raymond Lafont and his wife, Jean, of Albany, and Margaret Viens and her husband, Randy, of Newport; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; by his sisters: Marion Woodard of Glover and Lois Taylor of Barton; sister-in-law Jean Borland of Glover, and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his grandson, Robin Lafont, in 1998.

Funeral services will be held at 1 a.m. on Thursday, August 16, at the West Glover Congregational Church with the Reverend Evelyn Coupe officiating.

Friends can call at the church from 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 16, until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in Andersonville Cemetery in Glover.

Contributions in his memory can be made to the West Glover Congregational Church, 2516 Bean Hill Road, West Glover, Vermont 05875.

Roger Joseph Favreau

Roger Joseph Favreau, 80, of Newport Center, died on August 11, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 9, 1937, in Derby, to Henry and Marie (Poirier) Favreau. On June 21, 1958, he married Pearl (Lucas), who predeceased him in 1993.

He was employed by Columbia Forest Products for many years. He enjoyed hunting, four-wheeling, fishing, and riding around in his pickup truck. He loved to joke with people.

He is survived by his children: Shirley Favreau, Rene Favreau, and Rose Gleason, all of Newport Center; by his granddaughter Tara Gleason of Newport Center; by his brother Camille Favreau and friend, Ann Chilafoux, of Holland; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his siblings: Rene Favreau, Eli Favreau, Violet Chaput, Robert Favreau, and Paul Favreau.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 15, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport. Interment will follow in Newport Center Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory can be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

George Eugene Casey Jr.

George Eugene Casey Jr., 60, died suddenly in Newport on Saturday, August 4, 2018.

He was born on January 5, 1958, in Millinocket, Maine, to Janet and George Casey Sr. He went through high school and took some college credits in criminal justice, but spent most of his life working in construction.

Mr. Casey worked hard and took pride in whatever he was doing, especially on one-of-a-kind projects he made for family members and his friends. He loved to watch NASCAR races on television and NFL football games.

Later in life he owned a Mustang and a Ford 150, which he kept in mint condition as he did his motorcycle that he had when he was younger. He resided in Newport with his mother and stepfather and with the help of his brother, re-shingled the roof and went on by himself to re-side the house, build new decks, and take care of the flower garden.

Survivors include Mr. Casey’s “mum” and stepdad, J “Poppy” Kokaly; two brothers: Steve and his wife, Bonnie, of Sharon, Connecticut, and Chris and his wife, Tina, of Fort Edward, New York; his sister, Bonnie Ouellette of Dover Plains, New York; his aunt Doris and her husband, Paul Sherman, of Oakfield, Maine; also by several stepbrothers and sisters and their spouses; and one great aunt, Josephine Piasecki of Marquette, Michigan. Other survivors include: Mr. Casey’s former wife, Linda McKim, of Avon, Connecticut, and her daughter, Beverly; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his good friend Dan, and the many friends who worked at Cumberland Farms.

He was predeceased by his father, George Casey Sr., in 1990.

A memorial service will be held at the Life in Christ Fellowship Church on Weaver Street in Newport on Saturday, August 18. Doors will open at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m., and a light lunch afterward. Sympathy cards and donations in his honor will be accepted at the memorial service, or can be mailed to 295 Jackson Street, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Susan Hannon Briggs

Susan Hannon Briggs, 71, of Island Pond, died peacefully at her home on July 17, 2018.

She was born in Milford, Connecticut, and lived in Houston, Texas, and Hyannis, Massachusetts, before moving to Island Pond in 1989. She worked as an administrator and secretary for many years.

Ms. Briggs enjoyed adult coloring books, watching country westerns, and spending time with family. She was a loving and supportive mother who put others first.

She is survived by her three sons: Nicholas Briggs, Daniel Briggs Jr., and Mitchell Cooper; her sister Lynn Hennessy; her niece Shelia Hennessy; and her nephews: Sidney Nelson, Kevin Hennessy, and James Hennessy.

She was predeceased by her parents, Evelyn and William Hannon; her sister Nancy Nelson; her nephew Steven Nelson; and her son Michael Cooper.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.