Obituaries 9.18.19

Duncan Lake Safford

Duncan Lake Safford, 70, died on Tuesday, September 10, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital, after a short but intense battle with cancer. He was courageous and beloved by many.

He was born on Halloween, 1948, to John and Madeleine Safford of Bloomfield, Connecticut. He was educated there and at Roger Williams College in Bristol, Rhode Island. Duncan moved to and settled in Vermont in the 1970s. He led an adventurous life including many travels across the globe and sailing half the planet. He worked in sales including antiques, imports, real estate, and automobiles. For pleasure he was an avid fly fisherman, gourmet cook and connoisseur of fine wines, and enjoyed the outdoors and golfing. He loved people but he especially loved cats.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna Jean Safford; his brother Stewart Safford; his brothers- and sisters-in-law: Jeff Curtin, Chris Curtin, Jacqueline Lucier, Marc and Laura Lacroix, Michael Lacroix, David and Karen Grimaldi, and Robert Lacroix; his nieces and nephews including: Hannah Curtin, Lise Lucier, Adrienne and Maria Lacroix, Rebecca and Emily Grimaldi, Parker and Dylan Safford, and Lee Lacroix.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sister Mary Curtin; his sisters-in-law Nancy Safford and Lise Volpe; his brothers-in-law Joseph Lucier and Richard Lacroix; and his nephews Max Lacroix and David Lucier.

He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

The following is an obituary Duncan wrote for himself.

Met Donna Jean, eagle boy scout, sailed half way around the world non stop for 135 days, protested against the Vietnam war… against all wars, protested racism, and was pro women’s rights… pro anybody’s right with no regrets.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Roger Martin

Roger Martin, 69, of Craftsbury died unexpectedly at his beloved hunting camp Monday, September 9, 2019.

He was born December 16, 1949, in Newport the son of Percy and Jeannette Martin. He married Patricia Allen on May 25, 1973, at the Church on the Common in Craftsbury

He was a graduate of Craftsbury School where he was an outstanding athlete. He excelled in basketball, baseball, and soccer and held a long-time record of 33 goals in his junior season on the soccer team.

Roger and his brothers grew up on a dairy farm in Craftsbury. After graduation Roger bought the family farm. He was very proud of his registered Holsteins. Later he worked in maintenance at the Inn on the Common and was also a breakfast chef there.

Roger and Patty enjoyed spending time with their children as they grew up and camping in the summers at Little Hosmer. From 1973 to 2003 they hosted Fresh Air Children. Roger was an avid gardener, hunter, and fisherman and enjoyed spending time on his John Deere lawn mower. He liked watching the New England sports teams with his family.

Roger remained strong through his battle with cancer and back surgery. He was happy being hospital free since February 2016. He was entertained by spending time at South Pond with his children and grandchildren and by playing Horse and Pepper with family.

He is survived by his wife, Patty, of 46 years; their children: Raquel Bullard and her husband, Sloan, of Hyde Park; Sarah Martin and her lifetime companion, Richard West, of Johnson; Lincoln Martin and his fiancée, Leah Butts, of Champlain, New York, Holly Martin and her companion, Richard Young, of Craftsbury, and Amber Martin and her companion, Paolo Balaga, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his brothers Paul Martin and his wife, Rita, of Albany, and Randy Martin and his wife, Michele, of Craftsbury; his sister-in-law Sheryl Martin of Craftsbury; his grandchildren: Brittany, Lindsey and Gavin Bullard, Celia Culcleasure, Aliya Young, and Tyler and Hunter West; his nieces and nephews: Michelle, Michael, Danielle, Travis, Andrew, Lauren, and Jason Martin; his sidekicks Cody Thompson and Gary Brace; and his close relatives Gary and Jo-Ann Johnson.

He was predeceased by his parents; his step-father Robert Anderson; his daughter Cindy; his brother Bruce Martin; his father-in-law Gordon Allen; his sisters-in-law: Margaret, Karlene, Helen, Marion, and Janet; and his brother-in-law Mahlon.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the United Church of Craftsbury on the Common. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, at 2 p.m. at the United Church of Craftsbury on the Common with Pastor Allen Lamos officiating. Interment will be in the Craftsbury Common Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network at 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661, or Hunt of a Lifetime, care of Melissa Wargo at 6297 Buffalo Road, Harborcreek, Pennsylvania 16421. Please include, in memory of Roger Martin, and include donor’s name and address.

Wallace “Mac” H. MacDonald

Wallace “Mac” H. MacDonald, 90, of Montpelier died on Saturday, September 7, 2019, after a short illness.

He was born November 2, 1928, on the family farm in Charleston and grew up there surrounded by a large and loving extended family. This family network was an integral part of his life as his father, Wallace, died prior to his birth.

After graduating from Brighton High School in 1946, he served for two years in the U.S. Army in Germany immediately following World War II. Following his service, Mac furthered his education at Bentley College and the University of Rhode Island (URI), earning accounting degrees at both institutions.

On August 14, 1954, he married Cynthia Stafford in Montpelier. They were married over 63 years until her death in 2018. Over the course of their marriage they lived in Rhode Island, New York, and for the last fifty years, Vermont.

After graduation from URI, Mac had a long career in the financial services industry with New York, National, and Northwestern Mutual insurance companies in both finance and sales.

He also donated time to local charities including the Boy Scouts (Green Mountain Council), Washington County Mental Health, and Vermont Association for the Blind.

In retirement, he took great pride in maintaining his home in Montpelier and, during the summer, the family farm in Charleston. He enjoying both hosting and visiting friends and relatives. Together, Cynthia and Mac also traveled extensively throughout North America and Europe.

Mac is survived by his son Bruce; his daughter-in-law Karen; his grandson Asa MacDonald; four nephews who were like sons to him: John, Scot, Kevin, and David MacDonald; and a niece, Heather MacDonald Shaughnessy.

He was predeceased by his wife, Cynthia; his son Douglas; his mother Effie; and his five siblings: Raeburn, Irene, Keith, John, and twin sister Pat MacDonald.

Being the last of three generations of a large farm family, he was also predeceased by his extended family of uncles, aunts, and cousins who were very influential throughout his life.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, September 14, at Christ Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Island Pond Historical Society or the Central Vermont Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at at www.guareandsons.com.

Nathaniel J. Cota

Nathaniel J. Cota, 18, of Lowell died on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his home.

He was born on July 30, 2001, in Newport to Jason Cota and Samantha Lane.

Nathaniel was a senior at North Country Union High School in Newport. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, camping, and playing guitar.

He is survived by his parents, Jason Cota and Samantha Lane of Derby; his friend Alicia Ward of Lowell; his brothers: Ethan, Kayden, and Ashton Cota all of Lowell; his sister Olivia Cota of Lowell; his grandparents: Alden and Lisa Warner of Lowell, Brian and Terry Cota of Hardwick, and Mike and Cindy Wilson of North Troy; his great-grandparents Howard and Melba Cota of Lowell; his very special uncle Loren and aunt Carrie from Eden and all the camping memories made; as well as several cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Alvin and Marguerite Warner.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Donations in Nathaniel’s memory may be made to the Border Ridge Riders ATV Club, care of Scott Jenness, P.O. Box 1218, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Ronald C. Bent

Ronald C. Bent, formerly of Barton, died in Newport on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the age of 72.

He is survived by his son Matt; his wife, Rebecca Bent; and his several brothers and sisters.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.