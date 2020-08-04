Obituaries 8.5.20

Lois E. (Chaffee) Hahn

Lois E. (Chaffee) Hahn, 84, of Macedonia, Ohio, died on Friday, July 24, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.

Born on January 8, 1936, on a family farm in Albany, Lois ventured to the Cleveland area as a young woman and completed training as a licensed practical nurse at the Lakewood School of Nursing in November 1957.

Before her retirement in 1989, she served for 28 years as a surgical nurse at St. John Hospital, bringing a healing touch to thousands of people in need. A long-time resident of Lakewood, Lois was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years and bowled on the bowling team. After moving to Brecksville in 2013, she faithfully attended Brecksville United Methodist Church.

Lois always enjoyed a good joke and gentle teasing. She had a great sense of humor, a beautiful smile, and a genuine laugh.

Lois married Alvin C. Hahn on September 2, 1989, instantly becoming a beloved stepmom to his seven grown children. During their years together, Lois and Al traveled the world, visiting 59 foreign countries and all seven continents, usually by cruise ship and often with friends from home. Their highlights included walking with penguins on South Georgia Island, wading ashore onto Antarctica from a Zodiac, and taking a 62-day trans-Pacific cruise.

Lois and Al paid countless visits to children and grandchildren across the country and attended dozens of graduations and weddings across the generations. They enjoyed semi-annual journeys to see Lois’ sizeable family in Vermont, and they wintered in Fort Myers and Phoenix for more than a decade. While home, they enjoyed family outings, breakfast with friends on cold winter mornings at Joe’s Deli in Rocky River, and summer evenings on their spacious back deck. They frequently hosted backyard cookouts replete with Lake Erie perch, burgers and brats, and homemade pies.

Lois is survived by her husband of 31 years, Alvin C. Hahn; her brothers Raymond Chaffee and his wife, Gloria, and Melvin Chaffee and his wife, Jeannie; her stepchildren: Kenneth Hahn and his wife, Glenda, Dr. Philip Hahn and his wife, Suzie, Katherine Asbeck and her husband, Richard, Patricia Minden and her husband, Peter, Karen Rizk and her husband, David Piraino, Dr. Peter Hahn and her wife, Cathy, and David Hahn and his wife, Erika; and her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Lois was predeceased by her parents, Arland Leo Chaffee and Doris Cynthia (Fahey) Chaffee; her sister Ruth Chaffee; and her brothers James Chaffee and his wife, Naomi, and Jack Chaffee.

Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted, Ohio. Funeral arrangements will be announced at https://www.dostalfuneralservices.com/obituaries/Lois-Hahn-3/ as soon as they are determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church in Lakewood, Ohio, or Brecksville United Methodist Church in Brecksville, Ohio.

Lois’s family wishes to acknowledge the team of compassionate professionals at the Cleveland Clinic who fought valiantly to heal and comfort her, even at risk to themselves. We will miss Lois’ love, cheerfulness, and generosity of spirit. “In the beginning, God . . . ”

Lionel “Tek” Fontaine

Lionel “Tek” Fontaine, 94, of Newport died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Newport Health Care Center (his home since 1993).

Lionel was born in Morgan on September 15, 1925, the son of Albert Fontaine and Aurore (Emond) Fontaine.

Residing most of his life in Charleston, “Tek” was well know as a carpenter and handyman. He was also employed for 15 years as a night watchman for the Barton Power Plant. He was frequently spotted around town at Ev’s Snack Bar, Jay Snack Bar, and Elks and Cow Palace in his S-10 pickup. “Tek” enjoyed spending time visiting with residents and staff at the center and doing puzzles. He always had a joke to tell.

Lionel is survived by his siblings: Dorillard “Bin” Fontaine and his wife, Georgette, of Rochester, New Hampshire, Lucille Patenaude of Westford, Anita Shorette of Bristol, Connecticut, and Helen Beauregard and her husband, Robert, of Essex; and by his several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings and in-laws: Theresa and Jim Peterson, George and Germaine Fontaine, Adellard “Joe” and Anita Fontaine, Angeline Fontaine, Lawrence and Gertrude Fontaine, Mary Jane and Ray Perkins, Lee Shorette, Joseph Patenaude, Yvonne Boivin, Midas and Ruth Boivin, Felix and Obline Boivin, and Jeanne and Alphonse Levesque.

Funeral services were held on Friday, July 31, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line, where a Mass was celebrated. Interment followed in St. Edward’s Cemetery.

Lionel’s family would like to give a special thanks to Newport Health Care Center, for the excellent care he received during his time there.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Alice Leona (Reardon) Carpenter

Alice Leona (Reardon) Carpenter, 93, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Craftsbury Community Care Center.

She was born on March 8, 1927, to William and Leona (Whitcomb) Reardon of Bethlehem, New Hampshire. She grew up in Bethlehem and attended Bethlehem schools. She moved with her family during World War II to Springfield, Massachusetts, where she graduated from Springfield High School of Commerce.

The family returned to Bethlehem after the war and Alice worked at the Flume Reservation, where she met her future husband, Richard F. Carpenter Jr. They were married in October 1948, and lived in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, until 1953, when they moved with their two daughters to St. Johnsbury.

The family, including a son who was born in St. Johnsbury, was active in Grace United Methodist Church for many years. From 1968 to 1990 Alice worked as a secretary to the superintendent of schools in St. Johnsbury. After her husband’s death in 1992 she worked as a volunteer for community organizations for many years, including the Fairbanks Museum, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, and the St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center.

Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling with family and friends. In later years she got great pleasure from visits with great-grandchildren she hadn’t thought she’d live long enough to see: Adam, Adil, Arif, and Siddiqah Maryem Alice Siddiqui, and Rose and Ruby Stein.

Alice was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her brother William Reardon Jr.

She is survived by her daughter Judy Carpenter and her son-in-law Karl Stein of Greensboro Bend; her daughter Jan Carpenter and her partner, Bob Salesi, of Penobscot, Maine; her son Dave Carpenter and her daughter-in-law Deana Whitehead of Grayslake, Illinois; her grandchildren and spouses: Leona and Hasan Siddiqui of Fenton, Michigan, Ben and Kelly Stein of Morrisville, Nate Torres of Kihei, Maui, Hawaii, Scott Carpenter of Grayslake, Illinois, and Drew Carpenter and Kayleigh Ash of Redmond, Washington; her sister-in-law Betty Reardon of Whitefield, New Hampshire; her nephews: Ken Reardon, Jim Reardon, and Steve Reardon of Bethlehem, New Hampshire, and Mike Reardon of Auburn, Maine, and their families; and her very special cat, Frisky.

The family will hold a private celebration of her life. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting awrfh.com.

Donations in Alice’s memory may be given to the St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center, 421 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819, or to Craftsbury Community Care Center, 1784 East Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury, Vermont 05826.