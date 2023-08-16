Obituaries 8.16.2023

Blaine Gregory Davis

Blaine Gregory Davis, 71, died peacefully on August 9, 2023, at North Country Hospital in Newport, surrounded by loving family and close friends.

Blaine was born April 19, 1952, in Newport, to the late Isabelle Louise (Farrar) Davis and was delivered by his own father, Dr. Everett Davis. He grew up in Newport and graduated from North Country Union High School in 1970, along with his high school sweetheart, Mary Margaret Murphy. Blaine and Mary grew up together, connected by their love for animals, showing horses in local and regional competitions, and spending much of their childhood hunting, fishing, and being with each other’s families in the Northeast Kingdom.

Blaine and Mary were married on July 1, 1972, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. Soon after their wedding, Blaine enlisted in the United States Air Force and served honorably in the Vietnam War as an electronics mechanic and avionics naval systems specialist. After his service, Blaine returned home to attend Johnson State College and graduated in 1977 with a bachelor of science degree in physics, chemistry and biology.

In 1978, he began working for the United States Border Patrol, originally posted in El Centro, California. Blaine was a dedicated and ambitious agent who quickly ascended the ranks with his diligence and precise attention to his cases. He and his family returned to Swanton in 1983, where Blaine spent most of his career, while raising his two sons and many cherished animals with his wife, Mary.

In 2002 Blaine retired as deputy assistant regional director, and began fulfilling his dream of building a log home on his family’s heritage acres at Great Hosmer Pond in Albany. He and Mary lived there happily for 21 years, surrounded by family, beloved friends, and his devoted labrador retrievers Willow and Otter.

Ever the dedicated agent, Blaine continued to work after his retirement, conducting private investigations with Murphy’s Detective Agency, and consulted on improvements and operations at the Border Patrol Derby Line station. He was a respected and committed member of Customs and Border Protection who will be deeply missed by his colleagues.

Blaine was also a Shriner at the Mount Sinai Temple #3 in Montpelier, a member of the Irasburg Central Masonic Lodge #62, and York Rite Barton Lodge #55. He was passionate about fundraising for the Shriners Hospitals for Children and his family always enjoyed watching him participate in the local parades. Blaine loved history and prided himself on the research he collected about his family’s ancestry and genealogy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Everett Davis and Isabelle Louise Davis (nee Farrar) of Newport; his brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Jane Davis; his brother-in-law, Bruce Barnett; and his wife’s parents, Shorty (Martin) and Betty Murphy.

Blaine is survived by his wife, Mary Davis (née Murphy), and dog Molly; his two sons: Jared Davis and his partner, Tracy Gooley, and Ethan Davis and his partner, Lindsay Martin; his grandson Murphy Davis; his brother Richard Davis; his nephew Jonathan Davis and his wife, Lindsay Davis, and their two children Elijah and Asa; his niece Jessica Trevits and her husband, Adam Trevits, and their two children Nick and Connor; his sister-in-law Ann Barnett and her late husband, Bruce Barnett; his nephew Brad Barnett and his wife, Robin Barnett, and their two children Brooke and Morgan; his brother-in-law Michael Murphy and his wife, Deborah Murphy, and their children Kate Murphy and Ryan Butler, Tracy and Dennis Roberts, Kris and Steve Ellis, and extended family; his esteemed former colleagues at the United States Customs and Border Patrol; his fellow veterans of the United States Air Force; his Fraternity of Shriners and Masons; and many beloved friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 19, at the Albany Village Cemetery, 439 Main Street in Albany. Immediately following, friends and family are invited to gather for light refreshments at the Albany United Methodist Church at 906 Main Street in Albany.

Memorial contributions in Blaine Davis’ memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The family also invites friends to share memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.

Foster Coburn

Foster LaRoy Coburn of Newport died at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center on July 31, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born on February 12, 1931, the third of four brothers in Harvey Station, New Brunswick, to John Percy and Jessie (Wood) Coburn.

Percy’s employment brought the family to Brownville Junction, Maine, and eventually to Newport. Foster enlisted in the Air Force, serving at various bases in the U.S. and Guam during the Korean War. While stationed in Texas, he married the love of his life, Teresa Lague, of Newport, in August of 1952, beginning nearly 52 years of married life until her death in 2004.

Foster had a love of family and friends, dancing, hunting, and having a good time. He retired from Grand Union groceries after 35 years and enjoyed 30 years of retirement. Many would know him to look and act a bit of a grump, but he was really a teddy bear.

Foster is survived by his children: Garry and Agathe Coburn of Newport, Kevin and Catherine Coburn of Bowie, Maryland, and Anne and Thomas Anderson of Medway, Massachusetts.

He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Gabrielle Coburn and Philippe Caron and their children Kilia and Killian of Kingston, Ontario, John and Katherine Coburn and their daughter Eleanor of Newport, Carrin Coburn and her partner, Austin Whipple, of Hinesburg, Bennett and Hannah Coburn of Newport, Kelly Coburn and partner, Phoenix Colbert, of Baltimore, Maryland, Keith Coburn of Bowie, Maryland, Richard Anderson of Blackstone, Massachusetts, and Lauren Anderson of Medway, Masschusetts, as well as former daughter-in-law Denise Coburn of Newport, and many nieces and nephews.

Foster was predeceased by his wife, Teresa, his son Michael, his parents, his brothers George Glen, John Frank, and Lewis, and their spouses.

Foster’s family would like to acknowledge the care and attention he received during his stay at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center. The family would also like to acknowledge two nephews George Lague and Richard Gosselin for their road trips, visits, lunches, and trips to the barbershop that Foster so greatly enjoyed and truly looked forward to.

There will be calling hours on August 18, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of Foster’s life at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road in Newport, with interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont, 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Leslie Ann Lucas

Leslie Ann Lucas, 64, of Beebe Plain, died August 5, 2023, surrounded by family in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was born on July 11, 1959, to Paul and Catherine Lucas in Newport.

Leslie was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother. She is survived by her children: Eric Lucier and his partner, Roberta Jordan, Ryan Lucier and his partner, Morgan Collins, and Nathan Lucier; by her ex-husband Mark Lucier; by her grandchildren: Emma Lucier, Ivy Hinton, Isaac Lucier, and Zoe Lucier; by her sister Karen Crowe and family (Alan Crowe, Sonja Crowe, and Selina Crowe); by her brother Stephen Lucas and family (Sherie Lucas, Sarah Jenness and Carrie Lucas), and by her beloved dogs Charlie, Sydney, and Remy.

She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Catherine Lucas.

Leslie loved to spend time with her family, which was especially true during holiday celebrations. She also enjoyed going to yard sales, occasional travel, and experiencing new things. Being with her dogs and her favorite shows at home was also her favorite way to relax.

Leslie graduated from North Country Union High School in 1977, and Castleton State College in 1981, with her bachelor’s degree. She spent her working years as a registered nurse. She was passionate about her work at North Country Hospital, Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, and in her years teaching Lamaze classes for hundreds of expecting parents. She loved helping people.

Dates and times for her graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond and her subsequent celebration of life have yet to be determined.

Should friends desire and in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter in Orleans.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com, or by reaching out to immediate members of the family.

Gayla Ann Mayo

Gayla Ann Mayo, 74, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died August 11, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born May 28, 1949.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Willis “Bill” Mayo, by her two sons Matthew and Jeffrey, daughters-in-law Jennifer Smith-Mayo and Jennifer Mayo, as well as by her grandson Finley Mayo.

Gayla’s family also includes her sister-in-law Donna Thompson and several siblings, including David MacLaughlin and his wife, Linda, and sister-in-law MaryAnne MacLaughlin, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Her closest and dearest friends include Marie Hargreaves, Marie’s children, and sisters Donna and Leslie Hammond; Rose Mary Smith; Charity Smith; Shirley and Amy Crouch; Alice and Jeff Barber; Joanne and Richard Reynolds; Joanne Retzler, as well as Irene, Susan, Carol, Viola, Michelle, Sue, Debbie and Joe, Kim, and Jim, and numerous other friends.

A native of the Ocean State, Gayla was raised in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and grew up there on the ocean, messing about in boats with her siblings and friends. She met her future husband, Bill, when she was seven and he was eight, when Bill joined her mother’s Cub Scout pack. Gayla attended North Kingstown High School where she excelled academically, often “assisting” Bill, her brother Michael, and others with their homework assignments.

In 1968, following high school, Gayla and Bill wed. Their first child Matthew was born before Bill was sent to Vietnam as a solider in the U.S. Army. Following that stressful time, Gayla worked at the University of Rhode Island as second in charge of the campus mail services.

In 1977, Gayla and Bill moved to Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, where they owned and operated a dairy farm in Westfield. In 1982, they welcomed their second child Jeffrey to the family. Gayla ran a successful daycare business from their home in Irasburg, where she was also a dedicated partner in their dairy, Columbine Farm Registered Holsteins, and was particularly adept at caring for calves and juggling the books.

Gayla was also an activist, engaged in the early days of Farm Aid, traveling to St. Louis, Missouri, where she worked with the Reverend Jesse Jackson and Willie Nelson on behalf of U.S. farmers. In addition, she worked for the Orleans Central Supervisory Union as a para-educator in the elementary school system, eventually assuming the role of assistant speech pathologist, a job she loved. During this time, she also became a lead negotiator for the local teachers’ union, lobbying on behalf of Vermont school support staff.

In 2007, Gayla earned her associate degree in early childhood education from the Community College of Vermont. In 2018, Gayla and Bill sold their farm in Irasburg and moved to southern Vermont, where they refurbished a home and enjoyed spending time with friends and family, particularly their grandson Finley.

Gayla will be most remembered for her smile, her sense of humor, and her kindness and generosity. She was happiest when doing for others, and countless friends and organizations benefited from her assistance, from school bake sales to coaching Little League baseball, from leading 4-H Clubs and Cub Scout packs and Boy Scout troops to teaching catechism, and more.

In addition to being a proud left-hander, Gayla was a skilled seamstress, sewing clothes for her husband, her sons, and herself, and mending garments for friends. She was also a voracious reader, staying awake into the wee hours, drinking tea and engrossed in a good book. And she spent many happy days at the beach with Marie and the kids, and many happy hours laughing and shopping with RoRo.

Friends and family could always be found around Gayla’s kitchen table, enjoying a hot cup of coffee and a slice of her famous apple cake or banana bread (usually with Elvis or Neil Diamond playing in the background). She was a dedicated baker of cookies, particularly Bill’s favorite — oatmeal-raisin — as well as cakes, pies, breads, and, best of all, her famous whoopie pies.

Proud of her Irish heritage, Gayla loved to tell a story, and always with a twinkle in her bright, blue eyes.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gayla Mayo’s memory to the Vermont Foodbank at vtfoodbank.org, or by mail at 33 Parker Road, Wilson Industrial Park, Barre, Vermont 05641, or by calling (800) 585-2265.

Graveside services for family and friends will be held at Irasburg Cemetery in Irasburg, on Saturday, August 19, at 11 a.m. A private memorial will be held at the family’s convenience.

Online condolences may be made at knightfuneralhomes.com.

Rhonda Anette Montalvo

Rhonda Annette (Fraser) (Buck) Montalvo, 75, of Coventry, died and went peacefully to Heaven on August 8, 2023, at North Country Hospital in Newport.

She is survived by her husband, Benny Montalvo, of Coventry, just shy of their forty-second wedding anniversary.

Family meant everything to Rhonda. She was predeceased by her parents, Martha A. (Mellow) and Alan R. McShane; by her brother Joseph Toth and his wife, Jane, and by her soul sister Benita Montalvo.

She was a big sister to David Toth of Occum, Connecticut.

She was the beloved mother of Micky G. Buck and Michelle D. Palmer, both of whom predeceased her, and to Rhandi-Jo and Jeffery Claxton of Groton, Connecticut, Rebeka A. and Kevin Corrigan of Preston, Connecticut, Martha Sylvester of Coventry and her partner, Allen Dennett, of Westerly, Rhode Island.

Rhonda also had a “second set of kids” as she so lovingly called her son’s children: Christopher Buck of Calfornia, and Schatzilein Buck and JoAnna Buck of Vermont. Rhonda’s kids not by blood but by love were: Carl Durfee, Sirena and Paul Zahn, Christopher Greene, June and Dan Johnson, Dawn Robinson, and Tyia Burns.

She was known as “Nonnie” to 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and many more.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Graveside services will be private.

Jeanne d’Arc Prive

Jeanne d’Arc Prive, 92, of Newport, died and went to Heaven on July 28, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Jeanne was the oldest of six children and was born in Pittsford on May 18, 1931. She moved throughout Vermont and Canada. Her first job was at Dennis in Canada earning 29 cents an hour. She clipped around rubber soles for a while and then made fuses for the military, among other jobs.

She settled at her uncle’s house in Newport. In August of 1954, she went on her first date to a wrestling match with Arthur Prive, her loving husband of 68 years. She was a member of Saint Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Arthur, and by four children: Elizabeth (Richard) Sargent, Monique Prive, Fabian (Laura) Prive, and Maurice (Robin) Prive. She is survived by her sisters Lucille (Yvon) Belcourt and Fernande Lavoie.

She was predeceased by two brothers and recently by her sister Therese Yargeau, who died on May 7.

Jeanne leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends. The grandchildren have many fond memories of making crafts with her. She enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards, baking, and decorating cakes for family members’ birthdays and holidays. She loved her cats very much.

Jeanne and Arthur made new friends everywhere they went. She made plastic canvas plaques saying “SMILE,” hats for hospitals, afghans, Christmas decorations, and many more items. Some were made of recycled materials. She entered her creations at the Barton fair for over 50 years and won ribbons on most of them. She was a judge of crafts for a couple of years.

Jeanne was an incredibly positive person, always seeing the glass as half full. She gave away her crafts to doctors, nurses, and anyone who asked for one. She loved giving away a small hanging box decoration out of plastic canvas to those who took care of her.

In lieu of donations or flowers, the family requests friends give out positive thoughts and smiles to those they meet.

Sympathy cards may be sent to Arthur in care of Liz Sargent, 464 Cemetery Road, Jay, Vermont 05859. A celebration of life will be held this fall.

Visit awrfh.com to share memories and condolences. Service times will be posted there once they have been finalized.