Obituaries 7.3.19

Fernwood Susan (Gates) Smith

Fernwood Susan (Gates) Smith, 78, died on June 25, 2019, in Newport with her daughter by her side.

She was born on April 28, 1941, the middle daughter of Stella (Patch) and Clark Gates.

On December 17, 1960, she married Clyde Smith, who predeceased her in 2011.

She is also predeceased by her son Raymond Smith Sr. in 2019; her twin great-grandchildren Aiden and Caiden Smith in 2018; and her sister Gloria Gates in 2002.

Fernwood enjoyed rides on backcountry roads with a bucket and shovel in tow so Clyde could dig flowers for them to plant at their home. She did love her flowers. She loved old country music, dancing with Clyde at Warner’s Dance Hall, making quilts, poems, and homemade treats for her family, especially blackberry pudding. She was blessed to have had a special relationship with each of her grandchildren. Her sisters will affectionately remember her as “peace maker babe” as she was always trying to keep the peace amongst everyone.

She is survived by her daughters: Martha Stevens, and her daughter Melissa Baraw, Lorraine Smith, and her children Aaron Tinker, and Amanda Tinker; and her daughter-in-law Andrea Smith, and her children Raymond Smith Jr., and Caitlin Smith; along with their significant others and families. She is also survived by her sisters: Carolyn Reed, Violet Griggs and her husband, Donald, and Sherrianne Kneeland and her husband, David; and her brother-in-law James Smith and his wife, Ruth. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A special thanks to the staff at Bel-Aire: Dr. Maria Fatigati and Scott Taylor, for the care and support they provided Fernwood and her family.

Funeral Services were held June 29.

Donations in her name can be made to the Bel-Aire Activities Fund at 35 Bel-Aire Drive in Newport, VT 05855.

Alma Viola Kimball Malshuk

Alma Viola Kimball Malshuk, 87, of Orleans died on June 26, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born on January 20, 1932, in Westmore to Jesse Kimball and Clara Woodard Kimball. On April 18, 1952, she married Stephen “Step” Alex Malshuk, who predeceased her in 1994. Alma was also predeceased by her daughter Debra Lynn.

Alma graduated from Barton Academy in 1950. In the senior yearbook, it was prophesied that she would be a nurse. Fulfilling that prophecy, she went to nursing school. Unfortunately, during her first year of school, both of her parents required care. Being the youngest daughter, that obligation therefore fell to her. As fate would have it, the nursing school that she attended was affiliated with Mary Hitchcock Hospital, the same institution that she died in under the thoughtfulness of a caring and understanding staff.

Alma retired from Ethan Allen Furniture Factory in 1997 after working there for close to 30 years. She loved reading, crocheting, knitting and baking, the latter activity providing lots of smiles from the recipients of her cakes or cookies.

Alma was a true Vermonter, hailing from the Northeast Kingdom, where people of strong values and opinions, love of family, and also pragmatic and solid character are made. When she visited out-of-state family members, all those traits traveled with her to remind those who moved away from the Kingdom, what they had left behind.

She is survived by one sister, Kate Stark, 99. Kate continues to practice the values that her second youngest sibling valued, and will do so, for a long, long time. Alma is survived by her sons: Stephen (Catherine), of Bellevue, Washington, and Tony Malshuk and Susan of Newport; her daughters: Diane Hale (Dean) of Evansville, and Lisa (Tim Lee) of Mill Creek, Washington. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Julie Hertzberg (Bob), Wendell Rivers III (Tonya), Brandon Malshuk (Mylene), Nicholas Malshuk (Elizabeth), and Anthony Malshuk, and his fiancée, Hailey Carmichael; as well as great-grandchildren: Alexis Middleton-Malshuk, Sydney Hertzberg, Sophie Malshuk, Matteo Malshuk, Harrison Malshuk, and Allister Malshuk.

Alma wanted to give a special thanks to a great-niece, Debbie Daignault, who provided much steadfast service, friendship and support to her in her later years.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory should be made to the Jones Memorial Library at 1 Water Street in Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Private services will be held.

Betsy L. Carter

After fighting courageously for a year and a half, Betsy L. Carter, 56, of Newport died peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home. Betsy Carter (Norris) was born August 15, 1962, to Raymond and Bertha Norris.

Betsy was a very talented cook and shared her special gift with several restaurants throughout Orleans County over her lifetime. Those who had the pleasure of working with her, and sampling her food, would tell you that her food made you feel like you were at home. Betsy had a way of making new friends she met feel like family and she “adopted” many “kids” throughout her life. We never knew who would be at the table for Thanksgiving dinner. She truly had a kind heart. She also enjoyed the water, the outdoors, and was a regular on our annual Connecticut River canoe trip.

Betsy is survived by her boyfriend, James Wright, of Newport; her sons: Nathan Carter of Newport Center and Patrick Uhsmann, and daughter-in-law, Annette Cota, of Brownington; her beloved grandson Oliver Uhsmann; her granddaughter Madyson Carter; her brother James Norris of Troy; and her sisters: Rae (Michael Rappold) of Cambridge, Cynthia (Michael) Rice of Lyndonville, and Jody (Russ) Heath of Fort Ann, New York; along with many nieces, nephews, and many, many special friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Bertha Norris; her ex-husband, Reginald Carter; and special friend, Lynn Applebee.

In true Betsy fashion, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 13, starting at 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post #21 in Newport.

All are welcome. Come share a story and listen to the band play some of her favorite songs. Donations for Betsy will go to the Halo Foundation.

Peter D. Barton

Peter D. Barton, 83, a resident of Winter Haven Drive in Wilmington, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Peter was born in Barton on February 12, 1936, the son of Roger and Helen McMann Barton. He graduated from Orleans High School and attended the University of Vermont.

Peter was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean conflict. He was an officer for the Vermont State Police and former Bennington chief of police. He spent ten years in the Attorney General’s office as the chief state investigator and was also an investigator for Bennington County as part of the State’s Attorney’s office. Peter was the former chief of security at Mount Snow, and since 1987 owned and operated the Barton Agency, Inc. He was also a very active member of the community, having served as town and school moderator from 1970 to 1983, justice of the peace from 2015 to 2017, town constable from 1971 to 1979, 1989 to 1990, and 1998 to 2019, and a 20-year veteran of the Wilmington Fire Department. He was a 58-year, thirty-second degree member of Social Lodge #38, F&AM, in Wilmington, from which he recently retired as secretary. He was also a former worshipful master of the Lodge. Peter was a trustee of the Baptist church, and a member of the Brattleboro Elks lodge. His true passion was his family and his love for summers at his camp in Barton.

Peter is survived by his wife, Connie, whom he married on April 6, 1958; his children: Keli Gould and her husband, Joel, of Wilmington, Jeffrey Barton and his wife, Joanne, of Colchester, and Timothy Barton and his wife, Carolyn, of Westborough, Massachusetts. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jamie Brown and her husband, Christopher, Stefanie Rosso and her partner, Chad Bullock, David Rosso and his wife, Lindsay, Nicholas, Connor, Ryann and Drew Barton; and five great-grandchildren: Brayden, Landon, and Avery Brown, and Grace and Isla Bullock. Peter is also survived by his sister Susan Farrelley of East Brookfield, Massachusetts; and his brothers: Barry Barton of South Carolina, and James Barton of Charleston.

Funeral services were held June 27

Memorial gifts in Peter’s memory may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in care of Covey-Allen and Shea Funeral Home at P.O. Box 215 in Wilmington, Vermont 05363.

