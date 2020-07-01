Obituaries 7.1.20

Linda L. Thomas

Linda L. Thomas lost her three-year battle with metastatic breast cancer when she died on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was a strong and determined woman who fought for every minute God gave her.

Linda Louise Marro from Proctorsville was the first of six children born to Alfred and Ethel Marro. Being born into a poor country family Linda worked hard her entire life to help provide for her family and help raise her siblings, holding a variety of different jobs ranging from working in a woolen mill to being head chef in the Ludlow Senior Center.

She begot one daughter Traci.

She married Donald Thomas in 1985 and helped raise five stepchildren.

The new millennium found Linda and Donald buying a home in West Charleston.

Linda was instrumental in opening the new Walmart store in Derby, where her hearty sense of humor enamored her to the automotive crew. Even from a wheelchair late in her disease, everyone loved and respected her, calling her mom.

Linda is survived by her husband; her daughter; her three brothers; her two sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She loved fishing, smoking, and playing cards with her women friends, and poker with the guys. If she liked you, she would give you the shirt right off her back, if you needed it. A beautiful soul, she is sorely missed by many.

She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Newport.

Roy M. Perkins

Roy M. Perkins, 74, of Westmore died on June 27, 2020, in Newport.

He was born on April 29, 1946, to Earle and Jeanne (Geoffrey) Perkins.

On June 12, 1965, he married Claire Parenteau, who survives him.

Roy was a foreman truck driver for the state of Vermont Highway Department. He was fire warden, selectman for the town of Westmore and Agency of Transportation (AOT) employee for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, maple sugaring, boating, fishing, camping at Little Willoughby, and loved attending family gatherings.

He is survived by his wife, Claire Perkins, of Westmore; by his two children Penny Johnson and her husband, Kimball, and David Perkins, all of Westmore; his grandchildren: Chelsea Cummings and her husband, Dan, of Brownington and Samuel Perkins of Westmore; his great-granddaughter Harper Lyn Cummings; and his siblings Beverly Decker of Westmore, and Kathy Joseph and her husband, Larry, of Camarillo, California.

He was predeceased by his son Michael; and by his parents.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 1, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton, where a Mass was celebrated. Interment followed in Lakeside Cemetery in Westmore.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Larry Dean Bowman

Larry Dean Bowman, 64, of Coventry died suddenly June 20, 2020, in Kirby.

He was born March 7, 1956, in Newport to Gerald and Marion (Phillips) Bowman.

Larry was a proud member of the Orleans Snow Stormers where he loved grooming the trails. He loved using his snow machine, going four wheeling, and especially enjoyed hosting a corn and pig roast at his home for his family and friends to all gather. Family gatherings were very special to him.

He was hired on April 8, 1975, at Columbia Forest Products. At his death he worked in the warehouse as a load operator. He was proud of his job and accomplishments.

Larry was well known to be like his father in the sense of “they liked to be stubborn!” Larry had multiple friends. Lots of his free time was spent with Gloria and Raymond Rodrigue, as well as Sylvain Roy.

He is survived by his five sisters: Gail Fortin and her husband, Roger, Donna Ladue, Cynthia Letourneau and her husband, Gaetan, Carolyn Granai and George Granai, and Rachel Hart; his nieces and nephews: Jamie Longley, Shaun and Rodney Messier, Dylan Fortin, Trevor and Austin Letourneau, and Gabrielle Granai, his great-nieces: Baylee, Poppy, and Romy Messier; and his great-nephew Thatcher Messier.

He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Marion Bowman; his brothers-in-law Milton Longley, David Ladue, and Paul Hart.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, June 25, at Newport Center Cemetery with Pastor George Lawson officiating. A celebration of his life was held at Larry’s home on Friday evening, June 26.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made in his memory to the Orleans Snow Stormers, Raymond and Gloria Rodrigue, 48 Natural Hill Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

