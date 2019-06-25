Obituaries 6.26.19

Helen Sargent Morse

Helen Sargent Morse, 97, of Jay died on June 15, 2019, in North Troy.

She was born on February 27, 1922, in Jay to Harry and Edith (Cassidy) Sargent.

On September 16, 1939, she married Glennie Morse, who predeceased her in 1994.

She was a very good cook, and was famous for her raised doughnuts. She knitted many pairs of wool socks, crocheted many beautiful doilies, and fixed many puzzles. She also drove a school bus for many years.

She is survived by her children: Emeline Harmon and her husband, Lawrence, of Jay, Harold Morse and his wife, JoAnn, of Jay, Ila Driver and her husband, William, of Troy, Wayne Morse and his wife, Rose, of Jay, and Barbara Randall and her husband, Jerry, of Jay.

She was loved by all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; her siblings; her husband, Glennie; and by two of her children: Judy Jean Morse and Durwood Morse in the Vietnam War.

A funeral service was held on June 20. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory can be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation at 1073 Upper Quarry Road in Newport, Vermont 05855.

Joyce I. Mayhew

Joyce I. Mayhew, 79, of North Troy, died on June 16, 2019, at her home.

She was born on April 9, 1940, in Sheffield to Howard and Florence (Bocash) Flood.

In 1963 she married Gilbert Mayhew, who predeceased her in 1999.

Joyce was a patcher at Indian Head Plywood in Newport for many years. Her happiest times were going for rides and having family time.

She is survived by her son Ed Mayhew of North Troy; by her grandchildren: Zachary Mayhew, Kendra Mayhew, Brooke Mayhew, and Calvin Mayhew. She is also survived by her siblings: Dexter Flood and his wife, Maryann, of Newport Center, Beverly Gilbar and her husband, Cedrick, of Derby, Caroline Stringer and her husband, Robert, of Newport, Edna Flood of Newport, and Sherry Aubin and her husband, Dennis, of Derby; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother Melvin Flood.

Funeral services were held on Friday, June 21.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society at 502 Strawberry Acres in Newport, Vermont 05855.

Guyla F. Mason

Guyla Elaine Farr Mason, 78, of South Woodbury, died peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the home of her son Michael and his wife, Angel Mason, in North Calais.

She was born July 30, 1940, in Hardwick, the daughter of the late Guy and Geraldine (Montague) Farr.

She graduated from Hardwick Academy and continued her education at Johnson State College in Johnson.

On December 9, 1967, she married Donald Maynard Mason in Hardwick, where they made their home for several years before moving to South Woodbury, where Guyla made her home.

In her earlier years, she was a secretary for Avon Atkins Construction in Hardwick. She was alsoemployed at Fairbanks Scales in St. Johnsbury. Following the birth of her two young sons, she stayed at home for several years.

When they started school, Guyla began her 30-plus-year career for the U.S. Postal Service. She worked in Cabot, Maple Corner, East Calais, and later was a rural postal carrier. She was very proud that she drove 102 miles each working day with only 20 miles on blacktop.

During that time she checked on the elderly on her route and was able to help save two lives. The last of her working years were spent cleaning a couple of days a week at the East Calais school.

Guyla was a very active member of the United Church of Hardwick and a member of their women’s circle number one of that church. She loved time with her family. She enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, and continued checking on the elderly in her area and helping them to get their groceries.

She is survived by her two sons: Michael Mason and his wife, Angel, of North Calais, and Douglas Mason and his wife, Vicki, of South Woodbury; her brother Gene Farr and his wife, Lynn, of Central, South Carolina; six grandchildren: Jewel Mason, Jacob Mason, Jessica Mason, Dustin Hill, Peyton Hill, and Annabelle Therrien; great-grandson Zebulon Mason; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, June 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home at 60 Elm Street in Hardwick.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the United Church of Hardwick, with the Reverend Dr. Evelyn Lavelli officiating.

The burial will follow in the family lot in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 300 Cornerstone Drive in Williston, Vermont 05495.

Diana L. Kinney

Diana L. Kinney, 69, of Derby Line died on June 15, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born on July 4, 1949, in Newport to Maurice and Anna (Lucas) Tice.

In 1971 she married Albert Kinney, who predeceased her in 2010.

Diana’s hobbies included fishing, playing darts, raising chickens, four-wheeling, and putting puzzles together. She loved her family and all their visits.

She is survived by her two sons: John Kinney and his wife, Andrea, of Newport Center and Kevin Kinney and his wife, Jennifer, of Holland; her grandchildren: Victoria and her fiancé, Josh Brigham, of North Troy, Makayla Kinney, Isiak Pothier, Hailey Pothier, Jorja Kinney, and Arianna Kinney, all of Newport Center, Madison Letourneau Kinney, Tisha Bailey, Mya Bailey, and Braydyn Kinney all of Holland; her siblings: Terry Tice and his wife, Lorraine, of Holland, Nancy Pellletier and her husband, John, of North Troy, Gloria Willis and her companion, George St. Onge, of Newport Center, Sally Tice of Derby, Deborah Shepard and her husband, Craig, of Holland, and Lorraine Griffin and her husband, Randy, of Morgan; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and by her special friend, Jack Hoadley, of Newport.

She was predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Anna Tice; and her brother Maurice Tice Jr.

A graveside service will be held at the Mead Hill Cemetery in Holland on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation at 1073 Upper Quarry Road in Newport, Vermont 05855.

Lois B. Jenks

Lois B. Jenks, 80, of Newport, died on June 19, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on September 20, 1938, in Newport to Clesson and Hazel (Desjardins) Turner.

On April 27, 1963, she married Douglas B. Jenks, who survives her.

Lois graduated from Sacred Heart High School in the class of 1956 and worked in many businesses in the area. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Alumni Association and St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. She also volunteered at the Sacred Heart Elementary School for several years. Among her hobbies, she enjoyed knitting and playing cribbage.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Jenks, of Newport; by her children: Donna E. Flowers and her husband, Thomas, of Denver, Colorado, Scott D. Jenks, and Barry E. Jenks, both of Anchorage, Alaska; and by her grandchildren: Rebecca, Stephen, and Kellie Flowers. She is also survived by her sisters: Anne Cote and her husband, Laurent, of Westfield, and Linda Lawson of Westfield; and by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on June 24.

William Wallace Graham Jr.

William Wallace Graham Jr., 91, died peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

He was born November 8, 1927, the second child to William Wallace Graham Sr. and Beatrice Ivester in Brooklyn, New York.

He attended Concord, New Hampshire, high school until the age of 17 when he joined the Navy. After serving for 20 months, William returned to Concord High School to finish his junior and senior years, graduating in 1947.

While in the Navy from 1944 to 1946 William attended radioman school in Brainbridge, Maryland, where he was made a third-class radio petty officer.

In 1949 he attended Leland Powers School of radio and theater in Boston, Massachusetts, where he graduated in 1951.

He worked as an announcer at WHWB in North Carolina for a year before coming to Newport to become the voice of the kingdom for WIKE 1490 AM in 1952.

While at WIKE William served as station manager and became president of the Vermont Association of Broadcasters and was an elected life member of the Hall of Fame.

Retiring from broadcasting in 1980, he joined Community National Bank in 1981 as their marketing and public relations officer until his retirement.

In 1954 William met and married the love of his life, Lorene (Laurie) Armstrong. Together they raised four children at the home they cherished at 110 Sias Avenue in Newport.

William was an active member of the American Legion for 72 years. He held the position of state commander from 1999 to 2000. Laurie and he attended 14 national conventions.

He was also a member of the Newport Rotary Club, where he was presented a Paul Harris Fellowship Award. He was a 55-year member of the Free and Accepted Masons; William served twice as worshipful master of Memphremagog Lodge #65 in Newport, past master in Irasburg Chapter 62, and York Rite Masonry Chapter 14 counsel and commander of Nights Templar.

William and Laurie spent many enjoyable years traveling throughout the northeast in their camper. They traveled to England, Scotland, the Netherlands, and shared a month together in Ireland. They also enjoyed the Caribbean Sea Islands and traveling by way of cruise ships.

He became an avid skier in his forties and enjoyed many hours on the slopes of Jay Peak well into his seventies.

Despite William and Laurie suffering with extensive medical issues, they continued to remain active.

William was predeceased by his wife and love of his life, Laurie, in July of 2016; his brother Robert; his sister Audrey; and his son Douglas.

He is survived by his children: James and his wife, Lynn, of South Glens Falls, New York, Kerry of Concord, New Hampshire, and Scott of Potomac, Maryland; and his daughter-in-law Diane Graham and her husband, Butch Provencher, of Newport; grandchildren: Derek, Corey, Emily, Nicolas, Cassandra, Jennifer, Eric, Tyler and Connor; and his great-grandchildren Blaize and Abel; and by his brother Tom and his wife, Eleanor, of Concord, NH.

Towards the end of Williams’s life he expressed much gratefulness to God for landing him in Newport, meeting and marrying the love of his life Lorene (Laurie) Armstrong Graham, and for the wonderful 63 years they had together.

A special thanks to Butch Provencher for maintaining the yard for the last four or five summers, and also to Katie Benjamin for caring for Bill for the last two years.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Newport with the Reverend James Merriam officiating assisted by Janet Wiseman.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the United Church, 63 Third Street, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Interment will be arranged at the family’s convenience.

Nellie Elsie (Richardson) Cady

Nellie Elsie (Richardson) Cady, 98, died on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Greensboro.

She was born on the family farm on September 27, 1920, in Worcester, one of 12 children. She was the daughter of Charles Richardson and Ella (Getchell) Richardson.

In 1939 she married Cleon Cady. She was the loving and devoted mother to seven children.

Her husband predeceased her in 1981; as well as her four sons: Cleon Jr. in 1998, Raymond in 2001, Robert in 2012, and Francis in 2013.

She is survived by her daughters: Beverly and Lucille; and youngest son Richard and his wife, Carol. She had numerous grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Her favorite things were always family related although she had always enjoyed gardening, sewing, and reading.

In lieu of flowers or donations of any kind, please do something special for a child. Nellie would love that.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the Curtis-Britch-Davis and Bouffard Funeral Home in Craftsbury Common with Chaplain Alden Lauren officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in Albany Village Cemetery.

Gene E. Brien

Gene E. Brien, 77, of Newport, died on December 17, 2018, in Newport.

He was born on June 21, 1941, in Newport to Euclide and Lena (Morin) Brien.

He is survived by his siblings: Irene Corrow of Tennessee, Elizabeth Cyr of Connecticut, Jackie Brien of Connecticut, and Marion Fournier of Florida; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and by his siblings: Lawrence, Norbert, and Leonard Brien, Vivian Corkins, Sylvia Schneider, and Pauline Gosselin.

A graveside service was held on, June 24.

