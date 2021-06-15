Obituaries 6.16.21

Kimball Rita Lucia

Kimball, Rita Lucia, 92, of Bristol Glen Newton, New Jersey, passed away Monday morning June 7, 2021, following a brief illness.

Born in Montréal Canada, Rita came to the United States as a young child and grew up in Barton. She also lived in Dover and Hopatcong, New Jersey, before retiring to Nettles Island in Jensen Beach, Florida. In 2017, Rita returned to Newton, New Jersey, to be closer to family.

Daughter of the late Severin and Rosemarie (Vandal) Cloutier, Rita was a graduate of the Barton Academy and Graded School. She had a long career as the town clerk and building department secretary for Hopatcong borough until her retirement.

A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister, she was very devoted and involved in all her children’s activities throughout their lives and supported them with unconditional, selfless, love. Rita loved Nettles Island and had numerous close friends there. She was an active member of the Nettles Island senior citizens clubs participating in many of their activities, including the Theatre Guild where she participated in multiple plays and shows. She was also a competitive tennis player with the US Senior Tennis Association, playing throughout Florida. A former parishioner of the Saint Jude Roman Catholic Church Hopatcong and St. Martin De Porres Roman Catholic Church, Jensen Beach. Rita will truly be missed by her loving family and friends.

Mrs. Kimball was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward C. Kimball Jr., in 2005; her brothers Gaston, Raymond, Gaetan, and Regent Cloutier, as well as her sister Bertha Sedita.

She is survived by her sons Edward and his wife Deborah, Robert and his wife Daria, Guy and his wife Janet, and Douglas and his wife Carol Kimball; her daughters Vicki and her husband Pasquale Romano, and Barbara and her husband Robert Nowatnick; her brothers James and Robert Cloutier, her sister Martha Brown, her seventeen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews.

The Family will be having a private life celebration for Rita, and burial will take place at the Randolph Veterans Memorial Cemetery beside her beloved husband, Ed.

Terry Logan Dugan

Terry Logan Dugan, 75, of Newport Center died on June 2, 2021, in Newport.

He was born on August 11,1945, in Burlington. He was the son of Kermit and Elizabeth (Adams) Dugan.

In 1963 he entered the United States Army and was stationed in Europe. He was honorably discharged in 1966.

He attended MIT in Boston, Massachusetts. He was a surgery technician at the University Medical Center in Burlington.

Among his many hobbies, he enjoyed playing the piano and harmonica at the Goodrich Memorial Library and local nursing homes. He loved to buy and sell antiques, and science was of great interest to him.

He is survived by his first cousins: Ransom Adams IV, Peter Adams, Frances Hutchins, Tammy Trumper, Christopher Collins, and Russell Collins Jr., and their families.

He was predeceased by his parents and his first cousin Linda Adams.

A graveside service will be held on Friday June 11, at the Newport Center Cemetery at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Chris Barton officiating. Military honors will be held.

