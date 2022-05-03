Obituaries & Services 5.4.22

Sue C. Menard

Sue C. Menard, 70, died on April 25, 2022, in Newport. Sue was born to Dean and Barbara (Willis) Comstock. She is survived by her husband, Francis Menard to whom she was married for 50 years.

Sue graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1969 then went on to attend the University of Vermont to become a Registered Nurse.

After she was done nursing, Sue and Frank opened a store in Barton called Country Lovelies. It was there that she really got to enjoy the many people that came through the doors.

She is also survived by her three children: Arawn Menard and his wife Jessica; Jonathan Menard and his partner, Haylee Jacobs; Nathan Menard and his wife, Rebecca; by her grandchildren: Katie, Paige, Taylor, Evan, Mya Patenaude, Noah and Oliva; her sister Terry Dudley and her partner Harry Mueller, her brother Michael Comstock and his partner Lin Ball.

Her greatest joy in life was being with her family. No services will be held but a celebration of life is planned be held at a later date.

Henriette Marie-Ange Lamadeleine

Henriette Marie Ange (Jamier) Lamadeleine, 90, died on April 25, 2022, at Union House Nursing Home in Glover.

Henriette was born in Pire sur Seiche in Brittany, France, on September 26, 1931, to Auguste Ludovic Jamier and Marie-Ange Augustine Banctel Jamier. She was the firstborn of ten children. Henriette’s childhood was marked by World War II. She and other children in the area were asked by the Catholic nuns to carry containers of food, hidden in their clothes, to Jewish families in hiding, sometimes passing German soldiers on their way. Henriette was enormously proud of her brother Robert a decorated war hero from the French war in Algeria. In her twenties and early thirties Henriette worked as a personal secretary in France.

Henriette traveled to Montreal in 1967 to visit her brother and to attend the World’s Fair. When she made a side trip to Vermont to visit family, she met Bernard Lamadeleine. Bernard fell in love with the beautiful, strong, French dame. Bernard could not write in French, so his mother wrote letters to Henriette for him after Henriette returned to France. Henriette moved to the United States a year later to marry Bernard. She worked with Bernard and his brothers on the Lamadeleine Family Farm on Duck Pond Road in Barton for many years. She was a fierce worker and a tireless support to her husband and his family. She and Bernard retired from the farm in 1992.

Bernard loved to drive fast, and Henriette got a kick out of it. Bernard and Henriette were especially proud of driving their Cadillac in the 2011 Guinness Book of World Records Cadillac Parade in Barton. Bernard and Henriette were exceedingly kind and patient with each other and remained deeply in love until Bernard’s death in 2014. After the loss of her beloved husband, Henriette took immense pride in being a strong, independent woman who could take care of herself, her home, her yard, and her cats. She was a communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton.

Henriette is survived by her sister-in-law Therese Bonnette, Therese’s husband, George, and their daughters; Bernard’s special cousin Robert Tetrault and his wife, Sharon; close family friends Bob and Liz Butterfield; and her siblings Claude (Isabelle), Simonne, Suzanne, Helen, and Jacqueline, (Bernard).

Henriette was predeceased by her husband, Bernard; her parents; her brothers-in-law Clement, Roc, and Guy Lamadeleine; her sister-in-law Marie Ann; and her siblings Auguste (Antoinette), Robert (Marie), Jean (Maryvonne), and Amédée.

There are no visiting hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Margaret W. Johnson

Margaret W. Johnson, 102, of Newport, died on April 14, 2022, in Newport. She was born on December 27, 1919, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Julius and Ella (Foerstel) Weingart.

Margaret graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1937. She went on to work for Banker’s Life Insurance Company and later as the town clerk of Windsor Heights, Iowa. Margaret became interested and talented in figure skating after high school and continued to develop this interest as an instructor and later on as an entrepreneur utilizing her sewing skills. She began teaching figure skating on outdoor rinkincluding producing an indoor ice show, and became the skating director at the newly opened Oak Creek Park Ice Arena in Des Moines from 1960 until 1963. She contributed to forming the Des Moines Figure Skating Club and became directly involved with the Ice Skating Institute that developed “test standards” that still are being utilized within the sport today. Her experiences relocated her first to Owensboro, Kentucky, and then in 1965 to New Jersey for the Ralph Evans Ice Skating School until 1972. From 1972 until 1978 she went on to work both as a figure skating teacher and also did off-ice work for Danny-Michael’s Ice Rink in Livingston, New Jersey. Margaret moved to East Hanover, New Jersey, where she started her own business in late 1978 called FigureMates which designed and produced figure skating clothing for figure skaters of all ages and skill levels as well as ice dance teams. She successfully operated her business until 1999 when she sold it and retired to Newport.

Margaret was knowledgeable about German culture having lived there briefly and through her upbringing and relatives. In addition, she had a very strong knowledge and appreciation for classical music. Through most of her years in Newport, her dog Renee was a very important companion while keeping her independent and active. In her last several years, Margaret was always extremely appreciative of all the people in the Newport area who assisted her from time to time in various ways.

She is survived by her daughter Helen Louise (Johnson) (Kammerer) Murray and her husband, Kenneth M. Murray; grandchildren Michael R. Kammerer and his wife, Kelley, Julia E. Meyers and her husband Brian, Stephen H. Kammerer and his wife, Jessica; and her great-grandchildren Cole, Grayson, Ashley and Ella Meyers, and Logan and Malcolm Kammerer.

She was predeceased by her son Donald L. Johnson in 2020, her brother, Edmond Weingart in 2014 ,and her sister, Gertrude (Weingart) Cloutier in 2018.

Robert L. Derick

It is with great sadness that the family shares the passing of Robert “Bob” L. Derick, 67, who died after a brave battle with cancer, on April 21, 2022, at his mother’s home with his loving brother and sister, Mike and Debby, by his side.

Robert was born on August 29, 1954, in Newport, to Leonard and Phyllis Derick. He was predeceased by his father Leonard, brother David and sister Linda Derick Laflam.

Robert was a graduate of North Country Union High School class of 1972 and Castleton State College in 1977.

Robert leaves behind his beloved mother, Phyllis; brother Michael Derick and his wife, Margaret; and sister Deborah Greenwood and husband, Glenn. Nieces and nephews who treasured their time spent with Uncle Bob are Shelley Lafoe and husband, Charlie, Allison Hildreth and husband. Cory, Brooke Robbins and husband, Danny, David Derick and wife, Moriah, Emily Wilson and husband, Garrett, Amy Derick, and Todd and Troy Laflam. Great-nieces and

-nephews Caroline and Dax Lafoe, Judson and Elle Hildreth, Aubrey and Karsyn Robbins, Emmett and Eloise Wilson and baby girl Mila Derick will miss his playful nature.

He also leaves lifelong friends Steve Lucas, Ben Mossa, John Moore, (the Posse), and Brad Maxwell, Tim Hinman, and Dan Souliere who were by his side throughout his illness.

Robert’s love of sports was evident during the many years he was employed at The Great Outdoors in Newport. His warm and friendly nature made it easy for him to connect with customers, young and old. Over the past three decades you could always find him fishing the rivers of Northeast Kingdom. He also was an avid bird hunter in many cornfields in the area.

He also worked at Northeast Kingdom Human Services. Robert had a big heart, brought happiness to the workplace and cared about everyone. He was a true friend. His laughter, hilarious comments, his antics, and friendship will be greatly missed.

Robert lived a full 67 years. He touched so many lives in the community, friends, coworkers, and family. While in the hospital and later at his childhood home, he had an endless stream of visitors each with stories of his athletic days at NCUHS and Castleton State College which were nothing short of amazing. His family and friends enjoyed listening and seeing Bob smile as he relived those memories with his friends and family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport. Following the graveside service there will be a celebration of life at the East Side Restaurant. If friends desire, contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to the Derby Fish & Game Club, P.O. Box 187, Derby, Vermont 05829, The Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or Catch the Cure, 235 Vance Hill Road, Newport Center, Vermont 05857. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Hubert John Simons

Hubert John Simons, 86, a resident of southern New Hampshire for the past 30 years, died on April 27, 2022, at his home in Milford, New Hampshire.

He was born in Barton on August 12, 1935, the son of James and Mary Pearl Simons.

He had worked at Currier Lumber in Milford, but his heart was in farming and for most of his life he was a self-employed dairy farmer in northern Vermont. He never stopped working and set an excellent example for his children. He was known and respected by many far and wide.

Hubert was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie Simmons, son Daniel James Simons, and brother, Robert Douglas Simons. He is survived by his four children, Deborah, James, John, and Jeffrey; ten grandchildren; two sisters; Lorraine Thomas and Janet McLane; two brothers, Albert Simons and Earl Simons, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the town hall in Westmore at 1 p.m. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com

Services

Darlene Choquette

A graveside service for Darlene Choquette will be held at 2 p.m.. on Thursday May 5, 2022, at Coventry Village Cemetery with Reverend Michael Haddad officiating. Following the burial there will be a celebration of life and meal at the Coventry Town Hall.

Bruce and Dorcas Jones

Graveside services for Bruce and Dorcas Jones will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Derby Center Cemetery with the Reverend Michael Haddad officiating. Full military honors will be held for Mr. Jones.

Leo Paul Letourneau

Committal services for Leo Paul Letourneau will be held on Friday May 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Derby Line with full military honors.

Gloria Taylor

A graveside service for Gloria Taylor will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the East Haven Cemetery.

Guy Lamadeleine

Funeral services for Guy Lamadeleine will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Barton.

Gay L. Mason

The memorial service for Gay L. Mason, of Morrisville and Albany, will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Albany Community School. Gay’s final wishes included that family and friends share food, stories, and laughter at his service. Simple treats and stories about Gay will be appreciated. For questions, call Becky at (802) 755-6265.

Thomas Atwood Wilson

Thomas Atwood Wilson of Chazy, New York, died June 30, 2021, in Burlington. he was the eloved husband of the late Louise Patenaude Wilson. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Derby Line.