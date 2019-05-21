Obituaries 5.20.19

Anne Swift Tanner

Anne (Nancy) Swift Tanner, 92, of Westmore died peacefully on March 26, 2019, surrounded by family.

She was born Anne Wallis Swift in Princeton, New Jersey, on December 23, 1926, to Anne Davis Swift and Emerson Howland Swift, professor of art history and archaeology at Columbia University. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1944, and from Barnard College in 1948 with a bachelor of arts in Italian. While living in Italy, she completed course work and research toward a doctoral degree in etruscology at the University of Florence, but never completed her dissertation.

During the summer of 1946, while studying Italian at Middlebury Summer Language School, she met her future husband, Stephen Barrett Tanner. Italian, the language of love, was their first language together. They were married in Princeton on June 7, 1947. Her husband’s job with the U.S. Department of State enabled them to live in such places as Munich, Germany; Helsinki, Finland; Brussels, Belgium; and Milan, Italy. Whenever possible, summers were spent on the shores of Willoughby Lake, the home most dear to her heart.

Nancy was an accomplished linguist, fluent in French, Italian, German and Finnish. During her college years she was a competitive diver, and she took regular ballet lessons well into her forties. She was a skilled flautist, playing flute and piccolo most of her life in community orchestras wherever she lived. She was a prolific weaver, knitter, reader, and an accomplished cook. She took great pleasure in learning the native cuisine in the places she resided, and her family and guests benefitted tremendously from her culinary skills.

A loving mother, Nancy served as scout leader for both her children, and, as an exemplary diplomat’s wife, hosted many a memorable soirée. She was an active choir member of the Westmore Community Church and served as church trustee there for several decades. She also served as vice-resident of the Westmore Ladies Aid.

She is predeceased by her husband, who died in 2016, and is survived by her two sisters: Lilias Barton and Jean Phinney; her brother Howland Swift; her children: Bruce and Kersten Tanner; and her grandchildren William and Kelly Tanner.

There will be a funeral service for her at the Westmore Community Church on Sunday, July 21, at 2 p.m., followed by interment in Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore, and a reception in the WCC Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the Nature Conservancy (support.nature.org) or the World Wildlife Fund (www.worldwildlife.org), two of her favorite charities.

Cora Ann Marandola

Cora Ann Marandola, 75, of Newport died on May 16, 2019, in Newport.

She was born October 8, 1943, in Newport to Jay David Lyon and Luva A. Gilman.

Cora worked as a machinist for the Easton Hockey Company. She also enjoyed playing cards and going to bingo. She enjoyed her cats and seeing members of her family at gatherings and visits. She loved getting out with Sally and Don to go shopping, going to McDonald’s, or just going for rides, and she loved to swim when she was young.

She is survived by her brother Howard Lyon and his wife, Norma, from New York; her sisters Sally Austin and her husband, Don, of North Troy and Joyce Raposa of Massachusetts.

She was predeceased by her brothers Jay Jr. and Kendrick Lyon.

A graveside service will be at the West Village Cemetery in West Charleston on Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Michael Haddad officiating. Memorial contributions in Cora’s name may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Donald Milton Farrar

Donald Milton Farrar, 100, of Derby Line died on May 13, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on July 24, 1918, in Newport to Harry Farrar and Sophia Magoon.

Donald was a very hard working farmer who owned his own farm for 75 years. He also enjoyed building birdhouses, loved all kinds of birds, hunting, fishing, gardening, and playing horseshoes. He loved country music and loved to reminisce.

He is survived by his brother Richard Farrar and his wife, Clarice, of Newport Center; his sister Lucille Driver of Morgan; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother Wayne Farrar; and his sisters Velma Grenier and Eureta Burke.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 21, at the Newport Center Cemetery with the Reverend Chris Barton officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Donald’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Committal notices

Dorothy Wheeler

A graveside service for Dorothy Wheeler will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at the West Village Cemetery in West Charleston.

Joseph McDuff

Funeral services for Joseph McDuff will be held at noon on Saturday, May 25, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line where a Mass will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line.

Lorette Palin

A graveside service for Lorette Palin and her grandson Cody Cole will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at the Irasburg cemetery with the Reverend Scott Libby officiating.

Corine Hancock

Committal services for Corine Hancock will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 24, at the Coventry Cemetery.

Theresa Fortin

Committal services for Theresa Fortin will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery in Orleans.

Sanford Cota Jr.

Committal services for Sanford Cota Jr. will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, at the North Troy Village Cemetery.