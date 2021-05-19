Obituaries 5.19.21

Helen Sadie Wolfel

Helen Sadie Wolfel, 81, of Newport, died after a brief illness on May 12, 2021, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born on November 19, 1939, in Lebanon to the late Francis and Irene (Adams) Labounty. She married the love of her life and best friend, George Wolfel, on December 31, 1965.

Anyone who knew Helen knew her passion was family. She loved making her home feel like anyone’s home, especially to her children’s friends when they were young. This passion of hers continued to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished every moment she was able to spend with them.

Next to spending time with family, Helen also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. You were in the rare minority if you escaped her home without a to-go container (or two, or three) of her famous cookies, other desert treats, or an entire leftover meal. Helen also enjoyed gardening. You could often see her outside watering her flowers, or tending to her vegetable garden. Even up to the end, with her vivacious yet still calm and eager persona, she was playing in her garden in Newport with family, digging up the old plants and planting new ones.

It would be an injustice to Helen if we neglected to mention her other hobby, which was truly a gift to many — rug hooking. Helen was an active student, teacher and member of many rug hooking groups in the region including Happy Newport Area Rug Hookers, Northeast Kingdom Rug Hooking Guild, Green Mountain Rug Hooking Guild, Hunterdon County Rug Hooking Guild, and the North Country Fiber Friends. Helen not only had a creative, artistic talent that led to countless pieces of art, but she was also a skillful and patient instructor, teaching many (including family) how to become skilled rug hookers as well. While still residing in Barre, Helen often opened up her home, indoors and out, to rug hookers from near and far with what could only be described as welcoming, generous, and bountiful gatherings. Even after Helen stopped teaching in a formal setting, rug hookers from states away would come to her for ideas, suggestions, tips, and guidance.

Helen is survived by her husband, George Wolfel; their four children: William Wolfel and his wife, Alisa, Lisa (Wolfel) Drew and her husband, Chuck, Lurly (Wolfel) Keahey and her husband, Mark, and Walter Wolfel and his wife, Gail; 12 grandchildren: Brendon Wolfel, Sierra Wolfel, Isabella Usle-Wolfel, Helena Wolfel, Viktor Wolfel, Kristy Pearce, Jesse Bodwell and her husband, Joe, Carly Drew, Karen Roya and her husband, Josh, Shannon Clark and her husband, Ross, Ashley Price, and Matthew Wolfel; and three great-grandchildren: Daisy, Phineas, and Marjorie. She is also survived by her brother Matt Labounty and his wife, Janis; and her sister Roberta Mason and her husband, Paul; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Helen was predeceased by both of her parents, Francis and Irene Labounty; her brothers Skip and Theodore Labounty; and sister Lurlene Labounty.

A celebration of life is being organized in honor of the amazing life that was and always will be Helen Wolfel. It will be on Saturday, August 28, between noon and 4 p.m. at a close friend’s home: 201 Beaver Cove Road, Newport Center, Vermont 05857. Helen’s family has set up a special email for this event. Please feel free to email photos, or memories, or any lasting well wishes to [email protected] by August 1 so we can all relish the cherished memories of this truly amazing woman.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Helen’s name may be made to your local animal shelter.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Pauline J. (Daniels) Sinon

Pauline J. (Daniels) Sinon, 87, of East Albany and Lecanto, Florida, died peacefully on February 24, 2021, after a brief illness at her home in Florida.

She was born on June 5, 1933, in East Albany to Victor and Albina Daniels. She married John Sinon on June 26, 1952. They were blessed with four children.

She is survived by her daughters: Donna Willoughby, Kathy Lay and her husband, Doug, and Madelyn Sinon and her partner, Mike Manning; by her grandchildren: Steven Martineau, Ann Willoughby, Heidi Willoughby, Devin Lay, and Derick Lay; and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves two brothers and one sister: Paul Daniels, Alfred “Chum” Daniels, and Marie Ferguson; and many, many wonderful friends and family.

She was predeceased by her husband, John; her daughter Beverly Duchesneau; her brother Harold Daniels; and her parents, Victor and Albina Daniels.

Pauline attended primary schools in East Albany, graduated from Orleans High School in 1951, and later received her associate’s degree. She retired from Citizens Utilities as executive secretary after 35 years. She lived her life believing in professional and personal growth, mentoring and assisting many others to achieve their dreams and goals.

If you served on a board of any kind, or volunteered in Orleans County, chances are you knew Pauline. From secretary of the Orleans County Fair, the board of Coutts-Moriarty 4-H Camp and numerous church dinners, her service to her community was exemplary.

A celebration of her life will be held on June 5 at 10 a.m. at the home farm now known as the Creek Hill Barn in East Albany where Pauline spent most of her life. All are welcome (COVID permitting). A private burial will follow at St. John of the Cross Cemetery on the Creek Road.

In lieu of flowers, please do a good deed for someone, or volunteer in honor of Pauline, or donations can be made to St. Paul’s Catholic School, 54 Eastern Avenue, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Elizabeth A. LimlaW

Farewell, dear mother

Somewhere in my heart beneath all my grief and pain,

Is a smile I still wear at the sound of your dear name.

The precious word “Mother” — she was my world you see,

But now my heart is breaking ’cause she’s no longer here with me.

God chose her for His angel, to watch me from above,

To guide me and advise me, and know that I’m still loved,

The day she had to leave me when her life on earth was through,

God had better plans for her, for this I surely knew.

When I think of her kind heart and all those loving years,

My memories surround me, and I can’t hold back the tears.

She truly was my best friend, someone I could confide in.

She always had a tender touch, and a warm and gentle grin.

And though the time has come that I must bid you this farewell,

I’ll remember all you’ve taught me, and make you proud, you’ll see.

Thank you, my Dear Mother, for all the love you showed me.

Although you’ve left this earth, and now you’ve taken flight,

I know that you are here with me each morning, noon, and night.

Elizabeth A. Limlaw, 81, of Newport died on May 12, 2021, in Newport.

She was born on October 25, 1939, in Newport to the late Walter and Ethel (Pope) Stratton. On October 20, 1978, she married Robert Limlaw, who predeceased her.

Elizabeth worked at the Pick & Shovel for over 20 years, as well as working at several other stores throughout the community.

She loved taking care of her grandchildren, traveling to Florida, playing cards, tending to her flower garden, spending time and traveling with her daughter Kerrie, feeding the birds, and she enjoyed an occasional glass of wine with Mona Lewis.

She is survived by her daughter Kerrie Limlaw-Sicard and her fiancé, Katie, of Newport and Wayde Tyler and his wife, Diane, of Newport; by her grandchildren: Ciera Tyler and her fiancé, Brad Glodgett, Carl Tyler, Alexis Limlaw-Sicard, Jacob Sicard, and Micha Doo; her great-grandchildren Carlie Twofoot and Brystle Glodgett; by nieces and nephews; by her sister-in-law Marilyn Gray and her husband, Brian; and her good friends Mona Lewis, Ellie Tyler, and Ruby Wallace.

She was also predeceased by her parents and her brother Patt Stratton.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. If friends desire,memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, P.O. Box 275, Winooski, Vermont 05404.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Wayne Gonyaw

Wayne Gonyaw died April 7, 2021, in McGraw, New York.

He was 73 years old, born on September 11, 1947, in Barton.

He was the son of Ferdinand and Laura Gonyaw.

Wayne grew up in Barton with his six sisters and five brothers. He went to school at Barton Academy.

Wayne spent most of his life buying and trading horses. While at an auction in 1984 he met the love of his life, Carol Sears. He also loved pulling ponies. You could always find him in the pulling ring driving his team of ponies.

He was predeceased by his mother, Laura, and father, Ferdinand Gonyaw; his brother Richard Gonyaw and brother Carl Gonyaw.

He leaves behind his three children: Steven Gonyaw of Barton, Stephanie Gonyaw of Kentucky, and Scott Gonyaw of Kentucky. He also leaves behind his partner of 37 years, Carol Sears, of McGraw, New York; his brothers and sisters: Marie Moeykens of Windsor, Lillian Gonyaw of Walpole, Massachusetts, Edward Gonyaw of Sarasota, Florida, Dean Gonyaw and Denise of Glover, Priscilla Sicard of Bradenton, Florida, Bruce Gonyaw and Linn of Brownington, Linda and Charlie Maclure of Anchorage, Alaska, Marion and Greg Irvin of Kentucky, and Fran and Fred Dempsy of Brownington; one granddaughter, Kristin Gonyaw, of Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.

Darcy (Rocheleau) Forant

Darcy (Rocheleau) Forant, 47, of Cassel, California, formerly of Vermont, died on May 2, 2021, from pneumonia at the hospital in Burney, California.

Darcy was born in Newport, daughter of Jan Appleby Robinson and Louis (Bill) Rocheleau. She attended school at Hardwick elementary and junior high in Hardwick. She graduated from high school in Henderson, Nevada, and culinary school in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Darcy and her partner moved to Redding, California. There, she worked at LKQ and Lithia Chevrolet for many years. Darcy was well known and loved in the area.

She not only raised her children but also took in many at-risk teenagers. Nothing gave her more joy than helping others.

Darcy leaves behind her longtime companion, John Thompkins, who loved and cared for her until her death. We will miss her energetic spirit and her bright smile.

She is survived by her mom, Jan Appleby Robinson, and her husband, Don; her adopted dad, Michael Forant; a sister Tara; aunts and uncles: Cathy and Bruce Mayo, Gordon Appleby, John Appleby, and Julie Desjardins; and her children: Oscar, Victoria, and Ryan.

She was predeceased by her father, Bill Rocheleau; and longtime partner, Scott Nygard.

A celebration of Darcy’s life will be held on September 11 in Redding.

Wayne Dean

Wayne Dean died suddenly in the fall at the age of 65.

He grew up in Coventry. His parents were Elwin and Patricia Chapdelaine Dean, who left this earth before him.

He went to Lake Region Union High School where he was elected Athlete of the Year of his graduating class. He was a 1977 graduate of Lyndon State College where he is a member of its athletic hall of fame. He also earned a master of science degree and a certificate of advanced studies from Springfield College. He recently retired as deputy athletic director of Yale University after 30 years of service. He served as NCAA Hockey Committee chair, and he ran numerous regional tournaments. He was also the chair of the NCAA men’s and women’s hockey rules committee the past two seasons. He was also a member of the men’s hockey championship committee from 2001 to 2005, chairing the group during the 2004-2005 season. He also served as the director of the regionals at the Webster Bank Arena in 2009, 2011, 2014, and 2018. During the 2014 Frozen Four held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, he served on the tournament organizing committee. In addition, he served as the tournament co- director for the 2004 Women’s Frozen Four. He also served on the board of directors for College Hockey, Inc., and the ECAC (Eastern College Athletic Conference) and was an ECAC past president. He also served as lead administrator for men’s and women’s golf, overseeing the Yale golf course and helping Yale land three NCAA golf regionals since 2004. He was also a recipient of the Jim Fullerton Award given by the American Hockey Coaches Association.

He was dedicated to his family and friends. He and his wife, Betsy, raised three wonderful children: Jake (Katherine) who graduated from Cornell University, Matthew (Susie) who graduated from Quinnipiac University, and Amy who graduated from Springfield College. He leaves his sister Christy Dean Dunn and her husband, Matthew, and his niece Nicole.

He loved golfing and spending time on his boat with his family and dog Baily. He will be remembered for his dry wit and his ability to help others strive for greatness in every task they took on. He enjoyed spending days out in the woods enjoying nature. He lived life to its fullest. He touched many people during his time on this Earth. He was a sparkle in this world.

He will forever be loved and missed. Rest in paradise, Wayne. We thank you for who you were and who you inspired others to be.

Betty J. Cabana

Betty J. Cabana, 80, of Derby died on May 7, 2021, in Newport.

She was born on November 13, 1940, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, to Jack and Jennie Ina (Drexler) Witt. On July 1,1961 she married Bertrand Cabana, who survives her.

Betty was a loving wife and mother and was devoted to her family. She enjoyed crocheting and cooking and was an avid reader (especially mystery novels). She enjoyed indoor gardening, and the scenery living in the Northeast Kingdom. She was a loving and super individual, bringing love and care to others, and she had a great smile. She also loved birds, especially cardinals, and the ocean. Betty loved and helped everyone she could in life and had a beautiful, compassionate and sensitive spirit.

She is survived by her husband, Bertrand E. Cabana, of Derby; by her children: Bertrand C. Cabana of Derby, Melody Rastelli and her husband, Joseph, of West Warwick, Rhode Island, Paul Cabana and his wife, Cynthia, of Dighton, Massachusetts, and Neil Cabana and his wife, Maria Sorozabel, of Santa Monica, California. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; by her siblings: Ralph Witt and his wife, Jacinta, and Jack Witt and his wife, Carol, of Texas, Jennie Cartier and her husband, Al, Nancy Torres and her husband Terry, and Thelma Sousa and her husband, Joseph; and by her friend Frederick Hoyle.

She was predeceased by her parents and by her brothers Joe and Carl Witt.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Andrew M. Boisvert

Andrew Michael Boisvert, 42, of Hyde Park, tragically died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident that occurred the morning of May 6, 2021. Andrew lives on in the form of organ donation, helping several recipients.

He was born September 11, 1978, in Newport to Michael and Donna (Lepage) Boisvert. Andrew grew up in Morrisville where he was active in community sports, especially baseball, basketball, and soccer. He also belonged to Boy Scout Troop #876. He graduated from Peoples Academy, Class of 1996, and continued his education at the University of Vermont before joining the United States Navy.

Andrew spent most of his adult life working side by side with his father doing home care and maintenance. When not on the job he enjoyed spending time with his children, family, and his fur baby Zeus. He was happiest when watching his children play with their cousins, working in the garden, or hanging out by the pool while the kids swam.

As a child, Andrew enjoyed time spent with his family and friends, family camping trips and vacations to Florida visiting his memere and pepere, watching wrestling with his grandfather, reading comic books, collecting baseball cards, traveling to Washington, D.C., with the Boy Scouts, fishing, family gatherings that included softball games behind the house he grew up in, kick the can, flashlight tag, riding bikes, and playing in the woods with neighborhood friends.

While Andrew had fought demons for a long time, in the end God said to them “no, you will not win, I will take Andrew on my terms, and he will now rest in peace at my side in heaven.”

Survivors include his father, Michael Boisvert, and his wife, Julie Plante-Boisvert, of Johnson; his mother, Donna Fecteau, and her husband, Pete, of Morrisville; his paternal grandmother, Florence Boisvert, of Island Pond; two children: Liam Boisvert of Eden and Violette Boisvert of Morrisville; his sister Melissa Boisvert and her husband, Carlos Cendeno, of Morrisville; his godson and nephew Carter Denlinger, a recent graduate at Franciscan University in Ohio, whom Andrew was extremely proud of; his sister Tia Boisvert and her boyfriend, Joe Hawthorne, of Morrisville; foster sister Paula Sherman and her husband, Scott Dresser, of Knightsville, South Carolnia; two stepsisters: Gretchen Moodie-Merriam and her husband, Travis Merriam, of Wolcott, and Kristin Moodie of Morrisville; a stepbrother, Isaac Moodie, of Morrisville; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and a niece.

Andrew was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Edgar Boisvert, and maternal grandparents, Donald and Pauline Lepage.

All services will be private at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 1014, Wolcott, Vermont 05680.

Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service.

Interment

William “Bill” Arthur Jenne

A private service and interment for William “Bill” Arthur Jenne will be held at the Derby Cemetery on Nelson Hill Road on May 26 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be officiated by the Reverend Mike from the United Church of Derby.