Obituaries 5.13.20

Bruce Charles Stoddard

Bruce Charles Stoddard, originally of Orleans and Barton, died at his home in Pheonix, Arizona, with his family present.

He was born on October 25, 1938, in Derby Line, to Charles M. Stoddard and Rose M. (Blair) Stoddard.

He graduated from Orleans High School in 1958. After graduation he traveled through many of the U.S. states, and settled in Vista, California. There he met and married Coettia McCabe on June 24, 1960, and there a son was born to them they named Bruce C. Stoddard II. They moved back to Orleans, where a daughter was born to them, they named her Connie R. Stoddard.

Bruce worked as a postman for a few years then he sold Nationwide Insurance for many years. He also dealt in antiques, which he loved doing.

In 2001 Bruce and Coettia moved to Phoenix, Arizona, to be near their children. There he also dealt in antiques up until his death.

He was predeceased by his half-brother Merton Gleason; his sister-in-law Mary Reed, and his brother-in-law Arvard McCabe.

He is survived by his wife, Coettia; his son Bruce Stoddard and his daughter Nikki of Phoenix; and his daughter Connie and her husband, Steve Baddgor, and their son Gage of Phoenix. He will be dearly missed.

He will also be greatly missed by his brother Donald Stoddard and his companion, Therese Stone, of Barton; his brother Rick Stoddard and his wife, Dolores; his sister Pat Sykas of Montpelier; his sister Gloria and her husband, John Conley, of Barton; his brothers-in-law: Ed and Edie McCabe of Bozeman, Montana, Kevin McCabe of Texas, and Danny McCabe of Denison, Texas; his sisters-in-law: Linda Ransom of Bakerfield, California, Mary Page of Slidell, Louisiana, Wanda Denman, and Winnie Wilkingon; and his many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be scheduled by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Bruce’s memory to go to the American Cancer Society.

Mark Stewart

Mark Gordon Stewart, 57, of Boynton, Florida, formerly of Newport, died on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Newport surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 31, 1962, in Newport to Irene (Bell) Stewart and the late Gordon Stewart.

From the time he was young, Mark Stewart knew he wanted to pursue a career in architecture. With what started as a love of drawing and painting throughout childhood and high school, led to enrolling at Vermont Technical College in Randolph, where he would learn to make his dream a reality.

Fast-forward thirty years, and Mark has become a well-known name in the Northeast Kingdom and has been highly recognized for his work on numerous buildings. He has done everything from extravagant lake houses here on Memphremagog to professional businesses and car dealerships all over New England.

His memory lives on in the amazing work he has done, such as the fire station in Newport, the Daily Memorial Library, and the beloved East Side deck, which was his favorite place to be. One of his last projects was the Church of God’s Hospice House, which he donated all of his time and skills to — a true gift of love.

He lived to watch his children play sports and supported them unconditionally. Their passions became his passions. Mark’s ideal day was starting up his smoker on a warm summer day and cracking open a beer with the ones he loved most. If you ask anyone in town, they will remember Mark for his kind soul, infectious laughter, and gigantic smile. Mark’s whole world was his family.

He is survived by his soulmate, Sharon Stewart; his children: Jena Stewart and her fiancé, Isaac Fortin, Kati Roberts and her fiancé, Jeff Charland, who was like a son to Mark, Nathan Stewart, and Bayla Stewart and her partner, Evan Sarault; and by his partner-in-crime, Ty-Lynn Stewart.

Family goes beyond blood, and Mark showed that for his friend and mentee, Bill Hansen. Bill was the Robin to Mark’s Batman and was by his side for 20-plus years. His legacy will also live on through his five grandchildren: Jace, Sawyer, and Hunter Fortin, Charlie Bruce, and Andi Charland.

Mark is also survived by his mother, Irene Stewart; his three brothers: Shayne Stewart and his wife, Robin, Lonn Stewart, and Ryan Stewart and his wife, Lori; Mark’s only sister Laurie Stewart, who shared an unbreakable bond with Mark, she was his lifelong confidant; his mother- and father-in-law Marvin and Carol Needleman; his brother-in-law and best friend, Mark Needleman and his wife, Heather; and by his passionate sister-in-law Amy Beck and her husband, Ed. He was the favorite uncle of all his nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Gordon “Doc” Stewart; and by his brother Barry Stewart.

As Mark would have wanted, his family would like to hold a celebration of his beautiful life, for his friends and family to reminisce on memories, and make new ones. A date will be announced at a later time.

Jeannine M. Seguin

Jeannine M. Seguin, 88, of Dunbarton, New Hampshire, formerly of Beebe, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Manchester, New Hampshire.

She was born on November 3, 1931, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to Arthur and Alexina (Villeneuve) Russell. She lived on Canusa Street for 80 plus years then moved to New Hampshire due to her health.

On October 1, 1955, she married Roland Seguin who predeceased her in 1989.

Among her hobbies she enjoyed oil painting, watching hockey, and going out to restaurants with her friends. She also cherished time spent with family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children Susan Descoteaux and her husband, Jean, of Dunbarton, New Hampshire, and Paul Seguin and his wife, Carol, of Lake Worth, Florida; her granddaughters: Nicole, Kaitlyn, and Jessica; and by her great-grandsons: Jaxson, Jordan, Kolton and Brody.

Services will be held at a later date with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Stanstead, Quebec, Canada.

Shirley Richardson

Shirley Richardson, 85, of Barton died on Monday, May 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 24, 1935, in Concord to Vernard Gerald Morse and Helen Louise (Hill) Morse.

On June 11, 1954, she married Everette Richardson who predeceased her in 2016.

Shirley was a proud Vermonter and graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1953. She married Everette at the age of 19 and they were married 62 years before his death.

Shirley was a devoted wife and dedicated mother and enjoyed trips with the family to the Maine coast. She enjoyed reading and many crafts such as sewing, knitting, quilting, and needlepoint. Besides raising her family, Shirley worked a variety of jobs including key punch operator at St. Johnsbury Trucking and Ethan Allen, librarian at Lake Region Union High School and Jones Memorial Library, teacher at St. Paul’s Catholic School, and associate in the craft department at Ames.

Shirley is survived by her children: Michael Richardson and his wife, Denise, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, Lisa McCormick and her husband, David, of Greenfield Center, New York, and Shelby Richardson and his wife, Judy, of Acworth, Georgia; her grandchildren: Vickie-Marie Osborne and her husband, Ian, Christopher Richardson, Asa Richardson, Shelise Venables and her husband, Stephen, Cody McCormick, and Sydney, Ethan, and London Richardson; her eight great-grandchildren; her brother Paul Morse and his wife, Dot; her sister Karen Mize; her brother Steve Morse; her many nieces and nephews; and by her faithful companion Rascal.

She was predeceased by her husband, Everette; her daughter Vickie; her brother Stanley; and her brother Greg.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be arranged by Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home; the timing to be announced at a future date.

The family would like to thank the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels, Visiting Nurse Association, Love Is, and the caring neighbors, friends, and good people of the Northeast Kingdom who helped their Mom stay in the home she loved.

Jeannette Marie-Paule Perrault Poulin

Jeannette Marie-Paule Perrault Poulin, 90, of Newport, beloved mother to Monica, Helen, Irene, and Jim, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Newport Health Care Center. She recently moved from her Florida home back to Newport to be closer to her family.

She was born on September 1, 1929, to Doris Perrault and Antoinette (Brasseur) Perrault in Irasburg, who had originated from Quebec, Canada. She was the third oldest of seven.

On August 18, 1951, she married Bernard Joseph Poulin, who predeceased her on March 2, 1981. They made their home in Newport, first on Maple Street (Mémère Poulin’s home) then Mount Vernon Street. Her large four-bedroom home was open to relatives and boarders as the need arose on many occasions. She was in her Mount Vernon home for over 50 years.

After her retirement, she decided Florida weather was more desirable and she became a snowbird. She settled on Bradenton, Florida, and invested in a winter home at Trailer Estates. For many years she drove herself to Florida and back until flying became her choice of travel. Four years ago she made Florida her year-round home at Discovery Village at Sarasota Bay — senior living. Her Florida homes were vacation destinations for her family. This made her very happy with many fond memories for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Jeannette was the first in her family to attend college. She studied at Lyndon State College to become an elementary school teacher, which at the time was a two-year program. She did her student teaching in Underhill Center. Once married, she substitute taught in Newport and Derby.

While raising her family, she went back to school to earn her four-year degree as the requirements for teachers had changed. She then became a full-time first grade teacher at the Derby Center Elementary School (current site of the Derby Town Office). As the school expanded, her classroom moved to a variety of locations, finally settling in at the new Derby Elementary School in Derby Line. Her career spanned 25 years until she retired in 1991. She instilled the value of education in all her children.

She was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella, Ladies of St. Anne, and the Retired Teachers Association. Her faith was always very important to her. She loved to travel and often took advantage of the Community Circle trips. Her favorite trips included the Alaskan cruise, the Rhine River cruise, and Nashville. Volunteer positions at the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Newport and Guardian ad Litem for the Orleans County Superior Court family division were just a couple of retiree activities she involved herself with.

She loved playing cards, making puzzles, organizing Rummikub games, and eating out. She also loved reading and kept a journal of all the books she read until very recently. Sugar-on-snow and maple dumplings were favorites and had to be enjoyed whenever she was home from Florida.

She is survived by her four children: Monica and her husband, Allen Willis, of Derby, Helen Poulin of Newport, Irene and her husband, Robert Farrar, of Orleans, and Jim Poulin of Milton. She was known as Mémère to her grandchildren: Karen Carr, Gregory Willis, Benjamin Bayes and his wife, Heather Lockrow, of Newton, Massachusetts, and Derrik Poulin of Utah; and to her great-grandchildren: Jessica Carr, Gwendolyn Bayes, and Cora Bayes. She is also survived by her favorite niece and goddaughter. Aggie (Fortin) St. Laurent from Sarasota, Florida, who made sure Matante always had a place to go for holidays. Aggie visited often, took her shopping, out to lunch, and gave a lending hand with holiday decorating. Jeannette is also survived by her sister Yvette Bruneau; her sisters-in-law Marie-Paule Perrault and Teresa Perrault; and her brother-in-law James Baker.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Gerald “Gerry” Perrault, George “Pin” Perrault, Donat Perrault, and Lorraine Baker.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions may be made to the Goodrich Memorial Library, 202 Main Street, Newport, Vermont 05855, or St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Patricia Ann Chapdelaine Dean

Patricia Ann Chapdelaine Dean died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

She was born in Barton on January 29, 1933. Her parents were Ruth and Wilfrid Chapdelaine.

Pat lived a life of joy, love, and kindness. She lived for her family, her church, and her many cherished friends. She loved Vermont and even after moving to Connecticut, she was a true Vermonter.

She enjoyed a long and loving life with her husband, Elwin W. Dean, who predeceased her leaving this earth before her. She is also predeceased by her son Elwin Wayne Jr. who also left this earth before her; along with both her parents; and her loving brother Robert Chapdelaine.

Together, she and Elwin enjoyed eating lunch at every restaurant in the Northeast Kingdom. Pat so enjoyed playing cards and cribbage. She was a master at them. She loved singing in the choir and held close her faith. She inspired people with her courage, spirit, and zest for life. No matter what mountain she was faced with she never complained. She thought of others above all. She loved every holiday and made them special for everyone. She was a sparkle in the world.

Her most treasured gems were her children and grandchildren. Her spirit will live on with them. She was so proud of her son Wayne and daughter-in-law Betsy along with their children Jake, Kathrine, Matthew, and Amy. She was also proud of her daughter Christy and son-in- law Matt and her granddaughter Nicole. It was hard for her to leave them but she can rest easy knowing she has done a magical job of raising them to be kind and caring people. She also so dearly loved her brother Dr. Leo Chapdelaine; her sisters Phyllis Chicoine and Beverly Chapdelaine; as well as her many nieces and nephews.

She would not want anyone to remember the sadness in which she died, but to celebrate the way she lived. And oh how she lived. Go rest high on that mountain, your work on earth is done. The family will forever miss your sweet smile, wonderful laugh, and gentle heart. You will forever be in their hearts.

Paul Andrew Brown

Paul Andrew Brown, 51, of Newport died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home.

He was born on January 21, 1969, in Newport the beloved son of Lynn (Lawson) Brown and the late Bruce Brown.

On August 31, 2015, he married Kim Hansen who survives him.

Paul was a truck driver for Pike for three years. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and NASCAR racing, as Jeff Gordon was his favorite driver.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Brown, of Newport; his children Nicole Cummings of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Andrew Whiting of California; his stepchildren Nicole Atkins of North Troy, and Katlyn Dingman and her fiancé, Skyler Lizotte, of Irasburg; his grandchildren: Jonathan Cummings, Peyton, Emmett, and Brady Atkins, and Sophia Lizotte; his mother, Lynn Brown, of Derby; his siblings: Allen Brown and his wife, Tammy, of Newport Center, Gordon Brown and his wife, Annette, of Troy, and by Lori Williams and her husband, David, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida; his nieces and nephews: Jason, Ashlie, Brittnee, Trent, Dylan, Alyssa, Lexie, Ansley, Alice, Hannah, and Leah; and his several great-nieces and -nephews and aunts and uncles.

He was predeceased by his father, Bruce Brown; his maternal grandparents: Gordon and Pearl Wheeler, and Jack and Alice Lawson; his paternal grandparents Carl and Corrine Brown; his brother Joseph; and his sister Laurie Anne.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at the Coventry Village Cemetery with Pastor George Lawson officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be sent to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

