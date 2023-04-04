Obituaries 4.5.2023

McDonald “Mac” Miller Sr.

McDonald Miller Sr., of Morrisville, died on March 22, 2023, surrounded by family. Mac was born to Victor G. and Louise (McDonald) Miller on August 2, 1927, in Hartford, Connecticut.

He spent his early years in Montclair, New Jersey, always yearning to be a chicken farmer. He joined the Navy at 17, seeing combat as an electrician on board a destroyer, the USS Taussig DD-746, in the Pacific. He married Marjorie Ellen Stephens on April 12, 1952. They raised four children in Morrisville on a very successful chicken farm.

In Morrisville he was a valued member of the community, serving on various committees, one most notably being the local school board. He was very interested in education and also served as a representative in the Vermont State Legislature.

Mac was an avid reader, keeping the Morristown library busy finding new books for him to read.

He leaves behind two of his children, Patrice Miller Ladd (Loren), and J. Frank Miller. His family was blessed to have his daughters-in-law Linda Miller and Kathy Miller, as well as his granddaughter Shannon Miller, taking care of him at the end of his life. If not for them, he would not have been able to stay in his home, something that was very important to him.

Many people checked in and were there to support Linda during this time. Mac spoke about missing his wife, Marjorie, two sons McDonald Jr. and Warren who predeceased him, with quiet passion. He also leaves four grandchildren: Shannon, Erik, Kyle, and Kelly (Gary) and four great-grandchildren: T.J. (Terrance Jobe), Landon, Brooklynn, and Logan. Little sister, Marjorie, born between Patrice and Mac Jr. rests with Mom in the family plot in Morrisville where Pop will join them soon.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 31, at the United Community Church of Morrisville, with Rev. Rebecca Girrell officiating. The burial will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661, or to the Morristown Centennial Library, P.O. Box 748, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.

Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.

Kevin Hodgeman

Kevin Hodgeman, 67, of Orleans, died suddenly due to complications from recently diagnosed pancreatic cancer, on March 27, 2023, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born on December 11, 1955, in Newport, to the late Thurston and Joyce (Cutting) Hodgeman. On March 31, 2000, he married Anita Leno, who survives him.

Kevin worked for Kraft Cheese and the mines in Lowell before working in the maintenance department at North Country Hospital for over 20 years. The last ten years he was the maintenance supervisor at North Country Union Junior High School. During his time at the junior high, he made many new connections and friends. He was also a master certified plumber and plumbing instructor at Vermont Technical College for 15 years.

His main focus in his life was his family. He would do anything for them. His children were his world, and he was always so proud of whatever they did. Kevin also coached T-ball in Lowell for many years and was a member of the FOLK committee.

He is also survived by his children: Victoria, Matthew, Daniel, and Michael; by his brother Duane Hodgeman and his wife, Rebecca, of St. George; and his sister Sherrill Gregoritsch and her husband, Al, of South Burlington. He is also survived by his special cousin Keith Richardson of Lowell, and family friend (mother/sister/aunt) Ethel (Powers) Chase of Lowell, and too many close friends to mention.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 1, with Pastor George Lawson officiating.

Spring interment will be held at Mountainview Cemetery in Lowell.

Due to Kevin’s devotion to “the kids,” the family asks that if so desired a contribution could be sent to Community National Bank, 4811 U.S. Route 5, Newport, Vermont 05855, attention Shelly Lontine, to help defray education costs for “those kids.”

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Frances “Mimi” Sue Gray

Frances “Mimi” Sue Gray, 74, died peacefully at her home in Swanton, on March 19, 2023. Born in Laramie Wyoming, on May 22, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Louie Alton and Patsy Ruth (Wickline) Richardson.

On May 20, 1968, Mimi married her former husband, John Brueckner, in Burlington.

Mimi grew up everywhere, she attended École International in Geneva, Switzerland, and made her way to Vermont to attend Champlain College in Burlington. As a young woman she worked for General Electric Corporation in Burlington as a secretary.

After the birth of her two daughters Renee and Robin, she became a full-time care provider for her family. When her family grew older, she re-entered the workforce for the Vermont State Police, working first as a dispatcher in Middlesex, Newport, and Waterbury, and later at the Public Safety headquarters in Waterbury, where she had many friends.

She retired in 2010 and moved to Swanton in order to help raise her granddaughters Brooke and Morgan. This time with family was a highlight in her life. She brought such joy and wonder to all she did. Those who spent this special time with her knew her endless love and support.

She served her community as a volunteer with the Waterbury Ambulance Service and the food shelf of Swanton. She enjoyed dancing, camping, hiking, as well as doing crafts. She loved spending time with friends and family on Lake Champlain and visiting her family in Northfield.

Fran is survived by two daughters: Renee Farnsworth and her husband, Randy, of Northfield, and Robin Barnett and her husband, Brad, of Swanton; by her beloved grandchildren: Colby Farnworth and his fiancée, Joellen Demers, Colin Farnsworth, Brittany Farnsworth, Brooke Barnett, and Morgan Barnett; as well as by extended family.

She was predeceased by her brother Tony Richardson and by her former husband, John Brueckner.

A celebration of the life of Frances will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m., at the Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 North Main Street in Waterbury.

Calling hours will be held Friday evening, April 21, at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home, 48 South Main Street Waterbury, from 6 to 8 p.m.

For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Franklin County Animal Rescue. Please visit www.franklincountyanimalrescue.org.

Shirley B. Fortin

Shirley B. Fortin, 85, formerly of Newport, died on March 23, 2023, in St. Johnsbury. She was born on August 10, 1937, in North Troy, to the late Reginald and Freda (Smith) LaBounty. On April 20, 1963, she married Roland Fortin, who predeceased her.

Shirley worked as a bookkeeper for Ethan Allen for many years. She enjoyed reading, especially Stephen King books, knitting afghans and blankets, and cooking for her family. She was a loving and devoted member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans, as well as helping out the Knights of Columbus.

She is survived by her son Darin Fortin.

She was also predeceased by her parents, and by her son David Fortin.

Funeral services were held on March 30, 2023, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans, where a Mass of Christian burial was celebrated with Father Curtis Miller officiating.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.