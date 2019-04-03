Obituaries 4.3.19

Martha Alice-Jane (Merritt) Brown

Martha Alice-Jane (Merritt) Brown, 90, died on March 16, 2019, at the hospital in Newport.

She was born December 21, 1928, in Newbury, to Oscar Royal Nigh Merritt and Maude D. (Powers) Merritt.

Martha graduated from North Troy High School, class of 1946. Following graduation she went to work at the bank in North Troy. She met and later married Edwin George Brown on January 19, 1947, and they divorced in 1975.

She later had many different jobs and her last one was a caregiver for Reta Johnson in St. Johnsbury, for 15 years until Reta died.

She is survived by her children: Virginia Brown and her companion, John Urie Jr., of West Glover, Martin Brown and his wife, Mary, of Warwick, Massachusetts, Barbara Brown of St. Johnsbury, and James Brown of Marovain Falls, North Carolina; by her grandchildren: Anita, Joshua, Tiffany, Jason, Jessica, Rebecah, Emily, andAnna, and their families; by her nieces and nephews: Mary, Elizabeth, Eva, Kevin, Kirk, and Leo, and their families; by her former brother-in-law Elmer C. Brown and his wife, Bertha.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brothers: Richard Easter Jr., Alton Easter, and Raymond Coruth; by her sisters: Grace Raymond, Ruth Coruth, Betty Parker, and Irene Stevens; and by her granddaughter Autumn Elizabeth Brown.

There will be no calling hours or service. She is being cremated and wishes her ashes be scattered, which will be done at a later date by the family.

If people wish to make donations in memory of Martha please donate to the Good Living Senior Center, P.O. Box 162, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819 or the St. Johnsbury Meals on Wheels, 1207 Main St., St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Michael Richard Nisbet

Michael Richard Nisbet, 55, of Brownington, bravely fought but succumbed to cancer on March 21, 2019, at his home in the arms of his beloved wife.

He was born on June 3, 1963, in Rochester, New Hampshire, to Richard Albert Nisbet and Joanne Belle Pike. On July 22, 2018, he married Annette Wheeler, who survives him.

Michael enjoyed hunting and fishing, shooting at the gun range, visiting the Nubble Light House in Maine, and walking on the beach. Family was everything to him, especially spending quality time with his wife, Annette. Michael was a veteran of the United States Army where he served from June 25, 1981, until his discharge on July 23, 1986.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Nisbet; his daughter Fawn Nisbet (from previous marriage); son Christopher Nisbet (from previous marriage); his brother Scott Nisbet; his sister Cindy Nisbet-Place; his granddaughter Kiara Nisbet; his stepsons: James and Matthew Rowell; his stepdaughter Lisa Rowell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Richard Albert Nisbet and Joanne Belle Pike.

A celebration of life will be held at his home on June 3, at 2 p.m. with full military honors to follow.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Ida Solange Perron

Ida Solange Perron, 94, of Greensboro died Sunday, March 24, 2019, in the comfort of the home, where she was born, in the loving care of her family.

She was born November 11, 1924, in Greensboro, the daughter of Oscar and Annoncia (Cliche) Perron.

She attended Greensboro public schools and continued her education at Lyndon State College where she earned a degree in education. For over thirty-five years she taught in area schools including Greensboro Bend and in Greensboro where she was also principal. As a young woman she traveled to Italy and France with her cousin, Jeanine, and locally enjoyed visiting with her friends, often after Mass at the House of Pizza.

She was a selftaught organist and shared her gift of music at St. Norbert’s in Hardwick for many years, retiring only when her health failed.

Ida was a member of Mary Queen of all Saints Parish and Court St. Veronica Catholic Daughters in Hardwick. She loved spending time with her family and worked hard on the family farm helping with chores, haying, sugaring, and raising chickens. She had beautiful flower and vegetable gardens and enjoyed cooking, canning, and baking. She loved animals and had a special way with them often luring even the shyest stray cat to food and shelter.

Her survivors include: a niece, Alice Perron and her husband, MacNeil, of Greensboro; a nephew Robert Perron and his companion, Susan Hill, of Greensboro; a great-nephew Roy MacNeil; and a great-niece Mavis MacNeil; two sisters-in-law: Laurette Perron and Nan Perron, both of Greensboro; as well as relatives in Canada.

She was predeceased by her parents; and three siblings: Denise Perron, Victor Perron, and Theodore “Ted” Perron.

A Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick, with Father Thomas Aquinas as celebrant. A burial will be later in the spring in the family lot in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Greensboro Bend.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Caledonian Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819 or to Mary Queen of All Saints Parish, P.O. Box 496, Hardwick, Vermont 05843.

Jeannine F. Meunier

Jeannine F. Meunier, 88, of Westfield, died on Monday morning, March 18, surrounded by her family members. After a fully blessed life of 88 years, she died peacefully in her sleep.

Jeannine was born in Jay, on June 26, 1930, daughter of the late Laura and Gerald Fournier. She was one of three children raised on a small farm.

On May 30, 1950, she married Marcel Meunier of Westfield. She was a loving, nurturing, devoted, and spirited wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who were dear to her. She was a very caring, strong woman who put her heart and soul into every aspect of her life. Her spirited sense of humor brought tears of laughter to everyone. Her Godly devotion was an inspiration to all her family and friends. She lived a very fulfilled and blessed life. She loved playing cards, dancing, and various activities. She always kept busy and enjoyed life to the fullest

Before entering the Kingdom of Heaven, she enjoyed 53 years of marriage with her supportive and loving husband, Marcel, who predeceased her in 2004.

She is survived by her children: Suzanne Cote and her husband, Richard, of Lake Worth, Florida, Rachel Turgeon and her husband, Dennis, of Ballston Spa, New York, Suzette Pierson and her husband, Martin, of Mint Hill, North Carolina, Laura Laramee and her husband, Maurice, of Jay; by her grandchildren: Kitina Squadrito and her husband, Mark, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, David Jaques II of Lake Worth, Nicholas and Dawn Turgeon of Ballston Spa, and Karin Pierson of Mint Hill; by her brothers Roger Fournier of Newport and Donald Fournier of North Troy; and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is predeceased by her sons: Marcel Jr. and Michael Meunier.

A church service will be held in her home state at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Troy. Burial will follow at Saint Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Lowell on Saturday, June 22.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the Boynton Memorial Chapel at www.boyntonmemorial.com.

David Charles Hathaway

David Charles Hathaway, 73, of Barton, died on March 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born to Orville C. Hathaway and Erma (Bull) Hathaway on May 20, 1945 in Walton, New York.

He graduated from Hartwick College in New York in 1967 with a degree in music education. Although he only taught for four years, music remained important throughout his life. He sang with Northsong for several years and was a member of the Barton United Church choir for more than forty years. His rich bass voice will be missed.

On December 30, 1967, he married Dorothy May who survives him. Civic minded, he served his community through the years as a director on the Barton Graded School board, was chair of the supervisory union board, a director of the Orleans County Fair, a director of the Vermont Feed Dealers Association, a member of the Orleans Lions Club serving as a director, and for many years as secretary. He served three terms, 1995-2000, in the Vermont House of Representatives. As a member of the Barton United Church he served as deacon, moderator of United Church of Christ Congregational meetings, and as treasurer for 25 years.

He owned and operated E.M. Brown and Son Incorporated for 26 years. Although he lived most of his life in Red Sox Nation, he remained a loyal Yankee fan, true to his roots. After retiring, he enjoyed living on Crystal Lake. He loved traveling, restoring, and pulling antique John Deere tractors, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by two sons: Christopher Hathaway and his partner, Debora Bartlett, of Burlington and Michael Hathaway and his wife, Melissa, of Burlington; two grandchildren: Reid Hathaway and Iris Hathaway of Burlington; by his sister Jane Thorick and her husband, Phil, of Binghamton, New York; by his sister-in-law Jane May of Barton; and sister and brother-in-law Mary and Brian King of Barton; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Fred May of Barton.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Barton United Church with Reverend Evelyn M. Coupe and Reverend Alyssa May officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Barton United Church, P.O. Box 306, Barton, Vermont 05822, or the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation (pkdcure.org). Internment will be at a later date at the North (Nye) Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Albert Martin Ford

Albert Martin Ford, 93, of Morrisville, died on March 21, in Greensboro.

He was born on February 16, 1926, in Waterville, Quebec, to Willis Martin Ford and Gladys Nichols. He was married for 56 years to Jean Christie who predeceased him on June 24, 2001.

He lived on the Ford family farm near Echo Lake in East Charleston. He was a farmer, logger, and skilled woodworker. He loved the outdoors, and was a skilled fisherman and hunter. He was a deputy game warden for 29 years, taught firearms safety for many years and mentored game warden trainees. Albert worked for the International Paper Company as a logger for 15 years until he retired in 1985.

Albert valued family, honesty, and service to the community. His word was his bond. He was a member of the Plymouth Congregational Church and served as deacon for 55 years. He was a charter member of the Charleston Volunteer Fire Department, a 40-year member, and 29 years as chief. He was a lifelong Freemason and member of the Island Pond Lodge #44, F and AM for 60 years. In 2002, he was the Vermont Freemason Citizen of the Year. He was also a member of the Northstar Chapter of Order of the Eastern Star #25 Chapter, and Worthy Patron for forty years.

He is survived by five children: David Ford and his wife, Nancy, of Morrisville, Steven Ford and his wife, Yvette Diaz Ford, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Elizabeth Granger Ford and Jon Piper of Westborough, Massachusetts, Martin Ford and Jill Hicks Shepard of Henderson, Nevada, and Michael Ford and his wife, Kelly, of Punta Gorda, Florida; he is also survived by ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Jean Ford; and by four sisters: Mabel Schenk, Marion Petell, Margaret Stone, and Dorothy Farrell; and by his grandson Christopher Ford.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, at 11 a.m. at the Plymouth Congregational Church in East Charleston with the Reverend William Cotte officiating, which will include a Masonic service, followed by internment at the Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston where an Order of the Eastern Star service will be held. Should friends desire, donations may be made in his memory to Masonic Lodge #44 F and AM, in care of Thomas Maloney, 74 Young Street, Newport, Vermont 05855, or the Northstar Chapter Order of the Eastern Star #25 in care of Patricia Hadlock, 94 Main Street, Sunrise Manor, Island Pond, Vermont 05846.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Ella Davis

Ella Davis, 92, of Barton, died on March 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born on August 12, 1926, in Brownington to Roy Waterman and Natalie (Lafoe) Waterman.

Ella loved her family especially her grandchildren. She loved animals, going to the Old Stone House, collecting knickknacks. She took in stray cats, and worked with her husband on the family farm. Ella was well known in the community, and touched the lives of many. She was always there for her grandchildren and will sadly be missed.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra Mae Powers and her husband, Larry, of West Charleston; by her grandchildren: Anne Marie Young and her husband, Billy Young Sr., of Troy, Keith Kittredge of Barton, John Kittredge and his fiancé, Afton, of Irasburg; as well as her great-grandchildren: Michael Kittredge and Nathan Kittredge.

She was predeceased by her husband Oscar, who predeceased her in 1998; and her sister Gertrude Tarbox who predeceased her on January 8, 2019.

Friends may call on Friday April 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 12 Elm Street in Barton. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Brownington Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Pope Frontier Memorial Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.