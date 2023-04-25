Obituaries 4.26.2023

Kirk Lionel Spencer

Kirk Lionel Spencer, 82, of Coventry, died on April 14, 2023, in St. Johnsbury. He was born on December 5, 1940, in East Hartford, Connecticut, to the late Edward and Lillian (Whittman) Spencer. On November 20, 1965, he married Marie (Lucy) Sylvester, who predeceased him on July 11, 2017.

In Hebron, Connecticut, Kirk helped run and own his family’s business, Spencer’s Used Auto Parts. He moved to Vermont in 1976, and in 1977 Kirk started his own Spencer’s Used Auto in Coventry. He also enjoyed hunting (especially deer), fishing, being outdoors, and all types of cars. His family was very important to him.

He is survived by his special niece Barbara DeVost and her husband, Richard, of Coventry; by his grandchildren: Jessica Guyette and her husband, Jeff, of Coventry, and their children Emilee and Bailee; and Victor Carter II and his girlfriend, Carrie Lucas, and their dogs Miles, Heidi, and Maddie that were special to Kirk.

His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very special to him. He is also survived by his sister Lynne Sandahl and her husband, Paul, of Hebron, as well as by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his stepson Victor Carter, by his brothers Karl and Morton Spencer, and by his sister Muriel Fuller.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, May 11, at the Coventry Village Cemetery with Father Leo Bilodeau officiating.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in memory of Kirk Spencer may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Alice H. Rondeau

Alice H. Rondeau, 88, of Newport, died peacefully on December 13, 2022, at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

She was born to Alick and Eugenie (Potwin) Hebert, the fifth of six children, and she grew up in Burlington. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Burlington in 1952.

On August 21, 1954, she married Bernard Rondeau, and they lived and raised their family primarily in Newport.

Alice worked in the U.S. Customs office in Newport, as a secretary in a dental office, and retired as the office manager at Newport’s state of Vermont social welfare office after more than 25 years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. She was an avid walker and an avid square dancer for 28 years. She greatly enjoyed all of the traveling she and her husband were able to do. She also enjoyed many crafts: sewing, knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, and especially quilting.

She is survived by her three children: Catherine Comtois and her husband, Richard, of Dunnellon, Florida, and Derby Line; Deborah Cormier and her husband, Mark, of Worcester; and Stephen Rondeau and his wife, Sheri, of Beaver, Washington; by nine grandchildren; by eleven great-grandchildren; by her sister Ruth Boivin of Burlington; by her sisters-in-law: Judith Hebert of Montpelier, and Sister Lucienne Rondeau of Biddeford, Maine; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by Bernard, her husband of 59 years; by her parents; by her two sisters: Sister Helen Hebert, SSJ, and Doris Desroches; and by her two brothers Paul Hebert and Peter Hebert.

A funeral Mass will be held at noon on Saturday, May 13, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. There will be no calling hours, and the family requests no flowers.

Should family and friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of their choice.

Germaine R. Oliver

Germaine R. Oliver, 96, of Derby, died on April 11, 2023, at her home. She was born on August 11, 1926, in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Germaine worked for Raytheon Technologies for many years. She was an avid reader.

She is survived by her daughters-in-law Mary Oliver and Maureen Cortes; by her grandchildren: Douglas, Andrew, Peter, Cory, Eric, Melissa, and Derek; by numerous great-grandchildren; by her sister Madeline, and by her very close friend Amy Meunier.

She was predeceased by husband, Emile; by her sons Michael, Bernard, and Rheo; by her great-grandson Murdock; and by 13 siblings.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Germaine’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Clifford M. Forster

Clifford M. Forster, 74, of North Troy, died on April 15, 2023, at his home. He was born December 14, 1948, in Meriden, Connecticut, to the late Clifford S. and Hazel (Malone) Forster.

Clifford was a member of the National Guard. He worked for Pratt and Whitney for many years. He served as the machinist union president. He also worked with the Connecticut labor union and later for AFSCME Council 4.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with his cat Matty, and in his younger days, enjoyed hiking with his friend Jimmy. He was a current member of the American Legion Post #28 in North Troy.

He is survived by his children: Stephanie Dipalma and her husband, Ron; Wesley Forster and his wife, Laura; and Blake Forster and his wife, Kristen; by his grandchildren: Aaron, Ryan, Emma, Avery, and Bennett; by his sister Carol Jenkins and her husband, Bob, and Kim Forster; and by his nephews Robert and Michael Jenkins.

He is also survived by his special friends Aaron and Holly Prue, Donna Labbee, Jack Cosgrove, and Jim Jascot.

He was predeceased by his wife, Irene Forster; by his son Samuel Forster; and by his parents, Clifford and Hazel Forster.

A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Clifford’s name may be made to the Barton Baptist Church, 1859 Glover Street, Barton, Vermont 05822, or to the American Legion Post #28, 254 Dominion Ave, North Troy, Vermont 05859.

Craig A. Colcombe

Craig A. Colcombe, 59, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, and a longtime resident of Island Pond, died and was called safely home on April 17, 2023. He passed into eternal life at home surrounded by all the memories that he loved and cherished. He was born in Springfield on August 19, 1963, a beloved son of the late Kenneth H. and A. Joyce (Nierodzinski) Colcombe.

He was raised in Springfield and later Agawam, Massachusetts. He graduated from Agawam High School in 1981, and lived in Westfield, Massachusetts. He later moved to Island Pond, where he lived for over 20 years before moving to West Springfield in 2023.

He was employed as a warehouse coordinator at EMCOR Services New England Mechanical in Palmer, Massachusetts. He had previously worked as a machinist for 20 years at Impala Manufacturing in Agawam, and later worked as a meat cutter at Ted’s Market and Kingdom Market, both in Island Pond.

During his leisure time, he enjoyed cooking, snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, and golfing. He also enjoyed talking and was always known to be the loudest in the room. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves his loving daughter Felicia M. Colcombe and her former partner, Juan Velez, and his sons, Xavier, Nathaniel, and Joseph Velez, all of Chicopee, Massachusetts; his beloved brother Marc H. Colcombe and his wife, Riché, of Hillsborough, New Hampshire; his cherished nephew Cooper F. Colcombe of Chicopee; and his many dear extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved brother Brian T. “Bruiser” Colcombe, who was called home on December 22, 2022.

His family will receive friends on Friday, April 28, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Pierre-Phaneuf Aldenville Chapels, 13 Dale Street, Chicopee, Massachusetts. The parking lot and main entrance of the funeral home are located in the rear at 20 Lafayette Street, Chicopee.

His burial will be private.

His burial will be private.