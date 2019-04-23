Obituaries 4.24.19

Brian DuMoulin

Brian DuMoulin, 73, well known businessman of Morgan, Ayer’s Cliff, Quebec, and Picton, Ontario, died suddenly on March 11 at the Belleville Hospital in Belleville, Ontario.

He was born on January 10, 1946, in Newport to Wilfred and Bella (Boisclair) DuMoulin of Beebe, Quebec.

He married Joan Jordan of Morgan, who survives him. They had 53 years of marriage in which they were never apart from each other.

He graduated from the Sherbrooke Institute of Technology. He worked as an electrician for many years in Sherbrooke, Montreal, and Gagnonville, Quebec.

He worked as a draftsman at BF Goodrich in Waterville for five years. Following this he became self-employed. He was a well-known antique dealer, auctioneer, dog breeder, and landlord. He purchased and restored many historical properties, including the Groves apartment house, Café DuMoulin, Border House in Stanstead,Quebec, Seymour Lake Lodge, and many rentals.

His last purchase was an 1820 cannery, warehouse located on a large pier extending into Lake Ontario, which the family now uses as a cottage residence.

He spent many miles traveling the waters between Maine, Florida, and the Bahamas with his 41-foot sailboat, Marantha. He was very active with the Christian Boaters Association and the Gospel Ship Ministry outreach out of Boot Key Harbor, Marathon, Florida. He also was an avid traveler and enjoyed many trips with a motor home.

He is survived by his wife, Joan DuMoulin, of Picton; by his son Troy DuMoulin and his wife, Christine, of Oshawa, Ontario; by his daughter, Kimberly DuMoulin Lavoie and her husband, Douglas, of Kingston, Ontario; by his grandchildren: Caleb, Noah, and Jordan DuMoulin, Joshua, Rachelle, Christopher, Ashley, and Kevin Lavoie of Kingston; and four great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sibling Claire DuMoulin Studer of Belleville, Illinois; and two nieces; by his in-laws Jean Jordan, Jim Jordan, Carol Pare, Janice Jordan, and Kathleen Audet Provost; and by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. at the Cass Funeral home in Stanstead, Quebec on June 8, where a celebration of life will be held. Should friends desire contributions in his memory may be made to a local animal humane society or to the Billy Graham Society Samaritan Purse in Canada at https://secure.samaritanspurse.ca/Donation/Default.aspx.

Sarah Galloway Larrabee

Sarah Galloway Larrabee, 99, of East Craftsbury, died on April 15, 2019, in East Craftsbury.

Sarah was born in Salem, Virginia, on June 5, 1919, the youngest of the three children of Thomas Peebles and Anna Alexander Barnard. She graduated from Roanoke College in 1940, with a bachelor’s degree in English and from New York University in 1942, with a master’s degree in Christian Education. Sarah taught English in the Radford Public Schools upon graduation.

Sarah married Robert W. Galloway in 1942 and moved to Columbus City, Iowa, where Robert served as the pastor of two United Presbyterian Churches. In 1946, Sarah and Robert moved to Towson, Maryland, where Robert was called as pastor of the Towson Presbyterian Church. During many of the years that Robert served as pastor, Sarah served as a Bible teacher to adults and children. She was a gifted teacher who incorporated her love of religious art into her teachings.

Soon after moving to Towson, Sarah and Robert vacationed in East Craftsbury. They fell in love with the area and purchased a neglected farmhouse without electricity or running water in nearby West Glover. Summers became time for fixing up the house with the help of Towson church members (who drove the 556 miles) and Vermont neighbors to assist with such jobs as mending the roof, hooking up the water, washing dishes in an old iron sink and painting, painting, and more painting. Wonderful times shared by family and friends in beautiful Vermont. The East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church became an additional church community for Robert, Sarah, and their family and friends.

Many beautiful stained glass windows grace the sanctuary of the Towson Presbyterian Church. These intricate and colorful windows tell many of the stories of the Bible through detailed pictures. Sarah loved being a part of the planning for the windows as well as being a “window docent.” She thoroughly enjoyed walking up and down the aisles of the church telling and retelling the stories of the Bible as depicted in the windows.

Sarah worked for the Maryland Children’s Aid and Family Services in Towson for 18 years in the volunteer programs. She served as the director of volunteers for five years before retirement.

In 1979, Robert died. Shortly thereafter Sarah started working as a travel agent at Valley Travel in Timonium, Maryland. She spent ten years helping others plan trips and was also able to satisfy her own passion for travel and to personally see the magnificent works of art that she so expertly incorporated not only in her teaching, but into her life as well.

In 1995, Sarah moved to Glen Meadows Retirement Community. Three years later she married Martin Larrabee and they shared five happy years together in both Maryland and Vermont before he died in 1993.

Sarah moved to Pickersgill Retirement Community in 2012, where she had many friends, but as she needed to move to assisted living she decided to move to the Craftsbury Community Care Center in East Craftsbury and very near her Vermont home amidst the beautiful green mountains.

Wherever Sarah lived she enjoyed many friends and was a friend to many.

Sarah was preceded in death by her son, David Christopher Galloway.

She is survived by her daughters: Grace Randle of San Jose, California, and Sarah R. “Becky” Galloway of West Glover. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Shaun Randle and his wife, Emily, of Hudson, Iowa, Tim Randle and his wife, Judy, of Cupertino, California, Sarah Randle and Ernesto Villarreal of San Jose, California, and Rebekah Randle of Oakland, California; and three great- grandchildren: Grace, Alice, and Joyce Randle of Cupertino.

There will be a service at the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church on June 5, at 2 p.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church or the Craftsbury Community Care Center.

Online condolences may be made by visiting Faithfh.net.

Raymond Smith Sr.

Raymond Smith Sr., 56, died on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

He was born in Newport, on September 19, 1962.

He was a long-haul truck driver for most of his life, beginning his career with Berkewitz Trucking in 1987. From there, he worked for T & D Trucking in Lyndonville and E & C Perron Trucking, from which he retired. Throughout his career, he logged over a million miles.

Raymond enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing, working outside on his woodpile, boiling maple syrup, and watching videos about logging and equipment. He loved watching TV and movies, tending the garden, and eating his coffee caramel candies. He was a loving, caring person all around with the most contagious laugh. He will be dearly missed.

Raymond is survived by his mom, Fernwood Smith; his wife, Andrea Smith; his children: Raymond Smith Jr., and his wife, Christina, and Caitlin Smith and her fiancé, Josh Sanville; his five grandchildren: Aaliyah, Hannah, Adrianna, Makenna, and Soraya. He is also survived by his sisters Martha Stevens and Lorraine Tinker; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Raymond was predeceased by his father, Clyde Smith; and his grandchildren: Aiden and Caiden.

There will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, money can be donated to the Jack Byrne Center, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03756.

To view the online memorial or send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.rand-wilson.com.