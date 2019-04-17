Obituaries 4.17.19

Camille C. Favreau

Camille C. Favreau, 72, of Derby Line, died suddenly on April 11, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on April 2, 1947, in Derby to Honore and Marie (Poirier) Favreau.

Camille was a dairy farmer most of his life. He loved to sugar in the spring. He enjoyed his cats and dogs, gardening, picking raspberries and blueberries, fishing, watching wildlife, especially deer and geese, watching movies, and playing pool.

He is survived by his companion, Anne Chalifour, of Holland; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his siblings: Violet Chaput, and Rene, Elia, Robert, Paul, and Roger Favreau.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 16, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport. Spring interment will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line.

Martha Harris

Martha Harris, 76, formerly of Troy, died on April 7, 2019, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota.

She was born in Winchester, Massachusetts, on December 5, 1943, the daughter of Phillip F. and Maxine (Farrar) Harris.

After raising her family in the northwest suburbs of Chicago and a career as a special education teacher, Martha took a gamble on her lifelong passion for cooking and moved to Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom to open a bed and breakfast near Jay Peak, which she owned and operated for a number of years. For Martha, cooking was a way to express her love — and she made a lot of meals for her family and friends. She also doted on her many rescued pets over the years. Though she wasn’t a native, she loved Vermont and left her heart there when she moved to Minnesota in 2017.

She is survived by her children: Laura Fricke of Bothell, Washington, Scott Fricke of Thief River Falls, and Stephen Fricke of East Lyme, Conneticuit; and by her seven grandchildren: Natasha, Suzanne, and Lily Krasle, Rothanna and Kailyan Fricke, and Kyler and Caleb Fricke.

She was predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Gary H. “Bear” Birchard.

Donations can be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter,4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Rodney C. (Rod) Roberts

Rodney C. (Rod) Roberts, 79, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his home.

Rod was born in Orleans, to the late Dwight and Isabelle Roberts. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1957 to 1962. He was a radio man serving duty with multiple commands such as the NAF LAJES, Azores, USS Hermitage, Washington D.C, and Operation Deep Freeze-Christchurch in New Zealand (Antarctica).

Rod relocated from Connecticut to Sarasota in 1977. He was the owner/operator of Nay Air Conditioning from 1977 until he retired in 2002.

Rod spent many years as an integral part of the Manasota Track Club (MTC) in Sarasota. Beginning in the early 1980s and continuing for more than 30 years, he was a runner, a race volunteer, an officer of the club and a board member. His efforts are woven into the fabric of the MTC. He ran races ranging from two miles to marathons, directed races, and as the treasurer, he kept the club solvent in the lean years. Rod was a fixture, always present wherever and whenever he was needed, with a smile and a good word. He received the MTC’s most prestigious award in 1992 and in 2015 was awarded a lifetime membership.

The one thing Rod always considered to be important was his time volunteering (as an MTC member) at the Florida Special Olympics. For years, he managed the running events timer at the local, district and, ultimately, at the state level. He recruited and oversaw his team of MTC volunteers who were responsible for lining up the special athletes on the track; starting, timing, and recording the race times, and, most importantly, giving hugs and compliments at the end of the race. Those were truly wonderful days.

In addition to running, Rod was a cyclist and enjoyed great adventures with his comrades in various beautiful places around the state of Florida. They rode the trails of the Fakahatchee Strand Preserve, around Lake Okeechobee, and in the woods of North Florida, among other places.

Last, but not least important, is the fact that Rod was a founding member of the Sunny Beacher’s, a group of friends which had the sole, but very important purpose, of enjoying beers together as they watched the sun set. Rod’s many friends will miss him but will continue to enjoy a beer with him as the sun fades below the horizon.

Dad (Rod) was always there for his family. He was a constant at teaching some of life’s basic principles. He allowed us to make mistakes and learn from those mistakes, offered advice (but only when we asked for it) offered his help anytime we needed it (but we needed to be willing to help ourselves) to live within our means and to give of yourself, lend a hand, volunteer.

Besides his parents; he is preceded in death by his son, Bryce Roberts; and his daughter, Cynthia Zemzicki.

Rod is survived by his sons: Shayne Roberts of Sarasota, Quinn Roberts and his wife, Carey, of St. Augustine, Florida; by his daughters: Gail Faso and her husband, Steve, of Salida, California, Terry Platt and her husband, Curt, of Sarasota, Linda Peters and her husband Doug of Sarasota; by his grandchildren: Nathan, Abbey and Jack Roberts, Christopher Gillogly, Madison Peters, and Curtis Plapp; and by his sister Mona Gadwah of Torrington, Connecticut.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent in his name to Hospice at http://vitascommunityconnection.org/community-connection/donate.

Lorette T. Palin

Lorette T. Palin, 62, of Newport died on April 6, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on January 24, 1957, in Newport, to Anselne Pion and Hilda Norway. On February 19, 1994, she married James Palin, who survives her.

Lorette ran Palin’s Day Care on Elm Street for over 20 years. She loved being around all the kids. She also enjoyed traveling, camping, painting, spending time with her family, and cooking. She received her master’s degree in special education.

She is survived by her husband, James; her children: Ellen Breault and her husband, Bruce, of Albany, Vincent Fulford and his wife, Christina, of Lowell, Rhonda Cole of Irasburg, Gary Cole of Brownington, Lynda Ryan and her partner, Steve Parker, of Swanton, Ruffie Palin of Texas, Henok Palin of Newport, Molly Palin of New Hampshire, Faven Palin of New Hampshire; by her step daughter Jodie Sumner and her partner, Raymond Greenleaf, of Waterford; by her grandkids: Tyler and his wife, Desirae, Jesse and his fiancé, Sydney Shacket, Brooke and Derrick Breault, Cammielle, Kallianne, Evan, and Rebecca Fulford, Chantelle, Cierra, Josh and Brooke Cole, Tiffany and Nick Ryan, and Scott and Dustin Mason. She is also survived by her great-grandson Blake Breault; as well as her brothers: Richard, Maurice, Reginald, Armond, Albert, Norman, and Sammy; and by her sister Annette Baraw.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her grandson Cody Cole.

Due to Lorette’s wishes there will be a graveside service at 10:30 on May 25, at the Irasburg Cemetery with the Reverend Scott Libby officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Ocular Immunology and Uvetis Foundation, 1440 Main Street #201 Waltham, Massachusetts 02451, or the Cody Cole Scholarship Fund, 1 Gardner Street, Newport, Vermont 05855.

