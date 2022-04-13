Obituaries 4.13.22

Gerard Alix

Gerard R. Alix, 83, of Lady Lake, Florida; formerly of Newport Center, died on April 2, 2022, in Newport. He was born March 7, 1939, in Newport Center, to Antonio and Rose (Cardin) Alix.

Gerard was a foreman for Agrimark for many years. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed working outside.

He is survived by his children: Todd Alix and his wife, Myra, of Jay, Trudy Pierce and her husband, Paul, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, and Corey Alix and his wife, Sarah, of Greensville, South Carolina; by numerous grandchildren; by his siblings Laurier Alix and his wife, Shirley, of Florida, and Pauline Dagasse; and by his friend Jody Wells of Lady Lake, Florida; and by nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother Ferdnand Alix.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Online condolences at Curtis-Britch.com.

Marlene Bullis

Marlene J. Bullis, age 76, of Newport, died on April 7, 2022, at home after a long battle with cancer. She was born June 28, 1945, daughter of Melvin and Thelma (Willey) Willis. On June 15, 1968, she married Joseph G. Bullis.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, and son Christopher J. Bullis; her parents Melvin and Thelma; her brother John Willis; and by her two grandchildren Justin Forcier and Lindsay Couture.

Marlene is survived by her children: Roy Bullis and wife, Rhonda, Karen Bullis, and Roxanne Couture and husband, Christopher Sr.; by her grandchildren: Kyle Forcier, Leanne Perras, Samantha Bullis, Blake Leighton, and Christopher Couture Jr., and her great-grandchildren Rylee Jones, Hannah Forcier, Jake Perras, and Raymond Larose; as well as her brother Duane Willis and wife, Beverly; and sisters: Trudy Roberge, and Jody Cleveland and husband, Mark.

Marlene and Joe loved the Christmas holiday and decorated their house inside and out. They both also enjoyed traveling and had been to many different states. Marlene retired from Liberty Mutual after 20 years as a data analyst.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the Advent Christian Church in Newport Center with Reverend Chris Barton officiating. She will be buried with her husband, Joseph, at the Newport Center Cemetery. Any donations in her name may be made to the Christian Advent Church, 128 Vance Hill Road, Newport Center, Vermont 05857.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Annalene Comsteller

Annalene (Smith) Comsteller, 94, died on March 23 after a lengthy decline.

Annalene was born in Toledo, Ohio, on January 11, 1928, to Estes D. and Lassie Adeline (Browning) Smith. Annalene was brought up on the family farm on West Temperance Road in Temperance, Michigan. It was there that she learned hard work, working for both her parents and neighboring farms. She graduated from the Lambertville High School.

On August 27, 1947 she married Paul E. Comsteller. Ann and Paul made their home in Hillsdale, Michigan, where Annalene took her first “real” job working for Evelyn McSherry at McSherry’s drug store. In 1948 she began her “best” job working as a telephone operator for Michigan Bell Telephone company. One of her favorite pastimes while working at the phone company was calling up Dial-A-Prayer and then connecting them to one of her many unsuspecting pals, most notably her father-in-law. She would listen in on the bewildered callers.

In 1958 Ann and Paul became co-owners of the 99 Drive-in restaurant, for the next two decades The “99” was a popular destination and a Hillsdale County landmark. In 1979 Ann and Paul semi-retired to Trout Lake in Paul’s beloved upper peninsula where they both enjoyed a wide array of outdoor sporting activities. After Paul’s passing in 1987 Annalene began a new adventure when she moved to the east coast to be closer to her son. It was there while living in Warner, New Hampshire, that Annalene took her “happiest” job as a florist assistant and companion to Dorothy Alcott of Alcott’s Florist of Hopkinton, New Hampshire.

Annalene re-retired again when she moved to Barton. Not idle for long, Annalene restored a Victorian house, was active in the ladies’ auxiliary, became a communicant at St. Paul’s church, and worked as a volunteer at the Maple Lane Nursing Home. Annalene worked to paint and redecorate the Barton Town community room, and she enjoyed a very wide array of social activities, card clubs, dancing, and attending numerous plays, concerts, and of course her ubiquitous all-day cross-country skiing adventures. Annalene was always the “life of the party.” She was always up to hear a good story or a joke, and she had more than a few of her own to tell, along with a wealth of one liners.

Annalene was predeceased by her husband, Paul, her parents; her in-laws Carl J. and Glenna E. (Ley) Comsteller; brothers and wives: Kensel K., Vondel L. and Jean, Gerald and Pat, Juanita, and Cleston and Betty; sisters and husbands: Geraldine and Richard Tittle, Evelyn and Thomas Gannon; brother- and sister-in-law Burdette and Marilyn M. (Comsteller) Kelley; niece Deborah Smith Rouneau; nephew Richard B. Kelley; and special friend Bernard Matthews.

Annalene is survived by son and wife Randy M. and Andrea L. Comsteller of Wentworth, New Hampshire; grandchildren Cynthia and Thomas of New Hampshire; brothers and wives: Chan R. and Bonnie Smith of Abbeville, Alabama, Danny G. and MaryAnn Smith of Carey, Ohio; sister-in-law Peggy (Gerald) Smith of Nashville, Tennessee; and many cousins and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Services and burial were in Michigan.

Shirley Webb Dunn

Shirley Webb Dunn, 97, of North Troy, died on April 7, 2022, in St. Johnsbury.

She was born on February 7, 1925, in Newport, to the late Clarence and Alice (McKinney) Webb. On June 10, 1946, she married Rudolph Dunn.

Shirley was a dairy farmer her entire life. She was a loyal member of the Order of the Eastern Star Lakeside Chapter. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, snowmobiling, participating in bowling tournaments, collecting recipes (squash doughnuts), and maple sugaring.

She is survived by her children: Brian Dunn of Westfield, Deborah Dunn of North Troy, Dennis Dunn and his wife, and Susan, of Cleveland, Texas; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; her sister Laura Morrisette of Hyde Park; and her sister-in-law Madeline Poulin.

She was predeceased by her brother Elmer Webb and daughter Pamela Leger.

Friends may call from noon until the hour of the funeral at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be made to American Legion Post #28, 254 Dominion Avenue, North Troy, Vermont 05859.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Donald Burns Kiley

Donald Burns Kiley, of South Burlington and West Glover, died peacefully in the company of his loving family at the McClure Miller Respite Home on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 92. He was a man of deep faith, and his family takes comfort that he is with his Lord.

Don was born February 6, 1930, in Quincy, Massachusetts, the beloved son of Donald Frederick Kiley and Florence MacDonald Kiley. He graduated from Quincy High School, went on to enlist in the Navy, then attended Boston College, where he graduated with a bachelor’s of science in mathematics. He then went on to receive a master’s degree from Union College in Albany, New York. He started working at IBM in Kingston, New York, then transferred to the Essex, Vermont, plant in 1970. During his 35 years at IBM, he did everything from programming punch cards to chip designs and other “secret” stuff.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lorna Lohrman Kiley; his three children: Kathleen Kiley Russell and husband, Robert, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, Donna Marie Kiley and husband, Kirk Kimball, of Jericho, and Ann Marie Kiley and husband, Paul Boisvert, of Burlington; along with grandchildren: Dan Russell and wife, Johanna, Ryan Russell, Sofia Kimball, Scott Kimball, Matt Boisvert, and Nick Boisvert. He also leaves his siblings Patrica McAvinn, Kevin Kiley, and Maureen Matarazzo, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends whom he loved dearly.

Don truly loved life and certainly lived it his way. He was a born storyteller. If you knew him, chances are you have a great “Don Story” to tell. He loved the outdoors, playing golf well into his 80s, and was an avid bike rider, biking from Shelburne to the IBM plant in Essex every day for years. He also had a deep love of music and sang his favorites with joy and gusto.

His favorite place was the beloved “Camp Kiley” on Lake Parker in West Glover, where he was either enjoying the peace and quiet with Lorna, or being surrounded by all his grandchildren, loving the squeals of laughter and play. His family will miss his incredible wit, his love of mischief, and his infectious smile.

“Be not afraid

I go before you always

Come, follow me and I will give you rest.”

— Robert J. Dufford, St. Louis Jesuits

A funeral service will be held at St Mark’s Episcopal Church, in Newport on April 18, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS).

Sue Mary Lunna

Sue Mary Lunna, 67, of Newport, died on April 1, 2022, in Newport with her loving family at her side.

She was born on November 29, 1954, in St. Johnsbury, to the late Daniel Daley Jr. and Ethelyn (Curtis) Daley. She grew up in Lyndonville and was actively involved in school activities. She graduated with honors from Lyndon Institute in 1972. On August 18, 1973, she married Henry Lunna.

Sue Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed doing craft work, baking, gardening, and playing bingo. She also enjoyed watching Boston Red Sox games and listening to music.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Lunna, of Newport; her children: Katie White and her spouse, Sabrina, of Irasburg, and Jay Lunna and his fiancée, Jessica Tibbitts, of Barre Town; her grandchildren: Nicholas Lunna, Hayden White; her step-grandchildren: Amanda Koennicke and her husband, Gus, and Zachary White; her brother Daniel Daley and his wife, Kathy, of Lyndon; her half-brother Eddie Hawkins and his wife, Gerry, of Lake City, Florida; her sister Diane Stahler and her husband, Mike, of Lyndonville; sisters-in-law Claire Wright of Orleans and Becky Daley of Lyndonville; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her brother Timothy Daley.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, April 14, from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory to National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Gail Francis Gallup Reed

Gail Francis Gallup Reed, 82, of North Troy, died quietly April 9.

Gail was born March 12, 1940, in Newport, to the late Walter Gallup and Ethel (Sargent) Gallup. Her childhood was spent in North Troy where she was heavily involved in her studies, school activities, and her church community. She went to Newton Junior College, in Newtonville, Massachusetts, on a scholarship and attended Otterbein College in Columbus, Ohio.

Gail adored a great tube of lipstick and a fantastic hairdo. She loved watching “Jeopardy” (often knowing every answer) and drinking a Coke. She loved her cats and always found solace in a church service. Gail was the oldest of three children, a loving and protective older sister who always knew how to keep her younger brothers out of trouble. To her nieces and nephew, she was an adoring aunt, who always knew the perfect gift to give, and that a peanut butter and marshmallow fluff sandwich and Necco Wafers were healthy foods.

She is survived by her brother Gary Gallup, her sister-in-law Carole (Douglas) Gallup of Clayton, Ohio, her nieces and a nephew, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Gail was predeceased by her brother, Gaylord Gallup, her father Walter Gallup, and her mother Ethel (Sargent) Gallup.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America, https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Anna Maria Tocci

Anna Maria Tocci, 43, died on March 21, 2021, at her home in Windham, Maine, lovingly surrounded by her family.

Anna was born on December 16, 1977, and grew up in Orleans. She was a 1995 graduate of Lake Region Union High School and a 1999 graduate of Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

After traveling in Central America and living for a brief time in Minneapolis, where she worked as a paralegal, Anna settled in Portland, Maine. There she helped form a band, Ramblin’ Red, and performed locally. She, along with a colleague, created the North Star Music Café, which quickly became a popular gathering spot and venue for musicians and artists. After leaving the café, Anna and her new husband operated Greenlight Studio, a play space where children and their parents could explore and connect. People were drawn to both businesses as places to feel love, acceptance, and a sense of belonging. As her husband, Justin, expressed it, Anna “lived her life creating community and making people feel loved and safe.” She was both well-known and cherished in the Portland community.

Anna Maria is survived by her husband, Justin André; her daughters Juna Bliss André and Anya Marvel André; her sister Helen Styring Tocci; her parents Emily and Gregory Tocci; her mother-in-law Sherry André; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A hootenanny to celebrate the life of Anna Maria will be held on Sunday, May 29, at the Caswell Farm, 120 Whitney Road, Gray, Maine from 2 to 9 p.m. There will be a group gathering, music and art making, the sharing of stories, a dance party, children’s activities, and food.

Contributions may be made in Anna’s memory to the Center for Grieving Children, 555 Forest Avenue, Portland, Maine 04101, or https://www.cgcmaine.org/donate/.