Obituaries 4.1.20

Chloe Rose Neva Watts

Chloe Rose Neva Watts, 21, the daughter of Dana Chudy-Horton and Ron Horton, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in her sleep on a plane, while on her way home from Oglethorpe University, a place she truly loved. She was coming home to be with her family and, probably most of all, her little Jack Russell Terrier, Rain. The two of them had a girl/dog relationship that was heartwarming to watch. Rain is still waiting for Chloe to walk through that door and curls up on anything that reminds her of her “Mudder.”

Chloe (Dave’s Bug) is survived by her dad, David Watts, and his wife, Ramona Watts, of Hawaii; her brother Colin Watts who is in the Air Force in Turkey and his wife, Ashley, and Chloe’s niece Elizabeth, both from San Antonio, Texas; her aunt Sandy Morse; her cousins Jeremy Morse, Regina Morse, and little cousin Declan of British Columbia, Canada; her uncle Kevin Chudy; her aunt Laura Miller; her aunt Tami Watts; her uncles Terry and Wayne Watts, of Oregon; and her adopted gramma Annette Stone of Portland, Oregon.

She was predeceased by her grandmothers Lela Dominy and Carolyn Chudy; and her grandpa Nick Watts.

The family is extensive and far apart, and many others grieve with us during this unexpected tragic event.

Chloe/Neva was a junior at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia, where she was a psychology major and on the dean’s list. She organized the “This Is War” (#ThisIsWar) campaign, a campaign against physical, sexual, and mental abuse, through her award-winning photography works recognized at the Montgomery Arts Center in Montgomery, and through Oglethorpe www.anchellworkshops.com/2018-anchell-international-documentary-photo-scholarship/.

Chloe graduated in 2017 from North Country Union High School in Newport and was involved in art, theater, and choir. She graduated with honors and received a full scholastic scholarship to Oglethorpe University. While there, she found the complete social relationships she missed through many years of medical realignment since having a stroke during surgery at age nine. Her full medical story can be found at www.ChloeWatts.com.

With all her challenges Chloe held down a full load at school, was vice president of the poets society, worked on campus to help pay for expenses, and even volunteered at an animal shelter.

Chloe was also a Make A Wish of Vermont ambassador. Yes, Chloe was a Make A Wish kid and filled her wish at age 15 when she hugged, and then walked into the oval office, with President Obama. When they met it was almost like a father daughter reunion. For twenty-five minutes the two of them talked like they had known each other all their lives.

Chloe grew wonderful relationships with her suitemates, her chosen family, and “The Dweebles” as she called them, and others in the Oglethorpe community. Most notably were Preksha, Harrison, Emma, Jonathon, Ian, Raquel, Rebecca, Becky, Cameron, and Lee.

Locally Chloe had a vast number of special friends. Leading the way would have to be Kailyn McGregor. The list of friends would be too long and too incomplete for me to attempt to list everyone. But you know who you are. Chloe’s love reached you and was undeniable. And we thank you for giving her your love.

As anyone who knew her would attest, Chloe was one of the bravest, most intelligent, most kind and caring, persons this world has known. Her humility is a standout character trait Dana most noticed. Others said she was the best listener they had ever known. She loved fully. She immersed herself in learning. She read books as fast as they were printed. She sang beautifully. She hummed all day long. She loved life even though hers’ had been so savagely altered. And most of all, Chloe loved her mama.

These two were one sole separated by the thinnest of threads. I would say they were joined at the hip. Each knew what the other needed without words. They were safe with each other’s secrets. They knew before they asked. They loved each other to the blue ponies and back, and will forever.

Flowers are not needed but if you asked Chloe it would be her wish for the community to step up in the efforts of saving the lives of sheltered dogs and unsheltered people. Chloe had the biggest heart I’ve ever seen with regards for the underdogs of the world. Sponsoring a dog for adoption in her name would make her smile. We love and miss you lil’ one.

Marie Ann Struss

Marie Ann Struss, 53, of Brownington went to be with the Lord when she died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Boston, Massachusetts.

She was born on September 29, 1966, in Newport to Rachel (Barrup) Pray and the late Arnold Pray.

On July 15, 2005, she married Robert Struss who survives her.

Marie graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1984. She attended the New Hope Bible Church in Brownington and the Free Will Baptist Church in West Charleston.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, and nana. Before any of that, she was a loving daughter and caring sister. She loved her family and friends, and was always there for those who needed her. She had friends everywhere she went.

Among her hobbies she enjoyed baking, Hallmark movies, her Lord and savior, and taking care of others. She was a very kind and giving person.

She is survived by her husband, Robert, of Brownington; her children: Amber Morse and her husband, Ken Salzmann, of Irasburg, Trevor Morse and his wife, Kristin, of Essex, and Jamie Morse of Green Bay, Wisconsin; her step-son Paul Struss of Pensocola, Florida; and her grandchildren: William, Alex, Victoria, and Penelope Salzmann; her brothers Chris Pray of Brownington, and Michael Pray and his wife, Jeannie, of Beebe Plain; her sister Paula Hall and her husband, Romain, of Brownington; and by her many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her father, Arnold Pray, in 2011.

Graveside services will be held in the spring at Brownington Center Cemetery.

Bessie “Betty” I. Robinson

“Blessed with such an amazing mother, the feeling was her obituary needed to include sharing some details of what a remarkable human being she truly was. We are all faced with trials and tribulations in life, but it is how we face them with strength, faith and courage with our God-given paths that can make all the difference, Mom was no exception. Throughout her life, she remained full of love, gratitude, and much happiness.”

Bessie “Betty” I. Robinson, 95, of Barton, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Newport. She had been pleasantly surprised just a few weeks earlier when her family arrived to celebrate her birthday.

Betty was born January 26, 1925, in Lyndon Center. The eldest child born to David E. Libby and Jessie (Ennor) Libby.

The family moved to Littleton, New Hampshire, where Betty’s father was employed with the town of Littleton.

Tragedy then seemed to “loom” over Betty’s life. Her father suffered an untimely death while working for the town of Littleton when Betty was eight years old. One year later her mother lost her life in a house fire at the family’s home in town. The children, at that time, were then fostered out to be raised by other extended family members.

Betty went to live on the farm, with her aunt Marjorie and uncle Harry Alexander, their son Harold Shonia, and grandpa John Duffy, (Marjorie’s father), in Brownington Center. She attended the Brownington schools. Even though the children were separated, and at that time methods of communication were limited, their “adoptive” families took all options available to them for the siblings to remain in contact with each other, mostly via mail.

At the age of 16, Betty was given an opportunity to travel to Hartford, Connecticut, where she took employment as a nanny, along with part-time employment at G. Foxx Department Store. It was during that time friends from Plainfield who had also gone to Connecticut for employment, introduced Betty to a young handsome lad named David Y. Robinson from Bellefonte, Arkansas.

He was working for Pratt and Whitney aircraft company. They were indeed quite smitten with each other and were married October 27, 1943.

They headed west to Payette, Idaho, to make their home and start their family. David’s family had since made the move from Arkansas to Idaho and surrounding states.

It was in 1956; David was a building contractor and was tragically killed on a construction site at the age of 33. Betty, obviously in mourning with four young children to raise, soon made the decision to return to Vermont to be with her family. It was within days of David’s death, a telegram arrived from Vermont informing her that uncle Harry had died, leaving aunt Marjorie with the farm.

Betty boarded a train in Idaho with her children, traveling three days and nights and returned to Vermont. Burdened with finding work, enrolling her children in school, and being widowed at such a young age. One can only imagine.

As difficult as it was to leave David’s family, Betty returned to Vermont. She vowed she and the children would remain in contact with them. She kept her promise with phone calls, letters, and return visits.

Using her vacations from work, she would pack up the car and drive the distance across country to Idaho from Vermont. With love, determination, and wisdom, she planned those trips in advance, incorporating fun, education, and very rewarding experiences. Stops were made to visit various points of interest along the way. One such trip was traveling out through the U.S. and returning via Canada. As lengthy road trips could be long and tiresome for everyone and interstate routes at that time were incomplete, stops at school playgrounds were included for picnics and leisure time. She knew the schools would also be on vacation.

She worked as a sales clerk at the M.H. Fishman Co. store in Newport for a short period of time until she was offered a position at the then Howard National Bank in Orleans as a teller. She would work there for 25 years before taking an early retirement.

While working at the bank, she worked a few hours on nights and/or weekends for Maple Lane Nursing Home and Poole’s Rest Home. Moving to Massachusetts with good friends, Evelyn and Gail Thompson, she worked approximately seven years for a tech company, making and repairing radar detectors before returning to Vermont.

The new Congress Court Apartment building with Barton Chambers had just been completed. She was the first tenant to occupy the new building, residing there for nearly 30 years. No stranger to work, she again took part-time employment at the Irving Mini Mart in Barton for a few years, which was and still is conveniently located across the street from her apartment.

She was an active member of the Brownington Center Methodist Church and remained involved until its closure, even assisting with the interior painting of the church a time or two.

She was a fabulous cook making an assortment of confections for every holiday for all and the family looked forward to the delicious meals she would bring to the sugarhouse every year. She was a very avid reader with a collection of her many favorite books.

Her fancy work of crocheting was lovely, including many afghans, doilies, scarves, and baskets for wedding favors. While living in the west, she would sew outfits for her girls to wear to the rodeos every year. She enjoyed a variety of several musicians including Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Celtic woman, Daniel O’Donnel, and Andre’ Rieu, attending one of Rieu’s concerts and thoroughly enjoying not only the music, but the beautiful gowns his attendants wore. She delighted in the beauty of all flowers. Pastimes and hobbies she so thoroughly enjoyed until health and eyesight deteriorated with macular degeneration disease, frustrating her immensely.

Very devoted to her family, Betty was loving, kind, and extremely generous to each and every one. Always attentive and the greatest listener, only offering advice if requested. She was the family’s strength, never complained, never lost her faith, and always remained steadfast trusting in God for the path He led her to live. She would always comment, “I have broad shoulders.” Her genuine qualities were certainly immeasurable to all her family and friends, both near and far.

She is survived by her daughters Patricia “Patsy” Prue of Barton and Kathy Desmarais and her husband, Rene, of Irasburg; her grandchildren: Andre Desmarais and his wife, Kim, of Irasburg, Chad Prue and his wife, Vicky, of Newport Center, Tisha LeBlanc of Barre, and Teri Prue of North Troy; her several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and, not to forgotten, her adored bird, Amigo, a miniature parrot.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, David Y. Robinson; her daughter Sandra Jean O’Keefe; her son David; her grandson Shawn Prue; her brother David Libby; her twin sisters, Velma Bowman and Thelma Wells; her sister Wyllian “Libby” Sanborn; her sister-in-law Sue Libby; her brother-in-law Robert Sanborn; and her close friends Evelyn and Gail Thompson and Lennie Emmerson.

The family gives a special thanks to their niece Bonnie Bowman for her frequent phone calls; and cousin Alice Buttons and nephew Mark Sanborn for always remembering Betty on her birthday with Roses and Van Otis chocolates. Also, Betty Towle, Mary Stenburg, and Phyllis Kennison for the many cards and phone calls during Betty’s last few months, it was so very pleasing to her.

The family is especially grateful to Christie Aldrich, Dr. Leslie Lockridge, Visiting Nurse Association (VNA), North Country Hospital, and Bel Aire Nursing Facility for their care, kindness, and compassion.

Betty so loved and enjoyed animals, so perhaps if those who choose, could remember her by contributing to a local animal shelter, remembering the less fortunate, or just offering an act of kindness to someone.

Memorial Day was a day Betty took pride in honoring; therefore a celebration of her life and burial is to take place at the Brownington Center Cemetery on Friday, May 22, at 2 p.m. with Mickie Richards officiating

“Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved beyond words,

And missed beyond measure.”

Denise S. Markwell

Denise S. Markwell, 63, of Derby died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at North Country Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

Denise was born in Newport on April 6, 1956.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Markwell; her two children Matthew Lahue and Jeanie Lahue; her grandson Ryan Lahue, along with four other grandchildren; her four sisters; her two brothers; and her cousins from Newport Center.

Denise loved playing her Candy Crush game, she even loved playing poker back in the day. She enjoyed getting out and going shopping and visiting family, she especially enjoyed her visits with her grandson Ryan Lahue when he would make his trips up from Maine. She just enjoyed life.

She was predeceased by her daughter Roberta Lahue; and her granddaughter Natasha Lahue.

A special thanks to Keith Bell, Shantel and Ryan Daigle, Nancy Coleason, Alan, and Shirley and Rose Favreau for their support over the past eight months for the family as they were taking care of her.

Funeral services will take place at a later date.

Richard A. Johnson

Richard A. Johnson, 87, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Colonial Poplin in Fremont, New Hampshire.

He was born on June 14, 1932, in Brattleboro the son of Herman E. Johnson and Doris M. Armitage.

He was the husband of Priscilla M. Seale (deceased March 28, 2012). They were married on October 9, 1954, in Bellerose, New York.

Mr. Johnson graduated from Rutland High School in 1950 and from the University of Vermont in 1958. He served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1952 through 1956.

Mr. Johnson had a long and distinguished career in the food industry that began on the family dairy farm and then led him to roles in research and development at the Borden Company and the Colgate Palmolive Company, sales and marketing at Durkee Foods, and he was a mentor to many before retiring from Cargill Foods in 2005.

He spent much of his retirement in his cherished Vermont at Lake Parker in West Glover; and was a member of the Westmore Community Church on the shores of Lake Willoughby.

Mr. Johnson was an avid gardener and enjoyed yard work and being outdoors. He met his beloved wife at the University of Vermont while playing bridge. He was a world traveler and visited many parts of the globe either in his professional roles or with his family.

Mr. Johnson was well liked by the staff and residents of Colonial Poplin during his brief stay there and he praised them for their great care.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Mr. Johnson is predeceased by his grandson Kyle Johnson; and his two sisters Ruth Bigelow and Martha Dumouchel.

Mr. Johnson’s family includes his three sons and daughters-in-law: Richard A. Jr. and his wife, Nancy Johnson, of Marshalltown, Iowa, Robert S. and his wife, Teri Johnson, of West Glover, and Peter S. and his wife, Michelle Johnson, of East Kingston, New Hampshire; his four grandchildren: Chris Johnson, April Piper, Riley Johnson, and Liam Johnson; and his one great-grandchild Savannah Piper. Mr. Johnson’s extended family includes three stepsisters: Jane Cady, Patricia Horton, and Carole Delude.

No formal services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled when conditions permit.

Elaine Horner

Elaine Horner died peacefully early Tuesday morning on March 24, 2020, at The Manor in Morrisville. She was listening to country music with her two daughters by her side. Elaine died after a very long struggle from complications associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Elaine was born in 1937, in Albany to Dale B. and Mary L. (Mason) Marsh. She lived most of her life in Albany.

In 1954, she married Clayton Burbank, divorcing after eleven years. Following this, Elaine and her two daughters moved to Vergennes to live with her family for the next two years. She later was married to Marcel Horner for thirty-six years. Marcel predeceased her in 2003.

Elaine was employed at the Parent Child Center, Ethan Allen, Inc., Simmonds Precision, and retired after twenty years of employment at Bogner of America as an inspector. After retirement she worked part-time as a caregiver.

Elaine loved family and friends with all of her heart, and was loved by so many. She was a kind woman with an amazing sense of humor.

Elaine was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was always there for her family and friends. She cooked many delicious Sunday dinners for her family. Her front porch was a favorite place for summer visits with guests and family.

She enjoyed traveling, experiencing new places, and many ocean beaches. She took yearly trips to Wells Beach, Maine, spent several winters in Fort Myers, Florida, and took trips to San Jose, California. Elaine also took an unforgettable journey to London, England.

Elaine was very talented in many areas. To name just a few, she was an artist, poet, seamstress, reader, knitter, cook (macaroni and home canned tomatoes for instance), and baker (brownies). Elaine enjoyed deer hunting with family and friends when she was younger.

Elaine enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, and was a champion pickle maker. She would have a crock of pickles on her kitchen counter in the fall that her grandchildren could not wait to sample. She used to say they would reach in so far all you could see were the soles of their feet.

Elaine loved popcorn and ice cream as snacks, and was known to drink wine occasionally, especially if it came from a box.

Elaine was an involved member of the Albany Methodist Church, and volunteer at the Albany Community School. To say Halloween was her favorite holiday cannot be overstated. She dressed up for the many trick-or-treaters who came to her house. She made her own costumes and won first place in many Halloween contests. She loved the yearly Halloween contests at Bogner, and certainly would brighten the day for all of her fellow employees.

Elaine is survived by her daughters Joanne Chase and her husband, Rudy, and Lauren Michaud and her husband, Carl; her son Paige Horner and his wife, Ellen; her grandchildren: Karen Mason and her partner, Lorraine Round, Valerie Mason and her partner, Albert Demag, Nicholas Chase and his wife, Elizabeth, Troy Michaud and Benjamin Michaud, Paige-Desmah and her husband, Issac, and Ayla-Kaid Horner; and her great-granddaughters: Olivia and Averie Demag, and Mildred Michaud. Elaine is also survived by her brother Stewart Marsh and his wife, Patti; her sister Joan Marsh-Reed and her husband, Walter; and by her several nieces, nephews, special friends, and extended family members.

Elaine will be truly missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Charlotte Mason Holt

Charlotte Mason Holt, 82, of Tucson, Arizona, joined her beloved husband, Richard Holt, when she died on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Charlotte fought a long battle with arthritis and heart conditions.

She and Richard were very proud of their only daughter Mona Allen of Tucson working as a registered nurse and as a medevac EMT in the Tucson area.

Charlotte was born on June 14, 1937, in Wolcott and attended school in several surrounding towns while living with her parents, Chelsia E. Mason and Irene Hall Mason.

Charlotte worked in the Tucson area as a personal care attendant and had earned her health care management license. Charlotte enjoyed cooking, making beautiful cakes for weddings and anniversaries, selling Mary Kaye cosmetics, raising K-9 shepard dogs, but mostly working with her elderly clients.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter Mona Allen; her sisters: Donna Skinner, Rebecca Ross, and Patricia Catrett; her brothers Monte Mason and Will Dawson; and her many nieces and nephews.

Shirley Mae Tuthill Garon

Shirley Mae Tuthill Garon, greatly loved and sorely missed, passed on to her next great adventure when she died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the age of 99.

Eugenia Jean Cowles

Eugenia Jean Cowles, 86, the daughter of Nestor and Margaret Barber, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona.

She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 1933. At the age of 16 the family moved to Newport.

Jean married Russell Cowles on February 4, 1968. They relocated to Tucson in 1977. She worked for the state of Vermont, Department of Social Welfare and as a dispatcher for both the Vermont State Police and Arizona Highway Patrol.

She was an avid crafter and always eager to try something new. Her most recent project was knitting chemo hats for the Ronald McDonald House and the oncology department at the Northwest Medical Center. Her other passion was cruising and she especially enjoyed the days at sea.

Jean leaves behind her husband, Russell; her daughter Deborah Christie; her granddaughter Sara Rushford and her husband, Kristopher; and her great-grandchildren: Logan, Bailey, and Olivia who were the absolute lights of her life. She also leaves behind her brother Ross Barber and his wife, Linda; her sister-in-law Geraldine Barber; her goddaughter Isobel Williamson; and her many more family and friends.

She was predeceased by her former husband, Robert A. Manginello; her brother Louis Barber; and her beloved son Robert L. Manginello.

A committal service is being planned for early summer at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport. Further details will follow.