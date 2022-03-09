Obituaries 3.9.22

Betty Belle (Davis) Nutbrown

Betty Nutbrown, 85, of Orleans died in Newport on March 4, 2022.

Betty was born on March 28, 1936, to the late John and Elsie Davis of Derby. She married Donald Nutbrown on April 5, 1958. Together they had five girls.

Betty worked as the treasurer for Ethan Allen Credit Union for many years until her retirement. She loved camping, traveling, NASCAR, and her flowers. Betty cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She always looked forward to family gatherings.

Betty is survived by her children: Sherry Sample, Kerry Prue and Mike Carter, Tammy Watson. and Cindy LaGue and her husband, Rene. She is also survived by her sisters: June Arel and Roger and Dottie Batchelder and Ira. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Donny Prue, Derek Prue and Brenda, Devin Prue and Amy, Justin Dewing and Ashley, Shane Dewing, Craig LaGue and Jaime, Michelle, Nick, Jeremy and Angela (Gigi) Lantagne and Dan. Betty had 13 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald; her daughter Sherry; her son-in-law-David Watson; her parents, John and Elsie Davis; her in-laws, Dorothy and Clarence Nutbrown; and by sister and brother-in-law Myrna and Merrill Labor.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at the Derby Line Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the Orleans Ambulance Service, 4394 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Bruce L. Jones

Bruce L. Jones, 95, of Derby died on February 21, 2022, at his home.

He was born on May 6, 1926, in Derby to the late Edwin and Mabelle (Carr) Jones. On February 25, 1950, he married Dorcas Percy, who predeceased him on November 17, 2021.

Bruce was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as an engineer for the Canadian Pacific Railroad for many years. He enjoyed building houses, cutting wood, and gardening.

He is survived by his son Brian Jones and his wife, Lynda, of Derby; grandchildren: Corey Jones and his wife, Kayce, of Derby and Greg Jones and his wife, Carissa, of Derby; and his two great-grandchildren Kaden and Paityn Jones.

He was predeceased by his son Robert Jones; brothers Elwin and Edwin Jones; and his sister Barbara Somerset.

A graveside service will be held at the Derby Center Cemetery in the spring with full military honors.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Orleans Essex Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Margaret Mona Jacobs

Margaret Mona Jacobs, 44, died at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon, due to complications from a brief illness.

“Margy,” as she was known to friends and family, graduated with high honors from BCHS, then attended Champlain College, where she earned a degree in science. Her interest in photography and journalism, and a love of food combined, led to her finding her vocation with an associate’s degree from the Culinary Institute of America. During her externship she traveled extensively throughout the U.S. After graduation, she worked for industry leaders at The Landings in Savannah, Georgia; Beaver Creek Resorts in Oregon and Colorado; and Independent Resorts in Breckenridge, Colorado, to mention a few. Her travels later to Greece, England, Ireland, and other European countries guided her to create food pastry programs for said organizations. Margy put together food and photography to represent such clients. She was among only a handful of youth to receive the New England Scholastic Press Association Journalism Award from the Boston University College of Communications, Helen Smith Award. In later years, Margy created a small business, creating gourmet candies and recipes for industry. Her love of travel, photography, hiking, and the culinary arts fulfilled her short life!

Margaret is survived by her father, D.R. Jacobs, of Crawfordville, Florida. She is also survived by her mother, Maryellen Young, and by grandparents James Young Sr. and Lynn Gould.

She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Judy J. Jacobs; and grandparents Earl and Arlene Mosher, H.J. Jacobs, and Mona Young.

Aunts include Virginia Lawrence, Shirley Osborne, Brenda Young, the late Polly Roderer, the late Rosalie Brown, and Kathy Gray; “sisters,” including Jen Costello, Malissa Bennett, Gloria Rudd, and Tammi Kennedy; “brothers” Chris Costello and Clifford Nadeau; uncles Jamey Young and Matthew Young; and literally hundreds of cousins in the Jacobs, Gray, Young, Lawrence, Curran, and Roderer families.

A graveside service will be announced in the spring. Margaret will be laid to rest in the family plot at Derby Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

“May God receive her in heaven and renew her spirit and soul for eternity. You will be missed my child.” — D.R. Jacobs, father (Dad).

James Reginald Duane Hess

James Reginald Duane Hess, known as “Reggie,” peacefully went to be with the Lord when he died on February 16, 2022, at the age of 86 in Glover.

He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, November 30, 1936, to Audrey Hess and Dorothy McHuth.

He is survived by his former wife, Donna Lighty, and their daughter Violet Rush and her husband, Adrian; and a grandson; along with friends from across his lifetime.

Throughout his lifetime he enjoyed spending time in nature — from the Everglades in Florida, to the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, to the Northeast Kingdom. He loved the desert and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, four-wheeling in his Jeep exploring the desert, and finding precious stones. Other interests included going to the shooting range, collecting classic cars, all with his companion dogs, and involvement with his Cherokee heritage with the local Native American tribe.

Much gratitude is given to all the staff at Union House Nursing Home, Inc. in Glover, for all the love and amazing care given to Reggie.

A private memorial will take place to celebrate his life.

All are invited to share memories and condolences by visiting awrichfuneralhomes.com.

Linda Irene Wight Green

Surrounded by her family, Linda Irene Wight Green died and passed peacefully into heaven February 1, 2022.

Linda was born to Anne Marie and Robert Murdock Wight on November 7, 1958, in Springfield, Massachusetts.

As a child, Linda moved with her parents and sister Susan to Hawthorne, California. Later Linda’s family moved to Napa where Linda graduated from Salvador Elementary, Redwood Middle School, Vintage High School and Kay’s Beauty College.

While working as a hairdresser, waitress, and at her mother’s store, Anne’s Maytag, Linda put herself through the University of California in Berkeley and became a respected drug counselor. With gained expertise, Linda became a supervisor of substance abuse counselors in San Francisco.

With her happy-go-lucky, friendly personality, Linda naturally endeared herself to her many friends.

Linda’s happy spirit found tremendous joy raising and training horses, being around animals and journeying to Westmore every five years for her mother’s class reunions and to visit her Vermont family and friends.

Linda is survived by her children: Daniel Duane, John David and Melissa Anne; her mother, Anne Marie Wheeler Green; her sister Susan Marie; her grandchildren Aliya Irene, Daniel, and Dagan; her uncles Alton and Richard Wheeler; and her devoted boyfriend, Bobby Allan.

With her faith in Christ, all can feel assured Linda has been reunited in heaven with her brother Michael Green; her grandmothers Irene Wheeler and Flora Wight; her father, Robert Wight; and her stepfather, Lloyd Green.

Condolences may be sent through Claffey and Rota Mortuary in Napa, California.